Best Steroids For Bulking And Muscle Growth 2023, Top Steroid Stack For Bulking Cycles And Muscle Gain

If you are looking to bulk up with muscle mass in 2023 and wondering what the best steroids for bulking cycles are, we have the answer. Dianabol is universally considered to be the most effective steroid for muscle gains and strength. If you want to really turbocharge your results a steroid bulking stack is advised. Combining or stacking 4 anabolic steroids can help you gain muscle mass quickly and help you stay swole for longer.

What are the Best Bulking Steroids

Here are the most effective steroids for increasing lean muscle mass and strength in 2023.

Dianabol - Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular) Deca Durabolin - Best choice for stamina Trenbolone - Best choice for muscle mass and recovery Sustanon - Best choice for testosterone levels

For faster muscle gains, steroids can be combined to form a bulking stack. Using 4 simultaneously synergizes the effects to gain lean muscle mass quickly.

Click to view BULKING STACK price and offers

This information is based on clinical study and research circa 2023

Best Steroids for Bulking Overview

In its most basic form, bodybuilding is just a case of following a decent workout plan, eating correctly, and getting plenty of sleep. Although some bodybuilders still do it that way, many more do not.

Things changed back in the 1950s when anabolic steroids came on the scene. By the 1970s most bodybuilders were enhancing their training capabilities and muscle growth with steroids.

The truth is, if they wanted a shot at looking like Schwarzenegger, they had to. Back then, it wasn't possible to get a body like Arnold without the help of steroids.

To this day, steroids remain popular but they are no longer the only game in town.

Some bodybuilders have ditched steroids in favor of using SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators). Some of the best SARMS give impressive muscle gains. Although SARMs present many of the same risks that steroids do, they are generally considered slightly safer but using them for anything other than research purposes is illegal and is a surefire way to get banned from competing in bodybuilding competitions.

Fortunately, thanks to incredible advances in supplement technology, it's now possible to buy natural products that can help you to build the kind of physique that was previously only attainable by using an oral steroid.

These supplements that increase lean muscle mass don't cause liver harm, man boobs, or any other side effects common to anabolic steroids and SARMs.

However, in this article, we are going to focus on the best steroids for bulking and muscle growth. We have a hunch that's what you really want to know. If you weren't considering using steroids, you wouldn't be here.

Top 4 Bulking Steroids to use in 2023

Without further ado - these are the best four steroids for bulking and muscle growth:

Not only do these four options have a lot to offer individually they are also a phenomenally good team when combined in a steroid bulking stack.

Click to view Best Steroid Stack for Bulking

#1 - Dianabol (D-Bol)

CLICK to view D-Bal Price and special offers

Dianabol is a muscle-building steroid you take orally. However, although oral steroids are not as unpleasant to use as steroids you need to inject, the modifications that make them suitable for taking by mouth also increase the risk of liver harm.

If anyone were to make a list of the steroids that are hardest on the liver, Dianabol would be sitting right at the top.

Anabolic steroids are synthetic testosterone. When you inject them into one of your muscles, the steroid forms a little reservoir and, as the blood passes through it, the anabolic steroid is picked up and put to use.

Oral steroids are synthetic testosterone that has been modified so there is an alkyl group at the C17α position.

We are not going to go too deep into this but this modification makes it possible for the liver to process 17 alpha-alkylated anabolic-androgenic steroids (17alpha-AAS). Without the modification, the liver would destroy the steroid.

The problem is this modification forces the liver to do something it does not want to do. It's a difficult task as well that places a lot of unnecessary stress on this very important organ. [1, 2]

What Is Dianabol?

Dianabol is a branded version of the drug Methandienone. People tend to use the brand name to refer to it, more often than not shortening it to D-Bol.

The drug was invented in the 1950s by John Bosley Ziegler. Back then, Soviet athletes were beating athletes from the USA left, right, and center. American athletes just could not match them for stamina and strength.

When Ziegler discovered the soviets were enhancing their athletic abilities via testosterone injections, he decided to create something better. He did it too.

Because all steroids are synthetic testosterone, their anabolic (muscle-building) ability is judged by comparing it to testosterone, which has an anabolic rating of 100. Dianabol has an anabolic rating of 210.

Dianabol Dosage

Many bodybuilders who are using Dianabol pills take doses of 30-50 mg per day throughout a bulking cycle of four to six weeks.

Dianabol pills are available in 5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg tablets so it's not difficult to refine the dose.

However, bearing in mind the toxicity of the drug and the things it can do to your liver, it's a good idea to limit your Dianabol cycle to only five weeks. Six weeks is the absolute maximum.

Dianabol Benefits Vs Dianabol Side Effects

Although Dianabol is one of the best bulking steroids ever created, it's also one of the worst steroids for causing side effects. It would be irresponsible of us to just give you the pros without mentioning the cons.

D-Bol Benefits

Improvements in training capacity

Increased strength

Increased lean muscle mass

Rapid muscle growth/bulking (muscle tissue gain)

Enhanced muscle pumps (increased blood flow)

D-Bol Side Effects

Acne

Insomnia

Blurred vision

Cholesterol issues

Impaired immune function

Gynecomastia (man breasts)

Roid rage

Water retention

Liver damage (liver toxicity)

High blood pressure

Heart attacks/strokes

Testosterone suppression (lower testosterone levels)

A Special Note on Testosterone Suppression and the Need for a PCT

Because Dianabol takes over the role of testosterone, your body begins producing less off it. That's no problem when you are still using steroids. However, when you stop using it, your body will be in very bad shape. That's why you need to follow every steroid cycle with a post-cycle therapy (PCT).

A good PCT compensates for the lack of testosterone and aids the restoration of production. Although doing a PCT will mean spending extra money on top of the cost of the steroids, it's money well spent.

Skipping the PCT will result in additional side effects due to low testosterone.

Low testosterone can cause:

Fatigue

Rapid muscle loss

Low libido

Shrinking testicles

Reductions in sperm count/infertility

Depression

Gynecomastia (man breasts)

Depression

Poor concentration/memory

Decreases in endurance

Increases in body fat storage

The Best Legal Dianabol

All the best legal steroids are produced by Crazy Bulk. The company has safe and legal substitutes for all the most popular drugs used in bodybuilding and sports. It calls its Dianabol substitute D-Bal.

Because the name D-Bal sounds so similar to D-Bol, some people have been known to buy this Crazy Bulk supplement by mistake. However, even when they realize their error, they generally stick with the product because they are so impressed by its muscle-building power.

Although the results are the same, the way they are achieved is not. Instead of pushing your natural testosterone out of the way like Dianabol does, Crazy Bulk D-Bal helps your body to produce more of its own testosterone.

If you want the muscle-building benefits of Dianabol without side effects or the need for a PCT, choose D-Bal. If you want the maximum benefits, order it as part of the Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack.

Regardless of the size of your order, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain because all Crazy Bulk steroid alternatives have a 60-day money-back guarantee.

#2 - Deca Durabolin

CLICK to view Decaduro Price and special offers

No list of the best steroids for bulking would be complete without Deca Durabolin or "Deca" as you are more likely to hear it being called in and around the gym.

Easily one of the top steroids for enhancing muscle growth, Deca is a steroid that is taken via intramuscular injection.

With an anabolic rating of 125, Deca Durabolin is not as powerful as Dianabol but it's still considerably stronger than testosterone.

Steroids are also measured by their androgenic-strength rating. This measures their potency as a sex hormone.

Testosterone has an anabolic-androgenic rating of 1:1 so, like its anabolic rating, its androgenic rating is 100.

Deca Durabolin has an androgenic rating of 37. That's low. So, although the steroid has greater muscle-building potency than testosterone, it lacks its abilities as a sex hormone.

For this reason, Deca Durabolin is often considered one of the best steroids for women.

What Is Deca Durabolin?

Deca Durabolin is a brand of Nandrolone. It's a medication that's FDA-approved for treating several medical conditions including osteoporosis, anemia, and muscle wastage caused by disease or incapacity after an accident.

As you can imagine, with an anabolic rating of 125, the muscle-building ability of Nandrolone is not to be sniffed at. Data from a clinical trial involving HIV patients experiencing muscle wastage show the steroid delivered significant increases in weight and lean body mass. [3]

However, Deca Durabolin is not intended for bodybuilding. As with any medication, there are risks, and the fact that bodybuilders use the drug in higher doses than the manufacturer ever intended only goes to make the situation worse.

The standard dose for men is around 200 mg per week for men and around half that for women. Bodybuilders often inject up to three times the standard 200 mg dose. [4]

Deca Durabolin Dosage

Deca Durabolin has a long half-life so you only need to inject it once per week. Typically, bodybuilders use it over 12-week cycles.

Some bodybuilders go hardcore and inject 600 mg per week. As we already pointed out, that far exceeds the normal medicinal dose.

Some bodybuilders take a more cautious route and stick to doses of 300 mg to 400 mg per week but that's still far more than a standard medicinal dose.

Deca Durabolin Benefits Vs Deca Durabolin Side Effects

Deca Benefits

Improves stamina

Enhances athletic ability

Delivers rapid gains in lean muscle mass

Increased bone density

Boosts red blood cell production

Speeds up muscle recovery

Eases joint pain

Deca Side Effects

Acne

Nausea

Itching

Fluid retention

High blood pressure

Gynecomastia (man boobs)

Unfavorable changes in cholesterol

Liver damage (liver toxicity)

Heart attacks/strokes

Testosterone suppression

Lifting heavy weights places extra strain on the joints. Not surprisingly, many bodybuilders have problems with joint pain and, for those who do, Deca Durabolin is a good steroid to include in their stacks.

The Best Legal Deca Durabolin

DecaDuro is the Crazy Bulk alternative to Deca Durabolin. It's a high-potency bulking supplement that helps you to achieve rapid increases in lean muscle mass by boosting natural testosterone.

Like all Crazy Bulk steroid alternatives, DecaDuro is powered by natural ingredients that have plenty of science supporting their abilities. It's safe and legal, and using it won't get you banned from competitions.

Of course, to function as a Deca Durabolin substitute, DecaDuro needs to be able to match or exceed the steroid's abilities in all areas. That includes providing relief from joint pain.

DecaDuro achieves this by stimulating increases in collagen synthesis and enhancing the strength of ligaments and tendons.

#3 - Trenbolone

CLICK to view Trenorol Price and special offers

Trenbolone, or Tren as it is commonly called, is another one of the best steroids for increasing muscle growth and is a great addition to any good bulking stack.

Unfortunately, Trenbolone is another anabolic steroid that's delivered to the body via injection.

With an Anabolic rating of 500, Trenbolone is an excellent steroid for bulking and muscle growth but it's not a good option for beginners. It's best to hold off on using this one until you have a few steroid cycles under your belt.

The Androgenic rating of Trenbolone is 500 too so it has five times the potency of testosterone right across the board. It's the strongest steroid available so even small doses can take you a long way.

However, unless they want to have a baritone voice and plenty of face whiskers, women need to stay away from this steroid. Running a Tren cycle is man's work. We're not being sexists. It's just the way that it is.

What Is Trenbolone?

We've already told you how powerful this steroid is but its muscle-building abilities are only to be expected. Trenbolone is a veterinary medication that's intended for beefing up cattle.

Although plenty of bodybuilders take advantage of the things Trombone can do, it's not intended for humans. Nor has it been tested on humans so there are no official guidelines relating to dosage.

Not that this matters particularly. Even with steroids that do have official guidelines, most bodybuilders who use them do their own thing and throw caution to the wind.

Trenbolone Dosage

Trenbolone is available in three forms:

Trenbolone acetate

Trenbolone enanthate Trenbolone hexahydrobenzylcarbonate

Trenbolone hexahydrobenzylcarbonate would be an unlikely choice for most beginners. The manufacturer has discontinued it so the only source is likely to be underground labs.

Steroids produced in such labs always carry extra risks. Using their products is never a good idea.

Trenbolone acetate and Trenbolone enanthate are the two main options and each one has a different half-life so the way you use Tren will depend on which version you can source or prefer.

Trenbolone acetate is the most popular choice and generally the easiest for bodybuilders to obtain. It has the shortest half-life so you need to inject Trenbolone acetate every other day. If you want to limit your needle time, this option won't be for you.

Trenbolone enanthate has a longer half-life and (allegedly) fewer side effects but the results are deemed by many to be slightly inferior to Trenbolone acetate.

Due to the high potency of the steroid, only a low dose of Trenbolone acetate is necessary. Beginners often begin with 200 mg per week split over several doses taken every other day, run over 8-week cycles.

Admittedly, some beginners begin with 300 mg doses, but given the strength of the steroid, this is only asking for trouble.

Trenbolone Benefits Vs Trenbolone Side Effects

Tren Benefits

Gain muscle mass and strength

Greater physical endurance

Faster muscle recovery

Improved fat loss (burning fat)

Reduction in overall body fat

Tren Side Effects

Anxiety

Greasy skin

Acne

Male pattern baldness

Elevated blood pressure

High cholesterol

Gynecomastia (man breasts)

Depression

Roid rage

Tren cough

Testosterone suppression

Although it has more to offer as a bulking steroid, due to its abilities as a fat burner (reduced body fat), Trenbolone also has value during cutting cycles.

It may be helpful if you explain a little about Tren cough. This is quite a common reaction that generally occurs just after the injection. Trenbolone is an oil-based injection and, when small quantities of the oil enter the bloodstream, your body identifies the presence as a threat and sends it to the lungs so that you can cough it up.

Certain other oil-based steroids can cause this reaction too but Tren cough is usually worse. However, although the coughing fits can be intense and quite frightening, they are not normally life-threatening.

The Best Legal Trenbolone Brand

If you want to avoid Tren cough and all the other Trenbolone side effects, using Trenorol is the best way to do it. It's another steroid alternative by Crazy Bulk and it can deliver rapid improvements in strength and muscle size in only a month.

Like all the best bulking steroid alternatives, Trenorol works by enhancing nitrogen retention and protein synthesis. It also steps up red blood cell production to help your muscles get plenty of extra oxygen during training.

Lots of bodybuilders comment on Trenorol's ability to improve vascularity as well.

#4 - Sustanon (Sus 250)