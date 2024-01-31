Have a few CS:GO skins lying around that you don’t plan on using? Instead of letting them sit and collect dust in your inventory, why not use CS:GO upgrade sites to get something even more valuable!
Best Sites to Upgrade CS:GO Skins in 2024: How to Upgrade CS:GO Skins
That’s right, CS:GO upgrade sites let you wager your lower-value skins for the chance to win something bigger. These gambling sites feature games that put your luck to the test.
Best CS:GO Skin Upgrader sites
If you’re looking for the best sites to upgrade your CSGO skins, check out the websites we’ll be discussing below:
- FarmSkins : Best promo codes that are both generous and plentiful
- DatDrop : Best for transaction options
- KeyDrop : Best for free cases
- Clash.GG : Best for socializing due to its active community
- DaddySkins : Best for newer players due to its user-friendly interface
- R1-skins.com : Best for rewards due to its generous promotions
- RustClash : Best for gambling Rust skins
- Hellcase : Best for gambling a variety of different items aside from raw money
FarmSkins, located in Tallinn, Estonia, has been a game-changer since 2016, offering a treasure trove of customized CS:GO and VGO skin cases. Boasting an extensive collection of in-game skins, this was one of the new sites created with the intention of providing digital enthusiasts with goodies for CS:GO upgrade.
Main Features:
A standout feature of FarmSkins is its utilization of promo codes for added value, enhancing the experience for all its users. The platform allows you to upgrade CSGO skins through minigames while also showering players with bonuses.
✔️ Pros:
- You can use the promo code to gain free capital
- Promo code unlocks things like exciting raffles, competitions, and limited-edition cases housing top-quality skins.
❌ Cons:
- Users might encounter bugs that hinder them from redeeming rewards.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods:
FarmSkins offers a range of deposit methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and even a third-party option called Skin2Pay. Withdrawals are done through Steam trade links, ensuring a secure process.
🎁 Bonus Code Benefits:
By using the gamblecsgo promo code, users receive a generous $1 for free. Two more similar promo code, gamble100 and hellacsgo, give users $0.9 for free each.
😎 Best For: Promo code rewards
DatDrop is a treasure trove amongst CSGO upgrade sites, where generosity is key. This platform, established in 2019, goes beyond ordinary offerings, presenting an impressive array of CS:GO skin cases and games. With an eye-catching modern interface, DatDrop prioritizes variety, security, and user satisfaction.
Main Features:
DatDrop's standout feature lies in its rewarding deposit-based level-up system. Rare cases are gifted with every deposit, and you can find a variety of games completely dedicated to CS:GO skins upgrade and cases. From Case Battles to the thrilling Battle Royale mode, DatDrop offers exciting gameplay.
✔️ Pros:
- DatDrop's unique deposit-based system rewards users with free rare cases
- DatDrop's partnership program enables users to earn a percentage of their referrals' deposits.
❌ Cons:
- The lack of live chat support.
- While DatDrop accepts various payment methods, the range could be broader to cater to diverse preferences.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods:
DatDrop's payment methods include instant bank transfers, credit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, as well as popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Ethereum is the fastest withdrawal method.
🎁 Bonus Code Benefits:
The top100list promo code grants users 5% extra cash with each deposit.
😎 Best For: Transaction options
KeyDrop is a thriving CS:GO upgrade sites that stands out for its enticing promotional codes. These include an exclusive free PLN 2 offer, a 10% deposit bonus, and the opportunity to access gold codes for extra rewards.
Main Features:
This gamble sites standout features include the free PLN 2 promotional code for opening your first box, the +10% deposit bonus, and the option to utilize gold codes for added excitement. The site offers diverse case openings and supports mobile gaming.
✔️ Pros:
- The platform offers a free PLN 2 to begin your journey.
- Enjoy a +10% balance boost with each deposit, maximizing your gameplay potential.
- Unlock gold codes
- The platform offers daily free cases.
❌ Cons:
- Live chat support is absent.
- The platform has a considerable house edge.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods:
The website supports various payment methods, including instant bank transfers, credit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, as well as popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
🎁 Bonus Code Benefits:
Using the promo code gamblecsgo100 provides users with a free PLN 2 for their first box opening + a 10% deposit bonus on all their deposits.
😎 Best For: Free cases
Clash.gg is an emerging CSGO upgrade site, gaining recognition for its active promotions and bonuses. Noteworthy for its ongoing efforts to reward both new and active users, the site offers free CSGO skin upgrade through promo codes, Rakeback, deposit bonuses, and more.
Main Features:
The websites stands out for its user-friendly interface and diverse range of games, including Plinko, Mines, Jackpot, Cases, Roulette, Upgrader, and PvP battles. The platform also introduces innovative features like Rain, which offers free skins to all eligible participants.
✔️ Pros:
- The platform features a wide array of games catering to different preferences.
- Engage in real-time discussions with other users through the active community chat feature.
❌ Cons:
The withdrawal options are somewhat limited, primarily focusing on CS:GO skins and a few cryptocurrencies.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods:
The new sites full of flexible payment options, including CS:GO skins, keys, cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, and traditional payment methods such as credit cards, gift cards, and more.
🎁 Bonus Code Benefits:
Use the promo code HELLAGOOD during registration to secure three free cases, Rakeback, and a 5% deposit bonus, showcasing Clash.gg's commitment to rewarding its users.
😎 Best For: Active community
Daddyskins is a prominent player in the CS:GO skin upgrade scene, offering an immersive experience for players seeking personalized weapon skins. The platform serves as an alternative to purchasing expensive skins directly from Steam, providing a gateway to obtain the latest skins through gameplay.
Main Features:
Daddyskins stands out as one of the CSGO upgrade sites with a focus on simplicity and user-friendliness. It offers a streamlined selection, with its primary game being French roulette. The platform boasts an appealing design and incorporates a chat window for community interaction.
✔️ Pros:
- Daddyskins excels in providing a user-friendly interface with a quick overview of games and options.
- A live chat feature fosters player interactions and discussions.
❌ Cons:
- The platform currently offers only French roulette.
- Daddyskins is available only in English.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods:
Like some other websites on this list, Daddyskins provides a straightforward deposit system, allowing players to exchange their own skins for in-game coins. The platform supports various deposit options, including CS:GO skins, CS: GO keys, and selected cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH.
🎁 Bonus Code Benefits:
Using the promo code gamble100 during the deposit rewards players with a promo amount and an additional 5% bonus.
😎 Best For: User Interface
R1 Skins is one of the newer sites on this list, and offers players the chance to claim promo codes and unlock exciting gifts to elevate their gaming experience. By using these codes, players can delve into the platform's features without having to risk any capital at the start.
Main Features:
The platform offers Daily Free Bonuses, providing players with the opportunity to open cases daily and win keys, skins, or money. Additionally, the Cashback program offers 10% cashback on keys, which can be spent in a special store.
✔️ Pros:
- R1 Skins can be accessed from both computers and mobile devices.
- The platform offers original bonus promotions for newcomers and regular visitors.
❌ Cons:
- R1 Skins does not offer instant games or casino-style activities.
- The platform lacks live chat for immediate communication with support consultants.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods:
R1 Skins supports a wide range of payment methods, including Mastercard, Visa, AliPay, UnionPay, G2A Wallet, and various cryptocurrencies like BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH.
🎁 Bonus Code Benefits:
Use code hella to get 0.9$ for free. If you want more of this exact same bonus, use promo codes hellar1 and hellagood to also get 0.9$ for free.
😎 Best For: Generous promotions for new users
RustClash stands as an exclusive case-opening platform that focuses solely on Rust skins. By opening cases, players have the chance to acquire a diverse range of Rust skins. RustClash provides an array of game modes, including case opening, case unboxing battles, upgrades, and plinko.
Main Features:
RustClash offers players the opportunity to open cases containing an assortment of Rust skins through its plethora of modes and keydrops. The platform features multiple game modes, including case opening, case unboxing battles, upgrades, and plinko.
✔️ Pros:
- RustClash is owned by HobbesHD, a well-regarded Rust YouTuber.
- The platform typically boasts over 1,000 users online simultaneously.
❌ Cons:
- No deposits in fiat currency
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods:
RustClash allows users to deposit and withdraw using Rust skins and cryptocurrency. The platform provides flexibility in handling balances and obtaining rewards.
🎁 Bonus Code: Use code HELLAGOOO to unlock 24 hour daily free case + Rakeback
😎 Best For: Rust Skin Gambling
8. Hellcase
Hellcase is a unique platform dedicated to upgrade CSGO skins and skins for popular games such as Dota 2, and Rust. Offering not only Hellcase promo codes for free bonuses but also a range of engaging features like Upgrades, Contracts, Case Battles, and Events, the site aims to provide both fun and valuable rewards.
Main Features:
This new site has a premier case opening section, catering to gamers seeking thrilling skin options. The platform boasts a variety of games and activities, including case opening for CS:GO, Dota 2, and Rust.
✔️ Pros:
- Hellcase offers case openings for popular titles like CS:GO, Dota 2, and Rust.
- Hellcase operates with a provably fair system.
- The platform encourages player interactions through features like events, giveaways, and case battles.
❌ Cons:
- Hellcase currently supports only the ShadowPay withdrawal method.
- To withdraw skins won through promo codes, a minimum deposit of $2 is necessary.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods:
Hellcase offers a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and PayPal, cryptocurrencies, and skin deposits. For withdrawals, the platform currently supports ShadowPay.
🎁 Bonus Code Benefits:
Utilising the Hellcase promo code gamblecsgo grants users $0.70 for free and a +10% bonus on their next deposit, along with free war tags.
😎 Best For: Variety of game items accepted
How to choose CS:GO upgrade sites?
Let's dive into how to pick the perfect CS:GO skin upgrade site for you in 2023. With so many options out there, it's important to make the right choice for a smooth and enjoyable experience. Here are some important factors to keep in mind:
- Reputation and Trustworthiness: Take a look at reviews and what people are saying to get a feel for the site's credibility.
- Provably Fair System: Look for ones with provably fair games that make sure your upgrade outcome is genuinely random.
- Game Variety: Having a range of upgrade modes with varying chances of success, multipliers, and cool features keeps things interesting.
- Bonuses and Perks: Look for sites that sweeten the deal with bonuses, promo codes, or even free cases.
- User-Friendly Design: Choose a site that's easy to navigate, with clear instructions.
- Customer Support: A site with friendly and responsive customer support, like live chat or email, can be a lifesaver if you hit any bumps.
- Transactions and Payment Options: Pay attention to how withdrawing your upgraded skins or winnings works.
How to upgrade your CS:GO skins?
With so many CS:GO upgrade sites popping up, it’s pretty easy to chuck your skins in the upgrade and get something back. Here are the steps you need to follow on any given CS:GO upgrade site.
- Deposit the skins you want to upgrade from your Steam inventory to the site's inventory. This usually involves sending a trade offer to the site's bot.
- Choose the upgrade mode you want to play.
- Place your bet by selecting the skin you want to upgrade and the wager amount.
- Initiate the upgrade process. The site's system will use a random number generator to determine the outcome.
- You can choose to withdraw your upgraded skin to your Steam inventory, or you can continue playing to upgrade your skin further.
Main Tips when you are upgrading your skins
If you’re planning on going for the CS:GO skin upgrader, then make sure you take note of some important tips:
- Get the Odds: Different upgrade modes come with different odds of winning. Take a moment to understand what your chances are before you place your bets.
- Budget Wisely: Decide on a budget for your skin upgrades and stick to it. It's all about having fun, so don't go overboard.
- Know When to Pause: Set your own winning and losing limits. If you're on a roll, consider cashing in some of your upgraded skins.
- Stay in the Loop: Keep yourself updated about the site's news and updates. They might inform you of how the CS: GO skin economy changes over time.
- Keep Expectations Realistic: Remember, upgrading skins is all about luck. Don't expect guaranteed wins every time.
- Responsible Fun: Responsible gambling is key. Only bet what you're comfortable with and know when to take a step back.
Conclusion
As the gaming community continues to grow, these platforms will continue to offer a place for players to engage, strategize, and get in on the thrill of CSGO skin upgrading. Whether it's the rush of roulette, the excitement of case opening, or the hype around CSGO skins, you can rely on the best CSGO Skin upgrade websites to keep you entertained.
FAQ
What is the best CSGO upgrade site?
There are many great CSGO upgrade sites, and most of them have special features that you won’t fight elsewhere. If you want the best and most legitimate CSGO upgrading experience, try visiting any of the sites below.
- Farmskins
- DatDrop
- KeyDrop
- Clash.GG
- DaddySkins
- r1-skins.com
- RustClash
- Hellcase
Is CS:GO skins upgrade fair?
Yes, CS:GO skin upgraders tell you your odds of winning and your payouts beforehand. These games operate off of provably fair algorithms that randomize the outcome based on predetermined odds. These algorithms prove the legitimacy of CS:GO upgrade sites.
How do you upgrade your CSGO Skins?
All you have to do is deposit the item you’d like to upgrade, and the upgrader will give you the chance to receive an even better/higher-value CSGO skin. In most cases, you have equal chances of winning or losing, although aiming for skins worth much more than your wager will result in worse odds.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.