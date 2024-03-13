So is a Friday night, and you want to play some casino games, but instead of stepping out, you're logging in.
Your best friend? Quick, secure, and hassle-free payment methods, of course! And that’s exactly how we roll at the best PayPal casinos, including our top pick – .
But what if we told you that there are several other excellent casino sites that accept PayPal payments? In fact, we’ve got a full list waiting for you below!
Sounds good? Let’s have a look.
Best PayPal Casinos
: Best overall
: $2,000 welcome bonus
: Top pick for slots
: Fastest payouts
Heads up! You’ll need a MatchPay account to deposit and withdraw with PayPal. You can create a MatchPay account after choosing the MatchPay payment method at these casinos’ Cashier section.
For more information, refer to our section below, “How to Join the Best PayPal Casinos and Use Match Pay”.
1. – Best PayPal Online Casino Overall
Pros:
Welcome bonus up to $2,000
Quick seats in online poker rooms
Plenty of ongoing offers
Multiple unique specialty games
Generous reload promos
Cons:
Could use more ways to filter games
Design is not the best
Ignition isn’t our top pick for nothing – this PayPal casino offers a thrilling hub for online gambling, with a perfect blend of poker and instant-win casino games. Sounds good? Let’s take a closer look at it.
Gaming Options: 4.9/5
Many will probably agree that Ignition is the ultimate PayPal casino site for poker fans out there – and they’ll be right, but there’s so much more that this casino has in store!
They boast an extensive gaming library from the most trusted online casino software providers like Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming, and Genesis Gaming.
While the slot and table game selection is outstanding, we especially like their specialty games. You’ll find rare games like Minesweeper, Plinko, and Space XY, as well as famous slot games like Guldan Buffalo, A Night With Cleo, 777 Deluxe, Caesar's Victory, 10 Times Vegas, and much more.
Promos & Bonuses: 5/5
If you deposit fiat at Ignition Casino, you’ll be eligible to claim a 200% welcome bonus up to $2,000. That’s a 100% casino bonus up to $1,000 and another 100% poker bonus up to $1,000.
Now, if you want more, you might want to consider cashing in with your PayPal account later and make your first deposit with cryptocurrencies instead. That’s because you’ll be eligible for a 300% casino and poker bonus up to $3,000 instead!
Wondering about the wagering requirements? The casino bonus comes with 25x WR, which is not too hard to meet.
In addition, you can also play poker and earn Ignition Miles, which you can use to unlock more bonuses.
While many online casinos accept PayPal, only a few have bonuses like this.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
Ignition Casino accepts PayPal via the MatchPay payment method. Once your MatchPay order is complete, your casino account will be instantly funded. The minimum deposit for PayPal users is just $20.
Looking for alternative payment methods? You can use a credit or debit card here, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Customer Support: 5/5
Ignition deserves a standing ovation for its Help Center.
It's not just FAQs; they've got detailed guides on everything you should need when gambling online. Need more than a guide? They’ve got 24/7 live support through chat and email.
2. – Best Bonuses of all PayPal Online Casino Sites
Pros:
Up to $2,000 welcome bonus
20 free spins on the first deposit
400+ online slot machines
iTechLabs certification
24/7 customer support
Cons:
Could use more live games
Some games are not available on mobile
Want the most generous bonuses? Then, take a look at Slots.lv – this PayPal casino features an exciting $2,000 welcome bonus with 20 free spins!
Let’s have a closer look at what makes it our #2 pick.
Gaming Options: 4.9/5
Online slot games are something you shouldn’t miss out on in this PayPal casino. After all, it’s called Slots.lv! They’ve got popular games like Cyberpunk City, Golden Dragon Inferno, and Hot Drop Jackpots like Temple of Athena, 777 Deluxe, and Golden Buffalo.
However, aside from the most popular slot games, Slots.lv also lets you enjoy other casino games. You can have some fun with your favorite table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
They also offer specialty games and live dealer games for an immersive gaming experience.
Promos & Bonuses: 4.9/5
As a new casino player at Slots.lv, you’re in for an exciting treat with their 100% deposit match bonus of up to $2,000 + 20 free spins on the famous slot game – Golden Buffalo.
But if you don’t mind not using MatchPay, you can link to your PayPal account some other time and use crypto at first for a larger bonus.
If you deposit with crypto, you can score a 200% match bonus up to $3,000 + 30 free spins on the same game instead.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
Making your deposits at Slots.lv is as easy as it gets – simply fund your MatchPay account using PayPal, and you’ll be able to transfer your funds into your casino account in no time. The minimum deposit is just $20!
The same goes for MatchPay payouts.
What’s good is that you can request up to 2 PayPal withdrawals in a day. So, if you’re lucky enough to snag multiple wins on the same day, you can still get them right away.
Customer Support: 5/5
Slots.lv has your back with an expansive Help Center, offering quick solutions to your general queries. But if that's not enough, their live support team awaits your messages 24/7 through chat, email, and even on social media platforms like Twitter!
3. – Best PayPal Online Casino for Slots
Pros:
Deposit match bonus up to $2,500
Earn loyalty points
Same-day payout options
Exciting weekly mystery bonuses
Easy to navigate online casino
Cons:
Mobile experience is not the best
Could use a better design
Who does not love playing slots? We know we do! And when it comes to high-quality slots, Cafe Casino is an expert at delivering an unforgettable experience.
Gaming Options: 4.8/5
We can pretty much say that Cafe Casino is a master brewer of great gaming experience – especially when it comes to slots. After all, they feature top-tier software online casino providers like Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and RealTime Gaming.
On this PayPal casino, you can try out some of the most popular casino games, classic online slots, luxurious table games, and so much more.
Some of our favorite titles include Mythic Wolf, A Night With Cleo, Reels & Wheels, 10 Times Vegas, and a few others.
Promos & Bonuses: 4.9/5
If you’re new to Cafe Casino, you’ll be eligible to get a 250% welcome bonus up to $1,500 when you deposit MatchPay and your PayPal account. But as always, you’ll be offered something better if you deposit with cryptocurrencies first.
Crypto players can get a 350% match bonus up to $2,500 on their first deposit. Don’t worry; you can just reload with MatchPay after that since Cafe Casino will also offer you mystery bonuses weekly.
But hey, the fun isn't over.
Cafe Casino believes in appreciating loyal customers. Play your favorite games, earn points, and unlock exclusive bonuses with every wager!
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Fueling your gaming adventure at Cafe Casino with your PayPal account is also possible, thanks to MatchPay. Once your MatchPay order is complete, your online casino account will be funded instantly.
The minimum amount you can deposit and withdraw with MatchPay is $20.
Customer Support: 4.85/5
Cafe Casino has a Help Center stocked with FAQs so you can get quick answers to general questions. But if your concern is account-specific, feel free to send them a message via chat or email.
They’ve got a team ready to help 24/7!
4. – Best PayPal Casino for Fast Payouts
Pros
Up to $3,000 welcome bonuses
Get weekly free spins
Features an excellent referral bonus
Also features a sportsbook
Cons
Website design could be improved
Could use more reload bonuses
If you're tired of the monotony of playing the same games repeatedly, then you're the kind of casino enthusiast who craves variety. Enter Bovada, the ultimate destination that truly shines by seamlessly blending the best of both the casino and sports betting realms.
Gaming Options: 4.7/5
This PayPal casino combines the thrill of real money casino games with the strategic excitement of sports betting. Their online casino is rich with games from top developers like Spinomenal, Betsoft, and Genesis Gaming.
Meanwhile, the sports betting section lets you wager on major and minor sports events like football, soccer, basketball, and horse racing.
Promos & Bonuses: 4.8/5
As a new player at Bovada, feel free to use the bonus code "CAWELCOME100" on your first deposit of up to $1,000.
But the fun doesn't stop there; use the bonus code "BV2NDCWB" on your next two deposits, and you'll also score up to $1,000 bonuses each time. That's up to an exciting $3,000 in welcome bonuses.
We should also mention that this PayPal casino keeps the fun rolling with weekly promos offering free spins, referral bonuses, and so much more.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Like our other top picks, Bovada also supports PayPal via MatchPay. Just make sure deposits are at least $20!
Withdrawals with MatchPay should also be at least $20.
But if you’re looking for more ways to deposit funds to your online casino account, Bovada also accepts various credit or debit cards, like Visa or Mastercard. You can also use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
Bovada has your back with 24/7 live support, ready to chat and assist you through any of your PayPal gambling conundrums. Do you have general questions instead? Be sure to swing by their Help Center first for a speedy solution.
How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos That Accept PayPal
Gaming Selection
When ranking the best online casinos accepting PayPal, our team focused on several important factors, including game variety. All of our top picks feature various casino games, including table games, slots, live dealer games, and much more.
PayPal Casino Bonus Bonuses
We also considered the generosity of these sites. Not only did we check the size of the bonuses, but we also took a closer look at their terms and conditions to find the fairest promos.
Online Casino Banking Methods
It’s a no-brainer that when choosing the best online casino that accepts PayPal, you should consider its banking system. However, we also considered other banking methods. All of our top picks offer users fast and reliable banking with low fees.
Customer Support
Being part of our list of the leading PayPal casino sites isn’t just about convenient banking. We checked the resources they have to assist you with your account. We’re happy that our top picks have extensive Help pages and a support team available 24/7.
We used similar benchmarks when ranking the out there.
Best PayPal Online Casinos: FAQs
Are PayPal Online Casinos Safe?
Yes, PP online casino transactions are safe. PayPal casinos and the digital wallet itself employ robust encryption and security measures to protect your financial transactions.
Can I Use PayPal for Both Deposits and Withdrawals at Online Casinos?
Yes, you can use PayPal for both deposits and withdrawals at online casinos.
In the case of our top picks, you can choose PayPal with MatchPay. Basically, you can deposit PayPal funds to your MatchPay account, which you can use to deposit funds to your chosen online casino.
What’s the Best PayPal Online Casino?
The best PayPal online casino is Ignition.
Aside from supporting MatchPay so you can deposit to your gambling account with PayPal, Ignition also offers great gaming variety, exciting bonuses, and a secure gaming site.
How to Join the Best PayPal Casinos and Use Match Pay
Setting up your online gambling account isn't a head-scratcher. In fact, it's a quick and easy process that'll have you ready to roll the dice in just a few minutes. Wanna see how simple it is? Let's walk you through the hassle-free journey of joining our favorite pick, Ignition:
Step 1: Join Ignition Casino
and select the "Join" button
Provide the necessary information to create your account and click "Register"
Step 2: Verify Your Ignition Account
Retrieve the verification code sent by Ignition from your SMS inbox
Enter the received code and press "Verify"
Step 3: Claim a Bonus and Make Your First PayPal Casino Deposit
On your PayPal online casino account dashboard
Click the "Deposit" button
Opt for a bonus of your choice and activate it after completing the deposit
Choose MatchPay, enter a deposit amount, and wait for your MatchPay order to be completed
Step 4: Start Playing Online Casino Games
Return to the casino lobby once your MatchPay Order is finalized and your account is funded
Select your favorite casino game and gamble online
Comparing the Best PayPal Online Casinos
: Leading the pack as the best PayPal casino, Ignition exceeds expectations. Dive into a diverse array of games, enjoy secure transactions, and enjoy a whopping 300% bonus, reaching up to $3,000.
: If generous bonuses are what you want, Slots.lv is the PayPal casino site for you. Immerse yourself in gambling with a generous welcome package of up to $3,000 plus free spins on Golden Buffalo.
: Fan of high RTP slots? Cafe Casino’s got you covered! Kick off your journey with a first deposit and enjoy a 350% welcome bonus of up to $2,500. Get more as you play more games and earn Cafe Casino perks.
: If you want the fastest payouts, you should check out Bovada. And don’t forget to activate your welcome package – it can go up to $3,750!
Tips on Playing Games at the Best Casinos That Accept PayPal
If you're aiming for a seamless and rewarding experience, buckle up as we take a look at the five tips to elevate your gameplay to new heights.
Choose Wisely: Not all are created equal. Start by carefully selecting casinos that accept PayPal, which aligns with your preferences and offers a diverse selection of games.
Leverage PayPal's Security: Take advantage of PayPal's robust security features. Linking your PayPal account to MatchPay adds an extra layer of protection to your financial transactions, ensuring a safe and secure gaming environment.
Explore Welcome Bonuses: Many casinos offer generous welcome bonuses to new players. Don’t forget to check the T&Cs before you activate any bonus!
Manage Your Bankroll: Effective bankroll management is key to a successful gaming journey. Set a budget, stick to it, and avoid chasing losses.
Stay Informed About Promotions: Keep a keen eye on ongoing promotions. Most online casinos regularly roll out exclusive deals, tournaments, and loyalty programs. Staying informed ensures you maximize your rewards and make the most of your gaming sessions.
So, Which PayPal Online Casino is the Best?
So, you find yourself at the crossroads of the best PayPal casino sites, wondering which one of them you should pick. Well, drumroll, please – our answer is none other than Ignition.
Why, you ask? Ignition supports PayPal via MatchPay, ensuring your transactions are secure. Plus, they have much to offer in terms of gaming variety and bonuses that can boost your bankroll for more chances of winning.
No matter which online casino you choose to use, please always gamble responsibly, and don’t forget to have fun!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
All gambling sites on this page are 21+ only. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.