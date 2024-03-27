How to Place a Bet with a Bookmaker

Placing a bet online is simple. Follow the steps listed in our sports betting Philippines guide below.

Visit an online sports betting platform of choice. Create or log in to your bookmaker account. Go to the events/games section and make your predictions. Input your stake and confirm all wagers to place a bet.

Popular Sports to Bet on

We continue our sports betting Philippines guide by highlighting popular sports you can bet on. You can learn about this in the subsections of our expert online sports betting digest below.

Basketball

Filipinos love basketball, and it is a trendy sport in the nation. The passion for basketball betting is intense. Online sports betting sites focus on local leagues like the PBA and international leagues like the NBA.

Football

Although football betting is prevalent in many nations, this is a recent development in the Philippines. Bettors can explore international leagues and tournaments. Football has a global appeal that is translating into a growing betting market.

Boxing

Boxing is a Filipino favourite as the nation has experienced much success in the sport. This has been largely influenced by iconic Filipino boxers like Pancho Villa, Gabriel Elorde, Manny Pacquiao, etc. The direct impact is that the number of boxing fans has steadily increased and, consequently, betting on boxing events.

Volleyball

Betting on volleyball matches is popular among Filipino bettors. The women's leagues have notably garnered a significant following in the Philippines.

E-Sports

The advent of technology has also impacted how people bet, eSports being a notable example. Gamblers can now play games and bet online on a betting site Philippines.

Our experts surveyed and found that eSports is rampant among the younger generation of bettors in the Philippines. The younger demographic continues to record an increased spike in popular games and tournaments.

Events and Leagues to Bet on

Our sports betting Philippines digest overviews the various events and leagues you can wager on. We highlight these briefly in the subsections below.

Basketball

The high affinity for basketball in the Philippines plays out in the events and leagues gamblers bet on. Players can bet on the PBA, NBA, Euroleague, VTB United League and more. Additionally, any serious betting site Philippines covers seasonal events like the Olympics and FIBA Basketball World Cup.

International Football Leagues

Football also receives a fair share and dosage of the betting entertainment, with players able to bet across several leagues. Soccer lovers can wager on the EPL, La Liga, Serie A and UCL, among others. Notably, football has vast betting markets and options, often presenting the highest of all sports.

World Cup

Closely following the International Football Leagues is the World Cup. The global and premier football competition is held every four years and garners significant interest in the Philippines. Online gambling houses cover this one-month event with several distinct betting options.

Boxing Championships

Major boxing events also receive spectacular attention. This is especially true for boxing matches that feature renowned Filipino boxers. The presence and involvement of locals has increased the euphoria around the sports and attendant boxing events. Bettors can thus bet on title fights in various weight classes and international boxing tournaments.

E-Sports Tournaments

This is the final entry in the popular sports category. Bettors can wager on eSports tournaments like the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends, and Dota 2 World Championships. The best betting sites Philippines offer multiple eSports and betting options.