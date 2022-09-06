Best Probiotic for Gut Health: Supplements, Food and More

Did you know that most Americans suffer from gut health issues?

Experts like Dan Peterson from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine claim that over 60 million Americans suffer from gut health problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and more.

What’s even more alarming is that these numbers are on the rise, with Peterson predicting that as many as 1 in 3 people will suffer from gut health issues in the next 10 years.

This is a huge problem, considering gut health is linked to everything from immunity and brain function to heart health and weight management.

So what can we do to promote gut health?

The answer is probiotics. Probiotics work by restoring the balance of good bacteria in the gut.

Before we dive into the best probiotic for gut health, it's essential to understand that not all probiotics are created equal.

Most probiotics aren’t designed with gut health in mind. They’re just supplements that contain live bacteria.

However, a few probiotics are on the market specifically designed to promote gut health. Others are meant to help boost immunity.

We've extensively researched the top probiotics available today and narrowed our list to only the ones that work. We’ve already spoken about the best probiotics for bv, however these are the best probiotics for gut health.

What do probiotics do?

Probiotics are live microorganisms that support healthy digestion and immune health system function. These beneficial microbes may play a role in preventing certain diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Some studies suggest that these organisms may also reduce inflammation and improve mood.

Many different strains of probiotics are available, and they vary significantly in effectiveness. Most evidence suggests regular probiotics can help prevent colds and flu, boost immunity, and aid digestive health. However, there isn't much scientific data supporting claims that probiotics can treat any severe illnesses.

One University of Washington study suggested that probiotics could be used to treat irritable bowel syndrome. Another study cited by Critical Reviews In Food Science and Nutrition showed that probiotics helped alleviate symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

#1. Probiology (The Most Effective Probiotic Supplement)

If you're looking for a top-quality probiotic supplement, look no further than Probiology.

With four potent strains of good gut bacteria and 40 billion CFUs, it's one of the most effective probiotics on the market.

Its patented MAKtrek Bypass Technology ensures that the bacteria reach your small intestine, where they can work their magic.

Below, we will explain why Probiology is the best probiotic supplement available today:

1) Probiotic Strains

The ProBiology probiotic supplement contains four potent clinically-proven strains of good gut bacteria. Probiology's probiotic strains are diverse and potent, working together to promote gut health.

Bifidobacterium lactis in the product helps to break down carbohydrates and synthesize vitamins, while the lactobacillus plantarum inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria.

The lactobacillus acidophilus regulates stomach acidity levels and the lactobacillus paracasei strengthens the immune system.

Together, these potent strains of bacteria are highly effective in reaching the gut and doing what they are meant to do.

2) CFU's

Probiology is one of the most potent probiotics on the market, thanks to its 40 billion CFU's (colony-forming units). This means that it is highly effective in restoring balance to the gut microbiota. Unlike other probiotics, Probioogy can do this safely without causing stomach issues. This is because it only contains live and active cultures specifically chosen for their ability to survive stomach acid. As a result, Probioogy can provide all of the benefits of a healthy gut microbiome, including improved digestion, better absorption of nutrients, and reduced inflammation.

3) Delivery system

Did you know that 96% of probiotics from standard products are destroyed by stomach acid before they reach the gut?

Or that only 5% of orally consumed probiotics survive transit through the digestive system to deliver their benefits?

The ProBiology probiotic supplement overcomes these problems by using a patented delivery system. This system protects the live bacteria from stomach acid while delivering them directly to the gut.

The MAKtrek® Bipass Technology used in these capsules protects the live bacteria from stomach acid while delivering them directly to the gut. Instead, this "triple layer approach" ensures they travel safely into the intestine where they are most needed.

4) Shelf life and storage

The ProBiology probiotic supplement has a shelf life of three years and can be stored at room temperature (no refrigeration necessary). This makes it a convenient and easy-to-use supplement.

5) Brand, Quality, Trustworthiness

The testimonials and reviews for ProBiology probiotics certainly seem to point to it being a trustworthy brand. People have reported experiencing better gut health after taking these probiotics, and many have said they would recommend them to others.

In addition, the reviews seem to be overwhelmingly positive, with people praising the high quality of the probiotics and their affordable price.

So if you're looking for a probiotic brand that you can trust, ProBiology is definitely worth considering. It's also important to note that ProBiology offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can try the probiotics risk-free.

6) Price

The ProBiology probiotic supplement is very affordably priced, especially considering its potency and delivery system. A bottle of 60 capsules (a one-month supply) costs just $59.99.

#2. Biotics 8 (Good for Gut Health)