Best sites for CSGO gambling & betting in 2022

The phenomenon of CSGO gambling started back in 2015 with the launch of the first official CSGO themed gambling site. Since then there’s been a lot of eras in the industry, from originally being an unregulated market to sites nowadays almost all holding gambling licenses and offering provably fair games.

The main difference from traditional online casinos is the option to deposit using your CSGO skins. A lot of the games you’re used to, have been revamped and launched with CSGO inspired interfaces and features. You’ll also find some of the games you’re used to from within the game, such as case opening with customized cases made by your favorite streamers or the sites themselves.

Top Rated CSGO Gambling Sites For 2022

1. CSGOFast - Best Overall Option

2. CSGOEmpire - Best CSGO Themed Option

3. 500Casino - Best Payment Options

1. CSGOFast - Best Overall Option

CSGOFast



CSGOFast is one of the first established CSGO gambling sites and has been operating since November of 2015. CSGOFast is nowadays a household name among gamers, being known for offering players a big variety of gambling possibilities. From gambling to betting and trading, you can do it all safely at CSGOFast. Those who are interested in esports can also enjoy tournaments hosted by CSGOFast where players can bet on their favorite esport stars where you will also find exciting live gambling options. If you're not feeling like betting or gambling, CSGOFast also offers a platform to buy and sell skins using a P2P system to reduce commission fees which allows the players to keep more of the money for themselves.

Let’s get into it. What should you do when visiting one of the biggest CSGO gambling sites out there? First off, you should start signing up. CSGOFast has made the sign up process rather simple for their players. Don’t forget to use and collect your welcome bonus and when that’s done things are finally starting to get exciting. Browse through the well designed CSGO gambling site to find your favorite games and make yourself at home.

The site offers all the usual favorites that the players love. Games like CSGO roulette work just like regular roulette but with its own CSGO themed touch. A more high-paced game that’s very popular is coin flip which works just like heads or tails. Wager the amount you want to gamble, wait for a player to accept and you can start flipping coins. If you don’t want to wait for a player to join your table you can always gamble versus the house to make things go faster. If you're more of a strategic gambler, esport betting could be more your speed. Read up on teams, what’s the latest news, who plays well right now and look out for the best odds to place your bets.

Highlights

● CSGOFast offers a good selection of deposit and withdrawal options for its users. The main method is obviously CSGO skins, but in addition to that they also offer traditional payment methods and cryptocurrencies..

● Security and support is something that CSGOFast takes seriously. In terms of its customer support they’ve made sure to make it user friendly and 24/7.

● The site is licensed in Curacao. The site also doesn’t share any user data except for your steam display name and inventory link.

● CSGOFast is popular among streamers because of their generous referral program which also is additional proof of its legitimacy.

Pros

● Collectable daily bonuses

● Easy to use interface and layout

● Solid reputation among the players

● Many original games with their own touch

● Great referral program for its users

Cons

● Multiple website domains

● Some of their features can get overwhelming at times

● Not the most impressive welcome bonus we’ve seen

2. CSGOEmpire - Best CSGO Themed Option

CSGOEmpire



CSGOEmpire is one of, if not the biggest, CSGO gambling site that is currently on the market. They offer many CSGO themed gambling games and have a sportsbook with esports options.

They’ve been on the market since early 2016 and during this time they’ve seen a total of 2 billion dollars wagered throughout their games, an astoundingly big number in the CSGO gambling sector. There’s a reason why this number has had the chance to grow like this, perhaps mostly because of the games that are found on the site. You can find games like roulette - a very popular game that can be found on most CSGO gambling sites. It plays just like real roulette but instead of black/red you’re betting on the T or CT side to win. Another popular game on the site is “coin flip”. Here you get the chance to, you guessed it, flip a coin against another player. Wager whatever amount you’d like and wait for someone to accept your bet, or add a bot to take your bet if you don’t want to wait. It’s a fun and rare feature to be able to play another player inside the world of gambling, where you’re in most cases betting against the “house”.

When you’re done trying out these games you can move on to the e-sports section of the site. The sportsbook also has odds for more games than CSGO. League of Legends, Overwatch, Dota 2 and Rocket League to name a few. There are more than a few options for different odds on each match. We think it compares well to other sportsbooks that offer esports betting as well.

One feature that we’re not used to finding is the chat system that CSGOEmpire offers. Here you can chat with other gamblers on the site. You’re automatically placed in a room with people from your country, making the chatter a bit more relevant for you. Join any room you’d like though, there are no restrictions here.

If you navigate over to the “About” page you can find the answers to all the most commonly asked questions on CSGOEmpire. We always recommend players to check out this page before contacting support as you’ll find most answers here. If you’re unable to find an answer to your question, you can contact their support using their live chat.

Highlights

● CSGOEmpire is owned and operated by Moonrail Limited B.V and is acting under a Curacao gambling license, ensuring that there are no illegitimate actions against the players.

● There’s a welcome bonus to be claimed in the form of one free case. There are also daily free spin bonuses and other promotions going on.

● For banking, you can deposit using CSGO skins, credit cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrencies (BTC, BCH, ETH, LITE). Withdrawals have to be done using the same method as deposit.

● CSGOEmpire can be accessed through the web browser of your device. Everything has been resized to fit the smaller screen and you can access the same games and functions.

● One of the best reputations in the business and a name that’s known to many CSGO gambling fans.

Pros

● Quick and pain-free signup

● Free welcome bonus case

● Live chat support is available

● Many banking options (CSGO skins, FIAT money and cryptocurrencies)

● Has all the classic CSGO gambling games

● CSGO betting and other esports

Cons

● The Curacao gaming license restricts some countries from playing

● CSGOEmpire may sometimes require a KYC (Know Your Customer) verification

3. 500Casino - Most payment options

500Casino

500Casino is a serious contender for the number one spot among crypto and skin gambling sites. Offering many of the favorite casino games for CSGO gambling such as Roulette, Crash and Duels to name a few, paired with a betting section featuring leagues from all the major esports and traditional sports!

Like any serious casino site 500Casino fully uses “Provably Fair” technology to facilitate their games. The site is owned and operated by Perfect Storm B.V and is licensed in Curacao. Now, getting into what the site has to offer the customers, for those who like the classic casino games they have a library of over 2000 slots and table games. Being a CSGO gambling site, the main focus of their content is CSGO themed games. An example of this is Crash, a game where a rocket is shot onto a random path, and it is up to the players to predict when the crash is going to happen. The player that’s able to stay the longest maximizes their winnings.

Maybe your favorite CSGO or football team is playing and you want to make the game extra exciting, or maybe you just want to beat the odds with your knowledge? Then 500Casino has got you covered. Their betting section offers betting in a large variety of esports from the big ones like CSGO, LoL and FIFA to smaller games like Rainbow Six. Should you be interested in traditional sports, 500Casino also offers live betting on a solid variety of games such as Football, Tennis and Ice Hockey.

Being designed for gamers, the site accepts payment in both crypto and fiat currencies, as well as skins. Skins is where 500Casino shines above most other CSGO gambling sites as they accept skins from other big games such as Dota2, Rust and TF2, making it more accessible for the avid gamer! The withdrawals are quick and we have not been able to find any cases of foul play or unresolved issues among customers.

Highlights

● 500Casino offers a great VIP program for their loyal customers. Depositing and playing on the site will increase your progress in rank, from Silver to Opal. Each newly unlocked rank provides a one-time promotional bonus along with increased rakeback bonuses, weekly reloads, cashback and all kinds of bonuses daily, weekly and monthly. Plus a bit of bling with a VIP tag in the chat!

● The site's chat is a fun feature becoming more and more popular for CSGO gambling sites and is featured here as well. The chat system has channels for trading, sports and of course a VIP chat, as well as 10 different channels for various languages.

● 500Casino is a true crypto gambling site and offers all their payments in either CSGO skins or crypto, with the accepted cryptocurrencies being BTC, BCH, ETH, LITE.

● Their interface is well optimized to be able to run smoothly on mobile and desktop devices so that you can take your gaming with you wherever you go, never having a dull moment!

Pros

● Continuously improves and adds games and betting genres

● Well established and reliable with a large and loyal playerbase

● Very transparent with their fairness work

● Accepts skin deposits from multiple games (CSGO, Dota2, TF2, Rust)

● Allows payment with FIAT currencies

● Supports 11 different languages

Cons

● Locked in certain countries due to license restrictions

What is CSGO gambling?

The game counter-strike has been around since pretty much the start of online gaming. When Valve launched their latest version of the game, CSGO, they added something that changed the game forever - Cases containing skins. The market for skins has become absolutely huge over the past years and people sometimes choose to invest in CSGO skins over let’s say the stock market or cryptocurrencies. Since these skins can be traded between players and be used as “currency”, it was only a matter of time before options to gamble with these skins were to emerge.

Many sites that focus on CSGO gambling have popped up over the past years. What differentiates CSGO gambling from an original casino is mostly found in the games section. This is where CSGO gambling excels with the use of completely new games in the theme of CSGO. Battle against another player in case battles or try the CSGO style roulette where you bet on T or CT side instead of the traditional red or black. Once you’re done gambling you can withdraw your winnings using the same method you used when depositing.

What games can I play at a CSGO gambling site?

This section has seen some improvements over the past years. In the start, sites offered only a few options that were CSGO themed. Today we find that many of the sites offer some if not all of the CSGO gambling games that have become popular over the past few years. The main games that you’ll find on a CSGO gambling site are:

Crash Wager an amount and watch the multiplier steadily increase until it collapses. Your objective is to get out and secure your winnings before the crash happens. A real “feel” game where you can use different strategies. Escape with a couple of small wins or show your guts and wait for the wager to increase to a bigger number before cashing out.

Coin Flip Decide on a number you want to wager and wait for an opponent to take a seat in your game, then you settle the winner with a coin flip for all the glory.

Case Opening Some sites offer the option to open cases. These cases are made by the CSGO gambling site themselves and can include any items they’d like. Choose the amount of risk you’re willing to take or a case with skins you like.

Roulette A traditional game that has been themed for CSGO instead, giving you the option to place a wager on either CT or T side. Almost identical to regular roulette.

Signing up at a CSGO gambling site

All of our listed CSGO gambling sites have quick registration processes, often as simple as signing in using your steam account. Another popular way of signing up is to use your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Twitch account instead. Out of all the options mentioned, we recommend our users to sign up using your steam account to make the process of deposits easier. You can bet with as many skins as you want, and while the game is live, the skins wagered are locked. Winning the bet unlocks your skins along with the winnings from the bet. The skins can at any time be traded back to you by requesting a withdrawal. Make sure that you don’t forget to collect your welcome bonus when signing up.

What are the differences between CSGO gambling and CSGO betting?

Our team consists of gamblers that love the thrill of betting on our favorite sports or spinning a wheel of our favorite slots. Throughout history people have always been attracted to the element of risk, uncertainty, and not knowing the outcome. It's in our nature to want to know the results of the future, whether it's what comes after the cliffhanger on your favorite show or the outcome of a bet you've placed through your favorite CSGO gambling site. It’s very common for people to confuse betting with gambling since the terms are often used in a similar sense.

CSGO betting sites offer players the ability to bet on esport matches and traditional sports using CSGO skins. Most CSGO betting sites allow you to bet on games like Football, Basketball and Tennis.

CSGO gambling sites offer a spin on the traditional casino games commonly found at regular online casinos. For it to be considered gambling it has to include an element of chance and a reward equivalent to the risk taken. Since gambling can be addictive by nature, some countries have implemented restrictions to prevent problematic gambling patterns and behavior.

Security

Safety is extremely important when running a casino site, be it CSGO, crypto or traditional ones. There are a number of ways for these platforms to provide security for their players, it is most common for CSGO gambling sites to have all or some of the security measures in place which we’ll describe here. We always take these into consideration when evaluating a site's strengths and weaknesses.

The first important step for a site to provide security is to run either SSL or the more modern TLS encryption which, if your site asks for personal details, will keep it encrypted and safe.

Another optional security measure often available is the 2-step authentication in which you need to either authorize or enter a code or password from another device. This can be done through a mobile app or most commonly by being sent a code via phone text or email.

Licenses

The one criteria regarded as most important when looking for a safe CSGO gambling site is whether the site is licensed or not. The vast majority of sites will be licensed in Curacao, making the casino answerable to the Curacao government should they be running a fraudulent or irresponsible site. However while the license provides safety it also causes restrictions from certain countries due to conflicting license policy.

Choosing a CSGO gambling site without a license can be a conscious decision for a player though as there are first and foremost no geographical restrictions, and secondly benefits players that value their anonymity. For example, you can play on these sites while using a VPN, something that most licensed sites prohibit as it can be used to surpass geographic restrictions. Additionally, licensed gambling sites are sometimes required to collect personal information from you as per the KYC (Know Your Customer) policies that may be imposed.

Customer Support & Service

Should there be any issue, be it security wise or with the site in general, most CSGO gambling sites have some sort of customer support. The options for support usually consist of the following.

Live chat gives you a chat box in the client for you to get in direct contact with staff, when provided 24/7 it is usually the fastest way to get in contact. Another method is through email or a ticket on the site, these usually lead to a slower response. It has also become more popular for CSGO gambling sites to use social media for customer support, making solutions to certain problems public for players to find before they need to ask for help.

We always recommend you to search the sites F.A.Q. section and social media accounts for answers to any problem you face, as it is often the fastest way to solve problems with the site.

Conclusion

CSGO gambling is a great option for players looking for something outside of the traditional games and payment methods found at online casinos. Giving you the chance to earn with your skins rather than just using them cosmetically. Or dip your toes into the scene as an outsider using fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Using our list you’ll find three of the best options we’ve found while signing up, playing and reviewing CSGO sites throughout the past few years. Once you’ve found a site that you like, signing up is as easy as logging in using your steam account.

