Best Online Casinos To Play Real Money Casino Games Of 2022

Online gambling should be a fun and safe activity; however, with so many online fraudulent websites, hardly anyone is a pick. This is why we have decided to do something for all casino enthusiasts who want to ensure they are putting their money into real bets.

We have consulted with a team of experts to find the top online casinos where the odds are always on the player's site. In our honest opinion, there weren't many legit sites; however, we managed to pick the top 5 places that are safe, have great games, fast payments, and, most importantly, really generous bonuses.

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. mBit Casino - Overall Best Online Casino Games; Premium US Gambling Site With Welcome Bonuses

Speaking about the forefront of the online gambling domain, mBit Casino is the true auxiliary for it. Offering a large portfolio to satisfy each user's needs without having them leave the comfort of their own homes. This casino boasts a highly advanced platform meeting the growing demands of the players in the field.

Moreover, it enriched the process with a highly secure and encouraging website environment for the immense gaming experience.

mBit entered the online casino sphere in 2014 and has held the top ever since. It works under the rules and regulations set by the Curacao government, and it's one of the most well-known casinos that support cryptocurrency.

If you are sick and tired of the old and uninspired betting modes, mBit has implemented a fairly innovative concept enabling access to over 2000 casino games, from video poker to other table games, slot games, and live games dealer games, dice games, and much more.

This best online casino site has become the main attraction for being accessible on mobile devices without a download. You can navigate through the plethora of fun mobile games that will make you return for more.

Platform best features

Large collection of enticing games

Some of the most popular game options available on mBit casino are the slot machines from the world's most renowned providers like Betsoft and Pragmatic Play. If you are looking for jackpot slots, you'll be in for a treat as there are over 70 options available.

The table game selection is also here, including several different dice games. If you love playing live dealer games, this section offers you more than 50 different titles.

Win real money without wagering requirements

mBit casino allows you to win real money without any wagering requirements. You can choose the most popular casino-type games like Slots, Poker, Live Dealer, Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and more. You can play for three hours straight, allowing you to get away with online real money casinos and share 60 free spins prize pools.

Generous welcome bonuses and special VIP club

mBit casino offers ultimate entertainment with all the horns and whistles. When you sign up on the sites, you'll get an enticing welcome offer of 5 free bitcoins and over 300 free spins deposit bonus. You can get an extra 100% on the amount on the very first deposit. Additionally to the cash bonus, you can get 250 free spins.

There are also other specialized bonuses, including Friday Deposit and Monday and Friday 50% deposits.

mBit casino makes sure you are treated like royalty, so once you sign up for VIP status, you can start loading your daily and weekly bonuses and earn loyalty points. The best part is that you can choose the games that you want to get your bonus rewards.

Fully powered crypto casino

While it might look like an ordinary casino, it's everything but that. Unlike many other casino sites, it allows you to play all the games in Bitcoins. When you start betting, you'll be doing it in units; however, all the banking is handled in Bitcoins for both deposits and withdrawals.

Most customer-friendly features

You can access mBit casino on iOS and Android as both apps offer outstanding graphics and a comprehensive gambling experience. If you face any problem with the services or navigation, the mBIt has a highly responsive support team that you can contact via live chat or phone. The live chat function works 24/7, resolving customers' issues at any time.

Pros

Licensed and highly regulated website

Over 2000 games to choose from

Outstanding range of innovative games

Perfect for live dealer online casino

Limits to encourage responsible gaming

Reliable and trustworthy casino protected by SSL encryption

Attractive bonus offers

VIP club with additional advantages

Curacao license

SoftSwiss platform

Mobile optimized

Cons

Restricted in some locations

#2. Ignition Casino - Online Casino World with Legit Cash Games & Real Money Slots

Ignition Casino is one of the top users' favorite places for legit gambling. It offers everything you could only wish for from an online casino starting from amazing games, smooth operating software, and fun feels.

It's based in Costa Rica and has a loud name in the online casino's domain. It uses a recreation model that doesn't allow long-term tracking of the players. It's remarkable for its almost the same as in live casino atmosphere with additional user-friendly features like fantastic customer care service, easy banking methods, and awesome high-value casino bonuses.

Ignition Casino offers various game selections, including live dealer games, using the newest online gambling innovation feel. Their pocket formats are everything you could ask for, with each variety you choose offering you the best entertainment ever.

The best part about Ignition Casino is that the online casino site accepts all residents of the US without minding the state, unlike some other popular platforms. The site owns a license from the internationally recognized body KGC that ensures users in the online betting world have no concerns while trying their luck.

Platform best features

Attractive and user-friendly software

Ignition is generally a very cool casino with sheer attention to detail. You can tweak all kinds of things, including gameplay settings, table game settings, bet value, hand straight, and pot total. The site functions smartly, and all you have to do is sign up and make a deposit.

Ignition casino offers a pleasing and smooth interface. The atmosphere is relaxing, almost the same as a real-life casino sparks the motivation even more. The background is dark with white letters making it very easy to read. The games load swiftly, and you can get the option to change the setting according to your preferences.

Poker-focused online CasinoCasino

Ignition Casino is the destination for all poker enthusiasts and is mainly poker-focused. Nonetheless, the other game selection is pretty impressive, too, offering 120 games in total, including over 55 slot games, blackjack games, a handful of keno, baccarat, roulette games, and a variety of poker games.

Even though it's mainly casino oriented, you can find great online casino games and over 34 live dealer games. Most of them come from high-end developers like RealTime Gaming and Rival Gaming.

Great offers and bonuses

Probably the most notable highlight of Ignition casino is the promotion and bonuses. Once you sign up on the site, you'll get what's all the fuss about. The site welcomes you with a $3,000 bonus to get you started. If you feel more comfortable using crypto, you can receive 150% up to $1,500 for poker and others for the slots.

Credit cards come with a lot of bonus advantages offering up to $2,000 with a card deposit. Every Monday, one user gets a new bonus code. However, there are many other ways to earn more than you'll invest, for example, their Refer a Friend scheme that will give you a 200% match deposit and a bonus of up to $100.

Swift payment and withdrawal process

Whether you are putting deposits or withdrawing, the process runs swiftly, taking less than 48 hours or much faster. The minimum deposit is $20, the same as the minimum withdrawal. If you are using Bitcoin, the maximum limit for Bitcoin is $9,500 and $3,500 for other payment methods.

We recommend using Bitcoins, which come with lower fees and much faster payouts. However, Ignition offers other payment options, including checks. In these cases, the withdrawals might take much longer than a week.

Pros

Specialized casino for poker enthusiasts

Cryptocurrency friendly

Variety of unique games

Help center with detailed instructions for every gambling activity

High-traffic poker site

Withdrawals in less than 48 hours

High-quality games

Sleek design and swiftly working interface on mobile

Ignition bonus codes

Generous welcome bonuses

Cons

No anonymous accounts

Only available in the US and Australia

#3. Bovada - Gambling Website With Free Spins & Games That Pay Real Money

Bovada is the most popular casino in the online gambling domain for all fun-seekers who want to play big. It combines a smart look with a handful of features for one a lifetime gambling experience. It's all in one betting platform hosting a casino, live lobby, poker client, and sportsbook.

Even if you are the most demanding player, Bovada has enough games to satisfy your desire for challenge and fun. The slots dominated the site coming in various themes and styles to keep your interest on the peak level. And for all classic casino game lovers, Bovada makes sure you are entertained as you deserve.

Bovada's games are provided by the biggest names in the developer world, Realtime Gaming, Betsoft, and Rival. With so many slots to choose from just looking at the exotic titles, you can rest assured that there will be a lot of adventures on the reels. The slot collection numbers over 200 games, including the most popular titles like Spy Game, Gold Rush, and Opera Night.

There is no reason to worry once you engage with Bovada gaming services, as assistance is always available for whatever help you need. You can contact them via the live chat option and get answers almost immediately; also, if you prefer to call them on the phone, this option is available.

Platform best features

Excellent design with high-definition graphics

If you are especially sensitive to visual appeal, then Bovafa will satisfy your desire for appeal on every level. The overall design is very user-friendly and easy to navigate, even for those users that are beginners. Handling the signup process is hassle-free on both the web and mobile versions.

The mobile version's compatibility is immaculate as it's highly responsive and seamless. You can play all the casino games with real money wherever you are. Moreover, the mobile casino comes with extra exclusive bonuses and great betting entertainment.

Superb gaming selection following the industry standard

Bovada's games selection is exceptionally strong, approaching over 300 options with new ones arriving regularly. You can choose from over 240 slots, 20 table games, 14 video poker, and specialized theme games like keno, bingo, and scratch cards. Many of them can be played for free without signing up on the website.

The slots offer many 3 and 5-reel games with single or multiple pay lines, jackpots, and i-slots. Some of the most popular titles include Aztecs Treasure, A Night with Cleo, Caesar's Empire, Major Moolah, and Dragons. The table games offer 8 blackjacks, five roulette versions, and baccarat.

Extra perks for newcomers and generous bonuses

Bovada welcomes all new users with extra credit that matches their deposit 100%; You can get a 150% matching bonus of up to the equivalent of $1,500 for the first three deposits, adding up to a total of $4,500 worth.

Moreover, Bovada offers Casino bonus codes available on their promotion page. You can easily redeem these codes after you make the first deposit. You can cash out some serious bonuses using Bitcoins as Bovada matches the initial deposits at 125%.

Robust security mechanisms

Bovada's excellence in reception in the US is mainly because of its robust security measurements and safety protection policy. It's completely trustworthy and reliable, especially when it comes to the payment processes. Users can deposit funds using credit cards, debit cards, and Bitcoin.

Bovada owns a Curacao license for guaranteed safety and legality and doesn't have any scandals in its history; moreover, the site is secured with the highest security level of user verification.

Pros

Fast process of funds

Generous bonus offers with low rollover

Soft odds in comparison to the other casinos

Most popular casino game selection

Easy navigation site and signup process

High-quality games

Works seamlessly on the mobile app

Safe and secure website

Licensed by Curacao

Vip program

Cons

Deposit fees on the credit cards

#4. Bit Starz - Most-Updated Real Money Online Casinos For Sport Betting

The future is a cryptocurrency; there is no doubt about that. And here is the greatest crypto casino in the world. Bit Starz holds an impeccable reputation in the online gaming platform and is considered the top option for 2022. Ever since it was launched, there hasn't been any inconvenience related to its name, mainly for using the highest protection and security measurements in the industry.

Bit Starz ensures ultimate entertainment, offering over 2,000 titles and loads of real money casino games. There is no doubt that you won't find something that will catch your interest in its competitive library made from the standard and more unique game sets.

It's licensed by the reputable Curacao Control Board, delivering an entirely secure casino experience. Every aspect of the platform makes gambling pretty much a breeze. The games are sorted in multiple ways, so you can easily find what you are looking for. The feel of the site makes Bit Starz a step forward from the competition in the online casino domain.

Platform Best Features

Huge variety of games

One of the main reasons why Bit Starz Casino has so many fans is their huge variety of games. You can choose from over 2,000 titles, as mentioned before, with the most popular themes like Texas Hold 'em, to a lot of other vibrant themed slots.

There is no doubt why Bit Starz Casino holds the title King of the Slots as they have the largest selection of slot games that can't be found at other competitors. Some of the most popular include Dragon's element, Fire Lighting, and Elvis Frog in Vegas.

Modern and visually appealing CasinoCasino

Bit Starz casino is eye-catching and modern looking with a properly categorized interface. It's easy on the eyes, and it won't take you forever to find what you are after from the categories presented, as each one of them is neatly divided into slots, table games, jackpots, etc.

Moreover, you can get an experience tailored for you based on preferred game category, bonuses, wagger amount, etc.

Exclusive tournament and lavish bonus offers

At Bit Starz , you can get one time opportunity to partake in weekly tournaments and stand a chance to win up to $5,000 in free spins weekly. Moreover, you can play any slot game and win points as you progress. There is a welcome tournament allowing you to win up to $1,000.

Apart from that, all newcomers can get a welcome bonus package of up to 5 Bitcoins and 180 free spins. So far, the most awesome is the no deposit 20 free spins bonus to test the product.

Safest online CasinoCasino on the domain

Bit Starz is hands down one of the safest online operating casinos in the domain, implementing multiple security regulations and requirements. The website is secured using SSL cryptographic technology alongside the anonymous option. With that being said, all you have to do is register using only your email address.

Since Bit Starz is mainly a crypto casino, it allows you to pay only in cryptocurrencies. Some available cryptos include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Teter. This method is highly secure, offering withdrawals in less than one day.

Pros

Impeccable reputation since its establishment

Popular progressive jackpot slots

Excellent game variety with unique titles

Customer support at any time via live chat or phone

Bitcoin supported

Welcome package up to 5 BTC

Strict security protocol

Licensed from Curacao

Fast withdrawal process

Cons

Doesn't support the fiat currency banking method

#5. 7 Bit Casino - Legal Online Gambling For US Players

Last but not least, and so far, one of the most attractive websites in the online casino industry is 7Bit Casino . You can expect to find the best virtual dealer tables and a variety of crypto-friendly games like BTC slots and Bitcoin Roulette. It hosts over 3000 games and is the largest provider in the online casino world.

The players are the top priority at 7Bit Casino, allowing them to wagger large bonuses and take advantage of generous promotions. For all gambling enthusiasts, 7Bit Casino welcomes you to their VIP club, where you can get even more awesome rewards.

7Bit Casino leaves nothing to chance when it comes to the ultimate enjoyment and security of their customers. The site safeguards the sensitive information using 128-bit secure socket layer encryption software technology and does safety checks regularly. You can feel free to contact their customer care team via live chat any time you need assistance.

Platform best features

Whirlwind of fun

One thing is for sure 7Bit Casino Casino will ensure you'll be entertained like nowhere else. They collaborate with the world's top providers, including names like Betsoft, Microgaming, NetNENT, Playtech, and No Limit City. You can find top live dealer games, BTC slots, progressive jackpots, and other popular titles in the RPT slot games.

You can explore each game without spending a penny as all of them come in a demo version. This is a great way to test the game before you take any risks.

Jaw-dropping bonuses and the best promotions in the industry

7Bit Casino offers the best crypto bonuses in the industry. They welcome their new players with a 4 tier deposit bonus. The Monday Reload can get you up to a 25% bonus to 0.001 BTC, while the Wednesday Spins can get you 100 free spins if you deposit 0.001 BTC.

However, the advantages don't stop here. The VIP level can get you a cashback of up to 20% or 50 free spins and much bigger rates in their VIP levels.

No withdrawal limits

7Bit Casino puts no withdrawal limits for any type of cryptocurrency used. The minimum deposit you can make with fiat currency is $10, which is the equivalent of 0.005 BTC. The free spins require a certain amount of Bitcoin or other cryptos of your choice.

At the present moment, 7Bit Casino supports 5 fiat currencies, including the list of the most popular ones. However, they also accept fiat money in the most commonly used currencies worldwide.

Pros

Games from the most reputable developers

Licensed from Curacao

Generous welcome and bonus offers

Card and bank transfers accepted

24/7 customer support

Free spins and daily cashback

Live dealer games are available

Secured using 128-bit SSL encryption

Both crypto and fiat currency accepted

Cons

Restricted in a few countries

How We Made The List Of Top Real Money Casino Sites Of 2022:

If you are an enthusiastic sports bettor and you have visited our site to find the best online casino website to bet with, you have come in the right direction.

However, you are probably thinking, how can I trust this review that they are giving me legit options” Well, we will provide you with all the details you deem necessary to ensure that our reviewing process is unbiased.

For this reason, we ensured each of these casinos followed our criteria list.

Security and safety protocols

Of course, the number one priority on our list was to check the security protocols on the online gambling platforms. We have entrusted this important task to our development experts. We have checked for security measures in many different ways. First, we checked whether the platforms use the industry-standard Secure Socket Layer known as SSL encryption to prevent external data breaches.

After evaluating each site's security system, we determined who the owners are and whether they are licensed and regulated by third-party authorities. Additionally, we rigorously tested its reputation by tracing negative comments and complaints about various reviewing sites.

Trustworthy deposit process

We would never recommend any site we couldn't trust with our money first. This is why we have engaged very carefully in this process. First, we deposited a small amount of money to play low-stake games to make it seem like we were novices. When we ensured the system was reliable and we felt comfortable with its performance, we raised our deposit to how much money we could bet with.

Another important feature we considered was how many deposit methods the site offered. The most reputable casinos we recommended accept credit cards, e-Wallet funds, and in most cases, cryptocurrencies.

Most importantly, we made regular withdrawals. We have immediately eliminated those sites that failed to make payments.

If you want to play casino games with cryptocurrency, go for bitcoin casino sites online.

Welcome offers and other promotions

It's nothing new that most players are here for the bonuses and promotions, and after all, when you can play using less of your own money. For each casino we reviewed, we paid close attention to the bonuses and promotions they provide.

There is only one chance to leave a good impression, which is why most first-class online casinos have to lure offers for new users. In most cases, these casinos offer matching and no deposit bonuses, which is the preferable option allowing you to play real money online casinos games without having to deposit.

Customer service and attentiveness

Nothing is more frustrating than a site with lagging customer service. Imagine you are struggling with their service, and they are nowhere around to resolve the issue. This section of the brands was essentially important when we did our evaluations.

We immediately went for the site reviews to get a hold of the representative's attentiveness, knowledge, and ability to help their customers with their problems and questions.

In our opinion, some of the online operating casinos only offer customer support via the FAQ section, which wasn't satisfying enough. We went for platforms that, besides the FAQ section, offer a more mobile-friendly way to get in touch with their customer service, including Whatsapp and iMessage.

Other devices compatibility

For every user that wants to bet whenever they are, the platform must run smoothly on every device besides the desktop computer. Whether you are home or on a constant move, you sure want to have an enhanced mobile gaming experience.

Our device compatibility involved logging into our player account from multiple devices, including Android, iOS, Windows tablets, Blackberry, and smartphones.

Factors To Consider When Looking For Online Gambling Sites:

There are tons of online operating casinos, and each one of them has a different set of features to suit each player's priorities. While the bigger platforms cover most things and have more gaming options to choose from, there are also several smaller sites with a lot of great advantages.

When you are looking to find the best places to play, make sure to follow our detailed guide so you can avoid getting into some scammy business.

Globally recognized online casinos

When you are looking for an online casino, make sure that you pick a globally recognized casino by reputable industry bodies. These include the Curacao e-Gaming Board, the UK Gambling Commission, and the Malta Gaming Authority. Some of the other standard licenses include those from Panama, Gibraltar, and the Isle of Men.

These regulatory bodies ensure the online casino platform follows strict regulations to ensure complete customer safety and satisfaction. Another priority you should put a major focus on is security. As a result, these sites must have the most recent SSL encryption to keep their client's personal data and financial information entirely private.

Game selection

Logically, when you are on a hunt for an online casino, you would look for the one that has the most entertaining game library. The best casinos online have options so every user can find something for their liking, including slots, video poker, and table games.

Some of the most popular options are the online slots and the table games, including blackjack, baccarat, roulette, craps, and video poker. The bigger game selection the CasinoCasino has, the better waggers you can get.

Free games and bonuses

Besides the top-notch gaming selection, the best casinos in the online domain offer a free version of some of their most popular options. This is a great way to see the gameplay style and how the graphics look before you risk any of your hard-earned money.

Another important feature is the bonus offers. Every reputable online casino platform comes with this kind of offer to entice the new players to sign up with them. Make sure you carefully review the offers since some of them aren't as generous as they may seem.

Safe banking methods

Making deposits and withdrawals has to be a seamless and secure process. When you are choosing an online gambling site, you would want to make sure that they include your preferred banking method. So, if you wish to deposit your funds via Paypal, credit card, or cryptocurrency, check the banking options before you make your signup.

Check other users' experience

To determine the casinos' way of work before you sign up with them, it's preferable to check for the online reviews and see what kind of experience other clients have used their service. These reviews will reveal the concerns other plates have or whether they have faced any kind of issues.

Some of the most important red flags to watch out for are when players report they haven't received their winning or have trouble with the withdrawals. The casinos that have several complaints on these issues should strongly be avoided.

FAQs Regarding Live Casinos:

How do I sign up for an online casino platform?

Once you find your ideal online CasinoCasino that checks all the boxes, the next step is to sign up and set up your betting account. In most cases, you can do this entirely online without having to visit a land-based casino.

The online platforms we have reviewed have online signup where you'll have to provide your personal details, including your name, address, email address, and some baking details. After the operator reviews your information and verifies your identity, you can finally start playing your favorite games.

What is the gambling age by the state?

Each state imposes its own set of rules when it comes to gambling. In some states, the legal age is 18; however, there are different sets of requirements for each type of gambling. Online gambling requires you to be at least 21 of age or older. In New York and West Virginia, there is a lower age limit for offline lotteries. In Pennsylvania, you can play Fantasy Sports after 18 years of age.

Our piece of advice is to simply check the regulations. On the other hand, we don't recommend using these sites if you are under the age of 21, regardless of whether it's allowed or not. As much as it is entertaining, these games require a set of maturity, and there is a serious risk of developing a habit.

Are online operating casinos legal?

This is one of the most common questions among the new users, and it's mainly due to the inaccuracies that are spread around by the press. The short answer is yes, all of these casino sites are on our list and legal. While there are many illegal online gambling sites, most of these places are hunted and closed down.

The sites we have reviewed have operated successfully for many years now and have an impressively high reputation in the United States. On the other hand, there is no federal law against gambling; even though there are several laws that deal with banking institutions that transfer money, this doesn't imply the options we have selected.

However, since everything lies on your responsibility, it's best to check the specific laws in the place you live to figure out whether there are existing changes.

What makes online casinos a better option than land-based casinos?

The commodity. You are sitting in your own home and playing your favorite games; there is hardly any chance that anything can beat that. On the other hand, online operating casinos have a much more extensive range of games. You can search through thousands of slots and table games. Moreover, you can play some of them for free to experience the buzz without having to risk your own money.

Another big advantage is the bonuses. There can be pretty generous doubling or even tripling deposits which isn't the case with the land in casinos that often just offer complimentary drinks. Also, online operating casinos are much preferred by gamblers because of the high security and multiple payment options.

How can I be sure that the game outcomes are really random?

All the reputable online operating casinos use a Random Number Generator known as RNG. This system ensures generating random outcomes in each round. Also, the top-rated casinos are conducted through regular control checks by unbiased organizations that ensure the results are truly random.

Either way, if you are an experienced gambler, you probably know that these games are designed with an advantage for the CasinoCasino, so the house is always the winner in the long run. Therefore, there isn't any reason for them to rig the games and risk getting shut down.

Concluding - Legal US Online Casino Websites To Win Real Money:

Now when we finally come to the end of our article, it's time to have some fun, and these best online casinos are a true auxiliary for that. Whichever option you pick, you can rest assured that you'll find exciting ways to enjoy the top games and the ability to earn some pretty big amounts.

These are the safest websites where you can gamble legally and without having second thoughts.

Disclaimer: We probably don't need to warn you that online gambling comes with a certain set of risks, and most importantly, it shouldn't be used as a solution to your financial problems. This is why you should always remember the fact that the house always wins.