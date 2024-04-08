With the number of offshore casinos now openly accepting players from America, online gamers have a range of options to choose from when it comes to playing games like slots, blackjack, and roulette. Finding the best offshore casinos requires careful consideration. Our experts have thoroughly tested numerous sites to bring you the top options. And based on our review, we recommend Wild Casino as one of the best offshore casinos. Here are our 10 top picks for leading offshore casinos in the US.
List of the 10 Best Offshore Casinos in the US
Wild Casino - Overall Best Offshore Casino in the US
Everygame - Best Offshore Casino for High-Rollers
Bovada - Best Offshore Casino with Low Wagering Requirements
Lucky Block - Best Offshore Poker Casino with No Verification
Lucky Creek - Best Offshore Casino with Fantastic Promotion Offers
MegaDice - Best Offshore Casino with Anonymous Accounts
Black Lotus - Best User-Friendly Offshore Casino
Slotocash - Best Gaming Experience in Offshore Online Gambling
TG.Casino - Best New Offshore Casino for Crypto Users
WSM Casino - Best Offshore Casino for Meme-centric Slots
#1. Wild Casino - Overall Best Offshore Casino in the US
Wild Casino undoubtedly ranks at the top of the list for the best offshore casinos accessible to players from the United States. Here, players are spoilt for choice with hundreds of casino games from top developers in the industry. Established in 2017, this gaming site has cemented its place as a reputable casino with several offshore licenses and SSL encryption technology to protect players and their information.
Games
There are more than 250 casino games at Wild Casino. Plenty of slots among them, and players at Wild Casino can always look forward to new releases. In addition to standard table games like blackjack and roulette, the casino also offers specialty table games like craps and keno.
The selection of live dealer games at Wild Casino is another feature we truly enjoy. With more than 20 live tables open 24/7, this offshore casino offers interesting blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6 variants.
Promotions
The size and quality of the bonuses are some of the key benefits of playing at overseas casinos. US-based gaming sites hardly match these promos, and Wild Casino is a great example. The casino offers a 250% match-up first-time deposit bonus of up to $1,000. The welcome package includes four more deposit bonuses of 100% up to $5,000 and 125 free spins.
Banking & Payout Speed
Like many other top offshore online casinos, Wild Casino accepts fiat and a wide range of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin for deposits and withdrawals. Nevertheless, deposits made with a credit or debit card are subject to a processing fee, and payouts may take a few days.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
$5000 welcome bonus
High wagering requirements for bonuses
Incorporates SSL protection
Lack of game lobby filters
The ability to play games in Free Mode
Extensive Game library
Instant withdrawals using cryptocurrency
#2. Everygame - Best Offshore Casino for High-Rollers
Established in 1996 as an online sportsbook, Everygame expanded to include a wide range of casino games and poker, living up to its ambitious name. Whether you seek a high roller experience or a budget-friendly offshore casino, Everygame has you covered. Rather than providing just one casino, this comprehensive gambling site offers two distinct options: the Classic Casino and the Red Casino.
Games
Everygame provides a wide variety of slot games from renowned providers like WGS Technology, Visionary iGaming, and RealTime Gaming. The live casino section is equally impressive, offering an abundance of table games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette, ensuring an immersive and thrilling gaming experience for players. With a diverse selection of games, Everygame caters to the preferences of all types of players, providing endless entertainment and opportunities to win big.
Promotions
Everygame offers promo codes and rewards specific to each casino, extending its offerings even further. Everygame Casino offers a very generous welcome bonus to new players, up to $6,000. This bonus consists of a 600% deposit bonus. There are also promotions for cryptocurrency, slot tournaments, and blackjack that offer bonus bets
Banking & Payout Speed
A wide variety of deposit and withdrawal options are available at Everygame, including credit card, eZee wallet, neosurf, and cryptocurrency like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin. Transactions involving cryptocurrencies are not only quick, but also cost-free. On the other hand, fiat transactions usually take longer than a day to process and may be subject to a bank-applied transaction fee.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Active site online since 1996
Weekly payout limit
Classic and modern casino games
Lack of game lobby filters
Two platforms for High-rollers and low-stakers
Premium customer service
#3. Bovada - Best Offshore Casino with Low Wagering Requirements
With over 10 years of operations, Bovada sits high on the list of top-notch offshore casinos for US players. Bovada Casino stands out by offering lower wagering requirements and minimal commission fees than all other offshore casinos in the US. The casino has earned a reputable name in the world of offshore casinos. With its license from Curacao eGaming, the gambling platform allows US players to have the utmost satisfaction that the gaming site is well-regulated.
Games
Bovada boasts a wide range of casino games, with approximately 190 games to choose from which include slots, craps, table games like blackjack and roulette, video poker, and specialty games like bingo and keno.
There are 8 blackjack variants with over a hundred slot titles, including progressive slots where players can hit jackpots. Furthermore, they have a live casino section where you can gamble on your favorite table in real time with the presence of real dealers.
Promotions
Bovada offers various bonuses, making the gambling site stand out from other offshore casinos. When you sign up as a new player, you can grab the following welcome bonuses: a 100% deposit casino welcome bonus up to $3,000, a 125% Bitcoin casino welcome bonus up to $3,750, and a 100% Bovada poker welcome bonus up to $500. Aside from these bonuses, Bovada has ongoing promotions for its existing players. Its promo page is usually updated with these top offers.
Banking & Payout Speed
When withdrawing your winnings, Bovada has you covered with numerous secure payment options such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, MatchPay, and voucher payments. They also accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. There is also a minimum 1-hour processing time and fee-free transactions.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Simple and easy-to-use interface
Limited slots selection
Exciting welcome bonus for new players
Cryptocurrencies are supported as payment options
Fast withdrawals
24/7 live customer support
#4. Lucky Block - Best Offshore Poker Casino with No Verification
Launched in 2022, Lucky Block is a decentralized crypto-friendly casino with player-friendly terms and conditions. Lucky Block is one of the few overseas casinos available on a social platform; its partnership with Telegram makes it easier to create a casino account and more comfortable to access the account while participating in their usual social activities, making it one of the best international online casinos. To access this casino, US players have to employ the services of a VPN.
Games
Lucky Block Casino possesses the best offshore online gambling game that a player might know and even more. The casino has over 4000 titles on its slots games, Blackjack card games available across 40 different tables, and various American roulette choices for US players. The availability of offshore poker might not be as vast as other games; Lucky Block still offers several poker games. The casino also offers about 150 live dealer games, game shows, and other virtual games, like probably fair and crash games.
Promotions
Starting your online gambling with Lucky Block is captivating as the casino offers a generous welcome bonus of 200% up to EUR 25,000 with an additional 50 free spins. Lucky Block also provided bonus options for existing customers in the form of Monday reload ranging from 20%-40% for every deposit placed within 24 hours on Monday.
Banking & Payout Speed
The casino accepts 14 cryptocurrencies, including its native token, LBlock, as a means of transactions. The use of wire transfer, credit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay to instantly purchase cryptocurrency in the casino is provided. It is also known for its instantaneous payout speed of less than 24 hours.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Accepts 14 different cryptocurrencies
Requires VPN for US players
Generous and attractive welcome bonus
Doesn't accept fiat currencies
Low deposits and Fast withdrawals
No wagering requirements
#5. Lucky Creek - Best Offshore Casino with Fantastic Promotion Offers
In 2009, Genesys Technology N.V. gaming developed Lucky Creek Casino. The casino has many unique features, making it stand out amongst other offshore online casinos. With one of its best features, the promotion offers, it has managed to attract many players and maintain its existing players, placing itself in the top casino ranking.
Games
Despite its partnership with just three software providers, Rival, Saucify, and BetSoft, Lucky Creek casino has over 200 games, a decent game availability given its partnership with a few game developers. It maintained diversity with its games, ranging from video slots to offshore poker to roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and other table games.
The casino also offers progressive jackpots, keno, and live casinos for players who prefer to play casino games with a live dealer. Some of the slot games attract bonuses in the form of free spins.
Promotions
One of the most observed features when scouting a casino is the bonus and promotion offer given to its players. Lucky Creek has not failed to impress in this criterion. The casino offers one of the best promotion offers in casino ranking. These offers include a 200% welcome bonus for the first deposit amounting to $7500, a monthly promotion that runs all through the year bearing different rewards, and Winopoly.
Banking & Payout Speed
The casino accepts the use of Debit cards, Credit cards, and Gift card transactions for US players. Skrill (e-wallet, Visa, MasterCard, direct bank transfer), Neteller, and Paysafe are accepted for Canadian and European players. Bitcoin is also a generally accepted payment. All payouts must be processed and approved within 3-21 days.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Attractive bonus offers
Little availability of jackpot and table games
Multi-vendor game library
Doesn't offer a VIP program
Accepts various means of transactions including Cryptocurrency
Simple easy to use software
#6. MegaDice - Best Offshore Casino with Anonymous Accounts
MegaDice ranks as one of the best international online casinos you can find. The platform was launched in 2023, bringing innovative features and a modern, user-friendly interface. MegaDice is the only licensed casino on the Telegram application. Due to regulations of casinos in the US, players will require a VPN to access MegaDice.
Games
Megadice Casino offers a wide range of casino games for you to enjoy. They have a variety of slot games, including popular titles like Razor Shark. Furthermore, they also have table games like blackjack, roulette, and poker. They offer live dealer games where you can play with real dealers in real time. Mega Dice also supports live game shows, which include Dream Catcher, Deal or No Deal, Funky Time, Monopoly, and Football Studio. All live dealers available on Mega Dice are provided by Evolution gaming software.
Promotions
MegaDice offers a variety of promotions and bonuses to their members, but it's always important to check the terms and conditions of each promotion. They offer a good welcome package of 200% Matched Deposit Bonus, which triples the deposit made by first-time players. To maximize the bonus, players would need to deposit a minimum of 0.5 BTC, and then MegaDice matches this by 200% or 1 BTC and 50 free spins.
Banking & Payout Speed
MegaDice offers a variety of cryptocurrencies that players use to deposit and withdraw funds, such as Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash. The implementation of cryptocurrencies allows for an anonymous and fast payout system.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
User-friendly interface both on desktop and mobile sites
It is a new casino without a history
MegaDice is Regulated by Curacao eGaming
High wagering requirements
Good welcome bonuses for new players
Accessible on the telegram application
Instant deposits and withdrawals
#7. Black Lotus - Best User-Friendly Offshore Casino
Black Lotus is another innovative casino that makes it to our top outstanding offshore poker in the United States of America. Since its establishment in 2012, the casino has built a reputation for its allure and web and mobile websites. It is protected by SSL encryption, ensuring all information is encrypted so no one can access it. Additionally, this online casino is powered by Saucify(BetOnSoft), an online gambling platform with years of experience gaining license from the jurisdiction of Curacao.
Games
Black Lotus offers a wide array of table games, roulettes with a wide range of bet sizes, Blackjack, which includes Atlantic City Blackjack to Vegas Strip Blackjack, Vegas Craps, 3 Card Poker, and also a remarkable number of video poker games. The casino features single-hand and multi-hand games, ranging from Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild to Triple Double Bonus Poker and Rocket Jacks with a progressive jackpot. Unfortunately, Black Lotus does not offer live casino games for now.
Promotions
Black Lotus Casino offers a variety of promotions and bonuses to its players. The welcome bonus for new players is 200% + 60 free spins. Promotions for existing players include a daily 75% match bonus, cashback offers, a Birthday bonus code, and Thank Goodness It’s Friday, giving players a 100% bonus match to a maximum of $500. Seasonal promotions, such as BLC’s Halloween special, which runs throughout October, give players free spins on selected slots.
Banking & Payout Speed
Black Lotus Casino supports various withdrawal and deposit options, including MasterCard, American Express, Skrill, Payz, Neteller, and Bitcoin, with a minimum withdrawal time of 0-1 hour on E-Wallets, while bank transfers take up to 7-10 days.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Daily bonuses to be claimed
Few software providers
Supports Cryptocurrencies for transactions
High wagering requirements
There are diverse gaming selection to choose from
Seamless gaming experience both on mobile and PC
#8. Slotocash - Best Gaming Experience in Offshore Online Gambling
Slotocash is a licensed and approved casino by the government of Curacao, which has been operating for over 16 years. The secret to the maintained lifespan of the casino is its amazing online gaming features like the variety of games, high-quality graphics, smooth gameplay, bonuses and promotions, and the VIP program used to appreciate their loyal and dedicated players.
Games
The casino offers various casino games that intrigue a player's online gambling experience. The slot games exceed 200 titles and are divided into classic 3-reel slots, video slots, and andive jackpot slots. Popular titles in slots include Aladdin's Wishes and Bubble Bubble. A selection of classic table games is also made available at the casino.
Games like Joker Poker and Deuces Wild are popular video poker games offered in the casino. Specialty games like keno, craps, and bingo are also made available for players who prefer these games.
Promotions
With a welcome bonus of 100% match on Bubble Bubble 1&2, 177% match on Voodoo Magic, and 200% match on Cleopatra's Gold and Wild Fire 7's amounting up to $1000, $1777, and $2000, respectively, plus 300 free spins, Slotocash attracts new players. The casino also offers daily bonuses to existing players. It is important to read and understand the terms and conditions of these offers to avoid losing the bonus.
Banking & Payout Speed
The use of Bitcoin and Litecoin cryptocurrencies as a means of deposits and withdrawals is available in the casino. Aside from these cryptocurrencies, the casino also accepts using Visa, MasterCard, instant wire transfer, web wallets, and American express. The payout on Slotocash is from 24 hours to a maximum of 7 days.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Slots tournaments are available
High wagering requirements
Attractive promotion offers
Restrictions for no deposit bonuses
Seamless gaming experience on web and mobile
Special deals to play jackpot games
#9. TG.Casino - Best New Offshore Casino for Crypto Users
TG.Casino tops the chart of excellent offshore casinos in the US that launched in 2023. The casino is accessible on Telegram via a Telegram bot. The casino is fully licensed by Gaming Curacao and offers over 300 casino games. TG.Casino is protected by security measures put in place by the Telegram application, such as end-to-end encryption.
Games
TG.Casino offers more than 300 games, including slots, table games, live dealer games, and more. The slots games are provided by top guns in the gaming industry, comprising Endorphina, Novomatic, Mascot Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, and Spinometal, to name a few. TG.Casino has 22 virtual blackjack tables with different games ranging from single-deck to European blackjack. The casino also offers 8 poker games and 24 virtual and live roulette tables.
Promotions
TG.Casino offers a deposit match welcome bonus of up to 200% with a maximum cap of 10 ETH. To qualify for the bonus, players must deposit at least $25 worth of any of the 11 cryptocurrencies that TG.Casino accepts. The platform also offers promotions such as returning player promos, referral bonuses, and no-deposit bonus codes.
Banking & Payout Speed
Players are not eligible to make fiat deposits at TG.Casino, but they can purchase cryptocurrency through TG.Casino’s Telegram app. Players can use a credit card, debit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet to purchase any of the 11 cryptocurrencies. All deposits and withdrawals at TG.Casino are free, and the casino processes them instantly.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Licensed by a reputable gaming body
Only new players enjoy promotions
There are diverse games from top software providers
Play anonymously with no KYC required
Good welcome bonus for new members
#10. WSM casino - Best Offshore Casino for Meme-centric Slots
Wall Street Memes casino, popularly known as WSM casino, is a relatively new offshore online casino that offers players a safe and discreet online gambling experience. The casino has a native token of $WSM, which players can use aside from other currencies to play their desired gaming option.
Games
Partnering with over 40 gaming developers, WSM casino has made provision for the availability of a vast number of casino games to select from. Over 5000 games are available in the casino, about 3500 slot games, including bonus buy slots, Megaways slots, jackpot slots, and other slots, about 45 roulette tables, 75 blackjack tables, and 30 poker tables. Live dealer show games like Dream Catcher, Deal or No Deal, Monopoly, and more exist. Other games include provably fair games like Plinko, Mines, and Aviator.
Promotions
WSM casino is a developing casino; hence, it has yet to make provisions for many bonus and promotion offers. Irrespective of this fact, the casino has made provision of a juicy welcome bonus for its new players. A welcome bonus of 200% deposit match up to $25,000 plus 200 free spins is awarded to new.
Banking & Payout Speed
Aside from using its native token, $WSM, WSM casino also accepts 13 popular cryptocurrencies, including BCH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT. Unfortunately, the casino is strictly crypto-based; hence, it does not accept other currencies besides cryptocurrencies. The pay-out time is within 24 hours after the request.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Over 5000 choices of games to select from
Restricted in the US hence requires VPN
Accepts many cryptocurrencies
No KYC is required for registration
What is an Offshore Casino?
An offshore casino refers to a casino that is licensed internationally and is therefore available in various countries, including the US. If the website's servers are in a different country, and a US state does not issue a gaming license, you are referring to an offshore casino. Currently, online gambling in the US is regulated at the state level and is only legal in Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
The best offshore casinos offer a comprehensive selection of traditional casino games comparable to those in Las Vegas. This includes popular games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, slots, and poker. In addition, numerous offshore casinos also have physical casino establishments alongside their online casino platforms.
Advantages of Offshore Casinos over Regulated Casinos
When it comes to regulated and offshore online casinos, each has its advantages and disadvantages. The fact is, if you're in a state where online gambling is regulated, you have the option to use both types of casinos. However, if you're in a state where online gambling is not regulated, offshore operators can cater to your needs. For those who have the freedom to choose, here are some factors to consider:
No SSN Requirement: With offshore casinos, you can sign up without providing your Social Security Number (SSN).
Simplified Withdrawals without Tax Withholding: When withdrawing your winnings, offshore casinos offer simpler processes without any taxes being withheld.
Crypto Banking Support: Offshore casinos often support banking transactions using cryptocurrencies.
Our Criteria for Choosing the Best Offshore Casinos for US Players
Choosing the best offshore option can be challenging, as numerous new online casinos exist. Our experts employ rigorous standards to help streamline the process and provide you with the best, ensuring that only the very best make the cut. Here, we will discuss the key factors we consider when rating offshore online casinos.
Casino Games
When searching for offshore casinos, the variety and quantity of casino games available are crucial factors to consider. While certain websites may prioritize slots exclusively, the best sites provide a wide selection of options, including table, specialty, and live dealer games. These games are expected to be from leading software creators to ensure high-quality graphics and gameplay.
Bonuses and Promotions
The games provided by offshore casinos are typically a major attraction for players, while the promotions offered attract new players and retain the existing ones. These bonuses enhance players' bankrolls and enable them to explore the available games. Our review team examined the terms and conditions of these promotions, ensuring that they are fair. However, terms are subject to change, so we advise you to carefully review them before signing up.
Payment Methods
The range of payment methods accepted by offshore casinos can facilitate convenience or hinder players from funding their accounts. That's why we have listed casinos that offer multiple deposit and withdrawal options. These include traditional banking options such as credit/debit cards, wire transfers, eWallets, and cryptocurrencies. However, crypto options are the best as they offer anonymity and do not require additional fees.
Safety and Security
When registering at casinos, players must usually provide personal information and banking details for transactions. Therefore, we recommend selecting an offshore casino website with SSL encryption to safeguard this data from potential hackers. Additionally, opting for a licensed offshore casino guarantees a superior level of fair play.
How to Sign Up for an Offshore Casino
When you're ready to start playing at one of the best offshore sites, follow the steps in the guide below, as it was created to have you signed up and ready to play in no time;
Step 1: Visit The Wild Casino Website
Start by visiting the Wild Casino website. After that, press the orange "Join Now" button. Then, before selecting "Create Account," complete the registration form that appears.
Step 2: Verify Your Wild Casino Account
After successfully creating your account, it is necessary to confirm your email address. Go to your email inbox, locate the email from Wild Casino, and click on the provided link to verify your account.
Step 3: Make A Deposit
After verification, select the "Cashier" tab to make your first deposit. Next, select your preferred payment method from the list of choices and hit "Deposit Now" to finish the payment process.
Step 4: Start Playing
Finally, you are now able to place your bet with Wild Casino. Navigate to the casino section of the website. Explore the available choices and choose the desired casino game.
Popular Games to Play at the Best Offshore Casinos
When playing at the top offshore online casinos, players can choose from various games, including table games, slots, and other specialty offerings. We look more closely at each in more detail below.
Slots
Slots are, without a doubt, the most played online casino game ever. Players swarm to these vibrantly colored and visually appealing games because they offer simple gameplay, few rules, and instant wins. But because these games are so well-liked, software developers have expanded their offerings, so players can now choose from various versions, such as progressive jackpots, video slots, and 3D slots.
Blackjack
Undoubtedly, blackjack is the most played card-based table game. Players try to get their hand as close to 21 as they can without going over before the dealer beats them to it in this high roller-favored game. Although this is the fundamental idea behind the game, offshore casino sites offer several variations.
Roulette
Roulette is a traditional table game involving players watching a dealer spin a big wheel with numbered pockets around it. Next, a tiny white ball is thrown in by the croupier, and it is the players' task to guess which number the ball will land on correctly. Players can also bet on other outcomes, such as whether the ball will land on red or black or an odd or even number. There are various forms of roulette, such as American, French, and European.
Baccarat
Baccarat may not enjoy the same level of popularity as blackjack, but it still holds a significant appeal and is thus offered by reputable offshore casinos. This captivating card game involves players engaging in an intense competition with the banker, creating a suspenseful and thrilling gaming experience.
Poker
Poker is another popular game that offshore casinos provide. In most poker games, the highest-ranking player wins the round. Players will also learn that there are other variations of poker, such as Caribbean Stud, Texas Hold'em, Omaha Hi-Lo, and Pai Gow.
Craps
This table game is considered highly popular in land-based casinos and is now gaining popularity in online gambling platforms, including the top offshore casino sites. The game involves a shooter rolling a pair of dice onto a designated table while spectators place bets based on their predictions of the dice's outcome.
Keno
Keno is a lottery-style game where players choose a set of numbers to wager on. It follows a format similar to other games in the lottery genre. In Keno, players select their desired numbers and then wait for the winning numbers to be drawn. Players can win various prizes depending on how many of their chosen numbers match the drawn ones.
Bonuses Available at Online Casinos
The top offshore casinos offer large selections of bonuses and promotions, enticing both new and returning players. Players can also benefit from various rewards, so let's look at the top bonuses available online below.
Deposit Bonuses
In most cases, deposit bonuses are given by offshore online casinos to players who fund their accounts. These are frequently offered as reload bonuses or welcome matched deposits, where an offshore casino matches a player's deposit up to a predetermined amount. For instance, an offshore casino like Wild Casino provides a 250% match-up bonus on your first deposit, good for up to $1,000.
No Deposit Bonuses
The no-deposit bonus compensates players for simply registering and opening an account instead of deposit bonuses that demand players to fund their accounts to be eligible for the benefit. In this instance, the player receives free site credits from the offshore casino, enabling them to play the games without taking risks.
Free Spins
Free spins are another thrilling bonus that offshore casinos with a huge slot machine selection provide. In this instance, the online casino permits a player to play a certain slot machine's reels a predetermined amount of times. In addition, if the player satisfies the wagering requirements, they can keep any winnings from the bonus spins.
Payment Methods Available at Offshore Casinos
An offshore casino can make it easier for players to fund their accounts and enjoy the games offered by offering more payment methods. As a result, the best offshore online casinos offer a variety of payment methods. We examine the most popular choices below.
Traditional Payment Methods
Traditional payment methods are still widely accepted at offshore casinos, providing players with familiar and convenient options. These methods include credit and debit cards, such as Visa and Mastercard, which most offshore casinos accept. Players can securely link their card information to their casino accounts, allowing quick and easy transactions.
Cryptocurrencies
Offshore casinos offer cryptocurrencies as a payment option, which is not available at regulated online casinos. Cryptocurrencies are fee-free and secure and give players full control over their accounts. Popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are supported by these casinos.
eWallets
Some casino players use eWallets as they act as intermediaries between a player's bank account and their online casino account, offering protection against fraud. This list of offshore casinos collaborate with eWallet providers like EcoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal to cater to this demand.
The Best Offshore Casinos in the US
Despite limited US legalization, players nationwide enjoy online casino games through offshore sites. Our list features top options, with Wild Casino highly recommended. It offers diverse games, enticing promotions, and multiple funding options. Don't miss out on your favorites - sign up at Wild Casino for a welcome reward.
Frequently Asked Questions about Best Offshore Casinos
Are Regulated Offshore Casinos Safe?
Licensed and regulated offshore casinos, like the ones we reviewed, are safe. They prioritize account security by employing encryption measures.
What are the best offshore online casinos for US players?
Our page features a list of our top ten offshore casinos. These reputable brands offer a wide range of captivating games, convenient banking options, and generous bonuses. Currently, our number-one recommendation is Wild Casino.
How Can I Gamble Online At An Offshore Casino?
Gambling at offshore online casinos is simple. Choose a casino, register, deposit funds, select a game, set your stake, and start playing.
