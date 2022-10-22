Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Best Sugar Daddy & Baby Dating Sites: Top 12 Websites To Find Sugar Partner

How to become a sugar daddy and what are the best sugar daddy websites to try right now? Our guide to sugar dating has all the info you need!

Sugar Dating Sites
Sugar Dating Sites

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 12:30 pm

Material provided by sugardatingreview.com 

A sugar relationship can seem like a relatively new concept, but in reality, it is more common than you think. According to Secret Benefits, one of the best sugar dating sites, over 22 million people around the world are currently part of sugar daddy relationships. 

Let’s learn more about these arrangements and find out which sugar daddy dating sites promise you the highest chances of success. 

Top 12 Sugar Daddy Sites to Start Sugar Relationships 

Sugar Daddy Website 

Rating 

Free Trial Link 

Secret Benefits 

9.9 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

SugarDaddy.com 

9.8 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

Seeking (ex. sugar dating site) 

9.7 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

Ashley Madison 

9.7 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

SugarDaddyMeet 

9.6 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

RichMeetBeautiful 

9.5 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

WhatsYourPrice 

9.4 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

VictoriaMilan 

9.3 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

SugarBook 

9.1 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

10 

SugarDaddie 

8.9 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

11 

SugarDaddyForMe 

8.7 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

12 

Emily Dates 

8.6 ⭐ 

Free Trial 

 

1. Secret Benefits 

 

 

Secret Benefits is a popular platform for those who value sugar flings over long term relationships. The site works on a credit basis, so you’ll need to buy a minimum of $59 worth of credits to communicate with the women. 

2. SugarDaddy.com 

 

SugarDaddy is a sugar daddy dating site with a big, loyal audience. It has millions of young women ready to meet a wealthy man for a mutually beneficial arrangement. As a free member, you can browse the profiles, but you will need a $59, $169, or $289 credit package to message the girls. 

3. Seeking (ex. Sugar dating site) 