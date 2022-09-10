Best Probiotics For BV: Top 3 Over-The-Counter Supplements For Vaginal Health

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a commonly occurring vaginal infection. It occurs when some of the normal bacteria living in the vagina overgrow, causing a bacterial imbalance. Symptoms include a fishy-smelling discharge. BV clears up without treatment in some women, and in others, antibiotics are required to treat the infection. Symptoms include itching, burning, and discomfort when urinating.

Probiotic supplements help prevent BV relapses, help maintain vaginal health, and fight harmful bacteria.

Here are the three best probiotic supplements for BV

Yourbiology Gut +

Biotics 8

Performance Lab Prebiotic

1. Yourbiology Gut +

Price: $59.99 per bottle

Benefits

Decreased Stress

Decreased Bloating

Decreased Bloating

Radiant Skin

Improved immune, digestive and urinary tract health.

It's an amazing probiotic with four different strains of healthy gut bacteria and 40 billion CFUs.

It is not only helpful as a probiotic in and of itself, but it is also effective in creating healthy microbiota in the vagina and supporting other vaginal disorders.

Positives

Yourbiology contains four scientifically established strains of beneficial gut bacteria. The probiotic strains in Yourbiology’s probiotic blend are diverse and effective, working together to enhance gut health and battle bacterial imbalances.

Bifidobacterium lactis aids in carbohydrate breakdown and vitamin synthesis, while Lactobacillus Plantarum inhibits the formation of dangerous bacteria.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus controls stomach and vaginal acidity, whereas Lactobacillus Paracasei boosts the immune system.

Together, these bacterial strains reach the gut and vagina and accomplish their job.

CFUs

There are 40 billion CFUs in Yourbiology. This is important for restoring microbiota, vaginal flora and the gut. The problem with most probiotics is that they die on their way to the gut, being digested by the acids in the stomach, and only 5% of the original probiotic makes it.

Yourbiology employs cutting-edge technology to prevent probiotics from being digested by stomach acid and delivered directly to the gut, resulting in the highest output of healthy bacteria possible.

2. Biotics 8

Brand: Bauer Nutrition

Biotics 8 is a good choice for those looking for an active probiotic that can improve the gut's health. Prebiotics and probiotics are included in the supplement, as well as digestive enzymes, fiber, and vitamin D. These can assist digestion, immunity, mood, and overall health.

Price: $59.99

Benefits:

ImprovesDigestion

Reduces bloating and gastric issues

Strengthens immunity

What about the strains and CFUs?

The mix of strains in Biotics 8 is effective for enhancing gut health. These ten strains work to promote digestion, combat infection, and help with other digestive-related disorders. Probiotic supplements aid in the health and function of the gut microbiota.

The blend comprises strains such as Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, which are well-known for curing constipation, diarrhea, and other digestive issues. The blend also contains B. longum and B. Breve, known for their ability to boost gut flora and general intestinal health.

Biotics 8 combines ten bacteria strains, each delivering 20 million CFUs.

The high concentration of good bacteria helps to fill the gut, improve the immune system, and support optimal digestion health.

CFUs (colony-forming units) are important because they tell us how many live bacteria are present in a certain product.

The higher the CFU count and the greater the CFU count, the more effective the probiotic will be in restoring gut flora balance and increasing general health. Biotics 8 is an excellent choice for people looking for a high-quality probiotic supplement.

How is the delivery?

Biotics 8 is a combination of prebiotics and digestive enzymes that aid in the efficiency of probiotics rather than a particular delivery system.

Prebiotics feed probiotics, allowing them to thrive and live within the digestive tract.

Biotics 8's prebiotic blend comprises inulin, FOS, and acacia fiber. This prebiotic can help gut health by supporting the growth of healthy bacteria, improving digestion, and reducing inflammation.

Biotics 8 also contains a variety of digestive enzymes that aid in the breakdown of food and the digestion of nutrients.

This supplement contains active substances such as amylase, protease, lipase, and cellulase. This supplement's enzymes work together to aid digestion and intestinal health.

3. Performance Lab Prebiotic

Prebiotics are an excellent choice in this situation. Prebiotics provide nourishment for probiotic bacteria, helping them to grow and thrive.

Performance Lab Prebiotic is a highly effective and potent prebiotic supplement that can aid digestion and gut health.

Are there any strains?

Performance Lab Prebiotic does not include any probiotic bacteria; rather, it serves as a food source for them. The prebiotic in Performance Lab Prebiotic specifically feeds Bifidobacterium. It strengthens the intestinal lining and scavenges energy, giving it an advantage over harmful gut bacteria.

The Performance Lab Prebiotic may assist in improving overall digestion health and immunity to pathogens by feeding these helpful microorganisms. It is one of the greatest prebiotics. Furthermore, Bifidobacterium has increased immune function and nutritional health, making Performance Lab Prebiotic a well-rounded choice.

What about CFUs?

Performance Laboratory Because it is not a probiotic supplement, prebiotics do not contain any CFUs.

As a result, selecting the best prebiotic supplement composed of high-quality, potent components is critical. Performance Lab Prebiotic is a potent probiotic that is more effective than other prebiotics. It contains Inulin-FOS, a fibrous fiber that may pass through stomach acids while fermented by Bifidobacterium in the colon.

This helps to feed the specific microflora colony in the stomach and promotes healthy probiotic growth in accordance with the body.

It may be more effective than probiotics, which may be dead or unable to provide advantages without affecting the delicate balance of the digestive system.

How is it delivered?

Performance Lab Prebiotic comes in an easy-to-swallow package. This mode of delivery makes it simple to get the prebiotics that people need to improve their gut health.

How we chose the Best Probiotic Supplements for BV:

Because there are so many possibilities, choosing the best probiotic pill for BV can be challenging. We analyzed the following parameters to determine which probiotic pills are best:

Probiotic Strains for Treatments

Bifidobacteria and lactobacilli are commonly found in probiotic supplements. Some items, however, only contain one or the other. Check the supplement information label to determine which strains are included.

CFUs

CFU is an abbreviation for colony-forming units. This determines the number of live bacteria in each probiotic dose. The greater the number of CFUs, the more efficient the probiotic.

Delivery system

Because probiotics are living bacteria, they must be administered in a way that protects from the acid in the stomach. Some of these supplements are available in enteric-coated capsules that dissolve in the intestines rather than the stomach. This mode of delivery is regarded to be more effective.

Shelf Life and Storage: Consider the shelf life/time and storage requirements of the supplements. Some probiotics must be refrigerated for a brief period of time after opening.

Brand

Good manufacturing methods (GMPs) and physician recommendations are hallmarks of high-quality probiotic supplements. Avoid fly-by-night companies with no feedback and instead opt for well-established brands recommended by medical professionals.

Price

The cost of probiotic pills might vary greatly. Compare prices and select a product that meets one's budget.

FAQs

What is BV?

BV is a disorder in which certain bacteria overgrow in the vagina. These bacteria create irritants and inflammatory compounds.

Itching, burning, and pain during urination and discharge may occur in certain women. BV is caused by alterations in the vaginal bacteria's usual equilibrium and is more common in sexually active women.

Can probiotics get rid of BV?

A bacterial imbalance in the vagina causes bacterial vaginosis. While many women have bacterial vaginosis during pregnancy, it can happen at any age.

Symptoms include vaginal discharge that is thin, white, frothy, and smells fishy, as well as itching and burning. Women suffering from bacterial vaginosis may experience menstrual cycle alterations, such as spotting or bleeding between periods.

Antibiotics are used in treatment. However, they are not always effective.

How long does it take for probiotics to clear up BV?

Probiotics should clean up vaginal infections within two weeks. However, it may take longer, depending on the severity of the problem.

Symptoms like itching, white discharge and burning are caused by irritation and vaginal inflammation. Antibiotics are the most effective treatment for many illnesses but are not always required.

Some vaginal infections can be treated with probiotics alone, without the need for antibiotics. Probiotics can also keep vaginal infections from coming back.

What is Vaginitis?

Vaginal infections are caused by bacteria that enter the body through sexual intercourse. Vaginal infections range from yeast infections to gonorrhea.

Burning, itching, discomfort, and discharge are vaginal symptoms. Repeated instances of these symptoms may suggest a problem. Women with these symptoms should see a doctor. Infection-specific treatments vary. Others prefer antibiotics over natural therapies like yogurt and probiotics.

What is Lactobacillus rhamnosus?

Lactobacillus rhamnosus is a type of bacteria that lives naturally in human intestines. It has been shown to improve digestion and boost immunity.

Probiotic supplements contain live cultures of these beneficial bacteria, which are added to foods like yogurt and kefir. These supplements may help prevent diarrhea and constipation, reduce gas, and support healthy immune function. Taking probiotics has been shown to help digestion, boost energy, and lower the chance of getting cancer.

Types of Lactobacillus strains:

Lactobacillus Crispatus

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillus Genus

Lactobacillus Salivarius

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Lactobacillus paracasei F-19

Can probiotics be used as a suppository?

The probiotics listed in this article cannot be used as vaginal suppositories. However, some vaginal suppositories do exist.

Probiotics are available in many forms, including powders, capsules, liquids, suppositories and tablets. Suppositories are a convenient form of delivery for patients who have difficulty swallowing pills or capsules.

Probiotics are live bacteria that are beneficial to human health. These microorganisms are naturally present in our digestive tracts and play a role in maintaining good intestinal flora.

Conclusion

Probiotics are safe for healthy adults; however, pregnant women should avoid taking certain strains of probiotics due to possible risks to the fetus.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.