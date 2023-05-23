If you’ve ever hit a wall while working on your assignment (or just never had enough time to even get started), you’ve considered turning to a paper writing service. The allure is understandable: you can essentially outsource your assignment to someone else who knows the discipline inside out.

However, there are many caveats you can run into when you get paper writing help. Forums and review websites are full of horror stories. In them, students often recount how they paid a hefty sum to a shady essay writing service only to receive a subpar paper with tons of grammatical and factual errors in return. Sometimes, it’s the refund policies that are misleading, instead.

Reading all these stories may discourage you from pursuing the idea at all. But know this: there are trustworthy, reliable services out there that deliver on their promises. We’ve tested dozens of platforms to present to you the seven best college paper writing services below. Keep reading to find out their pros, cons, pricing, and how they compare.

7 Best Online Paper Writing Services You Should Consider

Website Verdict SiteJabber Rating DoMyEssay Best service overall 🏆 4.86/5 EssayService Best for urgent orders ⏰ 4.82/5 EssayPro Best price-quality ratio 💰 5.0/5 EssayHub Best for U.S. students 🔥 4.83/5 PaperWriter Best for essay writing ✍ 4.93/5 Studyfy Best customer service ✅ 4.88/5 WritePaper Best for research papers ✔ 4.91/5

1. DoMyEssay: Best Service Overall

DoMyEssay has been around for quite some time, and it’s earned itself a reputation as a service with one of the best price-quality ratios on the market. DoMyEssay has its essay writers to thank for it: their experience and domain knowledge show in their work.

You can turn to DoMyEssay for just about any kind of task you may need help with. The platform can write admission and college essays, book and lab reports, and research and term papers for you.

Pricing:

Academic paper writing rates start at $10.80 per page. Hiring a helper for a dissertation will cost you upward of $12 per page. The price tag for services like proofreading, editing, and rewriting starts at $3, $5, and $7.99 per page, respectively

Pros:

● DoMyEssay provides a wide range of services, from admission essays to term papers.

● Urgent delivery can be as fast as three hours and doesn’t negatively affect the order quality.

● The website is intuitive and easy to use, and the order form contains clear and concise questions.

● All the essential features beyond writing are free (formatting, outline, title page, plagiarism report).



Cons:

● Payment options are somewhat limited (e.g., you can’t pay with PayPal).

● You may need to wait a bit for a response from the writer sometimes as they can get quite busy.

Verdict:

DoMyEssay strikes a fine balance between pocket-friendly prices, a wide range of services, paper quality, and a prompt turnaround. This earns it the title of the best paper writing service overall.

2. EssayPro: Best For Prompt Delivery

EssayPro is one of the most popular platforms if the number of SiteJabber reviews is anything to go by (it surpassed 18,000!). Its strengths are many: the quality of papers (especially essays), the customer service, and writer communication are just a few.

However, EssayPro beats its competitors when it comes to urgent orders – and delivery time in general. Our test orders were both completed on time. The urgent one didn’t lose in quality because of time constraints, while the non-urgent one was delivered several days ahead of the deadline.



Pricing:

Depends on the type of paper. For example, research papers will cost you upward of $11.7 per page, while coursework writing services start at $13.3. per page. The services of an essay writer come at a price tag starting at $11 per page.

Pros:

● A wide range of supported assignments, from case studies and reports to research proposals and business plans

● One of the fastest turnaround times on the market

● Responsive customer support team and writers

● Prompt delivery for both urgent and non-urgent orders

● Free Turnitin report, formatting, unlimited revisions, outline, and title page

Cons:

● Payment methods are somewhat limited and can be confusing for some users.

● You cannot call the support team, chat and email are the only available means of communication.

Verdict:

EssayPro offers solid writing services at an affordable price. However, it’s unrivaled when it comes to completing orders fast and without a loss in writing quality.



3. EssayService: Best Price-Quality Ratio

EssayService is another platform that can boast a tremendous customer base: some 700+ thousand students have turned to it for help so far. And it’s justified: the outstanding assignment quality is mentioned over and over again in students’ reviews on platforms like SiteJabber and Reviews.io.

You should consider EssayService if you’re looking for the best price-quality ratio on the market. The service’s rates for complex assignments are quite competitive, and you’ll get a top-notch paper in exchange for your hard-earned money. The orders are delivered on time, so you don’t have to worry if you’ll be able to submit your assignment within the deadline.

Pricing:

Essay help, homework assignment, and other paper rates start at $11.4 per page. Research paper writing will cost you upward of $12.35 per page.

Pros:

● Every writer present at EssayService has a detailed profile and filters, facilitating your decision-making process.

● The pricing for complex papers (e.g., coursework, dissertations) is more affordable than on most other platforms.

● The service delivers high-quality works regardless of time constraints and the type of assignment.

● Orders are delivered on time, without missing the deadlines.

● Customer support is responsive and available 24/7 in practice, not just on paper.

Cons:

● The bidding process can be a tad overwhelming for first-time customers.

● Compared to other services, the range of supported assignments isn’t as wide.

Verdict:

EssayService manages to balance pocket-friendly rates with excellent paper quality, as our sample orders demonstrated. This makes it the best value for your money, which is an important criterion for many students.

4. EssayHub: Best For U.S. Students

At the first glance, EssayHub is like any other time-tested service. It delivers orders on time and prides itself on the quality of papers. It also ensures customer support is available 24/7 and responds quickly.

When you dig deeper, however, EssayHub stands out among the plethora of paper writing websites with its focus on delivering the best customer experience possible for U.S. students.



EssayHub’s writers are from the U.S. and Canada, and they possess a great understanding of

U.S. college and university standards.

Pricing:

Academic writing from scratch will cost you upward of $11.4 per page at EssayHub (e.g., literature reviews and essays). Rewriting rates start at $7.98 per page, while editing services come with a starter price of $5.7 per page.

Pros:

● EssayHub writers are native speakers from the United States and Canada, which shows in the quality of their writing.

● EssayHub experts are well-versed in common requirements from U.S. colleges and universities.

● Customer support goes the extra mile to ensure you have a great experience with

EssayHub.

● You can order virtually any type of assignment, from a book report to a dissertation.

● You can find helpers for a variety of disciplines, from law to nursing.

Cons:

● Discounts are few and don’t allow you to save much on your order.

● Some writers can take a long time to respond due to the workload.

Verdict:

EssayHub was designed to be the best choice for students in the United States, and it shows. Thanks to its expert native English speakers, EssayHub can deliver a quality assignment even for the most demanding U.S. educational institutions.



5. PaperWriter: Best For Essay Writing

While PaperWriter provides a diverse set of services, essay writing is where it shines. The essays we ordered at PaperWriter are exemplary, from citations to the depth of knowledge demonstrated. They can meet the strictest quality standards your college or university may set.

So, if you’re looking to buy an essay, PaperWriter is the best place to do so – without risking losing your money or receiving a poorly written essay. We can attest that deadlines are met, and customer support can be reached even at night, too.

Pricing:

Academic paper writing rates start at $10.80 per page. Dissertation writing will cost you a bit more, upward of $12 per page. Proofreading, editing, and rewriting come at starter rates of $3, $5, and $7.99 per page, respectively.

Pros:

● Essay quality is top-notch for disciplines ranging from history to English.

● The writer profiles are informative and help you pick the right person for the job with many filters.

● The more pages your order contains, the higher the discount, allowing you to save as much as 40%.

● Urgent orders can be delivered within as little as six hours without a loss in quality.

● You can request a free Turnitin plagiarism report for any order.

● PaperWriter requires just an email for registration, and your payment details are processed by a secure gateway.

Cons:

● Limited payment options

Verdict:

Thanks to its internal quality assurance protocols and the expertise of its writers, PaperWriter is a prime destination for students looking to get help with an essay or two.

6. Studyfy: Best Customer Service

With over 400 experts on the platform, Studyfy matches all the quality prerequisites for a legit service that delivers on its promises. It can boast completing over 98,000 orders with an average quality score of 9.5/10 (as of writing).

To see the quality of Studyfy’s services ourselves, we hired an essay writer to craft a short argumentative essay. While the outcome didn’t disappoint, it was the customer service that amazed us the most. Our author answered promptly to our every message, and so did the customer support team.

Pricing:

Studyfy’s writing services will cost you upward of $11.4 per page. Certain papers are more expensive than others, like lab reports ($13.3 per page minimum) or research papers ($12.35). Rewriting is also an option, with a starter rate of $7.98 per page. Editing services’ rates start at

$5.7 per page.

Pros:

● Writers remain available for any questions and requests throughout writing via the chat.

● Revisions are introduced shortly after you request them.

● You can ask the helper to match your writing style by providing several examples of your previous works.

● Studyfy also offers a wide range of editing and proofreading services – perfect in case you just need a professional to polish your already written draft.

● You can expect impeccable formatting and referencing in essays and other assignments even for the most obscure styles (e.g., IEEE).

Cons:

● Some orders may contain typos

Verdict:

If communication with your writer is of utmost importance to you, Studyfy is the service you should consider. The customer support is also outstandingly helpful and responsive.



7. WritePaper: Best For Research Papers And Dissertations

Last but not least, here comes WritePaper. This paper writing service offers a diverse set of services: you can ask its experts to write, rewrite, or polish off your paper. The types of assignments are also many, from thesis writing to hiring an essay writer to edit your paper.

WritePaper’s key strength, however, lies in crafting complex assignments, like research papers, dissertations, and term papers. They are well-researched, properly formatted, and unique. Your input isn’t just taken into account – the writer will build on it.

Pricing:

Writing papers from scratch will cost you upward of $11 per page. The price depends on the type of order. For example, admission essay rates start at $14.25 per page, while coursework will cost you $13.3 per page at least. Rewriting rates start at $7.98 per page while editing services rates begin at $5.7 per page.

Pros:

● Complex papers are of excellent quality, from the formatting and structure to depth and uniqueness.

● You can request particular sources to be used or provide a partial draft for the writer to build on – and your requirements will be followed perfectly.

● You can find experts specializing in a wide range of disciplines, from agriculture and education to engineering and medicine.

● Writers are willing to show current drafts and remain open to questions – you can contact them via the in-built chat.

● Writers manage to deal with challenging topics and requirements well.

Cons:

● Final drafts sometimes contain minor errors (but those get fixed promptly)

● Urgent delivery for complex papers can still take quite a while

Verdict:

WritePaper is the optimal choice if you’re facing a challenging assignment, thanks to the proven quality of its experts’ academic writing and their ability to build on your materials.

FAQ About Custom Paper Writing Services

How Do I Find A Reliable Paper Writing Services Review Platform?

While virtually any professional essay writer service publishes reviews directly on its website, it’s understandable if you take those reviews with a grain of salt. But that’s what third-party review platforms are for!

We can advise you to take a look at SiteJabber as all the platforms we reviewed for this blog post have hundreds and even thousands of reviews on their pages there. Reviews.io is another popular destination for students wanting to leave a comment on their experience with a professional paper writing service.

You can also turn to the power of Reddit and find some reviews in various subreddits. You can also ask for an opinion on a service or services you’re considering yourself if you’d like to.

Finally, you can turn to overviews like ours for advice! We do our fair share of research and testing to weed out bad actors and provide you with reviews that will help you choose the right service for your needs – without the risk of getting scammed.



Can I Remain Anonymous When Hiring Essay Paper Writing Services?

Yes, as long as you turn to a reliable, truly professional paper service. If privacy is a concern for you, pay attention to the service’s policy on customer confidentiality. Make sure the service doesn’t require you to provide any personal data except for an email address.

However, keep in mind that remaining anonymous requires some prudence on your part, as well

– even when you turn to the best college writing paper writing services.

This means not sharing any information that may be used to identify you, like your full name or where you study. (You can use an alias when placing an order if you want to.) We also advise you to use an email address that doesn’t contain your name and isn’t linked to any public or semi-public accounts.

Finally, you can use a VPN to remain untraceable when interacting with the service. Think about it if you use public Wi-Fi, especially if it’s in your dorm or school building: network admins can see your activity.

Will I Get A 100% Unique Paper With A Paper Writing Service?

Yes, as long as you select a trustworthy service to buy an essay or a paper. Legit services have dedicated essay writers that create every assignment from scratch and properly format quotes and citations. They also have a QA or editor team to verify every draft’s uniqueness independently.

So, be on the lookout for these policies when you browse services. To ensure you get a unique paper, we also advise you to request a free plagiarism report to accompany your order. If it’s not possible – or if the report costs extra – it’s best to avoid that service altogether.

Finally, you can always double-check the text you receive and run it through a plagiarism checker online. There are tons of them, and some of them are available for free with some limitations. You may also have access to an academic plagiarism checker via your educational institution: if you do, make sure to take advantage of it.

Will I Get My Paper On Time If I Turn To Essay Writing Services For Help?

Yes, but once again – you have to choose the custom paper writing service you turn to carefully. If you don’t, you risk missing the submission deadline because your helper didn’t complete the order on time.



We advise you to pay extra attention to what online reviews have to say about the timely delivery of this or that paper writing service online. If there are alarming reviews from students who received their orders late, this service isn’t worth your trust.

If you’d like to be extra certain you won’t miss your deadline, place an order in advance and set the deadline at least a couple of days ahead of the due date.

This is important not just for having extra wiggle room in case your writer doesn’t finish their work on time. Placing an order in advance will also help you save money with early-bird discounts. Plus, keep in mind that you should plan for enough time for the writer to introduce revisions you may want to request.

Can I Use Paper Writing Services In The U.S. In 2023?

If you’re wondering whether you could get in trouble for turning to paper writing services for help, don’t worry: there’s nothing illegal about it. There’s no law prohibiting it in the United States; so you’re safe from the legal standpoint.

As for your educational institution’s policies, there’s no reason to worry about them as long as you receive a plagiarism-free paper. That’s why it’s crucial to be certain the paper you receive is written from scratch and contains properly formatted quotes and citations. You can do so by requesting a free plagiarism report – and doing your due diligence by running a check on your own.

If despite these reassurances you’re still wary about someone finding out you’ve turned to a service for help with an assignment, take a good look at its customer privacy policy. On your end, make sure you don’t reveal any information that may be used to identify you when you place the order or talk to your writer.

What If I Receive A Paper That Doesn’t Match My Expectations?

Sometimes, even the best writers overlook a couple of requirements or submit essays with several typos. It’s always a possibility when you’re buying an essay. If that happens, don’t panic: you haven’t wasted your money. You can always ask your writer to make edits to the paper you received within a specific time window (usually 14 to 30 days) for free.

If free revisions aren’t on the list of offered perks for this or that service, close the tab. It’s either a scam or just an unsafe investment of your hard-earned money.

Plan for enough time for revisions when placing the order. Don’t set the deadline at the due date; leave a couple of days for edits in case they’ll be needed.



To avoid the risk of getting a paper that doesn’t match your needs, make sure you describe exactly what you expect to get as a result when placing the order. This way, you can avoid 95% of misunderstandings that lead to students being dissatisfied with the final draft they receive.

What’s The Best College Paper Writing Service Out There In 2023?

Well, it all depends on your definition of the best. If by best you mean reliable, the seven paper writing services we’ve listed above are worth considering.

Beyond reliability, which service is the best depends on your needs. If you’re looking to hire essay writers for a couple of essays, PaperWriter will be your best option. If you’re in need of someone to write your research paper or dissertation, WritePaper is your destination.

To make the right choice when it comes to services, we advise you to consider these five questions:

● Is their quote for your order within your budget?

● Are their reviews mostly positive? If there are any negative reviews, what do they say?

● Is their customer support responsive when you reach out to them? Do they go the extra mile for you?

● Is there a money-back guarantee in case you’re dissatisfied with the paper?

● Can you request as many revisions as you want for free after you receive the final draft?

Can Turnitin Detect Essays Bought Online?

No, as long as they are written from scratch. That’s why plagiarism-free writing is a marking of the best paper writing service. That’s because Turnitin is a plagiarism detection service; it can’t assess who wrote the paper. (Although it introduced AI-generation detection recently; remember that if you use ChatGPT to do your homework).

This is why it’s so crucial to find a paper writing service that delivers on its “100% unique papers” promise. Otherwise, you may find yourself in hot water over failing the Turnitin check.

To pass a plagiarism check, your paper has to be 1) written from scratch, and 2) have properly formatted quotes and citations. We strongly advise you to request a free plagiarism report with your order to see proof of its originality.

Nothing is stopping you from checking the text yourself using free online services; although they may falsely flag quotes as plagiarism. Keep that in mind if you decide to use them before submitting your paper.



How Did You Select These 7 Top Paper Writing Services?

We’ve tested dozens of paper writing services first-hand to assess their performance and select the best among them. Here are the six criteria that we evaluated for every service by placing a sample order ourselves:

1. Expertise. Is the writer well-versed in their discipline? Do they know their way around various formatting styles? These are the questions we posed when evaluating the quality of the papers we received from our sample orders.

2. Quality. We put ourselves into the instructor’s shoes when assessing the quality of the paper we received. We verified it followed our requirements and ran a plagiarism check ourselves to ensure its uniqueness. Only 100% plagiarism-free, in-depth papers qualified the service for a place on this list.

3. On-time delivery. Missing deadlines is a big red flag – and an unpleasant surprise, especially if you placed an urgent order. That’s why services that don’t keep good on their promise were automatically disqualified.

4. Pricing. We know many students are looking for a cheap paper writing service, so we selected the services with competitive, easy-on-the-pocket rates. We also looked into their discounts – and the value you get in exchange for your money.

5. Customer service. We reached out to customer support and evaluated their response time and helpfulness. We also tested the communication with the writer. The selected services all proved their customer support team and writers are accessible and are there to help you out.

6. Privacy and security. We checked every service’s privacy and data security policies and verified their payment options are sound.

In Conclusion

Choosing the right online paper writing service is not easy, as you may know already. There are services that want to prey on students looking for affordable homework help. Some services, while not outright scams, simply fail to deliver on their promises, leaving students frustrated with an awfully executed paper.

Knowing which service you can trust and which one you can’t is tough. That’s why we consider it our duty to test multiple services out there to see if they’re reliable for ourselves – and share our findings with you.

After our careful research, we can say with certainty: the seven services we’ve selected and reviewed above deserve your trust.

However, some of them perform better in certain areas than others, so keep that in mind when you go shopping around. For example, EssayPro came in the best in urgent order delivery, while WritePaper beat its competition in research paper and dissertation writing.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

