Best Online Casinos In Cyprus For 2024

Cyprus is a fast-developing market in terms of entertainment for many reasons, one of which is that this is a popular tourist destination and a location between many other markets.
Many users search for the online casino Cyprus that is legal and safe enough for real money bets.
This review of online casinos in Cyprus highlights the most important and interesting points that should be taken into consideration for entertaining and secure gambling in Cyprus.
List of the Top Rated Online Casino Sites in Cyprus (Updated for 2024)
- 🎖 Best online casino Cyprus 2024 - N1 Casino
- 🍀 Best online casino bonus - SlotHunter Casino
- 🚀 Best new online casino in Cyprus 2024 - Winz.io Casino
- 💎 Best crypto casino - 7Bit Casino
- ⚡️ Best Bitcoin casino Cyprus - Joo Casino
- 📱 Best mobile casino app - Lucky Tiger Casino
- 🎰 Best casino for online slots - Casinoin Casino
- 🎲 Casino with biggest number of games - Spin Casino
- ⭐️ User-friendly casino for Cypriots - KingBilly Casino
- 👨💻 Best casino with live dealer - WildTornado Casino
This review was written after many hours of thorough research, analysis, and assessment of the existing online casinos available in Cyprus. Each casino platform has been checked, tested for real experience, and its reputation has been researched.
These online casinos were chosen due to the combination of best qualities and practices, such as data protection and safety, reputation and reliability, positive user experience and customer care, and of course decent games and bonuses.
Each website has been tested on different devices to check its desktop, laptop, and mobile versions, and on different operational systems - Windows and MacOS, and iOS and Android.
Our criteria for the best real money online casino:
- Licensed by a reliable online casino authority;
- Positive reputation and customer reviews;
- Convenient payment options for Cypriots;
- Wide range of different casino games;
- Well-known online casino games software developers;
- High-quality customer services like live chat and 24/7 support;
- Clear and fair Terms & Conditions and Bonus Rules.
Key aspects we test reviewing each online casino Cyprus:
- Availability of english or greek language versions;
- Fast and simple registration;
- Compatibility with mobile phone and tablet (Apple and Android devices);
- Speed of deposits and payouts;
- Availability of and rules for the welcome bonus;
- Professionalism and friendliness of customer support;
- User-friendly design and smooth interface.
N1 Casino - Best Real Money Online Casino Cyprus 2024
This online casino Cyprus works with several fiat currencies, both local and international, and the platform supports several languages.
N1 is the best casino online because it is rich in bonuses, it has a welcome package for the first four deposits made by all newly registered customers. Next, there are some reload bonuses and VIP Club rewards.
The lobby is huge and has game categories like online slots, table games, Live Dealer games, bingo, keno, lotteries, and more.
There are several payment options for making deposits and ordering cash outs; many options are freely available in Cyprus.
There are Android and iOS mobile apps for N1 casino but only available on the casino site itself, not in online stores (at least for now), so players can download the relevant application to play on smartphone or tablet. However, this Cyprus casino is also completely compatible with mobile devices without an app.
Pros:
- 2,500 game titles in the lobby;
- the lobby is powered by 25+ providers;
- Live dealer games section;
- MGA license;
- many payment options.
Cons:
- x50 wagering requirements;
- high minimum deposit;
- no greek version;
SlotHunter Casino - Best Online Casino Bonus
SlotHunter online casino will impress you with its rich choice of games and many great features.
SlotHunter has an impressive choice of bonuses and promotions; there are reload offers, welcome package with a cash match bonus and free spins, a cashback bonus, and more. Moreover, this platform has a VIP program for players who stay long.
SlotHunter is definitely rich in online slots of all types, including classic and video slots, progressive jackpots, drops & wins, instant win, mystery drops, bonus buy slots, and more. There are also automated table games and games with a live dealer.
The site bears an MGA license and offers a list of Cyprus-friendly payment options. Customer support is available via messengers.
Pros:
- over 1,200 games in the casino’s collection;
- more than 40 software providers offer their games;
- live dealer games section in the lobby;
- MGA license;
- fully mobile-compatible.
Cons:
- x50 wagering requirements for most bonuses;
- no greek or turkish version of the platform;
- no official mobile apps for now;
Winz.io Casino - Best New Online Casino Cyprus 2024
Winz.io Cyprus online casino is primarily focused on payments in cryptocurrency because this is what most online casinos don’t do. However, it also accepts several fiat currencies so it works well for players in Cyprus. There is also a nice choice of payment methods overall, from debit cards to e-wallets and so on. There is also a sports betting section and an online lottery.
The casino offers several beneficial bonuses for new players, like the welcome bonus, and there are promotional offers for customers who gamble on a regular basis. Also, players who participate often can join the Loyalty Program and get some extra perks.
There are 7,000 online casino games at Winz.io and the lobby size constantly grows as the platform buys new titles from software providers. There are 60 software providers that have their games represented at Winz.io, from old and famous to recent ones. The games include slots, bonus buy games, jackpots, table games, and there is a big live dealer section. Many games are allowed for betting in crypto.
Winz.io holds a Curacao license which is totally fine for Cyprus.
Pros:
- 7,000 games in the lobby;
- sports betting is offered along with casino games;
- cryptocurrency is accepted for payments;
- a well-developed loyalty program;
Cons:
- no greek website version;
- official mobile applications are not offered;
7Bit Casino - Best Crypto Casino
7Bit was opened back in 2014 and it is still in operation and popular. Therefore, it has earned players’ trust due to its safety measures and proper procedures. It is a crypto casino site but players in Cyprus can use all the popular payment methods.
7Bit casino is well-known among players due to its generous bonuses and promotions, including the welcome bonus, many reload bonuses for regular customers, and even some special BTC bonuses. There is a VIP program for loyal players.
One of the best things about 7Bit online casino is its lobby of games. There are 6,000 games by 80 software studios. The games are online slots, table games, jackpots, live games, and even BTC games which are exclusive to this site. Games can be filtered by features, like bonus buy, specific mechanics, etc. The casino also has slot races and tournaments.
7Bit casino has an igaming license from Curacao which is totally enough for offering its services to players in Cyprus. The site has responsible gambling tools and other key safety measures.
Pros:
- lobby has 6,000 games from 80 studios;
- many bonuses and promotions, there are additional tournaments;
- cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies are accepted;
- responsible gambling tools;
- official mobile applications for iOS and Android;
Cons:
- no greek language on site;
Joo Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino Cyprus
Joo online casino is a new and high-quality platform. It accepts several fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, and has enough banking options for fast and convenient deposits and withdrawals.
There is a classic welcome bonus and several other promotional offers for players that gamble on a regular basis. Moreover, there are some high-roller bonuses that are hard to find. Joo partners with software providers in the organization of tournaments from time to time.
While the lobby only has around 1,400 games, the versatility of games is impressive. There are online slots, table games, progressive jackpots, live games, and also bonus buy. Moreover, there is a sports betting section.
The casino’s license is by Curacao which makes it legit for Cyprus. Fans of mobile gambling can download an app directly on the platform.
Pros:
- 1,400 casino games;
- live dealer games section;
- sports betting options;
- there are many attractive bonuses;
- high-roller bonuses;
- mobile application;
- the casino accepts cryptocurrencies;
Cons:
- comparatively small lobby;
- no greek language version;
- wagering requirements are x50;
- low maximum bonus win limits;
Lucky Tiger Casino - Best Mobile Casino App
Lucky Tiger is a low-deposit online casino that has certain limitations but it is available to players in Cyprus so some of them may find it attractive. This is a small platform that accepts cryptocurrencies for payments and a few fiat currencies, as well. Lucky Tiger casino is a low-deposit casino with $10 as the minimum possible deposit which is good news for the majority of players.
Lucky Tiger has an impressive list of available promotions - from bonuses for newcomers, to bonuses for regular players, to special bonuses for loyal customers and high rollers. Even a cryptocurrency bonus is offered.
In terms of games, Lucky Tiger is rather limited because it is powered by a single provider - Realtime Gaming. This is an old and reliable studio but the number of games is pretty humble and is around 160 titles.
Lucky Tiger is licensed by Curacao and therefore can operate in Cyprus. Unfortunately, the site only supports the english language.
Pros:
- minimum deposit casino site;
- accepts payments in cryptocurrencies;
- there are many interesting bonuses including a crypto bonus;
Cons:
- greek is not supported;
- only one software provider;
Casinoin Casino - Best Casino for Online Slots
Casinoin is one of the truly Cyprus-friendly online casinos due to the separate Greek version of the platform and all the small localization nuances. There are official mobile apps for iOS and Android. Plus, this online casino Cyprus supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and also has a decent number of conventional payment methods for fiat currencies.
Casinoin is rich in promotions. There are welcome bonuses for casino games and sports betting, free spins bonuses, deposit-based bonuses for regular players, and so on.
The lobby contains 2,000 games of different kinds. There are online slots, table games, live dealer games, sports betting, and bets on eSports. The games are divided conveniently into sections and one can also search through providers. There are 16 software studios represented on the platform.
Casinoin has an igaming license from Curacao for its greek version, and customer support is available via email or Live Chat.
Pros:
- greek version of the site;
- sports betting is available;
- official mobile applications for iOS and Android;
- cryptocurrencies are accepted;
Cons:
- no phone number for customer support;
Spin Casino - Casino with Biggest Number of Games
Spin casino is one of the oldest gambling sites available globally and it is one of the most convenient for players in Cyprus due to supporting greek language and offering some handy payment methods. This is a low-deposit casino that has been earning its positive reputation since 2001.
There is a huge welcome package offered to newly registered customers by Spin casino. The bonus is deposit-based and it gives the opportunity for some good wins. However, besides the welcome package, there is not much else to enjoy in terms of bonuses. There is a loyalty program for regular customers and this is it.
The games in the lobby are powered mostly by Microgaming which is now part of the Games Global brand, and the casino site seems to have not been purchasing many new items for a while. As a result, there are only 800 games to play. They include online slots, jackpot slots with progressive jackpots, and some live games.
Spin casino holds an MGA license and even an eCOGRA certificate of safety. There are responsible gambling tools for players. Customer support is available via email and Live Chat.
Pros:
- greek site version & support;
- official iOS and Android mobile applications;
- a huge welcome bonus;.
Cons:
- small lobby with 800 games;
- only one software provider;
KingBilly Casino - User-Friendly Casino for Cypriots
KingBilly is probably one of the most user-friendly online casinos a player from Cyprus can find. This is an old casino site that accepts cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies alike, and has several conventional banking options for Cyprus. KingBilly is an award-winning low-deposit casino.
Bonuses are one of the key strengths of KingBilly online casino. There is a huge welcome package for all newbies, several reload bonuses for those playing often, cryptocurrency bonuses for high-rollers, and a VIP program for all active gamblers.
The lobby at KingBilly is not a disappointing one, either. There are 5,000 provided by 53 software developing studios, and the number of games grows constantly as the platform purchases new titles. There are online slots, jackpots, live games, and also some BTC games.
KingBilly has one of the best licenses in the igaming industry issued by MGA and is completely legit for real-money gambling in Cyprus.
Pros:
- official mobile applications;
- award-winning and reliable casino site;
- 5,000 games including BTC slots;
- various bonuses and tournaments;
Cons:
- no greek site version;
- somewhat limited payment options;
WildTornado is a comparatively recent online casino that allows its players to pay and get paid in fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. Players in Cyprus can choose one of the conventional banking methods popular in the region.
WildTornado is known for its impressive welcome package based on several first deposits. Moreover, there are many reload bonuses for players who wager real money often. There is also a VIP program but it is a bit unusual so players should read the rules first.
The lobby at WildTornado is bigger than average - 6,000 games powered by 75 software providers. Customers of the casino can choose among online slots, table games, and numerous live dealer games, and opt for the studios they prefer.
WildTornado offers safety and security under the Curacao iGaming license.
Pros:
- greek language version is available;
- exclusive Bitcoin games for crypto players;
- the lobby has 6,000 titles;
Cons:
- no phone number for customer support;
How to Sign Up at Online Casino from Cyprus
To get casino bonuses, make real money bets on games, and withdraw the winnings, all players have to have a registered account preferred in online casino Cyprus.
As a rule, account registration includes three main steps; they may differ a bit depending on your favorite online casino Cyprus but the meaning is the same.
Step 1: Creating Account
The player has to click the sign-up button and provide the first necessary data that is usually required to generate a unique login and password, provide a current email, and a phone number. The player then confirms that they want to register an account, via phone or email.
Step 2: Personal Information
After the player activates the process of account registration, they have to provide their full personal data, including date of birth, gender, address, country, preferred currency, etc.
Some casinos allow making deposits, claiming bonuses, and making real money bets on casino games online already on that stage. However, in this case, the withdrawal function is not yet available to the player until they complete Step 3. Some top online casinos only allow full gambling activity after completing all three steps of account registration.
Step 3: KYC Details
The player has to upload some documents to their casino account, including but not limited to:
- scan of passport, national ID, or driving license;
- birth certificate;
- proof of being located in the allowed jurisdiction;
- bank statement (proof of owning the funds they will use to gamble).
These documents are required within the KYC policies and casino teams use them to verify the player’s identity and make sure the player is not a fraudster.
After all three steps are completed, the player can deposit, bet, take online casino bonuses, and withdraw whatever they win.
Deposits and Withdrawals at Cyprus Casinos
Casinos in Cyprus have many convenient banking options, including:
- Credit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Switch, Maestro;
- Bank transfer;
- Cryptocurrencies: BTC, USDT, LTC, ETH, XRP;
- eWallets: Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Paypal;
- Bank-associated services: Trustly, iDebit;
- Prepaid cards: Paysafecard;
Cypriots can choose to make deposits and bets and to order withdrawals in different currencies. It is important, however, to double-check what currencies are accepted by the casino and what currencies the casino uses internally.
If there is a default casino currency (usually EUR), it means that all deposits in other currencies will be converted into EUR before the player can make bets, and then converted again for withdrawal. This way, the player will face double currency conversion and certain losses.
Traditionally, deposits are easier than withdrawals because more banking methods allow transactions to online merchants that look like online casinos, and the transactions are faster.
Withdrawals, on the other hand, are possible on a more limited number of banking methods, mostly e-wallets or certain bank accounts, and the withdrawal process can take from 24 hours to 10 business days, depending on the online casino Cyprus site and the payment method used by the player.
Online Casino Bonuses for Cypriots
Online casinos Cyprus tend to offer various bonuses to attract new players and keep the already depositing and betting customers happy. There are several of the most widespread bonus types.
Welcome Casino Bonuses
This bonus is granted for the first deposit (a package is given for several first deposits) by a new player. As a rule, a welcome bonus is a percentage matching the size of the deposit. Sometimes, free spins are added.
No Deposit Bonuses
This reward for newly registered customers is granted upon account creation without any depositing required. As a rule, the players get a certain number of free spins for a certain slot.
No Deposit Free Spins
Can be a no deposit bonus, part of the welcome bonus, or an independent promotion. The cost of the spin is paid for by the casino and the winnings belong to the player.
No Wagering Bonuses
Any type of bonus that has no wagering requirements attached to it. Few high stakes online casinos can afford no wagering bonuses.
Reload Bonuses
All deposit-based bonuses for players who deposit and bet on a regular basis are generally called reload. Can be daily, weekly, monthly, etc.
Cashback Bonuses
A rare but advantageous bonus that means cashback from deposits or losses by the player. Each casino has its own rules but overall, cashback has low wagering requirements.
Popular Online Casino Games in Cyprus
Players in Cyprus have access to many international most popular online casinos and therefore they are likely to have access to the latest, trendy, and high-quality games of all kinds.
The most popular online casino games usually available at Cyprus online casino sites are:
- StarBurst (NetEnt, RTP 96.09%)
- Vegas Strip Blackjack (Games Global, RTP 99,65%)
- Ancient Fortunes Poseidon MEGAWAYS (Triple Edge Studios, RTP 95,98%)
- English Roulette (Play’n GO, RTP 97,3%)
- Blackjack Switch (Playtech, RTP 99,92%)
- Gates of Olympus (Pragmatic Play, RTP 95,51%)
- Multi Wheel Roulette (Games Global, RTP 97,3%)
- Aloha! King Elvis (BGaming, RTP 94,92%)
- Baccarat (Pragmatic Play, RTP 98.77%)
- Mega Moolah The Witch's Moon (Games Global, RTP 95,58%)
All kinds of slots are usually the most popular across online casinos globally, and users in Cyprus also enjoy slots a lot. This table highlights some of the most played slot games at the time of writing this review.
Best Land-Based Casinos in Cyprus
If you are looking for exciting gambling in Cyprus, you will be happy to know that the country has a number of high-quality offline casinos to choose from.
Whether you prefer playing slot machines, blackjack, roulette, or poker, you can find a casino that suits your style and budget.
In this list, we have compiled the top 5 best offline casinos in Cyprus, based on their popularity, reputation, and the quality of services they offer.
- Merit Crystal Cove Hotel and Casino: Located in the town of Kyrenia, this casino offers a luxurious gambling experience with over 300 slot machines, 30 gaming tables, a VIP room, and a poker room. It also has a spa, several restaurants, and a beachfront location.
- Cyprus Casinos (C2): Operated by the Melco Group, this chain of casinos has three locations in Cyprus: Limassol, Nicosia, and Larnaca. They offer a wide range of slot machines and table games, as well as dining and entertainment options.
- Casino Limassol: This is the largest Cyprus casino, covering an area of 6,000 square meters. It has over 1,000 slot machines, 33 gaming tables, a VIP area, and a poker room. It also has several restaurants and bars.
- Olympic Casino: Located in the city of Larnaca, this casino offers a variety of games, including blackjack, roulette, and poker. It has a VIP room and a restaurant.
- Jasmine Court Hotel and Casino: Situated in the town of Girne, this casino has over 200 slot machines, as well as table games like blackjack and roulette. It also has a spa, a fitness center, and several restaurants.
Importance of Responsible Gambling
The best online casino Cyprus ought to follow strict responsible online gambling policies and procedures, and provide all respective responsible gambling tools to the players, including daily, weekly, and monthly limits on: deposits, bets, losses, wagers, session timers, cooling-off periods, self-exclusion periods.
Responsible gambling tools should be available to casino customers in their accounts or after contacting customer support. These tools help players set limits on their gambling habits and prevent compulsive online gambling and addiction.
There are several organizations in Cyprus that work to prevent gambling addictions:
- Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission has a gambling addiction center in Limassol. The Commission holds a Responsible Gaming Awareness Week on a regular basis.
- The Cyprus gambling operator OPAP has a Helpline for compulsive and problem users.
- Safer Gambling and International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) also provide the corresponding services upon request and can offer counseling.
Even despite all the responsible gambling policies and tools, players must remember that they act at their own risk and peril and that gambling can cause financial losses.
Final Takeaway
Players in Cyprus are lucky to have access to both land-based facilities and many high-quality online casinos that operate from abroad and internationally.
Despite the fact that Cyprus still has not updated its legislation to fit the current online gambling situation, local players are not prosecuted for reaching out to international casinos, and the casinos are not blocked for offering their services to locals.
Therefore, players have a choice of gambling for real money at any online casino Cyprus that accepts them as customers. This also means that they have to pay the utmost attention to the casinos’ reliability, safety, and quality of services.
FAQ
Is online gambling legal in Cyprus?
Unfortunately, Cyprus doesn't regulate online gambling and just follows the EU recommendations. This also means that the local authorities are not able to protect customers’ rights if the casino turns out fraudulent, so players have to double-check the casinos’ reliability on their own.
Can I deposit to online casinos with Euro?
Yes. Most Cyprus online casino sites that accept users from Cyprus allow deposits, bets, and withdrawals in EUR.
How can I withdraw my winnings from an online casino?
The player has to have enough winnings on their casino balance to meet the minimum possible withdrawal limit. Next, they have to have a banking method that allows transactions of funds from online merchants that look like online casinos.
Are these online casinos safe and legit?
Not all Cyprus online casino sites are safe and legit by default even if they look decent. In Cyprus, it is the player’s responsibility to check the casino’s license, certifications, partners, and reputation in the niche.
Can I play at an online casino with a live dealer?
If the casino site has a live dealer games section and the customer has enough funds on their balance to play through the game (because most live games have higher minimum bet limits than automated casino games), they can for sure play with live dealers.
Do these online casinos work well on mobile?
The majority of online casinos that work in Cyprus are mobile-compatible, meaning their websites are optimized to work well on desktops and mobile devices alike. Some casinos even have their own mobile applications.
