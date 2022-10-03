Best Real Money Online Casino Canada With Fastest Payouts

Canada is home to some of the industry's greatest online casinos. The popularity of real money online casinos in Canada has reached a new peak.

Thousands of players enjoy playing at online casinos because of the simple game mechanics and the possibility of large wins with low stakes. In addition, the best online casinos in Canada are known for their high RTPs, generous bonuses, fast payouts and diverse gaming themes.

While you have nearly limitless options, selecting the very few best online casinos for your specific needs can be difficult. So, which of these casino sites is worth their weight in gold, and where do they excel?

To address that question, we did our research and compiled a list of real-money online casinos in Canada that offer some of the most intriguing casino games and bonuses for Canadian players. Let's look into the details.

Our 5 Top Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

After extensive research, we have compiled a list of the best real money online casinos in Canada. These casinos include:

Ivibet — Best online Casino in Canada

TonyBet — Established Casino in Canada

WildFortune — Best for Welcome Bonus

Avalon78 — Safe Online Casino with MGA license

DundeeSlots — Brand New Casino with Big $8000 Bonus

All of these casinos have their specialties. Let's look into the details of each of these casinos to know what makes the best online casino Canada.

Ivibet — Best online casino in Canada

The online casino IviBet is a brand new online gambling site that provides players with a fantastic selection of betting options. Pre-match and in-play markets on over 20 sports and Esports, a fantastic collection of over 4000 casino games with brand-new slots, many virtual table games, and over 300 live dealer lobbies are among them.

Pros

· High payout casino.

· Availability of cryptocurrencies.

· High withdrawal limits.

Cons

· A lot of countries are restricted.

· No bonus for cryptocurrency users.

Licensing and security 8.5/10

Ivibet has a license from Curacao Gaming Authority. The license number and additional information can be found in the site's footer. It is also important to understand that Ivibet prioritizes safety and security. To protect your personal and financial information, the site employs SSL encryption. They also have strict privacy policies in place, as well as a refund policy.

Game selection 9/10

The casino's game library contains over 4000 games, the majority of which are slots. Some popular slot titles include Fisher King, Wolf Strike, Cash of Command, Merlin's Revenge Megaways, Big Benji Bonanza, Gemini Joker, Wild Portals Megaways and many more.

Table games include European and American Roulette, Sic Bo, Red Queen or Single Deck Blackjack, Triple Edge or Caribbean Poker, Pontoon, Deuces Wild, Teen Patti, Baccarat, Craps, and more.

There are over 300 lobbies in the live casino section for Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Game Shows such as Dream Catcher, Crazy Coin Flip, Monopoly Live, and others.

Bonuses and rewards 8/10

IviBet welcomes new casino players with a Welcome Package worth up to CA$450 plus 170 free spins on their first two deposits. To withdraw your winnings from the welcome bonus, you must wager your bonus and spin winnings 40 times. Ivibet provides a good assortment of bonuses for their casino, but not so much for their sportsbook. Having said that, their VIP program is well-thought-out, even if earning comp points is costly.

Mobile compatibility 8/10

IviBet casino does not have a mobile app, but all desktop versions of the games are iOS and Android-compatible. You can access them by simply going to the casino's website using a mobile browser. We recommend that you update it to the most recent version to avoid crashes and freezes.

Banking 9/10

Only by signing up can you see the banking methods. Prospective gamblers cannot see the banking options, but they are quite wide including cryptocurrencies.

· Visa

· Mastercard

· Discover card

· Bank transfer

· Paysafecard

· Neosurf

· Bitcoin

· Ethereum

· Litecoin

Misc. 9/10

Ivibet's well-organized and professional gambling site is really impressive. Their massive game library will keep even the most seasoned gamblers entertained for weeks. In addition, their sportsbook is quick and easy to use. They provide attractive bonuses to new members as well as recurring promotions to existing players. While their banking options could be expanded to include cryptocurrency, they have created a nice range with e-Wallets, debit, and credit card availability.

TonyBet — Established Casino in Canada

The website TonyBet is one of the top all-in-one gambling sites in Canada, including sports betting as well as over 3,500 casino games. Tonybet gives you the greatest online gambling experience with its generous bonus offers and simple website.

Pros

· Best online slots and other casino games

· Accepts Cryptocurrencies

· Fast payouts.

· A good sportsbook along with the casino.

Cons

· The casino game lobby doesn't have a separate tab for table games.

· High wagering requirements for bonuses.

· No bonuses for cryptocurrency users.

Licensing and security 9/10

TonyBet Casino has a license from two top competent authorities including the Estonian Tax and Customs board. The casino must follow various requirements in order to keep both of those gambling licenses, including player protection standards, security measures, and fair gambling practices. In addition, TonyBet employs SSL technology to protect the users' financial and personal information.

Game selection 9.5/10

TonyBet Casino boasts one of the best online slot libraries in Canada. Play'n GO, Betsoft, Nucleus, Pragmatic Play, ELK, Quickspin, iSoftBet, and Yggdrasil are among the 68 suppliers that fuel the instant-play platform.

The lobby has tabs for specific types of slots, such as those with bonus buys and Drops & Wins games. Table games and video poker are available in the collection, although there are no sections for them.

Bonus and rewards 8.5/10

TonyBet offers a few interesting promotions and incentives to help players load up their accounts. However, all of their promotions have extremely high wagering requirements, making it impossible for a casual gambler to claim a bonus and complete the conditions. Their VIP rewards schemes are average, with the sportsbook program far more beneficial than the casino program.

Mobile compatibility 9/10

The TonyBet mobile app allows you to play your favourite online gambling site whenever and wherever you want. The graphics in all the games are the same as they are on the desktop.

Another choice is to go to the TonyBet mobile gambling website. It works on any device that can connect to the internet. The mobile site is identical to the desktop site.

Banking 8.5/10

TonyBet has diverse banking options. They accept traditional credit and debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency and e-Wallets. You can play with as little or as much money as you like because minimum deposits are quite low. Their payout speed for cryptocurrency and e-Wallet withdrawals is pretty fast. However, bank transfers and card transactions take much longer.

Misc. 9/10

TonyBet has all the makings of a fantastic gambling platform. Their live dealer casino game collection is outstanding, and their slots are one of the best in Canada. While their sportsbook may need improvement, TonyBet's gambling options are decent overall. There are a couple of excellent bonus possibilities, but nothing spectacular.

Wazamba — Best Casino for High rollers