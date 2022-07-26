Best Online Tarot Card Reading Sites For Free Tarot Readings Of 2022

Tarot reading is a formidable divination tool that can help you steal a glimpse of what the future beholds for you. With the help of an expert tarot reader, you can also fully decipher and understand aspects of your life that you typically fail to make sense of. Many believe that the mystical art of tarot card reading is a nothing but a reflection of our innermost wisdom. So, working with tarot card readers can help you learn more about yourself as well as about the steps you should undertake in order to the life of your dreams.

With the help of numerous mystical tools, expert tarot card readers can support you face the countless struggles of life and successfully nip them in the bud to foster positive changes into your everyday life. They can also help in identifying personal strengths and weaknesses, and get rid of old patterns and behaviors that no longer serve your purpose. All this is done while opening your heart and mind to new, endless possibilities.

Here are our top 3 picks for the best online tarot card reading sites that can help you achieve all this and more:

Top 3 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Services

Kasamba - Best Tarot Reading Online for Spiritual Enlightenment (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off for New Users)

Psychic Source - Holistic Guidance for Important Life Questions (3 Free Trial Minutes + 75% Off for First Time Users)

Purple Garden - Highly Accurate Love Tarot Readings ($10 Worth of Free Credit with Any Purchase)

With the rapid increase in free tarot reading online platforms, it can be hard to tell which online tarot card reading is genuine and the real deal. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to scour the web, tested out myriads of tarot reading service providers and finally found these top 3 online tarot card reading platforms for you.

Let’s take a closer look at our top online tarot card reading platforms to see which one is best for you.

1. Kasamba - Best Tarot Reading Online for Spiritual Enlightenment



Kasamba has an exceptional reputation in the tarot card reading online industry. With 3+ million members, the platform is a hub for the best tarot readings. Founded in 1999, Kasamba has accumulated over two decades worth of experience in tarot card reading online and specialized in a broad range of mystical services, including tarot readings, spiritual readings, dream analysis, love readings, oracle card readings, numerology readings, astrology readings, past life readings, and more.

Although, Kasamba offers several mystical services from some of the best fortune tellers, psychics, and astrologers, the platform is most admired for its tarot readings. The platform has a network of over 180+ tarot readers, most of whom have been star rated 4 and 5 stars by past users. If these details aren’t enough to persuade you, know that Kasamba also offers a 70% discount and a free tarot reading (of up to 3-minutes) to all new members.

Multiple Contact Methods



Once a sitter registers with Kasamba, they can schedule tarot readings to receive life-changing guidance through numerous contact methods, including live chat, email, and phone call. Mostly people prefer getting tarot readings over the phone since it’s faster, simpler, and more interactive.

Best Tarot Card Readers



Kasamba undeniably has some of the best tarot readers in the industry on its network. In addition, the platform also follows the strictest user discretion and safety policies to ensure the privacy of each member is safeguarded. After going through countless past client reviews, we can confidently claim that Kasamba tarot readings are highly accurate and reliable.

To help you find the right tarot reader, the platform has built a directory of the best tarot card readers. The profiles detail info about the reader’s areas of specialization, charges, experience, and more. Moreover, all tarot card readers on Kasamba’s network have to first undergo a strict screening process to prove their legitimacy. Thus, you can relax and remain confident in your tarot readings as a Kasamba user.

Specialized Tarot Reading Categories



From spiritual readings, astrological readings, career forecasts, love readings, to oracle card readings, Kasamba provides specialized tarot readings to members. Every tarot reader can serve members with varying specialties via different communication means (email, call, live chat).

Honest Reviews for Transparency



Although, Kasamba has several praiseworthy features, the thing we love most about this site is its promise to uphold transparency. The platform enables every client to go through past user reviews and testimonials of a tarot reader to gauge their credibility, authenticity, and usefulness.

Expert Tarot Readings for Spiritual Enlightenment



If you have been wanting to reconnect with your inner spirituality or wisdom through tarot readings, then Kasamba is the perfect place for you. As one of the best online tarot cards reading platform, Kasamba’s coveting network of spiritual tarot readers can help you receive meaningful insights about particular events that might be obstructing your current spiritual balance.

The sign-up process at Kasamba is extremely quick, simple-to-follow, secure, and convenient. So, don’t waste much time and get started for the best cosmic chat of your life.

>> Get a Risk-Free tarot reading online at Kasamba!

2. Psychic Source - Holistic Guidance for Important Life Questions



Psychic Source is one of the best tarot reading site for holistic life guidance. For over 30+ years, the platform has been serving clients to navigate all sorts of life concerns, including career problems, relationship discords, health issues, spirituality imbalances, and more.

Tarot readings on Psychic Source are offered through numerous different contact methods, including phone call, live chat, and even video conference. As a member, you have complete power to pick a method that best suits your needs. In addition, Psychic Source showcases a vast range of accurate tarot readings with the help of hundreds of credible tarot card readers. You can also connect with psychic mediums, love psychics, clairvoyants, astrologers, and clairaudients.

Video Tarot Readings



Although Psychic Source technically requires people to first register to the platform in order to unlock free tarot reading minutes, the site provides such accurate readings that we couldn’t help but add it to our life of top three tarot reading platforms. The thing we love most about Psychic Source is that it allows members to connect with tarot card readers via video. Meaning, you can watch your tarot reader pulling out a card in real time for a more interactive session.

Easy Registration



Registering with Psychic Source is super simple. All you have to do is visit the website and create an account using basic personal details. Once done, you’ll be asked to choose between different tarot reading methods, including phone, chat or video.

Exemplary Customer Satisfaction



The reason we love Psychic Source so much is because of its continuous commitment to deliver exemplary customer satisfaction. With tarot reading prices as low as $0.66 per minute, the plafroms fulfills its pledge of 100% guaranteed customer satisfaction. Moreover, the interface of Psychic Source is straightforward, making it super simple for users to navigate the site.

Vetted Tarot Card Readers



To check a tarot reader’s authenticity and credibility, Psychic Source thoroughly screens every reader before listing them on its network. Another brilliant thing which we love about this platform is that every tarot reader has their own Psychic Source profile, featuring their offered services along with reviews from previous clients to ensure transparency.

Affordable Pricing, Discounts, Deals



Once you sign up as a new member, you can avail the platform’s introductory promotion offer for a real-life experience. According to the ongoing promotion, you can receive a free tarot reading of up to 3 minutes. The platform is also offering 75% discount on regular pricing. In addition, you can also purchase 10, 20, or 30 minutes of tarot reading sessions at a rate of only $0.66 per minute.

These deals and discounts by Psychic Source can result in substantial savings especially if you choose a tarot reader whose rate/minute rest at the steeper end of the pricing spectrum.

>> Sign up to Enjoy a 3-minute Free tarot reading 75% discount!

3. Purple Garden – Top Rated Site For Love Tarot Readings



Matters of the heart can easily get complicated and hard to resolve alone. This is where the expert tarot card readers of Purple Garden can help. Whether you’re waiting for the one true love of your life or struggling though a rough patch in your relationship, this tarot reading site can definitely help. Purple Garden is among the best tarot reading platform for love and relationship guidance and has been providing exemplary love readings and other mystical services to couples in discord.

Apart from love readings, the platform also offers a broad range of services including oracle guidance, tarot readings, astrology readings, fortune telling, palm readings, numerology readings, etc. Purple Garden is relatively a newer platform but in the short time of its existence, it has quickly made a big name for itself in the world of online tarot reading.

Real-time Advisor



Unlike other tarot reading sites, Purple Garden has an in-built real-time advisor feature through which you can easily find the best tarot card readers for your problems. You will be surprised to know that it’s the only tarot reading platform offers real time service like this. Furthermore, tarot readings are performed via different contact methods including phone call, live chat, and video call. The platform’s smart interface optimizes your search results and suggests tarot readers that are best suited to your special needs.

Cutting-Edge Mobile App



To make sure members remain hooked up and attract new users, Purple Garden has built both a desktop version and a cutting-edge mobile application (android and iOS compatible). Owing to the Purple Garden app, you can receive accurate tarot reading on-the-go – wherever and whenever!

High-quality Tarot Readings



Purple Garden prices are somewhat on the higher end. But the high quality of tarot readings sufficiently justifies the steep prices. You can receive accurate tarot card readings by either visiting the official website or logging into the Purple Garden smartphone app. The tarot readers are consistent and extremely accurate. Countless past client reviews revealed that their lives changed for the better ever since they started to receive tarot readings from Purple Garden experts.

Around the Clock Love Readings



Purple Garden has tarot card readers on their network belonging to different parts of the world. The starting price for readings ranges from $0.99/minute and go all the way up to $7.99/minute. But the platform also offers free trial minutes to first-timers to help them get a taste of their service quality before they decide to spend any real money from their pockets.

If you’re hunting for accurate and useful love readings, do give this platform a try. Purple Garden is well-known for offering the best love readings in the industry, with many tarot card readers scoring a 5-star rating.

>> Connect with Verified, Highly-Rated Tarot Readers at Purple Garden

Online Tarot Card Reading: FAQS



Whether you’re new to online tarot card reading or are an avid believer, it is common to have certain questions about this life-changing cosmic chat. So, now that you’re well aware about the most notable features of our top 3 online tarot card reading platforms, let’s move onto some other important things you should now about this special mystical practice.

Is choosing the best online tarot card reading platform enough for accurate readings?



No, it is not. Choosing the best platform for online tarot reading is just one piece of the puzzle. You should also thoroughly review every tarot reader’s bio to assess crucial success factors like qualification, years of tarot reading experience, pricing criteria, credibility, and specialization. Going through past user reviews and testimonials can also help you make the best decision for accurate tarot readings.

Can a tarot reader predict the future?



Tarot card readings can foretell the probable future, however, only if the sitter continues to go down the path they are on. An expert tarot reader can also help a sitter to identify the alternative paths available to them. But bear in mind that tarot card reading is primarily meant for guidance. Thus, future predictions aren’t set in stone. Each action you choose to take or do not take, impacts the outcome of your future in some way or another. So, in a nutshell, your future essentially depends on you and the choices you make.

How can tarot card readings help you?



Online tarot card readings can provide clarity to your unique situations, especially for element that you can’t see. If an image is incomplete, you can’t conceivably start to come up with an accurate evaluation of what’s happening in your life. Due to this, you won’t be able to make an informed decision regarding how to best handle the situation.

Remember, clarity in life is only achieved by understand the motives and intentions of others and yourself. Online tarot card readings pull back the veil and exposes what’s influencing your life. The beauty of tarot reading doesn’t merely lie in how it shows the who, where, when, and what, but also the why. There’s common misconception that online tarot card readings are either psychological or predictive. However, the truth is that they can do both, and when they do, a fuller and more complete picture can be seen in the cards presented to you.

Tarot card readings can be used in how many different ways?



We are not sure whether we can answer this question fully but there are several ways to use a tarot card reading:

Fortune telling

Spiritual readings for development

Past life readings for a fulfilled present life

Relationship and love readings for personal growth

Career forecasts for professional growth

Life coaching

Setting intentions by creating a vision board

It might be safe to say the uses of online tarot card readings are restricted by our own imaginations.

What Questions to Ask and Not Ask During Online Tarot Readings?



One of the most frequently asked question we get from our readers is regarding questions to ask in online tarot readings. It is important to know that the queries you present during online tarot readings itself are just as vital as the messages you stand to receive.

Due to this reality, identifying the dos and don'ts of best practices for asking questions in tarot online sessions is crucial, especially if you wish to receive clear tarot online readings. Below we have shared few questions that tarot readers hate answering most, so don’t hesitate to add those to your ‘do-not-ask’ question list. Then, you can prepare yourself to receive some life-altering and eye-opening readings by learning about the best kinds of questions to ask in online tarot reading session.

Questions to not ask during tarot online readings



Here are some questions to avoid in tarot online to get the most out of your money, time, and reading:

Questions with existing answers



Remember, nobody has a better answer for us than our intuition. Still, many people often doubt their inner voice and look outside for guidance. If you experience the same in life, we suggest you to trust yourself first and foremost. Tarot online readings are indeed help but the practice is only there to steer you toward deeper self-knowing.

So, instead of seeking answers to questions that your gut has already resolved in an online tarot reading, focus on matters that are inconclusive.

Questions you aren’t ready to be answered



This might seem obvious, nonetheless it is best to avoid asking questions in an online tarot reading that you are not really prepared to hear the answers to. Simply because such questions might bring forth revelations you are not ready to face. You should know that online tarot reading can come off as super offensive if you’re not willing to accept an opposing viewpoint or hear the reality of the matter.

If you decide to go ahead and still ask the question but are not happy with the response, consider gaging why you are reacting or feeling the way as you are. Doing this will help you understand how to best address the underlying cause.

Inquiries about other people



Understand that there’s a very fine line when it comes to inquiring about other people in your online tarot reading. A line which most not be crossed. If you wish to know how you can do better in your love relationship to foster more harmony or want to solve a dispute between you and another person, then by all means ask away.

However, questions that do not come from a place of peace or love and rather have a personal gain or hate intent would most probably not be entertained by an online tarot reading expert. Remember, the life of others is none of your business unless they have given you their consent to explore and share. Stick to questions that focus on improving your life.

Yes/no questions



Tarot cards reading can help you identify and assess the different paths and options available to you. However, don’t forget that each one of us are born with a free will. Meaning, you choose your choices, not the tarot cards. Because of this fact, yes/no questions fail to be very useful since they don’t offer much room for the cards to offer wisdom that might help you move forward in life.

Questions about future predictions



Contrary to prevalent belief, tarot card readers aren’t fortune tellers. Similar to as yes/no questions, future-predicting inquiries suggest that you do not have free will and your future is set in stone. This isn’t the narrative to which the practice of tarot card reading subscribes.

Tarot cards reading is simply a mirror to your subconscious. It picks up your feelings, emotions, and vibes to provide you hints of where you’re standing currently in the subject you’re probing about. Remember, how you respond tarot cards reading is up to you. Put simply, an expert tarot reader will only share what’s happening in your life right now, and you have the power to decide whether you’d like to redirect or stay on the same path.

Health-related questions



Tarot card readers aren’t doctors. So, leave particular diagnosis or medical-related questions to health professionals. That said, a tarot cards reading can be used to devise strategies to improve your health. Consider asking a question like, "What should I do to get my health on track?"

Death-related questions



It is human nature to wonder “when will I die?” but it is important to note that tarot cards reading is not about that. No matter which expert you go to, an online tarot reading can never tell the definite time of your death. You weren’t aware about when and where you were going to be born, then why’d you know the time of your demise.

Repeat same questions



In case you weren’t pleased with the guidance offered by a tarot reading online, we suggest you not to ask the same question repeatedly in hopes of receiving a better answer. Although, tarot cards online will often provide details you might not want to hear, the truth is for your own good. So, instead of pulling more tarot cards online or speed-dialing your favorite tarot reader, consider taking out some time to digest the initial readings and their meaning.

Questions to ask during tarot online readings



Here are some of the best kinds of questions you can ask in your next tarot reading online:

Clarifying and instructive questions



Pulling tarot cards online can oftentimes leave you a bit confused regarding what they mean in relation to your question’s context. In such cases, do not hesitate to follow up with a clarifying question. Usually, the best tarot cards online readings occur when further clarification are needed. This really drills down a topic.

When you’re feeling confused, let the tarot cards online know that and pull another with the intent of receiving an explanation regarding what it means. If you are still unsure about what the tarot reading online is trying to tell you, avoid pulling a bunch of cards haphazardly. Instead, sit with the tarot reading for some time and let it immerse. The meaning of the tarot reading online will likely reveal itself to you in the future.

Open-ended questions



These are perhaps the best kind of questions to ask during a tarot reading online session. Here are few examples of open-ended questions:

How can I improve my love life and relationships?

Where do I stand in my career life right now?

How can I bring my health back on track?

The key reason you should ask such broad questions is because it is important that the tarot card reading tells a story, not the final answer. Since you are the master of your destiny, only you should have the power to decide that. When you watch a movie, you don’t watch it just for the ending. You watch the movie because you want to know the full context. You want to experience the journey.

Asking open-ended questions in tarot card reading online sessions can give experts the opportunity to share unexpected and useful information with you, such as emotions that are holding you back from realizing full potential, highlighting key players in a situation, or concealed emotions that might be affecting your present life. be Remember, simply because a question is open-ended does not at all mean it cannot be detailed. When needed, be specific. If you want to know a certain thing, don’t be scared to put details like dates, places, and even names in the question.

General questions



Although asking questions in tarot card reading online sessions about a particular topic can offer powerful insights, the best readers reveal that you don’t really need to ask a question at all. You can ask your tarot card reading online expert for a general reading and see what insights come up. You will be surprised with the eye-opening and life-altering messages received in a general tarot reading.

Get Started with Online Tarot Card Reading



Here’s a quick recap of our most trusted online tarot card reading platforms and what you can expect from them:

Kasamba: Best Tarot Reading Online for Spiritual Enlightenment (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off for New Users)

Psychic Source: Holistic Guidance for Important Life Questions (3 Free Trial Minutes + 75% Off for First Time Users)

Purple Garden: Accurate and Free Love Tarot Reading ($10 Worth of Free Credit with Any Purchase)

Scheduling an online tarot card reading session with an authentic tarot reader can help you better understand the decisions you should take/avoid for a more fulfilled life. In addition, it can also help you understand how certain past life events might be impacting your present life.

To learn how you can turn your most intrinsic desires into a reality, consider getting a free tarot card reading on the aforementioned sites. Bear in mind, finding authentic tarot card readers online is not an easy task, especially with new contenders entering the scene every day. Hence, to get accurate online tarot readings, it is imperative that you connect with the best tarot card readers. All three of our recommended sites have a vast network of tarot card readers excelling in numerous psychic abilities.

Getting free tarot card reading on these platforms can help you cross the storms of love, health, relationships, career, and even past lives with the help of accurate and meaningful insights.

Best thing about these platforms?

All three of these sites offer free online tarot reading sessions to new members in order to ensure you get your money’s worth. So, sign up today and receive regular online tarot card readings for an ideal life.