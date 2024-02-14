Best Tantrik In India Guruji Kamaleshwar Expounds Meaning Of Tantra

Many People are calling Guruji Kamaleshwar as Best tantrik in India. This authenticated astrologer has 23 years of experience in practicing Tantrik. In this article he expounds the meaning of Sanskrit word Tantra. Compulsory for any reader this will be a first-Hand knowledge. Because this article content is based on research of Guruji Kamaleshwar.

I always say If you need a best answer then definitely you should have a best question. If you need a best question then definitely you should have a best doubt. Yes. Without questions there is no answers. Without doubt there is no question; Guruji Kamaleshwar says. Popular trending word in google is Tantra. But it’s meaning was not clear to many persons. Every one knows a person who practicing Tantra is known as Tantrik and same time even many renowned Tantrik is not able to explain the exact meaning of Tantra. The search engine volume for this word is high. Tantra is esoteric knowledge. But it’s meaning has become obsolete. So here you can see the synopsis of my research to find the meaning of tantra. In the end of article, you will realize what is the original meaning of Tantra. If you want to learn meaning of Tantra then definitely you should know the meaning of tantra first. As a Best tantrik and as a Best astrologer it’s my duty to explain about it, Guruji Kamaleshwar says. The truth seekers about tantra will be happy after reading this article. People who are searching for genuine astrologer and genuine tantrik always shows interest to know the genuine meaning of Tantra and Tantrik.

Tantra. A Sanskrit based Indian Word which has multiple obscured Connotation and Enunciation. Even many Sanskrit linguistic scholars debate ends with wrangle. Never not able to attain a common notion. There are two narration exits presently about Tantra. One is relating Tantra to supernatural subject and another one is relating Tantra to sexual Topic. Both narration allures millions of people towards this term. Based on this, tantra word may become synonym for attraction. I had wielded discernment widely for idiomatic understand of Tantra. Suddenly another Sanskrit term sutra triggered my mind. Thanks to similar tempo. As a Top Tantrik I had divided both words as follows, Guruji Kamaleshwar says.

Sutra = Su + Tra

Tantra = Tan + Tra

Superficially, it seems like Tra is a suffix. But in Depth it’s a not a Suffix. Number three is a common meaning for Tra or Tri. But here possible terms before conjunction should be evaluated.

Sutra = Su + Tara

Tantra = Tan + Tara

Tara means thread. Sutra or Sutara means pure thread. But many of ancient Hindu and Buddhism religious text will be called as sutras. So, before decoding the meaning Tantra, decoding the meaning of sutra is necessary. I Considered this as paramount step on my decoding procedure. After wide research as a authenticated Tantrik I arrived a conclusion, Guruji Kamaleshwar says.

People who will go inside the tree forest will use a long rope to return to the starting point. Before entering in to the trees they will tie a long rope in one place. Then they will enter into the forest. Again and again, they will tie many ropes which is known as Tara to maintain the connectivity with starting point. When returning they will follow the Tara. Few people who live inside the trees will use this practice to reach rivers and other places. The use of Tara (rope) as a marker for identifying the path has given a synonym to tara another synonym for Path. From here the religious teachers (Gurus) has started to mention this word as Sutra as suffix in their tome Script titles. Sutra, which means Pure and Safe path. Sutra has become an unparallel word for way. Another word existed to pinpoint Way on that time is Marga. Marga always mentioned and considered to point spiritual path.

Tara having another meaning in Sanskrit which is star. But I strongly suggest meaning of thread or Path. Because the word sutra still in use to mention Threads and Holy Threads. The most easily recognisable word is Mangal sutra. Now let me vindicate the meaning of tara is Way. Sastra is another Sanskrit term in use.

Sastra = Sas + Tra

Sastra = Sas + Tara

This indicates Permanent path. Mostly Sastra will refer the texts which has arranged for human well-being. Now the terms sastra and sutra both gives clarity that common suffix tara stands for path. This suffix is not as per grammar. It stands here as individual word. Now, it’s time to decode Tantra.

Tantra = Tan + Tra

Tantra = Dhan + tara

Dhan stands for Gold or Lucid. Another important meaning is Blessed. Consider the present Hindi word Dhanya means Blessed.

Tantra = Dhanya + Tara = Blessed Path or a Path with High Value.

Colloquially it became Tantra.

Some other person says Tantra means Concept or method. Those words are synonym for Blessed path. According to me it is Proven path. Ancient Indian Tantrik astrologers believed it and they preached it, because at the end of the Tantrik rituals they attained benefits without fail.

Here Finally it Arrives Tantra means Proven Method.

A meaning which defines tantra as “woven Together’ is surfaces on internet. But even you have to remember Tara means rope and my explanation about how Tara become synonym for Path. Threads woven together is rope. Which is tara.

But Tantra indicates Blessed Path or Golden Path.

Many Tantrik Deity are in Famous Tantrik rituals. Let wee see it in some other article.

Note: I am not sceptical in other notion. I won’t refuse other person thoughts. But I believe and vindicate my thoughts because It’s my travail and my rights.

