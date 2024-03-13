Pros

If you're tired of the monotony of playing the same games repeatedly, then you're the kind of casino enthusiast who craves variety. Enter Bovada, the ultimate destination that truly shines by seamlessly blending the best of both the casino and sports betting realms.

Gaming Options: 4.7/5

This PayPal casino combines the thrill of real money casino games with the strategic excitement of sports betting. Their online casino is rich with games from top developers like Spinomenal, Betsoft, and Genesis Gaming.

Meanwhile, the sports betting section lets you wager on major and minor sports events like football, soccer, basketball, and horse racing.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.8/5

As a new player at Bovada, feel free to use the bonus code "CAWELCOME100" on your first deposit of up to $1,000.

But the fun doesn't stop there; use the bonus code "BV2NDCWB" on your next two deposits, and you'll also score up to $1,000 bonuses each time. That's up to an exciting $3,000 in welcome bonuses.

We should also mention that this PayPal casino keeps the fun rolling with weekly promos offering free spins, referral bonuses, and so much more.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Like our other top picks, Bovada also supports PayPal via MatchPay. Just make sure deposits are at least $20!

Withdrawals with MatchPay should also be at least $20.

But if you’re looking for more ways to deposit funds to your online casino account, Bovada also accepts various credit or debit cards, like Visa or Mastercard. You can also use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Bovada has your back with 24/7 live support, ready to chat and assist you through any of your PayPal gambling conundrums. Do you have general questions instead? Be sure to swing by their Help Center first for a speedy solution.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos That Accept PayPal

Gaming Selection

When ranking the best online casinos accepting PayPal, our team focused on several important factors, including game variety. All of our top picks feature various casino games, including table games, slots, live dealer games, and much more.

PayPal Casino Bonus Bonuses

We also considered the generosity of these sites. Not only did we check the size of the bonuses, but we also took a closer look at their terms and conditions to find the fairest promos.

Online Casino Banking Methods

It’s a no-brainer that when choosing the best online casino that accepts PayPal, you should consider its banking system. However, we also considered other banking methods. All of our top picks offer users fast and reliable banking with low fees.

Customer Support

Being part of our list of the leading PayPal casino sites isn’t just about convenient banking. We checked the resources they have to assist you with your account. We’re happy that our top picks have extensive Help pages and a support team available 24/7.

Best PayPal Online Casinos: FAQs

Are PayPal Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, PP online casino transactions are safe. PayPal casinos and the digital wallet itself employ robust encryption and security measures to protect your financial transactions.

Can I Use PayPal for Both Deposits and Withdrawals at Online Casinos?

Yes, you can use PayPal for both deposits and withdrawals at online casinos.

In the case of our top picks, you can choose PayPal with MatchPay. Basically, you can deposit PayPal funds to your MatchPay account, which you can use to deposit funds to your chosen online casino.

What’s the Best PayPal Online Casino?

The best PayPal online casino is Ignition.

Aside from supporting MatchPay so you can deposit to your gambling account with PayPal, Ignition also offers great gaming variety, exciting bonuses, and a secure gaming site.

How to Join the Best PayPal Casinos and Use Match Pay

Setting up your online gambling account isn't a head-scratcher. In fact, it's a quick and easy process that'll have you ready to roll the dice in just a few minutes. Wanna see how simple it is? Let's walk you through the hassle-free journey of joining our favorite pick, Ignition:

Step 1: Join Ignition Casino

Visit Ignition Casino’s official website and select the " Join " button

Provide the necessary information to create your account and click "Register"

Step 2: Verify Your Ignition Account

Retrieve the verification code sent by Ignition from your SMS inbox

Enter the received code and press "Verify"

Step 3: Claim a Bonus and Make Your First PayPal Casino Deposit

On your PayPal online casino account dashboard

Click the " Deposit " button

Opt for a bonus of your choice and activate it after completing the deposit

Choose MatchPay, enter a deposit amount, and wait for your MatchPay order to be completed

Step 4: Start Playing Online Casino Games

Return to the casino lobby once your MatchPay Order is finalized and your account is funded

Select your favorite casino game and gamble online

Comparing the Best PayPal Online Casinos

Ignition : Leading the pack as the best PayPal casino, Ignition exceeds expectations. Dive into a diverse array of games, enjoy secure transactions, and enjoy a whopping 300% bonus, reaching up to $3,000.

Slots.lv : If generous bonuses are what you want, Slots.lv is the PayPal casino site for you. Immerse yourself in gambling with a generous welcome package of up to $3,000 plus free spins on Golden Buffalo.

Cafe Casino : Fan of high RTP slots? Cafe Casino’s got you covered! Kick off your journey with a first deposit and enjoy a 350% welcome bonus of up to $2,500. Get more as you play more games and earn Cafe Casino perks.

Bovada : If you want the fastest payouts, you should check out Bovada. And don’t forget to activate your welcome package – it can go up to $3,750!

Tips on Playing Games at the Best Casinos That Accept PayPal

If you're aiming for a seamless and rewarding experience, buckle up as we take a look at the five tips to elevate your gameplay to new heights.

Choose Wisely : Not all PayPal online casinos are created equal. Start by carefully selecting casinos that accept PayPal, which aligns with your preferences and offers a diverse selection of games.

Leverage PayPal's Security : Take advantage of PayPal's robust security features. Linking your PayPal account to MatchPay adds an extra layer of protection to your financial transactions, ensuring a safe and secure gaming environment.

Explore Welcome Bonuses : Many casinos offer generous welcome bonuses to new players. Don’t forget to check the T&Cs before you activate any bonus!

Manage Your Bankroll : Effective bankroll management is key to a successful gaming journey. Set a budget, stick to it, and avoid chasing losses.

Stay Informed About Promotions: Keep a keen eye on ongoing promotions. Most online casinos regularly roll out exclusive deals, tournaments, and loyalty programs. Staying informed ensures you maximize your rewards and make the most of your gaming sessions.

So, Which PayPal Online Casino is the Best?

So, you find yourself at the crossroads of the best PayPal casino sites, wondering which one of them you should pick. Well, drumroll, please – our answer is none other than Ignition.

Why, you ask? Ignition supports PayPal via MatchPay, ensuring your transactions are secure. Plus, they have much to offer in terms of gaming variety and bonuses that can boost your bankroll for more chances of winning.

No matter which online casino you choose to use, please always gamble responsibly, and don’t forget to have fun!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

All gambling sites on this page are 21+ only. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

