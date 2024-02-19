Best Online Casino Singapore 2024: Top 9 Trusted Casinos SG

Finding a reliable online casino in Singapore can be a daunting task as the space is clamored with both the genuine and fake names. So, it is time to take reins in your hand and do some research. To ease the research process, we have reviewed some of the trusted casinos from Singapore, that deal in live casino games, slot games, sports betting, lottery games etc. Some stand out in terms of pay outs, others have a streamlined transaction process.
All of these are safe premises as they follow the most stringent firewalls and other security measures to help the players enjoy an in-casino experience with added peace of mind. The quick and huge payouts and various types of bonuses keep the excitement alive. These online casinos in Singapore are trusted because they are licensed by reputed authorities and take responsible gambling quite seriously.
These online casinos have passed the tests of times and proved their relevance by introducing trending concepts like payments through bitcoins, newer bonuses, and various banking methods. So, enjoy the legality of casinos of yesteryears with online Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, and other table games combined with the pluses of modern technology. Let’s take a look at the top best Singapore online casinos in this post.
Top 9 Trusted Singapore Online Casinos for Real Money
In this review post, we have included the best online casinos from Singapore that are getting rave reviews from the experts in 2023. The sites are available on both the Android and iOS devices and offer a truly portable platform to enjoy the casino games. All these sites are run by licensed operators that take away the worries of falling into the trap of fake casinos online. These sites have expertise in particular types of games that make them a chosen premise. So, you can straightaway head to the online casinos serving excellence in a chosen game genre and start winning money in no time.
Not only in casino games, the trusted Casinos from Singapore provide the opportunity of sports betting too. In the sports betting section, you can find all popular sports to bet upon. One casino from the list is an expert in horse racing bets. These online casinos offering sports betting feature tie up with the top sportsbooks of Singapore to extend an exceptional experience to the gamblers.
We have done thorough research in curating the who’s who of various casino categories at one place. This review is the most honest thing you can find over the web and includes all the features of the online casinos which you generally search for while picking an option from the horde of choices. So, let’s start exploring the list of most sought-after casinos of Singapore and learn about their highlights and a few limitations.
12Play – Best of Online Casino Singapore in Overall Games & Bonuses
If you are searching for flexibility in the way you receive welcome bonuses and in requirement of initial deposits, 12Play is the casino for you. This online casino Singapore is well-known for its library of slot games, live casino games and e-sports. The players can have a gala time at this casino owing to the amazing ambience and exceptional user experience it offers. This online casino is a safe place to be as it is licensed by reputed authorities. The platform supports responsible gambling and offers options like deposit limit and gambling holiday.
The customer service of this online casino is excellent and is always ready to solve the problems and provide a quick resolution. Here you can find about eight developers providing the best-rated online slots from PlayTech, Spadegaming, Evolution Gaming, etc.
Most popular games on 12Play: Live Casino, Slot games and Sports betting (5/5 stars)
Live Casino is the liveliest portion of 12Play Online Casino Singapore. You can find here the game changers like Baccarat Roulette that provide you an in-casino experience. The players can fix their time of playing and the money they intend to spend and dive into gambling responsibly. The section announces several tournaments from time to time and you can win heftier bonuses as a welcome offer.
Deposit and win VOLVO S90, win cash prizes of more than USD 20,000 are some of the exciting offers that are made to the newbies of the site. The live casino section has maximum plays throughout the day and it is worth the time and money, truly!
Other Casino Games:
12Lottery and 12Goal are the new sections added to the site. The players with extra money in hand can enjoy the VIP section. Other games that have won massive fanfare are slot games, Arcade, 4D lottery. If you wish to make a switch, the option of sports betting is available too where the best sportsbooks of Singapore are integrated.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Deposit Instant after verification, Withdrawal is through bank transfers that is completed as per the bank’s transfer policy.
Banking Options: Through Bank Transfer, other options like PayNow, PayTrust, Help2Pay, and Cryptocurrency.
Latest Bonus:
1) Free SGD10 credit online for New Sign Up
2) Change over and get extra Bonus $198
3) Win Cash Prize more than USD 20,000 at 12Goal.
Why We Recommend 12Play:
We recommend 12play as the best online casino in Singapore owing to the exceptional experience it offers to the gamblers. The best online slot games and live casinos from the most reputed developers are available here. All transactions are done fast and the customer service is available to help 24/7 with a proven track record of providing the most satisfactory solutions. The casino practices responsible gambling and safeguards interest of the gamblers by offering limitations of time and money.
2. UWIN33 – Exclusive Welcome Bonus For New Members
UWIN33 is a customer-centric Singapore online casino known for its exciting bonuses. Its customer support is quite helpful and agile and provides quick solutions to problems, if any. Apart from casino games, esports is also made available for the patrons. The major football events like FIFA, UEFA and others are available here for betting. This online casino is accessible on mobile phones as Android and iOS apps.
The aesthetics of UWIN33 are good and offer ease of navigation. Sports betting is the most talked about section where you can find ace sportsbooks of Malaysia and Singapore, such as, CMD368 and Saba Sports. Casino games repertoire includes slot games, and live casino games such as blackjack, baccarat, roulette, etc.
Most Popular Games on UWIN33: Sports betting and Slot Games Online (5/5 stars)
Slot games are the shining section of UWIN33 where the best titles are updated regularly. The site has tied up with the reputed games providers like Pragmatic Play, Playtech, 918Kiss and others. Players can enjoy in-casino, exclusive experiences offered by live casino games such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette, etc. Many slot games have high RTP that enhances the chances at winning.
The quality of slot games is par excellence. The Background of these games is quite captivating. Bonus spins and free spins are provided from time to time to keep the players engaged. Quick payouts deliver the fun of winning real money. It is a relatively new casino but has gained a foothold among the players owing to the customer-friendly policies.
Other Casino Games:
Apart from the slot games, UWIN33 Singapore online casino also offers the facility to bet on sports. Football tournaments like FIFA and UEFA are available to try luck in sports betting. The online casino also offers fish shooting games, 4D lottery betting. There is a dedicated section for table games like Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack too. These are conducted by live dealers and offer in-casino experience to the players. Dragon tiger, Sic Bo, fan tan and several other interesting games are included in the collection. Thus, there is something for every type of player.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Instant
Banking Options:
Deposit – Bank transfer, Paypal, UnionPay, VISA and ATM.
Withdrawal – Mastercard, WireCard and VISA.
Latest Bonus:
1) Welcome bonus of 160% up to RM1,888
2) Slot Starter Pack Bonus of up to SGD 85 and
3) Christiano Ronaldo Welcome Bonus 100% up to SGD688
Why We Recommend UWIN33:
Our verdict is in favor of UWIN33 because of the rich repertoire of 100 top slot games, sportsbooks, and various other games. Thus, there is never a dull moment at UWIN33. The bonuses are generous and payouts are quick. It supports responsible gambling. The casino has teamed with various prestigious ambassadors like Christiano Ronaldo; it speaks about the credibility of this online casino.
3. B9Casino – Most Secured and High Rebate SG Online Casino
B9Casino is a relatively new online casino but has the best experience to offer to gamblers. This gambling brand has a dedicated focus on casino games, but it also offers sports to bet on. The casino focuses on Singaporean customers largely and has all facilities aimed at winning their confidence. For example, the website and app are available in both Chinese and English.
Also, the players can make deposits using any banking method popular in Singapore. It is one of the most secure sites owing to the latest SSL certificates in place. This online casino also keeps all information in encrypted format and offers a leak-proof environment to the customers. You will find amazing discounts like 150% welcome signup bonus which can be availed after wagering a certain amount. There are certain games that are excluded from the rollover requirement.
B9Casino has got the license from PAGCOR, the top regulatory body for betting in Singapore. Also, various regulatory checks are carried out at several portions. That is why it is one of the safest online casinos that offers high rebates too.
Most Popular Games on B9Casino: Slot Games Online (4.8/5 stars)
Slots Games are the games with 3-reel and 5-reel money lines. B9casino does not have very enriched slot game selection but has all the basic requirements met. Many slot games here have the demo mode that allows the players to familiarize with the game before starting to bet real money. Top providers here are SimplePlay, QTech, 918Kiss, XE88, Mega888 and Gametron. The slot games are regulated from time to time here and provide a very pleasant experience to the players through quick payouts and several banking methods.
Triple Diamond, Wheel of Wealth, Jackpot Jester and Mega Joker are some of the top slot games here that witness maximum action. These are three-reel games. You can also find 5-reel games which are more challenging and need a lot of practice. There are progressive slots also available where the prize grows every time and offers better chances of winning more money.
Other Casino Games:
B9Casino is home to several sports betting options apart from online slot games. This sports betting feature allows betting on various sports such as Football, Horse Racing, Tennis, etc. All major tournaments and the best sportsbook are provided by B9casino. IGKbet and CMD368 are the sportsbooks available, which offer exceptional experience in sports betting. Other games included in the casino app are 4D lottery, fishing and live casino. The live casino titles are provided by Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Playtech, etc.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Fast, 1-5 minutes for verification
Banking Options: Bank transfer for withdrawal, Deposit is through ATM transfer or cash deposit and bank transfer.
Latest Bonus:
1) Big Shot Welcome Bonus up to SGD6,500 for New Member
2) Sports & Esports welcome bonus 150% up to SGD800
3) Casino Starter Pack Bonus Deposit SGD50 and get SGD88, and deposit SGD100 and get SGD188.
Why We Recommend B9Casino:
This casino is worth the try because of a rich collection of slot games and live casino games. It is a licensed casino and is secured through updated SSLs. The players can enjoy several welcome bonuses with minimum rollover requirement. Deposits and withdrawals are through proper bank channels that add more to safety and provide quicker access to the winning amounts.
4. BK8 – Best Sports Betting Site for Singapore Players
BK8 is a popular casino with a very good reputation. This online casino earned the title of ‘Site of the year’ very shortly after the launch, which tells about the excellent experience it delivers to the players. Players can find here an unending collection of slot games, live dealer casino games, sports betting etc. Table games like baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack are provided with exceptional professionalism.
The site runs affiliate programs to expand its reach. The high rollers can enroll themselves in the VIP program and enjoy various benefits. Its navigation is simple and straightforward and all the features are well-presented making it one of the most streamlined casinos available around.
BK8 continues to up its game in innovation by including the latest trending games in its repertoire. The players are offered huge rebates at various points in time and to reward the loyalty of the regular players. Owing to the safety solutions and the Master License from the Government of Curacao, this site proves to be a legit and safe online casino.
Most Popular Games on BK8: Live Casino Games Online (4.9/5 stars)
Live croupiers and real settings are the highlights of the live casino games available at BK8. These games are provided by Dream Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Gold Deluxe and other software providers which put the customer experience on top priority. The high roller players can enter the VIP section and enjoy exclusive experience where they get to interact with other real players and croupiers. The list of live dealer games is updated with the latest titles regularly, which makes an ideal setting for the players. BK8 casino offers generous payouts and bonuses. Payments are possible to make in cryptocurrencies as well.
Other Casino Games:
Other games available at BK8 are fishing where you get to hook the fishes and win prizes. PT Fishing and GG Fishing games are available to play. Slot games are the other highlight of the site and comprise an unending list of titles. The site partners with all the famous slot games providers and they never feel bored owing to the prolific collection of games updated regularly. Online lottery and sports betting are other attractions where real money games are served with a touch of class and experience.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Fastest
Banking Options: Bank Transfer, FastPay, Cryptocurrency
Latest Bonus:
1) BK8 International Welcome Offer 100% up to $100
2) 288% Casino Welcome Bonus up to MYR 2,880
3) BK8 Malaysia Sports Welcome Bonus 100% up to MYR300
Why We Recommend BK8:
Fast transaction speed, license by the Government of Curacao, ease of navigation and quick entry to games and safety features are some of the reasons why we recommend this casino. BK8 is certainly worth the try and offers interesting features like Leaderboard, VIP program, Affiliate Program, etc. Thus, it is worth the attention.
5. Enjoy11 – Best Online Casino for Slots with Highest Jackpot
Enjoy11 offers the widest range of Esports betting games and online casino slots. Its main attraction is the highest jackpot that can help you become a millionaire overnight. The casino has an enriched collection of slot games which can help you have a fun time with few efforts. You can find very lucrative bonuses and promotions here that will allow you to stay invested in the games here for long.
The site uses the most dependable security features which helps keep the player information safe and secured. Also, the games are tested with modern technologies like random number generator, etc. to ensure that the gamblers get to enjoy a fair play environment. Gamblers here can enjoy unlimited 10% deposit bonuses, cash refund schemes and other promotions like the highest jackpot.
The only downside will be the lack of genuine information about the licensing authority. Thus, if you can play at risk, you can find this casino site worth trying.
Most Popular Games on Enjoy11: Online Casino Slots (4.8/5 stars)
Slots Games come here with lots of bonuses and very good bonuses in terms of payout size. The space can be checked out for progressive slots where you get a chance to double the earnings with every attempt. This online casino excels in slot games and has the titles developed by Playtech, Crowdplay, CQ9, Imperium, etc. These providers employ their experience of land-based casinos and offer the genuine casino experience at home. The availability of all slot games on mobile phones and other devices allows one to win money anywhere, anytime. All payments for slot games are accepted in Malaysian Ringgit and the withdrawals are through approved bank channels.
Other Casino Games:
Other games popular at Enjoy11 are Live Casino and Sports betting. Evo Gaming provides live casino titles here. Live versions of Poker, Baccarat, Sic Bo and Roulette are quite popular among the players. The title collection is updated with the latest games regularly. These games are broadcasted with gaming studios studded with cameras. Regular bonuses and promotions are announced for live dealer games such as Baccarat.
Enjoy11 also offers sports betting solutions. The iGK Bet, CMD368 and TFGAMING E-sports are the sportsbooks accessible here. The betting process is quick, smooth and a lot of fun and offers genuine opportunities for making money.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Within 5-10 minutes, as per the bank’s transfer policy
Banking Options: Bank Transfer, ATM, PayPal, Skrill, VISA, Neteller
Latest Bonus:
1) 20% daily deposit bonus
2) 10% unlimited deposit bonus every day
3) 100% cash refund in Sports betting
Why We Recommend Enjoy11:
This casino takes help of the best casino games providers like Evo gaming, Pragmatic Play, CMD368, etc. to provide ultimate experience to the gamblers. The site uses state-of-the-art security solutions and provides the safest gambling experience to the players. It offers the highest jackpot in slot games which is worth the try.
6. Yes8 – Best Online Casino Singapore for Slots & Fishing Games
Established in 2019, Yes8 Casino took only 5 years to grow into one of the top online casinos in Singapore. They have gained the attention of the Singapore players with their interesting offering and great collection of casino games. Yes8 is licensed by PAGCOR which guarantees players with fair gameplay and confidentiality. Players can play with no worries where you get to win real money at great chance.
In terms of games offering, Yes8 takes great pride in offering the latest and most exciting online casino games from top industry leaders such as SA Gaming, Sexy Baccarat, and Dream Gaming. They aim to provide their members with a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.
Most Popular Games on Yes8: Online Casino Slots (4.8/5 stars)
One of the highlights of their platform is the slots and fishing games, where players can immerse themselves in a truly authentic casino atmosphere. Yes8 Online Casino Singapore has the largest collection of fish shooting games by 7 different providers. Other than fish shooting games, slot games are the biggest attraction at Yes8 casino. There are more than 3000 types of slots provided at Yes8, by up to 15 well-known slot providers in the industry.
What’s even better is that you can easily navigate between the slots games as Yes8 categories the games by gaming providers, type of slots games and hot pick categories such as “Arcade”, “Hot” and “New”. You can find your favorite slot games easily.
Other Casino Games:
In addition to the classic table games, there are also different variations available to keep things interesting. Live table games may also be hosted in different languages such as Thai or Korean, catering to a diverse range of players. To access the online casino games, players can simply click on the "casino" tab and they will be presented with five different gaming providers. You can choose any of the providers to explore and enjoy their games.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Within 5-10 minutes
Banking Options: Bank Transfer, ATM, Help2Pay, EeziePay, Cryptocurrency
Latest Bonus:
1) Weekly Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $888
2) 100% Free First Bet for Sportsbook (CMD368, M8Bet)
3) 120% Welcome Bonus for Slots up to SGD588
Why We Recommend Yes8:
If you enjoy playing online slot games, you'll be thrilled with the vast selection available at Yes8. They offer hundreds of different titles for you to choose from. Whether you're into adventure, fantasy, animals, sports, or classic reels, they have a game that will perfectly suit your preferences. Explore their extensive collection and find the perfect slot game to immerse yourself in a world of excitement and entertainment.
7. Maxim88 - Best Site for Newest Evolution Gaming Live Casino
This renowned brand has established itself as one of the largest and most well-known options available in the country. If you search for “Best Online Casino in Singapore” or “Top Online Casino in Singapore”, Maxim88 is definitely on the list. Maxim88 Singapore has an impressive reputation and offers a wide range of gaming choices. They are one of the oldest casinos in the industry, established in 2006.
Maxim88 online casino proves to be an excellent all-around platform. The platform is secure, professional, and user-friendly, providing a seamless gaming experience. Moreover, its mobile apps are just as impressive as the desktop site, ensuring that players can enjoy their favorite games on the go.
Security and Players’ Confidentiality
Maxim88 has taken advantage of the latest technology and assembled a team of cybersecurity experts to create a gambling platform that prioritizes safety and user-friendliness. They have made significant efforts to fulfill their promise of providing players with the highest level of security. All player information is protected using the most advanced encryption standards and firewall technology, ensuring a secure and protected gaming experience.
Most Popular Games on Maxim88: Evolution Gaming Live Casino (4.9/5 stars)
Aiming to provide live casinos at its finest, Maxim88 is the exclusive partner for Evolution Gaming. Thanks to their exclusive partnerships with Evolution Gaming, Maxim88 offers players the unique opportunity to access and enjoy Evolution Gaming's exclusive baccarat table, which is only available on Maxim88 in the Asia region. You can get the latest and updated game titles of it instantly.
Other Casino Games:[Text Wrapping Break]Another exclusive casino game that you can find at Maxim88 is 3D Game. These eye-catching 3D games are perfect for players who demand stunning visuals. While there are many 3D slot games available, even table games and card games have their own versions in 3D, enhancing the overall gambling experience at Maxim88 and making it more enjoyable.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Deposit Instant after verification, Withdrawal is through bank transfers that is completed as per the bank’s transfer policy.
Banking Options: Bank Transfer, ATM, Cryptocurrency, TruePay, SurePay
Latest Bonus:
1) Maxim88 x Evolution Lucky Draw up to SGD 46,264
2) Evolution Live Baccarat 8 Lucky Streak to win extra SGD888
3) 288% Slots Welcome Bonus up to SGD288
Why We Recommend Maxim88:
Maxim88 has the best live casino for extensive selection. They use the latest live streaming technology to make sure the live dealers' games are run smoothly. By providing different live casino operators, you get to choose different games and tables tailor to your own needs. Some tables accept higher betting limits while some accept lower limits. Maxim88 also has a swift response from 24x7 Live Support where you get to solve all problems instantly.
8. BitCasino – A Great Choice For Crypto Beginner Players
BitCasino is the premier Crypto casino where the transactions are done using Bitcoins, the digital currency system held entirely over the internet. It is the first licensed casino that accepts payments only in Bitcoins. To begin with, the casino has a sleek interface with white background that proves soothing to eyes. The casino is available on both iOS and Android phones. It works in Flash Play or Instant Play mode and is licensed by the Government of Curacao. The fairness of games is tested by Technical Systems Testing (TST), which wins it the title of ‘certified casino’. The casino came into being in 2014 and has excelled in games like mobile games, live games and virtual games.
The casino is developed by Moon Technologies B.V. and it also runs an affiliate program managed by Partners.io Affiliates. Evolution Gaming, BetSoft, eZugi, Bet Games, Game Art, etc. are the top games providers here, which provide excellent gambling experience. High Roller, Bonus Buy-ins, Crash Games, Jackpots, etc. are several themes which can be chosen as per the taste to get the preferred flavor of online casinos.
Most Popular Games at BitCasino: Best Virtual Casino Slot Games (4.8/5 stars)
Virtual Casino experience is unmatched at BitCasino. You can find an unending collection of virtual casino games and it has some of the most popular titles to engage the gamblers. The flash play mode offers immediacy and the gamblers can start playing instantly. These games offer signup bonuses and other advantages. More than 800 virtual casino games titles which are available in High-Definition mode and 3D formats. The most popular slot games are Gladiator, Madder Scientist, Mr.Vegas, Aztec Treasures and others. Players are informed of the most trending games by displaying the top-ranking games at the home page.
Other Games
Live Casino games are also worth mentioning. These games come with a fresh appeal and are sure to engage the players. Table games have variants like Live Lotto and Live Dice which provide a community environment to players. It is a novel concept and is unique to BitCasino.
There is a prolific collection of live table games too. Roulette games comprise of American Roulette, European Roulette, Common Draw Roulette, etc. New additions are updated regularly. Blackjack games include Classic Blackjack, Mini Blackjack, and Pontoon, which stand out amongst others. Red Dog, Monopoly Live, Super Sic Bo, Dragon Tiger 1, etc. embellish further the live casino games section.
Deposit and Withdrawals: Fast
Banking methods: Bitcoins and Ethereum accepted for deposits through Onramper, Paxful and Utorg trading platforms.
Latest Bonuses:
1) 125% BONUS UP TO 100€ + 180 FREE SPINS (25 ON SIGN UP)
2) 20% welcome bonus up to 10,000 USDT
3) Loyalty Club perks like free spins and cashbacks on various games
Why We Recommend Bitcasino?
It allows you to deposit and withdraw money using cryptocurrencies, which definitely is a popular medium for transactions. This site is the first licensed platform that uses cryptocurrencies, which shows its progressive approach. All issues are settled quite quickly with very active customer support. It is an instant casino type that allows you to play in flash mode, which saves a lot of time and offers more opportunities to earn.
Instant Withdrawal Online Casino Singapore
These casino sites are known for offering the best bonuses. Thus, you will always have opportunity in hand and money in the betting account when you choose such casinos. The deposit amount requirement may be minimum and quite affordable. Also, the casinos will add the welcome bonus to the account as soon as you register with it. There will be a wagering requirement attached with the bonus that helps you taste the flavor of the games before taking the final plunge.
The review of top 9 trusted online casinos of Singapore tells that the players can feel safe at these casinos because these are amply regulated and are working under the supervision of relevant authorities. These gambling sites offer dual fun sports betting and casino gambling. The sites are well-crafted and offer ease of use to the visitors. With the help of a variety of promotional schemes, the gamblers can enjoy a financial cushion. That additional finance can be used for trying more opportunities to bet and win.
All these casinos have tied up with reputed gaming providers that work towards creating a marvelous gambler experience. The gamblers can find both traditional and modern casino games. Some of the sites offer 3D online slots, video pokers, live dice and live lottery kind of games which are quite entertaining and deliver quick results. So, if you are in search of reliable and safe online casinos in Singapore, you can refer to the list above and have a number of options on your radar.
FAQs
Is Online Casino Legal in Singapore?
Ans: No. Online gambling is illegal in Singapore. However, players could still play and access most online casinos.
What are the risks of playing at Online Casino in Singapore?
Ans: You should take note of unlicensed casinos. If the casino is unlicensed, you are exposed to risk of being scammed, rigged games, and other fraudulent practices.
How do I choose a trusted online casino in Singapore?
Ans: You should do some research online on the casinos background, license and read reviews from trusted sources such as review sites and news. For the easiest option, you can just read from our review article above about the best trusted online casinos in Singapore.
Which online casinos are recommended for Singapore players?
Ans: We strongly recommend players to play at licensed casinos that are regulated by offshore legal authority. Some of the top Singapore online casinos we recommend are 12Play, UWIN33, B9Casino, UWIN33, and Enjoy11. These casinos are being reviewed and tested as reliable sites to play.
What are the most popular casino games in Singapore?
Ans: Sports Betting is the most popular game among Singaporeans, followed by horse racing bets, live casino games such as baccarat, poker, high-lo and slots games.
How can I make deposits and withdrawal at online casinos?
Ans: Most of the online casinos we recommended allow local bank transfer, payment gateway and some accept cryptocurrency.
Do I need to pay tax for my casino winnings?
Ans: One good thing about playing at online casinos in Singapore, you do not need to pay tax. Some casinos even make higher prize payout to games such as 4D betting.
Can I buy lottery tickets at an online casino?
Ans: Yes. You can buy Singapore 4D or even Malaysia lottery from our recommended casino - 12Play online casino. They pay players an additional 10% of the winnings and extra 10% rebate on lottery bets.
What is a Welcome Bonus and how can I claim it?
Ans: Welcome Bonus is the most worthy casino bonus that is offered when you join an online casino. Only new members are entitled to this one time promotion during first deposits. However, you should be aware that most of these welcome bonuses have terms & conditions such as minimum turnover requirement and withdrawal requirements to fulfill.
How We Choose and Ranked Best Online Casino Singapore?
1.Licensed & Year of Established
The first thing we take into account if a casino is trusted is based on the license. An online casino should be licensed by legal authority to ensure fair gameplay and good payouts history. The most common eGaming licenses that SG casinos get are such as PAGCOR, Gaming Curacao, MALTA Gaming and UK Gambling Commission. Most of the online casinos have this information at the footer of their website. Here in our article, we have shortlisted 9 best online casinos that you can trust to play in Singapore.
2.Variety of Casino Games
The second requirement we look at to rank a best online casino is their games offering. A good online casino should offer a comprehensive portfolio of betting games. Here from our best 9 online casino ranked, they provide players a wide range of games from different software providers that are well-known in the industry. This gives players more choices and flexibility of betting choices.
3.Welcome Bonus & Rewards
A good welcome bonus is a good plus point for players. It can add value to your betting modal and increase winning odds. For long-term players, it is also important if the gambling site provides continuous exclusive bonuses over the time. Some sites have their own VIP program that users can get extra rewards based on their membership level. Other than welcome bonus, some common bonuses that you can find is referral bonus, birthday bonus, deposit bonus, and cash rebate bonus.
4.Mobile friendliness
Most of the players access websites on the phone due to the easy availability. Thus, mobile friendliness is the major factor that affects user experience. When ranking and testing the online casinos, we will put extra attention on the loading speed and overall user interface. We will eliminate those sites with slow speed and poor website structure. You will be ensured with a smooth gameplay at our recommended casino.
5.Deposit & Withdrawal Speeds
As online gambling is not legal in Singapore, some of the payment methods are being verified manually. For local bank transfer, players would need to upload their payment slip to the website and wait for verifications. So, it is essential that a good casino needs to process all the deposit and withdrawal requests instantly. Our review help you to try out their payment methods and filter out the best sites with fastest payment speed.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.