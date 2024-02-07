Best US Sweepstakes & Social Casinos 2024_ Top 3 Casinos (FREE COINS!)

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

Sweepstakes & social casinos are gaming platforms that let players play casino-style games without spending real money. These gaming sites are for “fun-to-play” purposes and don't follow conventional gambling laws. In absence of strict gaming regulations, millions of US players are flocking to these platforms every day.

To get the best gaming experience, you must play at the top sweepstakes casinos with the best offers, such as great bonuses and promotions, excellent game selections, and more.

While Stake.us is our top pick for the best US sweepstakes casino sites, as earlier mentioned, there are other strong contenders you can choose.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino Overall: Stake.us

Stake.us is one of the leading online sweepstakes casinos in the US. The platform has built an impressive reputation, thanks to its partnerships with sports celebrities and influencers. It also sponsors major sports teams and leagues. As such, Stake.us is a great choice if you’re looking to enjoy online casino games for free. It’s also one of the best sweepstakes casinos online we highly recommend.

Stake.us is available in almost all US territories, except Washington, New York, Nevada, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, and Vermont states. And as a new player, you get a welcome bonus of 25 Stake Cash and 250,000 Gold Coins to start playing. You also need to use Stake.us’ exclusive bonus code TOPVIPBONUS when signing up. This promo code activates your exclusive 5% Rakeback bonus, an offer that gives you a portion of your coins back when playing (for instance, on every spin you make).

In terms of game selections, Stake.us has over 656 games powered by leading software providers like Pragmatic Play, Mancala, Hacksaw Gaming, BGaming, OneTouch, Stake Originals, Stake Live, and more. Whether you’re a fan of slots (traditional three-reel slots or advanced options like

cascading reels, megaways, and progressive jackpots), scratchcards, or table games (including live dealer games) the platform is full-packed with casino-style games of all varieties.

Another great aspect that makes Stake.us the best sweepstakes casino online is that it supports crypto gaming, allowing you to purchase sweepstakes coin packages with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash. This enhances safe transactions.

Stake.us also offers an amazing VIP program with many loyalty rewards to players such as free coins, increased rakeback offers, and discounts when purchasing coin packages.

Pros and cons of Stake.us

Pros

● Over 600 slots

● Live dealer games are available

● Exclusive Rakebackw you use promo code TOPVIPBONUS

● Accept crypto

Cons

● Not available in all US states.

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

2. McLuck – Best New Sweepstakes casino

Even though McLuck is one of the newest sweepstakes casinos in the US, it has risen to prominence, surpassing some of the most established platforms out there. The site has even become one of the go-to, popular sweepstakes casinos for many players.

One of the key reasons for McLuck’s fast-growing and increased popularity is its game lobby. The casino boasts over 650 high-quality casino-style slots from industry leaders like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Playson, 1X2 Network, BGaming, and more. With that, you can expect to find cascading and tumble slots, megaways, and jackpots. You can even filter games based on features.

As for the bonus offers and promotions, every new player gets a welcome bonus of 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 free Sweepstakes Coins on sign-up. You also get to join the Loyalty Club as you continue playing. Unlocking various levels of the loyalty program gives you access to exclusive bonuses — you can even get an invitation to join the invitation-only VIP Club where you can win more exclusive rewards and offers.

At the time of writing, you can join the McLuck fun from all US states, with the exceptions of Washington, Alabama, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, Kentucky, and Michigan.

Pros and cons of McLuck

Pros

● Powered by 14+ top-rated software providers

● 150% extra coins on first purchase

● Best selection of popular slot categories

● Lots of free coins daily on login

Cons

● Table games aren't available yet.

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Code VIPPROMO <<<

3. Sweeptastic – Best sweepstakes casino for game variety

If you’re looking for the best sweepstakes casino online with an impressive game selection, Sweeptastic is a great choice. With over 700 games, with more added regularly, the platform has wide sections of slots and table games. For table games (card games) for instance, you can play blackjack, baccarat, Roulette, and video poker.

Signing up at Sweeptastic is very easy and you’ll be awarded 27,777 Lucky Coins and 2 Sweeps Coins after you register. You also don't need to spend any money to receive and activate this offer or sign up with a promo code.

When you start playing at Sweeptastic, you're automatically enrolled in the loyalty program (Players’ Club). The program is tier-based and you unlock higher levels by accumulating loyalty points. By joining the loyalty program, you get to win more rewards.

Like other sweepstakes casinos in this guide, you don’t necessarily need to purchase coin packages as you can claim various bonuses, promotions, and rewards at the casino. But if you need more coins, Sweeptastic lets you purchase with credit/debit cards and crypto.

Pros and cons of Sweeptastic

Pros

● Wide selections of table games

● Games feature high-quality graphics

● Accept cryptocurrencies for coin package purchases

● Generous bonus offers

Cons

● No live dealer games

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes and social casinos use the free-to-play/fun-to-play concept, where instead of using real money, you play with virtual coins. Similarly, since you can’t play with real money on these sites, you can win actual money. You win Sweepstakes/Sweeps Coins or/and Gold Coins, instead — winning in the form of Sweepstakes/Sweeps Coins can be redeemed for real prizes and other gifts.

How does the currency system work?

At sweepstakes and social casinos, there are two modes of playing games. You can either play with free Gold Coins or Sweeps Coins. You can get these coins by claiming bonus offers and promotions. In short, there’s no real money gambling involved.

How does the coin system work?

Typically, sweepstakes casinos have a coin system where you can buy coins for playing games. This is especially useful when you deplete your free coins or you’re looking for more coins to unlock certain features at the casinos.

How to play without buying coins?

Many social and sweepstakes casinos allow players to play games without making any coin purchases. You can achieve this by claiming free coins on bonuses and promotions such as welcome bonuses, daily login bonuses, refer-a-friend offers, social media giveaways, and other promos.

Still, you can get more coins by purchasing sweepstakes coins packages with real money. Keep in mind that Sweeps Coins aren’t available for purchase.

How to get free sweeps coins?

Free Sweeps Coins are virtual currencies that can be redeemed, traded, or exchanged for real cash prizes and gifts. Normally, you can't buy these coins. You can get them on bonuses (such as referral bonus and daily login) or as an extra offer in sweepstakes coin packages. Additionally, you can get free Sweeps Coins by sending a mail-in request (a handwritten physical letter) to the casino.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

How to choose new sweeps casinos

To ensure you’re playing at the best Sweeps casino, there are factors you need to take into consideration before joining any new site. Below are some of the key factors to consider.

Game selection

This is one of the key factors you need to consider. The ideal choice is to choose a Sweeps casino with lots of games and game variety. This ensures you get different options when choosing the game to play. Also, you should choose a platform powered by reputable game software providers.

Offers and free sweeps

Bonus offers and promotions at social and sweepstakes casinos are responsible for a thrilling gaming experience. Thus, you should select a site with generous offers and promos. The ideal sweepstakes casino should also offer more ways to claim free Sweeps Coins.

Cash prizes

Does your preferred casino offer opportunities to redeem coins for real cash prizes or gifts? You need to ask yourself this question when choosing a sweepstakes casino to play at. Typically, new Sweeps casinos that let you redeem Sweepstakes Coins are the best ones.

is an app available

Casino apps normally enhance your mobile gaming experience. While not many Sweeps casinos already have mobile apps, you can alternatively ensure the platform you choose is mobile-friendly. For instance, the website is compatible with all mobile devices, including iOS and Androids.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites in 2024?

When playing at sweepstakes casino sites, there are other important features you need to look out for. They include;

Security

Before joining any sweepstakes casino site, you should make sure the platform is safe, secure, and legitimate. The casino should also hold a valid license, in addition to using high-tech SSL encryptions to protect players’ data. So, check your preferred casino site(s) Privacy Policy page before making any decision.

Usability

The best sweepstakes casino sites should have an aesthetic, appealing, and user-friendly website. Various sections, tabs, pages, and buttons on the website should be easy to locate. The sign-up process and searching games should also be straightforward.

Bonus offers

When deciding on the sweepstakes casino site to play at, compare various bonuses offered at various casinos and only choose casinos with generous offers. As well, check out whether you need a bonus activation promo code when signing up or claiming certain bonuses and promotions.

Customer support

A responsive and friendly customer support service is important at sweepstakes casinos as it ensures seamless gaming. If you run into issues, it should also be easy and fast to contact the support team using various channels. The casino should also have an informative Help or FAQ page to allow those seeking answers to general questions find what they are looking for.

Payment methods

While purchases aren’t necessary when playing at sweepstakes casinos, the sites allow you to buy more coins if you wish to replenish your bankroll. While there are many purchase methods available, look out for platforms that support reliable and convenient coin purchase options like eWallets and crypto as they keep your activities secure.

Game selection

It’s worth looking for sweepstakes sites that offer different game types, including slots, table games, and scratch cards. This allows you to find games that suit you best as well as gives you the chance to try out different games.

Conclusion

We hope you've found your perfect sweepstakes and social casino in this guide. Among the best US sweepstakes casino sites we highly recommend include Stake.us, which offers 5% rakeback, and 25 Stake Cash + 25 Gold Coins when you sign up with our TOPVIPBONUS promo code. Don’t also forget to check out platforms such as McLuck and High5, and play responsibly.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Note: Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

FAQ

Can I win real money at US sweepstakes casino 2024?

You can't win real money at sweepstakes casinos. Instead, you can redeem your winnings (if you play via the promotional mode) for cash prizes and gifts. Find out how it works in this guide.

How can I get free Sweeps at the top sweepstakes site?

You can get free Sweeps by purchasing Gold Coin packages, claiming daily bonuses, participating in social media contests, or sending physical letters to the casino, requesting free Sweeps Coins. Delve into this guide for more details.

Are sweepstakes casinos legal in the US?

Absolutely! Sweepstakes casinos are legal in the USA since gamers don't directly play with real money. However, some states like Idaho, Nevada, and Washington restrict these casinos.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.