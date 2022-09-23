Best Online Casino Sites in India 2022

Indian culture is undeniably rich and interesting. However, gambling is frowned upon in old Indian culture. In fact, land-based and online gambling is illegal in some states located in India. It is unfortunate that an activity so many people enjoy can be banned. There are however more than a few states in India where gambling is still legal and it is possible to enjoy gambling at online casinos that haven’t restricted or blocked players from India. Legal loopholes exist, allowing players to still enjoy their favorite online casino games, ranging from baccarat to blackjack and everything in between. Playing exclusively at legitimate, licensed casinos ensures players receive a fair gaming experience, no matter where the player is located.

Top Rated Online Casino Sites in India 2022

Purewin - Best Overall Casino

ZetCasino - Best Casino Games

Trueflip - Best Payment Options

PureWin is an excellent casino option for Indian players, as the site offers an expansive collection of sports betting and traditional casino gaming. Since 2019, PureWin has been making waves in online betting communities. Several factors cause PureWin to stand out as an excellent online casino, but the number one appeal of PureWin is how it offers a gaming selection exclusively to players from India. Also, the site is accessible in Bengali, Hindu, Telugu, and Kannada. While major credit cards, such as MasterCard and Visa, aren’t accepted at PureWin, there are plenty of other payment and withdrawal options. PureWin is well organized, easy to navigate, and has an aesthetic layout.

PureWin definitely has the most responsive deposit and withdrawal times out of all the available Indian online casinos. PureWin has several excellent features, but the gaming inventory is by far the most impressive aspect of this online casino. In addition to offering traditional casino games, PureWin offers a massive sportsbook betting section full of possibilities. Sweetspot N.V. owns PureWin, which is licensed by the Curacao government. Also, PureWin keeps players coming back for more with weekly reload bonuses, live casino cashback opportunities, and vouchers for live gaming.

Like most online casinos in India, PureWin is fully monitored by a third-party service that guarantees fair gameplay. PureWin utilizes SSL encryption to protect users’ personal and financial information. They are unique in catering to the needs of their users, specifically Indian online casino players. Hands down, PureWin is one of the best Indian online casinos. While PureWin is an excellent online gambling platform, the site does lack pizazz and flair in some aspects.

Highlights

Many withdrawal methods at PureWin are instantaneous, making it easy to access your winnings.

The minimum deposit amount varies, depending on which payment method is being used.

New players receive substantial welcome bonuses. Players who previously had a PureWin account receive a whopping welcome back bonus reward.

The wagering requirements for bonuses are approximately 35x the initial reward, making it easy to meet the bonus obligations.

PureWin is powered by some of the biggest names in online gaming, such as Evolution Gaming, Play’N Go, and Pragmatic Play.

Pros

Signing up for a new account at PureWin only takes a few minutes, including the time it takes to link your financial information.

PureWin has gaming options specifically to target players from India, like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and Hindi roulette.

India sports betting players will be delighted to know PureWin offers cricket and kabaddi betting.

PureWin presents more than one hundred fifty pre-matched and live gaming options for the ultimate sports betting experience.

Cons

Unlike most online casinos, PureWin doesn’t allow bonuses to be used on any game, as there are certain requirements.

Players cannot immediately withdraw their first deposit bonus.

ZetCasino - Best Casino Games

​​​​​​​