Best Online Casino Sites for UAE 2022

It isn’t challenging to find an online casino UAE accepting new players. However, finding an online casino UAE that offers impressive incentives and provably fair gameplay isn’t as simple as one would think. Finding the right casino depends on what you’re looking for in an online gambling UAE experience. For example, if bonus incentives are most important to you, some casinos present obviously better options. Picking the right casino to fit your needs starts with deciding what you are looking to gain from your experience. The most important factor above all to consider is safety. Not all online casinos UAE are created equal, as some are outright duds. Take a peek below at the in-depth reviews of some of the top online casinos accepting players from the United Arab Emirates.

Top Three Casinos

Stake - Best Crypto Options

JustBit - Promising New Casino

Rocketpot - Online Casino & Sportsbetting

1. Stake - Best Crypto Options

Stake Casino was established in 2017 by Medium Rare N.V. and has Curacao licensing which makes it a trustworthy place to enjoy online gambling in the UAE. Stake offers a mobile app but is also compatible with mobile browsers. This crypto casino offers sportsbook betting as well as typical online casino UAE games, like slots. Some of the most popular software developers fuel the games at Stake, including Habanero and Playtech. Withdrawal times may differ, depending on which payment method is used. E-wallet deposits may take only a few minutes while bank transfers can take up to one hour. Stake doesn’t place limits on withdrawal amounts, unlike other crypto sportsbook casinos.

Stake offers a superb affiliate program that is fair and worth looking into, but terms and conditions do apply. The organization could be better on the site, but Stake guarantees provably fair gameplay. The site has a dark background with light text colors, making it easy on the eyes. Stake is a good online casino UAE because it provides users with an option to buy cryptocurrencies directly on the casino’s website. The casino’s gaming diversity and helpful customer support helps Stake to shine brightly like the diamond it is. Stake does have high wagering requirements for bonuses and deposit matches, making some folks wary of using the site. Stake is unique because it allows players to start placing wagers without verifying their account information. The reason Stake is allowed to get away with such activities is because it isn’t a KYC mandate.

Highlights

The VIP program is invite-only, and completely eliminates wagering fee requirements on all bonuses

Deposits can be made via Google Pay, MasterCard, and Apple Pay, but withdrawals must be completed in cryptocurrencies

Since it’s one of the biggest online casinos today, there are much money invested into the site, making it one of the better websites in the business

Players may not be allowed to withdraw funds without verifying their account information, even though it is possible to wager without account authentication

Pros

The live chat customer support option is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week

Stake has an impressive sportsbook betting section offering several sports to pick from

Stake’s reputation has been earned through years of loyal and trustworthy service to the internet public

Stake uses a two factor authentication security process and uses industry standard encryption

Cons

Players cannot access the VIP club without an invitation from the casino itself

Loading times are frustrating

The list of restricted countries is surprisingly long

2. JustBit - Promising New Casino

JustBit is a crypto casino that also offers sportsbook betting options. Licensed by the Curacao government, JustBit was founded in 2021 and operated by Casbit Group N.V. Unfortunately, JustBit doesn’t offer anonymous registration, as users must verify their credentials. Live casino, sports betting, and table games are merely a few gaming selections offered at JustBit. Players can deposit funds in either crypto or fiat currencies with instant deposit times. With responsive customer support and a responsive, well organized website, JustBit is easily amongst the best online casinos UAE.

JustBit is a small international online casino that is still new. With that being said, JustBit is easily proving why it belongs in the ranks of the best online casinos UAE. Since JustBit has newly launched, it does have a few minor kinks and drawbacks; one being the lack of a mobile app. At times, game functionality leaves a lot to be desired. However, JustBit is constantly improving and provides excellent customer support via live chat in Japanese, French, and English. The JustBit user interface is available in German and Greek in addition to the previously mentioned languages.

JustBit offers an impressive welcome bonus package and doesn’t place deposit minimums upon its players. Plus, the casino offers regular rewards and promotional events that you don’t want to miss. For example, until 2023 there is a promotion where players could win a Lamborghini. One of the best things about JustBit is that the site offers flexibility and is very easy to navigate. Finding the games you want only takes a few clicks. Payout percentages at this online casino UAE vary from game to game. While JustBit leaves room for improvement, it is a trustworthy site with plenty of desirable gaming options.

Highlights

Twenty-two payment methods are accepted at JustBit

Players receive a ten percent cashback bonus each week

The only way to accept the VIP program is to be invited by the casino itself

Those accepted into the VIP program receive impressive incentives that include a weekly fifteen percent cashback reward

Pros

JustBit offers free demo versions of all its gaming inventory with the exception of live games

In addition to popular sporting events, JustBit offers e-sport betting that includes CSGO and Dota 2

JustBit is powered by some of the industry’s hottest developers like Pragmatic Play and Bet Soft

Most games at JustBit have good fair RTP (house edge)

Cons

The minimum withdrawal amount at JustBit is 0.5 mBTC

Even though JustBit is licensed in Curacao, users should know they are on their own if a dispute should arise

There isn’t a JustBit mobile app

3. Rocketpot - Online Casino & Sportsbetting