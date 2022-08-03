Best Tiktok Cryptocurrency 2022

The new generations of crypto investors are surely looking at the broad picture and utilizing all the resources to learn about the crypto market, but also to teach others and share the knowledge. TikTok is greatly popular worldwide, and besides having it as a form of entertainment while you wait in line or simply relax at home, there is now one more use for it – finding the best cryptocurrency to buy. Lately, investors who have found the strategy that is paying off want to share the tips they've learned or simply share the news. Here is the best TikTok cryptocurrency according to the trending on TikTok!

Top 6 cryptocurrency seen on TikTok

Tiktokers have found a new way to use only one minute to the greatest extent possible. When you start listening to the TiK ToK video, you will get the most information in a very short amount of time. The people who make these videos are usually the ones who have tried everything they could and used their knowledge to be where they are now. In most cases, these people have already increased their investment, and now they want to build a community of people who share the same ideas but are willing to explore what is out there. Here are six cryptocurrency seen on TikTok:

1. Tamadoge

2. Battle Infinity

3. Lucky Block

4. DeFi Coin

5. Ethereum

6. Bitcoin

Keep reading to find out more about each one of these coins. Let’s begin!

1. Tamadoge

Tamadoge is the meme coin that is trending on TikTok these days. Currently, there is a beta sale, and all interested investors can buy it by using the card or utilizing Eth or USDT that is already in their wallets. There is a transparent counter on the official site that shows that for now, 3,100 USDT is raised of the total 10,000,000. Since there have been many rug pulls lately, it is important to say that Tamadoge is audited fully by Solid Proof, which means that it is completely secure. In addition, it is also Verified by Coinsniper, which ensures the complete security of this project.

The reason why Tamadoge is so popular is because of its utility in the Tamaverse. The players who want to start playing this very interesting game need to try to get as many points throughout the game, battle other players, and also keep their pet (Tamadoge) alive. In case you don't care properly for your pet, it becomes Tamaghost. The plan is to have 2 billion of these coins available in total. During the first stage, there will be 1 billion circulating, while the rest will be reserved for future stages. With that being said, this may be the perfect time to invest since it has been announced that the price will increase 25% in a little bit more than a month!

2. Battle Infinity

Battle Infinity is the new gaming platform where the players excited about sports can choose the one they like, and it is based on the play2earn Principle. The games that can be found on this game platform are integrated into the Metaverse world of this interesting ecosystem. The fact that the players can interact with each other and explore the space the way they want is pretty exciting. Gaming has never been so captivating, and it seems like this period has been very fruitful. Battle Infinity is characterized as the successor of Axie Infinity, but also Decentraland and Sandbox. It is fully KYC'd on Coinsniper, which is a form of guarantee for all future investors. Battle Infinity's native coin is called $IBAT, and thanks to its utility, it is pretty wanted right now.

Just a few days ago, the soft cap was raised, which says a lot about the potential it has and the popularity it enjoys among the people interested in cryptocurrencies, so $IBAT is certainly one cryptocurrency seen on TikTok. Battle Infinity tokens can be purchased on the platform directly on the exchange called Battle Swap. It is integrated into the platform, and together with other elements, it makes one very interesting coin to invest. During the presale stage, there are only 28% of coins available, and investing now can be a wise move.

3. Lucky Block

Lucky Block is a global competition platform. Its native coin is called LBLOCK, and it is a cryptocurrency trending on TikTok mostly because of the entry to prize competitions through NFT collections. It is listed on the centralized exchange called Lbank. These collections get minted for each prize, and after the NFT competition gets launched, there will be lots of prizes to look forward to. The tickets that can be bought cost only $1 and every person who wishes to buy them should know that the minimum amount when you are looking to buy is five. It is important to mention that every person who owns LBLOCK with a total value of $500 has the right to claim one free ticket before the jackpot draw occurs.

In addition, it is important to mention that there is an NFT draw every week that occurs on Friday, and it is a chance to get various prizes, including daily rewards for every Lucky Block NFT holder. One of the interesting prizes is certainly getting up to $50k paid in LBLOCK. The winners are picked randomly, which adds up to the overall impression that we have about Lucky Block.

4. DeFi coin

When we talk about the best TikTok cryptocurrency, the DeFi coin is one of the coins that should also be on our list. The value of the DeFi coin (DEFC) is on the rise, and it is one of the reasons why it is gaining popularity on TikTok. DEFC is the native coin of DeFi Swap, which is a decentralized exchange. It appeared on the market in May last year, and it is already showing significant results. The new investors like to choose it because the holders of the coin get a chance to enjoy a steady income. DeFi sector value was locked to 200 billion dollars in the first three months of this year, which means that there is a lot more to look forward to when it comes to both DeFi Swap and DEFC. Having this in mind means that it's no wonder that DEFC is the cryptocurrency seen on TikTok often. Now is the right time to invest while the price is lower than usual.

5. Ethereum

The list of best TikTok cryptocurrency cannot go without Ethereum. The native coin of Ethereum is called ETH or Ether, and its value dropped recently during the crypto crash. Most experts believe that its value will start rising very soon, which means that it shouldn't be brushed off in any way when thinking about investments. It is so popular partly because Ethereum is a whole network powered by ETH, and it is one of the cryptocurrencies that is valued the most among crypto enthusiasts. It has been present on the market since 2015, which means that it is here to stay no matter what kind of changes happen to the market.

Despite going through some pretty rocky periods, the utility of ETH is what sets it apart from other coins that have come and gone. There are some optimistic predictions that its value will go up rapidly this year up to $4,000, which may be a little bit hard to reach, but it is not impossible either. Taking this chance is surely worth thinking about, and it is the reason why it is a cryptocurrency trending on TikTok.

6. Bitcoin

A cryptocurrency that barely needs any introduction is certainly Bitcoin. There is no doubt that this year wasn't easy so far, but it is certainly not wise to skip Bitcoin when thinking about investing. We have seen all kinds of figures when it comes to its value, and the recent hit that the crypto market suffered lowered the price of Bitcoin significantly. It is now a little bit more than $22,000, and every person looking to invest should do it before the price starts going up again. It seems that when Bitcoin is keeping its value high, the other cryptocurrencies are stable too. That is not so strange, considering that Bitcoin set the foundation for all the other cryptocurrencies that we have now.

The investors with Bitcoin in their wallets certainly noticed their hearts skipped a beat when the value sunk from $69,000 and went below $20,000, but that only lasted for a short while. The optimistic ones that are always looking at the glass as half full immediately perceive it as a chance to invest more before the price goes up again. This may be the main reason why Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency trending on TikTok and why you should think about investing in it now.

Conclusion

We hope that the best TikTok cryptocurrency list will be a good guide for every investor in doubt about the future steps regarding the investments. TikTok is truly a good source of information, and it can be a lot of fun, especially because the users want to inform their followers and use their time wisely and pack the time with all the valuable information that can be said in a short video format. Watching TikTok videos and getting entertained while also learning about the crypto market and the coins you are interested in can be the best way to fill out your time when you want to find out more, but you don't want to spend too much time on it. With the previously mentioned six cryptocurrency seen on TikTok, choosing one shouldn't be too hard. We are sure that our guide will help you find your way easier!



