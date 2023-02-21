Best Silk Pillowcases In 2023: Top 6 Brands For Smooth Hair And Skin

A night of good sleep can make or break your day. If you do not get the 8 hours, you may feel cranky or generally unwell throughout the day. You may have tried eating supplements, changing your posture, and watching YouTube tutorials. But perhaps the problem may be someplace you wouldn’t think of–your pillowcase.

The generic cases you pick up without any thought wreak havoc on your sleep patterns, hair, and skin. The best silk pillowcase, in contrast, can reduce acne, wrinkles, and frizziness in your hair. Anything silk might sound fancy and out of your budget, but many companies have created affordable yet comfortable pillowcases.

The practice of sleeping on silk cases has given rise to such companies. They use the highest quality mulberry silk, which is durable yet soft. You will see the effects of the reduced friction within days as you sleep more comfortably without dreading the morning bedhead.

However, the popularity of these cases has also given rise to many bogus companies trying to scam you by selling low-quality cases. You might also find it difficult to navigate the sea of good brands to find the right one. Therefore, we will find out which companies deserve your attention.

This article provides a detailed review and rating of our 6 best silk pillowcase brands. Let's continue reading to find out more about them.

List of 6 Best Silk Pillowcases Brands

Poshey - Overall Best Silk Pillowcases (Editor’s Choice) THXSILK - Best Silk Pillowcase Set for Skin and Hair Morus - Best Luxury Silk Pillowcase Rachel Silk - Best Silk Pillowcase Sets for Frizzless Hair Slip Silk - Best Luxury Silk Pillowcase for Good Sleep Lily Silk - Best Affordable Silk Pillowcase

#1. Poshey - Overall Best Silk Pillowcases (Editor’s Choice)

Poshey silk cases came out on our list after extensive research and rigorous testing. The company excelled in all the different domains it was judged upon.

Based in the state of California, Poshey is a leading manufacturer of bedding products, but their specialty is silk cases which have become increasingly popular in the last decade. The brand has a good reputation in the industry and has formulated one-of-a-kind cases that not only give you a good night’s sleep but also benefit your hair and skin.

According to a recent laboratory test, cases produced by Poshey reduced friction by 43% on average. This figure is a major step in reducing frizz and ensuring your skin remains healthy as it absorbs other products throughout the night.

All their pillowcases are made from 22 Momme pure mulberry silk. Unlike other pillowcases, Poshey tests its products before putting them on the market. The cases can be bought in 8 different yet blendable colors, while you can choose the king or queen size based on the measurements of your pillow.

You can remove shipping charges if your order costs more than $70 and still be able to return it within two months—something not offered by other silk pillowcase companies.

#2. THXSILK - Best Silk Pillowcase Set for Skin and Hair

THXSILK is another excellent option on our list. The company offers a wide range of silk products, and its silk sheets have outperformed every other silk product. All the items sold by THXSILK are sold directly by the manufacturer, so the costs can be reduced significantly without sacrificing the quality of the pillowcase.

THXSILK cases earned the highest points in the abrasion test during the testing process. This result implies that whether you lay flat or tossed and turned throughout the night, there would be less chance of sleep lines or frizz in your hair.

The case’s zipper closure is also noteworthy since it makes it very easy to use. Testers noted a cooling feel when they slept on these sheets due to the high quality of the silk used.

However, a small drawback of THXSILK products would be that you should expect some wear and tear. In our testing and the reviews present online, the mulberry silk pillowcase did not fare too well after a machine wash; things may have been worse if we had opted for hand washing.

The brand claims that all their machine washable silk pillowcase options are made from 100% mulberry silk, and the momme is usually 22. The cases can be bought in a standard queen, king, and twin sizes. You have six different color options to choose from.

#3. MORUS - Best Luxury Silk Pillowcase

Morus is another company located in San Francisco, California. It has aimed to bring forth the most sustainable products and make them popular and accessible to a greater population.

Morus prides itself on being one of the most luxurious brands in the market, with the smoothest silk fibers, high-quality hypoallergenic fabric, and odorless clothe. With Morus, you would no longer have to worry about sleep creases or wrinkles on the skin since the case will automatically prevent any irritation.

The company sells one type of case: the Cloud 9 case, which can be purchased in king or queen size. One case costs around $75, but you can only pay through interest-free installments. The enclosure can be an envelope or zipper, based on your choice, while no extra shipping charges apply.

#4. Rachel Silk - Best Silk Pillowcase Sets for Frizzy Hair

After careful consideration, Rachel Silk came in fourth on our list, but we were blown away by how much frizz its cases could reduce. Its 30 Momme Luxury Oxford Envelope Silk Pillowcase is the bestselling product.

The smooth surface of their case is a gem for curly people and even those with straight hair who wake up with a significant amount of frizz in their hair that no brush or wash can fix. The luxurious case is made from 30 momme mulberry silk with an exceptional 800 thread count. The pillow is sure to be good for your skin and hair.

The design for all Rachel cases is elegant, which does not cost a lot but gives a luxurious feel. Each case has an envelope closure to protect the silky surface against scratching or quick damage. The Oxford weaving style also has an extra 2 inches for maximum protection.

The testers and our team agreed that this brand positively impacts your hair and skin. The cases are eco-friendly, non-toxic, and internationally certified organic.

#5. Slip Silk - Best Luxury Silk Pillowcase for Good Sleep

Over the past few years, Slip has made a name for itself. It has become a go-to for many wellness experts, influencers, and dermatologists. The company produces everything silk—from scrunchies to bedsheets; they have it all. The brand received positive feedback during our testing phase, and the consensus was how well it lets you sleep.

Slip has also been used and recommended by celebrities like Kerry Washington and Kourtney Kardashian. The main proprietary material for all of the cases by Slip has the highest grade, mulberry silk, with a momme count of 22. The dyes used are also non-toxic.

The company has specially commissioned the Slip pure silk pillowcase to ensure the material has just the right amount of durability, thickness, softness, and shine. Slipcases are anti-sleep crease, anti-bed head, and even anti-aging compared to silk pillowcases.

A hefty price tag accompanies the luxurious feel of the silk pillowcase. You can expect to spend as much as $110 on a single case since the cases often do not come in sets. However, what the mulberry silk pillowcase has to offer justifies the price of the pillowcase.

Much like other silk pillowcases, The Slip silk pillowcase is available in three standard sizes, two closure options (envelope and hidden zipper closure), and 22 interesting color and pattern choices. The company has also created its silk wash, so you don’t have to worry whether it’s machine washable or requires a hand wash. The silk wash will answer all your queries.

#6. Lily Silk - Best Affordable Silk Pillowcase

Last but certainly not least on our list is Lily Silk and its affordable line of silk cases. Lily Silk has been named the one-stop shop for many women who prefer luxury but within a budget. Lily Silk has everything from clothing and accessories to bedding and shoes. The company has risen in popularity in the last few years, and rightfully so.

All the silk pillowcase options on the Lily Silk website are made from pure mulberry and use the 100% highest grade version for all their cases. The Grade 6A silk is also certified by OEKO-TEK. The different versions of their mulberry silk pillowcase may have momme counts from 19 to 25.

Lily Silk delivers their products in excellent packaging, so if you want to gift someone—maybe a certain curly-haired friend— this might be the right present. Many loyal customers have gushed about the shiny silk from which the cases are made. The pillows are a dream to sleep on and are machine washable.

In a way, Lily Silk has succeeded in its goal of creating silk pieces that feel high-end but don’t cost as much. Their best-selling item has been the 400-thread count and 19-momme pillowcase.

Everything You Need to Know Before Buying Silk Pillowcases

The Science behind these Cases

If you have come across this article or have always heard that a silk pillowcase is a good option, you might be wondering why?

And rightfully so, since mere suspicion cannot be enough for any person to spend a large sum on these cases. Thankfully, research has proven how a pure silk pillowcase might be the better option for everyone.

Preethi Gopinath, the founding director of the MFA textiles program, noted that a smooth surface reduces friction which then potentially causes less breakage of hair and rubbing of the skin with dirty particles on the pillowcase. She notably uses the term “smooth as silk” and reminds us that there is a reason smoothness is associated with silk and not any other material like cotton and polyester.

Dermatologists are hesitant to testify in favor of silk pillowcases options, especially regarding anti-aging. But a Telegraph pole showed that many in the beauty industry use mulberry silk pillowcases—for their luxurious feel and the benefits it provides.

Silk is also “naturally hypoallergenic, “ meaning the material does not retain as much moisture as cotton. Your skin will remain hydrated, and there is less chance for bacteria to continue growing. Many duvets and mattresses have also created silk options. Additionally, silk is a natural insulator—it’s warming in the winter and cooling in the summer.

Silk vs. Satin: What’s the difference?

Most people easily confuse silk and satin, which allows many companies to mislead them. However, the two are quite different materials.

Silk is an organic fiber that occurs naturally, while satin is made from polyester. Silk is a luxurious option and, therefore, the more expensive one. A satin pillowcase is a budget-friendly alternative that may not offer the same effects.

When you buy silk pillowcases, and budget is not an issue, your eyes should be on the pure 100 mulberry silk with no synthetic fibers mixed in. Satin is described as a weave since it can be made ‘with’ silk and from polyesters. If you want to be sure you are buying the right material, read the fabric labels, which will mention if the material is ‘pure silk’ or ‘silky satin.’

Benefits of Silk Cases for Skin and Hair

Most silk pillowcases have quite a few benefits for your hair and skin. Its texture, smoothness, and weave type allow reduced skin and hair damage; the minimized friction provides an unmatched level of comfort.

The natural insulating properties of silk mean you will not sweat overnight, no matter how hot it turns. You can also expect more focused benefits such as reduction—or complete elimination— of sleep lines around the face, better hair after each way (lessened tangles, split ends, and frizz), and hydrated skin since cotton and not silk retain moisture from your face.

A professor at Harvey Medical School mentioned that silk pillowcase is good for your hair and skin since it doesn’t pull on them as much as other fabric. A durable silk pillowcase will let the skincare products on your face do their job instead of immediately absorbing them. This moisture wicking benefit can be extremely crucial for acne prone skin.

Similarly, the buttery soft texture of silk does not disrupt the cuticle layer of your hair strands, and you will be able to see visibly reduced breakage, improved hair texture, and minimized unnecessary bed head. Furthermore, some doctors argue that silk cases might showcase anti-aging benefits. The less porous texture of silk reduces the appearance of etched-in lines on the face. However, one must remember that it does not provide anti-aging benefits like retinoids or other skincare products might do.

Care Instructions

Since fabrics like silk are very delicate, specific care instructions must be followed. Most of the cases will require hand washing. But even if you opt for a machine wash, it needs to be in the gentlest setting. Do not wring out the water or lien dry them; instead, lay them out flat to dry naturally.

How to Choose the Best Silk Pillowcases (A Beginner-Friendly Guide)

When you have tens and hundreds of silk pillowcases to choose from, it can get easily overwhelming. Making a decision would be even worse if you were a beginner. Each company markets its silk pillowcase as the best with all the required qualities when that may not always be the case.

Choosing the right pillowcase is also a very personal decision since you may buy the silk pillowcase to tame your hair while your friend would want to lighten their wrinkles through the silk pillow. Hence, there are certain factors you should consider when shopping for silk pillowcases online.

Material

One of the first things you would look for in a pillowcase is what it is made of. There are different types of material for the pillowcase: polyester, cotton, linen, and silk. Polyester is synthetic, not breathable or durable, on the cheaper end. Linen pillowcases are described as naturally hypoallergenic, so people with sensitive skin can readily use them. But linen is not the easiest material to wash.

Cotton is another popular choice for companies producing traditional pillowcases. A cotton pillowcase can be machine washed and has a breathable softness. However, the silk pillowcase surpasses all three of these materials. This pillowcase offers everything from texture and durability to price and comfort.

Furthermore, it is not as easy as choosing silk pillowcases since there are more silk pillowcases. The most common and sought-after type of real silk is mulberry silk. The 100 pure mulberry silk comes from silkworms that feed on the mulberry tree leaves. Materials other than 100 mulberry silk may come from animals such as mussels and spiders.

All the brands on our list produce pure mulberry silk pillowcase. Mulberry silk is the highest quality silk in the market, and it is a strong fiber that requires a bit of extra care. The round, fine and long threads are extra durable and smooth. If your desired brand does not sell a mulberry silk pillowcase, research the type of silk, they are selling extra hard.

Weave

Though often confused with fiber, the weave is a different, equally important factor in selecting a decent silk pillowcase. Compared to cotton, most brands are not vocal about their weave style. This implicit behavior means the pillowcase is crafted in a plain weave with the weft threads alternating under and over the warp threads.

Some other notable weave styles used in the production of mulberry silk cases are crepe de Chine, charmeuse, and chiffon. Each style brings unique features to the pillowcase’s comfort and durability. Silk chiffon is almost transparent in appearance and does not weigh a lot. Similarly, charmeuse silk has a sheen, while crepe de Chine has a crumpled texture.

Satin pillowcases are also a crowd favorite. This kind of weave contains silk and satin finish on the pillowcase. It is regarded as the Egyptian cotton silk variant for its luxurious texture and finish.

Momme

A different concept in selecting real silk pillowcases is not the thread but the momme count. Momme is defined as the weight of any silk product, which then defines the durability and quality of the fabric. Momme combines the thread counts and weight of the silk to create a grading system.

Most brands do not explicitly mention the momme count. Rather they classify the pillowcases as light, medium, or heavy. It is best to look for retailers (like most on our list) who describe the momme count so that you know you are buying a good quality momme mulberry silk. A count of 12-15 is pretty, 16-19 is categorized as great, and the low 20s are luxurious and high-end.

Price

The price for any good silk pillowcase does fall into a bracket. But it is also dependent on your budget. Do you wish to remain in the affordable pillowcase category? Or will you sacrifice a few bucks to get your beauty sleep?

A single pillowcase can cost anywhere from $20 to $115. Some factors that affect the price are its quality, popularity, and demand for that particular silk pillowcase.

If the brand you have your eyes on offers a trial period: take it! This trial period gives you enough time to test out the pillowcase without paying a huge amount. You would get a better understanding of whether it’s worth it. If not, you can easily refund the case.

Closure

Something that not many people take into account is the type of closure on your pillowcase. The most common ones are envelopes and hidden zippers. Silk cases make sure that the pillow stays in.

An envelope closure is also called an ‘overlap closure.’ It tucks the pillow nicely without any chance of it sliding out of the pillowcase. There is also minimum wrinkling.

In contrast, the hidden zipper closure is situated inside the seams of the silk pillowcase and might require an additional flap. The pillow does hide fully, but the zipper can cause damage to a person’s face if it’s not tucked in properly.

Wash and Care Instructions

Silk bedding, particularly silk pillowcases, sounds like a good idea…until they have to be washed. Silk can be considered a bit high-maintenance since it requires to be handled a bit more gently—the care instruction should be followed thoroughly. It certainly is a delicate cycle. Most of the best silk pillowcases in the market require a hand wash, not a machine wash. Then the silk has to be left out to air drying—not line drying since that can discolor the silk.

Dry cleaning is the method that most companies recommend. But if you like to do a hand wash, cold water included, then only a mild detergent should be used. If you opt for machine washing, use a garment mesh bag to reduce damage. Never use fabric softener!

Size

Choosing the correct for your pillows might seem like a given. But more often than not, people do not pay attention to the size details of each brand. A silk pillowcase comes in the standard queen and king measurements, but double-checking wouldn’t hurt. Don’t be alarmed if you have to buy—many companies do not sell a silk pillowcase set.

How We Made the List of Best Pillowcase Brands

When we set out to create a list of the most prominent and noteworthy silk pillows, we knew that all the testing and experimenting would be done first-hand to guarantee perfect results.

Therefore, we initially shortlisted close to fifty companies. These companies had received positive reviews online and had a good reputation in the bedding industry. The extensive research also considered pricing, variety, and expert recommendations.

Once the brands were shortlisted, we started the testing part of our research. We hired a team of beauty experts, freelance product testers, and some volunteers from our team. They were asked to sleep on the silk pillowcases for a certain time to see if they saw any changes.

These home testers were asked to record their first reaction to each brand, such as fabric quality, packaging, and softness. Secondary details included color and sizing.

When the time came for these testers to sleep on the pillows, they recorded their feedback each morning after. To produce a more structured result, the testers were asked to consider the following factors during their feedback phase.

Sleep Comfort

The quality of your silk pillowcase can be as important as that of the bed you sleep on. The testers slept on each silk case to note how comfortable the pillowcase felt on their hair and face. They pointed out details such as the temperature and slipperiness of the silk case. Many appreciated a pillowcase that did not absorb their daily moisturizer or other skin product but retained its cleanliness.

Durability

No matter how much one tries, pillowcases end up dirty one way or another. A pillowcase is useless if it gets rough after a few washes. Therefore, the testers put the silk cases through multiple rounds of hand washing and machine washing to determine if the material would last long. They measured changes in size or color and piling if they occurred.

Ease of Care

When one purchases a silk pillowcase, they want to make things easier for themselves. Any pillowcase on our list had to be a washable silk pillowcase. So if a pillowcase required extensive directions for a simple wash, it wasn’t worth our time.

The testers, instead, read the instructions for machine washing silk pillowcases (if they could be machine washed) to decide how simple they were. Many testers did note if the pillowcase changed in size or wrinkled after a machine wash or even a hand wash.

Sizing and Fitting

It is important to remember that any customer would only be buying the case and not the actual pillow. And since we buy standard size pillows, the testers were asked to see how the pillowcase fit, especially on different pillows, from memory foam to polyester and even down. The testers were critical of cases that were too hard to fit onto the pillow or had excess material.

Similarly, we appreciated and scored a company better if they had a decent amount of standard queen and king size pillows. Many pillowcase brands sell cases in these three sizes, which would be 20 inches wide. The lengths ranged from 26 to 40 inches, depending on the type of pillowcase.

Benefits to Hair and Skin

The testers were asked to record any noticeable changes (good or bad) they saw in their hair or face once they slept on a pillowcase for a few nights. We wished to see how many brands would affect the testers’ frizzy hair and even soften wrinkles or treat acne prone skin.

Color Variety

While not the first factor that comes to mind, color variety was crucial for all the testers since they wanted to buy a pillowcase that would fit their other bedding, such as bedsheets and comforters.

We recorded the number of colors each company sold their pillowcase in and the worth of each color (how well it went with other colors). A general trend was observed where high-end pillowcase companies mostly sold white cases, but the more affordable silk pillowcases were available in more than 20 colors.

Conclusion: The Right Silk Pillowcase for You

As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, a silk pillowcase can be a game change regarding your hair and skin health. There have been multiple research studies proving these benefits. If you wish to reduce the number of skincare products you use, look younger, and have no frizz in your hair, these cases are your best option.

We gathered the top 6 companies producing the highest quality silk pillowcases in the market. The results were achieved after a rigorous process, and Poshey was the best overall. The other five brands were just as good, except they excelled in certain categories.

If you wish to look at some other brands, then our buying guide will help you choose the best silk pillowcase for yourself. However, we'd recommend you to trust our list and buy your favorite pillowcase right away. Have fun and enjoy a comforting sleep with the best silk pillowcase brands out there.