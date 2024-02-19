Best Online Casino Singapore 2024: Top 9 Trusted Casinos SG

BitCasino is the premier Crypto casino where the transactions are done using Bitcoins, the digital currency system held entirely over the internet. It is the first licensed casino that accepts payments only in Bitcoins. To begin with, the casino has a sleek interface with white background that proves soothing to eyes. The casino is available on both iOS and Android phones. It works in Flash Play or Instant Play mode and is licensed by the Government of Curacao. The fairness of games is tested by Technical Systems Testing (TST), which wins it the title of ‘certified casino’. The casino came into being in 2014 and has excelled in games like mobile games, live games and virtual games.