Phentermine is a powerful medication to help people lose fat. However, it’s prescription-only and can have unpleasant side effects, so you might want to try another option first.

Natural, over-the-counter phentermine alternatives can help you shed pounds when struggling. Even better, they can do it with a much lower risk of adverse effects, so you can stay healthy and lose weight. Our top pick for the best phentermine alternative is PhenQ, which has science-backed ingredients to encourage weight loss.

Best Phentermine Over the Counter Alternatives

PhenQ - Best phentermine over-the-counter supplement overall

Phen24 - Best over-the-counter weight loss pills

Leanbean - Best over-the-counter phentermine for women

Instant Knockout - Best over-the-counter phentermine for men

Trimtone - Strongest appetite suppressant for women

PhenGold - Best otc diet pills for energy

PrimeShred - Best phentermine alternative for focus

Burn Lab Pro - Best metabolism booster

Transparent Labs Fat Burner - Best thermogenic diet pill

Here is a detailed look at nine of the top phentermine alternatives available online. We’ll consider why you might want to try each option and the benefits you’ll receive. We’ll also discuss why you might want to avoid certain products.

1. PhenQ - Best Phentermine Over-the-Counter Supplement Overall

PhenQ

Pros

60-day money-back guarantee.

Capsaicin-based ingredients can help burn fat.

Nopal fiber helps suppress appetite.

Cons

More expensive than many options.

Who Is the PhenQ Best For?

PhenQ the most effective phentermine over the counter alternative on our list. It combines potent ingredients to assist with weight loss via various mechanisms.

Like chromium picolinate and capsimax powder, some ingredients are thermogenic fat burners [1]. Other components, like nopal powder, help you feel full and control your food cravings [2].

Who Should Avoid PhenQ?

Folks struggling with diabetes should investigate other options for weight loss supplements. Several ingredients, particularly in the proprietary a-Lacys Reset, may interact with medications used to control diabetes and blood sugar [3][4].

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach

Jitteriness

PhenQ Ranking: 4.9/5

Formula - 5/5

PhenQ combines several of the most effective ingredients for weight loss found in supplements, such as capsaicin-based capsimax powder and a-Lacys Reset

Product Efficacy - 5/5

Customers found PhenQ an effective way to lose weight.

Price - 4.75/5

It’s one of the more expensive options on our list, but not the most costly.

Customer Ratings - 5/5

Overall, customers were satisfied both with the product and the customer service.

Summary

PhenQ combines several effective ingredients, such as chromium to fire up your metabolism and nopal fiber to reduce your appetite. It’s not the least expensive option, but you can buy it with confidence backed by its money-back guarantee.

2. Phen24 - Best Over-the-Counter Weight Loss Pills

Phen24

Pros

Caffeine and guarana for boosted energy levels.

Cayenne powder improves metabolism to burn fat.

Thiamine helps you relax and rest.

Daytime and nighttime formulas for 24-hour effectiveness.

Cons

Most expensive option on our list.

Who Is the Phen24 Best For?

Phen24 isn’t just another weight loss supplement. It uses a holistic approach to help you drop body weight, providing both day and nighttime formulas.

It offers ingredients that raise your metabolism, such as cayenne during the day and green tea extract at night. Caffeine and guarana can help energize your day [5]. Others, like glucomannan, help reduce hunger.

Who Should Avoid Phen24?

Anyone taking certain antidepressants may want to avoid Phen24, as amino acid phenylalanine may negatively interact with MAOIs [6]. Griffonia extract, which contains 5-HTP, may interact with some sedatives [7].

Potential Side Effects

Heartburn

Upset stomach

Drowsiness

Phen24 Ranking:4.6/5

Formula - 5/5

Phen24 can provide a broader range of effective ingredients like glucomannan, cayenne powder, and chromium by splitting the formula into two.

Product Efficacy - 5/5

Phen24’s formula provides energy in the day, helps relax at night, and supports weight loss.

Price - 4/5

Phen24 is the most expensive option on our list.

Customer Ratings - 4.5/5

Customers said they had more energy and slept better.

Summary

Phen24 offers two formulas. One includes ingredients for energy and metabolism-boosting during the day, like caffeine and guarana extract. The other helps you relax and sleep well at night, with ingredients like Griffonia extract and green tea extract.

3. Leanbean - Best Over-the-Counter Phentermine for Women

Leanbean

Pros

Vegan-friendly.

Glucomannan acts as an appetite suppressant.

Green coffee bean extract helps reduce weight.

Cons

No free shipping.

Money-back guarantee limited to The Complete Bundle.

Who Is the Leanbean Best For?

Leanbean is a weight loss supplement formulated to provide women with the energy to work out while helping them burn calories faster. It’s both vegan and vegetarian-friendly. Leanbean also provides a variety of essential vitamins and minerals, like zinc, chromium, and vitamin B12.

Who Should Avoid Leanbean?

While it’s always a good idea to check with your doctor, most of the ingredients in Leanbean should be safe. However, it may not be the best option for folks trying a phentermine alternative for the first time.

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach

Jitteriness

Headache

Leanbean Ranking:4.6/5

Formula - 5/5

Leanbean provides a variety of important nutrients like zinc and potassium. It also assists with weight loss with glucomannan and green coffee beans.

Product Efficacy - 4.5/5

The scientific backing for some ingredients, like Garcinia Cambogia, may be lacking.

Price - 4.5/5

Leanbean is right in the middle of the pack as far as price.

Customer Ratings - 4.5/5

Some customers reported minimal results, however, it’s important to combine Leanbean with a good diet and exercise.

Summary

Leanbean offers several important nutrients, like vitamin B, that support your health. Other ingredients more directly focus on weight loss, such as glucomannan and green coffee beans. The price is reasonable, but unfortunately, the money-back guarantee only applies to specific products.

4. Instant Knockout - Best Over-the-Counter Phentermine for Men

Instant Knockout

Pros

Glucomannan may act as an appetite suppressant.

Cayenne powder can help boost your metabolism.

Caffeine charges up energy levels.

Cons

No free shipping.

No money-back guarantee.

Who Is the Instant Knockout Best For?

Instant Knockout contains several vitamins that men are frequently deficient in, including vitamin B6 and vitamin D3, supporting your overall health [8]. Other ingredients, like cayenne pepper, provide the effects of a phentermine alternative. They both may boost metabolism to help drop weight faster.

Who Should Avoid Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout provides 300 mg of caffeine per dose. That’s close to the recommended daily limit of 400 mg, so you may want to try another option if you’re sensitive to caffeine.

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach

Jitteriness

Headache

Instant Knockout Ranking:4.4/5

Formula - 4.5/5

While the ingredients are common to phentermine alternatives, they are generally safe and effective.

Product Efficacy - 4.5/5

Customer experience varied, but most found Instant Knockout did provide some energy.

Price - 4/5

Instant Knockout is one of the more expensive options on our list.

Customer Ratings - 4.75/5

Instant Knockout provided energy and helped suppress appetite but also upset some stomachs.

Summary

With Instant Knockout, you’ll get a boost of energy with one of the highest doses of caffeine of the products on our list. Ingredients like glucomannan also help control hunger so you can cut weight faster.

5. Trimtone - Strongest Appetite Suppressant for Women

Trimtone

Pros

Free shipping.

100-day money-back guarantee.

Caffeine provides energy.

Cons

Currently sold out - available for preorder.

Who Is the Trimtone Best For?

If you’re a woman trying to lose weight but have a tough time resisting the lure of food, Trimtone might be the right supplement for you. The green tea extract can provide focus, and caffeine can offer energy. However, both those ingredients, along with glucomannan, can help reduce your appetite and control cravings.

Who Should Avoid Trimtone?

While TrimeTone can provide energy and help suppress hunger, it lacks the essential nutrients and vitamins some other phentermine alternatives offer. As a result, Trimtone may not be the best option for folks who need that supplementation.

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach

Nervousness

Headache

Trimtone Ranking:4.25/5

Formula - 5/5

Ingredients like caffeine and glucomannan make this an excellent phentermine alternative.

Product Efficacy - 4/5

This product is effective enough to be entirely sold out.

Price - 4/5

It’s about as expensive as others, but you can only preorder.

Customer Ratings - 4/5

Trimtone customers found it great for providing a boost of energy.

Summary

Trimtone helps provide energy to help power you through the day without needing an afternoon snack. It also includes ingredients to tamp down your appetite, so that you won’t want that snack anyway. At the moment, Trimtone is only available for preorder.

6. PhenGold - Best OTC Diet Pills for Energy

Phen Gold

Pros

Free shipping for most orders.

100-day money-back guarantee

Caffeine increases energy levels

Cons

Some ingredients, like tyrosine, may interact with medication [9].

Who Is the PhenGold Best For?

When you need a boost of energy to help you exercise and lose weight, PhenGold may be the best option. It includes 225mg of caffeine per serving, which is more than half your recommended dose per day. It also provides tyrosine and theanine, which may help you focus that energy toward your goals [10].

Who Should Avoid PhenGold?

Several of PhenGold’s ingredients have the potential to interact with medications. For example, tyrosine can interact with common MAOI antidepressants.

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach

Headache

PhenGold Ranking: 4.25/5

Formula - 4/5

PhenGold combines both proven effective ingredients like tyrosine and caffeine, and ingredients science is less sure about, like Rhodiola Rosea [11].

Product Efficacy - 4/5

PhenGold provides a boost of energy and focus.

Price - 4.5/5

PhenGold is about as expensive as most other options, with discounts on larger orders.

Customer Ratings - 4.5/5

Customers enjoyed the energy that PhenGold provided.

Summary

PhenGold may be able to charge up your energy levels and focus with ingredients like caffeine and tyrosine. It may also be able to boost your metabolism and lose body weight using ingredients like cayenne powder and green tea extract. As PhenGold offers free shipping and a money-back guarantee, giving it a try is low risk.

7. PrimeShred - Best Phentermine Alternative for Focus

Prime Shred

Pros

Free shipping on most orders.

100-day money-back guarantee.

Green tea extract and cayenne pepper may boost metabolism.

Cons

PrimeShred uses fillers like silica and magnesium stearate.

Who Is the PrimeShred Best For?

PrimeShred is an excellent option for anyone who needs help staying focused and disciplined when losing weight. A few ingredients are standard for a weight loss pill, like caffeine and cayenne powder. The effects of other components center around mood and motivation, including tyrosine, theanine, and DMAE.

Who Should Avoid PrimeShred?

PrimeShred has the potential to interact with some medications. Specifically, tyrosine can interact with some antidepressants. Always check with your doctor before starting a new supplement.

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach.

Headache.

Nervousness.

PrimeShred Ranking: 4.3/5

Formula - 4/5

Several ingredients in PrimeShred have solid scientific backing for their effects, like tyrosine and caffeine. Others, like Rhodiola Rosea, need more study to confirm their benefits.

Product Efficacy - 4/5

PrimeShred is an excellent option for focusing your attention and boosting energy.

Price - 5/5

PrimeShred is a little less expensive than some similar options.

Customer Ratings - 4.5/5

PrimeShred helped customers focus on their workout.

Summary

PrimeShred offers some benefits similar to other phentermine alternatives, like helping to reduce appetite and improve energy. It also provides some mental benefits, in terms of boosted mood and better focus.

8. Burn Lab Pro - Best Metabolism Booster

Burn Lab Pro

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee.

Forskolin may help suppress appetite.

Cayenne pepper and chromium may boost metabolism.

Cons

Three capsules per serving can be a lot.

Who Is the Burn Lab Pro Best For?

This phentermine OTC alternative may level up your metabolism. Ingredients like chromium and cayenne powder have been linked to higher resting metabolism, which translates to faster weight loss. When you exercise, it can help you burn more fat and lose weight even faster.

Who Should Avoid Burn Lab Pro?

One ingredient Burn Lab Pro lacks is caffeine, which is often found in other weight loss supplements. It’s common because it’s effective, and if you feel like you may need some help with energy for working out, Burn Lab Pro may not be the best choice.

Potential Side Effects

Headache

Upset stomach

Constipation

Burn Lab Pro Ranking: 4.1/5

Formula - 4/5

Burn Lab Pro lacks caffeine but may help boost your metabolism.

Product Efficacy - 4/5

In addition to helping you lose weight, Burn Lab Pro may also help improve your workout.

Price - 4.5/5

Burn Lab Pro is similar in price to others on this list.

Customer Ratings - 4/5

Customers found that Burn Lab Pro offered a boost to their workout.

Summary

Burn Lab Pro uses ingredients like cayenne pepper and chromium to rev up your metabolism. It may not offer the energy boost that some options do, as it lacks caffeine. However, it may help you lose weight and improve your workout.

9. Transparent Labs Fat Burner - Best Thermogenic Diet Pill

Transparent Labs Fat Burner

Pros

Less expensive than some options.

60-day money-back guarantee.

Cayenne pepper energizes thermogenesis.

Cons

Contains synephrine HCL

Who Is the Transparent Labs Fat Burner Best For?

Transparent Labs provides several thermogenic ingredients like cayenne and green tea, which help boost your body’s metabolism to burn more fat and prevent weight gain. It also contains caffeine and another potent stimulant, synephrine. Other ingredients, like 5-HTP and tyrosine, help you relax and focus.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Fat Burner?

Anyone with high blood pressure or other cardiovascular conditions may want to avoid Transparent Labs Fat Burner. One ingredient, synephrine HCL, may significantly increase heart rate and blood pressure.

Potential Side Effects

Raised blood pressure

Upset stomach

Headache

Transparent Labs Fat Burner Ranking: 4.75/5

Formula - 5/5

Transparent Labs’ phentermine alternative supplement contains several effective ingredients.

Product Efficacy - 4.5/5

Transparent Labs Fat Burner can be helpful in losing weight, particularly if you’re looking for a boost of energy.

Price - 5/5

Get two months of Transparent Labs Fat Burner for about the same as only a month of other brands’.

Customer Ratings - 4.5/5

Customers were largely satisfied, though some complained of upset stomachs.

Summary

Transparent Labs Fat Burner combines effective ingredients like caffeine, tyrosine, and cayenne pepper. It’s also a less expensive option than many other brands.

What Is Phentermine?

Phentermine is a prescription weight loss medication [12]. It works as a potent appetite suppressant, reducing food and sugar cravings and, helping you feel full faster.

Phentermine diet pills are prescribed for short-term use to help obese individuals lose weight. Phentermine prescriptions are frequently used in combination with other drugs, particularly topiramate [13].

It’s also used as part of an overall strategy for dropping bodyweight, alongside a calorie-restricted diet and exercise. Phentermine’s effects are similar to those of amphetamine.

As a result, while it’s effective for burning stubborn fat, it’s also a schedule IV controlled substance. You can’t buy phentermine over the counter without a prescription.

You may be able to buy phentermine online, however, though doing so without a prescription would be illegal.

Like amphetamines, using phentermine can increase heart rate, anxiety, and more complex issues. Pregnant or nursing women should avoid it. It can cause congenital disabilities and be transmitted to newborns through breastmilk.

How Does Phentermine Work for Weight Loss?

Unlike the usual weight loss pill, phentermine doesn’t directly assist with fat burning. Like amphetamine, it helps users lose weight by acting as an appetite suppressant. It stimulates the release of neurotransmitters like epinephrine. The result is that you feel satiated sooner and consume fewer calories.

How Do Natural Alternatives Compare to Phentermine Pills?

Over-the-counter phentermine alternatives, like those we’ve reviewed, don’t contain any phentermine. Instead, they are weight loss supplements that offer a safe phentermine substitute that doesn’t require a prescription. Ingredients are selected to provide benefits similar to phentermine, such as providing energy or acting as appetite suppressants.

Other ingredients may provide more general benefits, like preserving muscle mass or boosting metabolism. While they are not as strong as phentermine, over-the-counter alternatives may be able to help you overcome weight loss challenges without dangerous side effects.

Are All Phentermine Alternatives Legal?

As long as they don’t contain phentermine or another ingredient requiring a prescription, they should be legal. A phentermine-alternative supplement is legally classed among dietary supplements. Like any over-the-counter diet pills, they don’t require a prescription.

Risks and Side Effects of Prescription Phentermine

Like many prescription medications, phentermine carries a risk of significant and even dangerous side effects. While they are effective as diet pills, risks of using phentermine include:

Increased heart rate.

Mood disorders like anxiety or depression.

Insomnia.

Increases risk of hypoglycemia in diabetics.

Suddenly stopping the medication may cause seizures.

Additionally, it may interact negatively with a variety of medications, including:

Prozac (Fluoxetine)

Fluvoxamine (Luvox)

Zoloft (Sertraline)

Some insulin medications

The risks that come with using phentermine are the primary reason it requires a doctor’s supervision. The best phentermine alternatives, on the other hand, don’t come with the same risks.

Benefits of Using Phentermine Over-the-Counter Supplements

Weight loss supplements don’t come with the same risks as prescription-strength drugs. While they also might not be quite as effective, they do offer a number of genuine benefits. Phentermine substitutes include ingredients that can:

Act as appetite suppressants.

Improve metabolism to burn fat.

Help you focus and relax.

As a result, a natural phentermine alternative can help prevent weight gain and lose the weight you have. Many phentermine substitutes also include essential nutrients to help support overall health, in addition to providing weight loss benefits.

How Do Phentermine Alternative Supplements Work?

The ingredients of OTC phentermine alternatives work through a variety of mechanisms. In fact, we may not fully understand how every component affects the body. However, a few of the more common ingredients and their specific effects include:

Caffeine and other stimulants: Central nervous stimulants provide lift to energy levels in the brain and throughout the body while also helping you to feel full faster.

Glucomannan: Ingredients that provide dietary fiber help you feel full and control food cravings.

Thermogenic ingredients: Ingredients like cayenne powder and chromium are thought to have thermogenic properties, increasing the metabolism, so you burn most fat and lose weight faster.

Other ingredients may help you control body weight in indirect ways. For example, providing vitamins and nutrients help prevent deficiencies, which can make it harder to lose weight.

Natural Supplements vs. Prescription Weight Loss Medication

Dietary supplements’ effects are usually not as potent as prescription medications. As a result, they may not be as effective at appetite suppression or provide as much of a boost to energy levels. However, they also don’t come with the high risk of side effects prescription weight loss pills do.

In addition, prescription medications tend to have a narrow focus. Phentermine, for example, will help with appetite suppression and energy levels. Supplements may provide support with a greater range of strategies for fat burning and dropping body fat.

Factors to Consider When Buying Natural Phentermine Alternatives

There are enough over-the-counter phentermine alternatives that it might be hard to choose between them. Keep these few points in mind when selecting your dietary supplement to make sure you get the assistance you’re looking for.

Effectiveness

There are several ways to investigate the effectiveness of a phentermine alternative supplement. One is to look at the ingredients and review the evidence for their effects. You can also look for customer reviews to see whether a particular supplement was actually able to help burn fat.

Ingredients

Most effective phentermine alternatives include natural ingredients that can help with appetite suppression, support energy levels, and revving up your metabolism. It’s also helpful if they supplement essential vitamins and nutrients.

Allergies

Natural ingredients can help with natural weight loss, but you’re also more likely to be allergic to them. Be sure to check to see if any ingredients are a problem for you.

Price

The best phentermine alternatives aren’t necessarily the most expensive options. Many brands offer regular deals or discounts on larger orders, which can also help bring the price down.

Customer Ratings

Not everyone’s experience will be the same. However, customer reviews can be revealing when choosing a supplement. Reviews can reveal problems with the product itself. It can also let you know if there are issues with shipping or customer service.

Common Ingredients in Phentermine Over the Counter Supplements

There are a few natural ingredients that are used in many supplements. Many of them are frequently used because they are genuinely effective for helping you control food cravings and lose weight. Others have less well-supported effects but are popular for other reasons.

Caffeine

One of the most common ingredients in diet pills is caffeine. It can provide a rush of energy, which can lead to more activity and fat burning. It also may act as one of several appetite suppressants in a supplement.

Cayenne Pepper

Another common ingredient in natural OTC phentermine alternatives is cayenne pepper. In a weight loss supplement, it may help boost metabolism and reduce appetite.

Green Coffee

Green coffee extract seems to accelerate weight loss. One way it may achieve this is by increasing metabolism to boost fat burning.

L-Theanine

L-theanine is often found in tea. While it doesn’t contribute to losing weight directly, there’s evidence it can help you relax without making you drowsy.

Chromium

A lack of chromium can be a problem, having consequences for glucose tolerance and other health issues. Natural supplements, including chromium, may help increase lean muscle mass and promote weight loss.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a soluble fiber and one of several common natural appetite suppressants. It may also help prevent fat from being absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract, slowing new fat production in the body.

Ingredient Safety

Supplements use natural ingredients to achieve their weight loss effects. Unfortunately, natural isn’t necessarily the same thing as safe. Any supplement ingredient with the potency to do some good also has the potential to cause side effects. Additionally, ingredients can interact with medications.

For example, tyrosine interacts with some antidepressants, and ginseng may cause problems with the blood thinner warfarin [14].

Ingredients to Avoid

Some ingredients may be better avoided entirely, particularly if you have a serious health condition. Keep in mind that dosage size is important when considering safety. A small dose of caffeine may be energizing, while too much can make your heart race.

Some ingredients you may want to take in moderation, or not at all, include:

Bitter Orange Extract: Extracts of this fruit contain the stimulant synephrine, which has been linked to serious side effects like chest pains, anxiety, elevated heart rate, and more serious issues.

Caffeine: Caffeine is another powerful stimulant. It can be easy to overdo it, particularly if you drink lots of coffee or energy drinks. Caffeine can be found in coffee, tea, guarana, yerba mate, and other ingredients.

Green Tea Extract: Large doses of certain green tea extracts have been linked to liver damage. Taking them with food may help prevent problems.

Hoodia: This ingredient has been linked to increased heart rate and blood pressure. There is also a history of inaccurate labeling regarding hoodia.

Yohimbe: High doses of Yohimbe have been linked to elevated irregular heartbeat, anxiety, and more serious issues. Additionally, like hoodia, there is a history of mislabeling.

In general, natural ingredients that act as stimulants should be used with caution.

How We Chose the Best Phentermine Over the Counter Alternatives

Effective phentermine alternatives may be able to help you push through a plateau in your weight loss journey. However, finding the right mix of potency, effects, and affordability can be tough. Here’s how we selected the best options for our list.

Manufacturer Reputation

One of the first ways to separate high-quality options from scam products is the manufacturer’s reputation. You can investigate different brand options for alternatives to phentermine diet pills to discover which options are legitimate. Assessing a manufacturer can also help you avoid problems in shipping or lackluster customer service.

Product Transparency

There are a few ways to judge product transparency when it comes to dietary supplements. Is it easy to find the list of ingredients? Does that list include ingredient dosages, serving size, and list fillers? If it’s difficult or even impossible to find that information, that can be a red flag.

Advertised Benefits

There is a limit to the effects you can expect from a natural phentermine alternative. They can help with the weight loss process, but they can’t make you lose weight all by themselves. Be wary of products that claim they can work miracles.

Quality of Ingredients

It’s important to judge the quality of ingredients in two ways. First, check the ingredients for efficacy and safety. If an ingredient won’t actually help with appetite suppression, there’s no point in spending money on that supplement. It’s also important to assess how the supplement is made and if it’s safe.

Effective Dosages

Supplements that have too little of an ingredient can be a problem, but so can those that contain too much of one. There is a range that will effectively help you lose weight while also keeping you healthy overall. These supplements can help with fat burning but aren’t useful enough to risk either your bank balance or your health.

Customer Reviews

Checking out the manufacturer’s reputation is a good place to start. It’s also wise to check out reactions to specific weight loss products. It’s the best way to discover effectiveness and gauge side effects.

Lab Testing

The use of ingredients in natural phentermine alternatives has to be justified by scientific evidence. We assessed studies, reviews, and other evidence to clarify which ingredients are actually effective.

Price, Refund, and Guarantee

The most important question may be if a supplement can genuinely help you lose weight. However, practical considerations of price, shipping costs, and money-back guarantees also have to be taken into account.

Value for Money

Most other considerations boil down to one question: are you going to get what you pay for? The answer is never a simple yes or no, but we do our best to inform you so you can decide for yourself.

Dosage of Phentermine Alternative Supplements

The best dosage for any of the top phentermine alternatives on our list is the one listed on the label. It’s tempting to take additional pills, even doubling the recommended dose, in an attempt to achieve rapid weight loss. However, it’s important to understand that doses are calculated for safety. Taking too much may not have a benefit and may put your health at risk.

As an example, the recommended daily limit for caffeine is about 400mg according to the FDA, which is about the same as four or five cups of coffee [15]. Some supplements may have more than half that in one dose. By doubling it, you’re already over your daily limit without even having a morning cup of coffee.

That increases the risk of side effects like anxiety, jitteriness, and sweating, if not more serious issues.

FAQ

Check out these short answers to commonly asked questions.

What Is Phentermine and How Does It Help With Weight Loss?

Phentermine is a prescription medication that helps people lose weight. It’s somewhat similar to an amphetamine and therefore doesn’t directly affect stored fat. Instead, it suppresses the appetite to lower calorie intake.

Can You Get Phentermine Over-the-Counter?

At the moment, you can only legally get phentermine with a doctor’s prescription, so it is not available over-the-counter. Instead, you can try some of the top phentermine alternative pills on our list for similar weight loss benefits.

How Do Natural Alternatives Compare to Phentermine?

Natural alternatives won’t be as potent as phentermine prescriptions, at least in terms of suppressing appetite. However, they may aid your weight loss journey in additional ways, such as helping you build lean muscle mass or increasing your metabolism.

What Is a Good Substitute for Phentermine?

There may be several good OTC phentermine alternatives that will work for you, depending on your goals. Caffeine is a common ingredient with some similar appetite-suppressing effects. Glucomannan may help suppress appetite without nervous energy. Ideally, a proper diet with plenty of fiber helps you feel full with a lower calorie intake.

Who Should Consume Phentermine Alternative Supplements?

The weight loss benefits are going to be most obvious to folks who are already working hard in terms of diet and exercise. However, they may have reached a roadblock that has stopped them from reaching their goals. Supplements like those on our list can provide weight loss benefits that may help them overcome those roadblocks.

Do Phentermine Alternative Supplements Pose Side Effects?

Any supplement comes with a risk of side effects. However, the risk is generally much lower with over-the-counter products like dietary supplements.

Our Ranking Methodology Explained

We rated each product on our list, but you might be wondering where those ratings come from. Below we explain what we looked for and what we were thinking with our phentermine alternative rankings.

Ingredients

We looked at two different factors when assessing the natural ingredients in each product. First, would it really help you lose body fat? And second, was it manufactured in a safe and reliable way?

Product Efficacy

We took the evidence for ingredient’s effects into account here as well. Where possible, we also looked at customer experiences and if the supplement actually helped them lose weight.

Price

We considered each product’s cost in comparison to similar phentermine alternatives. Considerations like servings per container and dosage size were also factored in.

Customer Ratings

Reading about customer experiences can give you an idea of what to expect from a weight loss pill. It’s also not just about the product itself but the overall experience with the brand.

The Best Phentermine Over-the-Counter Alternatives: Final Verdict

The best way to reach your weight loss goals is through a healthy diet and regular exercise. Realistically, both of those can be challenging ambitions to achieve. A natural phentermine alternative may be able to help you lose weight and get healthy when you’re struggling. We found that PhenQ was the best combination of effectiveness and price.

However, remember that it’s best to match your choice to your needs. For example, if you’re sensitive to caffeine, Leanbean may be a better choice. Always remember the goal isn’t just to lose weight but to get healthier.

