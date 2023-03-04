Best Nurse Shoes - Top 7 Sneakers For Nurses [2023]

You've probably been searching for the best shoes for nurses to carry you throughout your shift. How often have you had to get a new pair of nursing clogs?

Choosing among so many shoe brands and finding the proper footwear is challenging. You have New Balance and uncomfortable slip-on sneakers that are so expensive.

So, we have gathered the top seven manufacturers of the most durable and comfortable shoes for healthcare professionals.

Best Shoe Brands For Medical Professionals - Top Shoes For Nurses, Doctors, & Surgeons

We know a lot of nurses that wear tennis shoes for support. But it's time to let them go; here are some of the best shoe brands for nurses and other medical professionals.

What Are The Best Shoes For Nurses?

In purchasing shoes for nurses, here are some factors to consider.

Comfortable Shoes

The best shoes for nurses must ooze with comfort. Find footwear with a padded collar, smooth texture, and a cushioned insole.



You don't need unsupportive shoes as a nurse since you'd be doing your job for hours. Find the right shoes with a wide toe box, breathable mesh, and extra cushioning.

Slip-resistant

Your job as a nurse is challenging. You sometimes need to run around to get the job done, so a pair of anti-slip sneakers helps in keeping keep you safe on the job.



This kind of nurse footwear prevents accidents like slips and falls. You can perform your job without worrying about accidents by wearing anti-slip shoes.

Lightweight

Shoes that are light as a feather are what nurses need to perform their jobs efficiently. You are always on your feet, attending to patients, so your footwear must not burden you. Always opt for a lightweight pair of shoes. They will make your job easier.

Durable

Durability is a major factor in choosing the best pair of nurse shoes. You often work long hours on your feet, and you can’t afford to wear shoes that will break down while you are doing your rounds.



Buy sneakers from a brand known for exceptionally durable, wear-resistant, and rugged shoes for the medical field. Plus, durable footwear is cost-effective and long-lasting.

Closed-toe

Accidents can happen anytime in your line of work, especially in a busy hospital or clinic. You must always protect your toes because an injured foot renders you helpless. So buy shoes with closed toes.

Breathable

You need to protect your feet from infections by wearing breathable shoes. No matter how many hours you work, it’s essential to let your feet breathe so there will be no accumulation of germs and bacteria.



Additionally, wearing breathable sneakers prevents smelly feet. We suggest looking for shoes with a mesh upper to cool your feed after a long shift, and antimicrobial lining helps too.

Adjustable Fit

It’s always better to wear adjustable shoes - not just slip ons. Nurse’s sneakers have shoe laces or straps that allow you to adjust the fit to make them more comfortable for you to wear.

Stylish (Like Your Favorite Tennis Shoes!)

Your shoes should be stylish, chic, and fashionable. As a nurse, you encounter hundreds, if not thousands, of people in your line of work. So it’s ideal for wearing footwear that is easy on the eyes.



Stylish sneakers don’t need to be expensive. Find a brand that offers fashionable footwear at affordable costs (which we're about to give.)

Sustainability

Sustainable shoes are made from recycled, eco-friendly, and sustainably-grown materials. Choosing this footwear makes you instrumental in leaving less carbon footprint on the planet.

Snibbs

Snibbs features nurse shoes that are expertly created in Los Angeles, and the most reputable facilities in China perform the actual manufacturing processes. The Snibbs brand was founded in 2015.

Nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, and people outside the medical field are fond of using Snibbs for many reasons.

The brand offers a commitment to providing comfortable footwear to people working in the healthcare industry. As a result, it leads to the creation of the best nurse footwear in the world.

Snibbs Shoe Brand & Product Features

Comfort & Support Level (Especially for People With Plantar Fasciitis pain)

Snibbs Footwear fits almost perfectly on all feet sizes. In addition, it has a design that provides utter comfort, breathability, and smooth inner texture.

The shoe offers a high support level for the feet and ankles, so you can walk, run, or jog. It's scientifically designed specifically for people in the health industry. It uses a special foam to help users with plantar fasciitis pain.

Snibbs shoes are meticulously and expertly designed by a top-level orthopedic surgeon Dr. Snibb. The SNIBBS TECH™ insole makes your feet comfortable and free from fatigue, heel pain, bacteria, and odor.

It is designed by a new york based podiatrist for its fellow nurses and other health workers. You can do rounds up and down the hospital floors to the operating room without having any problems with your footwear.

Fashionable Appearance

The Snibbs also features chic and fashionable looks. Snibbs aims to create stylish nurses' shoes that exceed the expectations of shoe critics.

Tested Non-Slip Traction

The high traction capability of the Snibbs footwear offers high non-slip traction, which helps prevent falling on the floor.



In addition, the nurse footwear from Snibbs goes through a Brungraber Mark II Test certification to prove that the shoes are resistant to water, oil, grease, and other slippery substances.

Sustainable Materials

Snibbs use vegan, biodegradable, and 100% recycled materials for their high-quality sneakers. Typically, discarded shoes degrade after 1,000 years. Snibbs utilizes Midori Bio for shoe production so that the nurse footwear will decompose in three to five years only.

Snibbs Shoes For Nurses Pros & Cons

Pros

Best functional work sneakers for real nurses and other workers

Engineered by an orthopedic doctor

Certified slip, wear and tear, heel support, and water resistant

Ortholite customizes the insole

Heavy-duty TPU material for the midsole

Adjustable fit with a seamless slip-on design

Closed-toe with enough room for wiggling

Lightweight, machine-washable

Cons

A bit expensive

On Cloud

On Cloud wants to revolutionize the footwear industry, and its primary goal is to produce the most premium shoes for nurses and other healthcare workers.

As the second top manufacturer of the best shoes for nurses, On Cloud produces stylish and durable footwear in Zurich, Switzerland.

On Cloud Shoe Brand & Product Features

Comfort & Support Level

The comfort and support level of On Cloud are high. The shoes are lightweight, breathable, and filled with soft cushioning for shock resistance. It's wide enough for the toes, which benefits users with flat feet.

Wearing sneakers from this brand allows you to be flexible as you work as a nurse. Even outside your workplace, the On nurses' shoes are perfect for strenuous activities.

Fashionable Appearance

The intelligent speed lacing system enhances the fashionable look of the footwear. Many nurses love to wear the modern designs of shoes from this brand since they are not only suitable for medical facilities and social settings.

Tested Non-Slip Traction

The sneakers from On Cloud have good traction, but they are not officially certified as non-slip traction. However, wearing nurse footwear will not lead to slippery falls.

Sustainable Materials

On Cloud uses vegan fabrics, organic cotton, recycled polyester, and wool. So, the shoes from this brand have sustainable materials. Soon, On Cloud plans to use 100% mulesing-free wool and 100% organic cotton for superior sustainability.

On Cloud Shoes for Nurses Pros & Cons

On Cloud conquers the 2nd spot for the top nurse footwear. But there is also a drawback when it comes to this brand.

Pros

Patented and cushioned CloudTec sole

Time-saving due to elastic-closure technology

Made with anti-microbial mesh for superior breathability

Lightweight and durable

Stylish, ultra-light, and uber-cushioned

Cons

Limited shoe width options

Bala

The Bala brand was established in 2019 with the tangible goal of providing footwear solutions to healthcare professionals. This shoe brand was established in 2019 with the tangible goal of providing footwear solutions to healthcare professionals.

The base of operation of Bala is in Portland. However, the best shoes for nurses from this brand are produced in China.

Bala Shoe Brand & Product Features

Comfort & Support Level

Bala sneakers are incredibly comfortable to wear. The cushioning is soft and firm, and the heel support keeps the feet safe.

Additionally, there is enough toe space for wiggling. So even while wearing closed-toe shoes, you can still comfortably move your toes for a bit of exercise.

Fashionable Appearance

If you’re looking for stylish nurses' shoes, then you can rely on the exquisite designs of Bala footwear. Your confidence is greatly improved by the aesthetics of the sneakers from this brand. They are not only for long hours of working on your feet but also great for socializing.

Tested Non-Slip Traction

You need sneakers that will keep you safe in your line of work. The Bala shoes have a high traction level.

So even if you work in a slippery environment, you can trust that your shoes will always keep you grounded.

You need a great pair of shoe that will keep you safe in your line of work for long periods - and Bala nurse footwear is a good fit for your needs.

Sustainable Materials

Bala uses rubber materials for their footwear. They are not 100% sustainable, but the brand is looking into sustainable options in the future.

Bala Shoes For Nurses Pros & Cons

Pros

Developed by biomechanics experts for extreme comfort

Quiet sneakers for walking and running, plus high traction

Slip water, and wear and tear-resistant, which makes it all-day wear

Machine washable and durable

Firm yet soft cushioning

Cons

Limited color options

Gales

2020 is the birth year of Gales in Malibu, CA. Even as a toddler footwear company, this brand is the 3rd manufacturer of the best shoes for nurses.

Rob Gregg, the founder, designed the first and most brilliant PPE sneakers to handle the hectic schedule of nurses during the pandemic.

Gales Shoe Brand & Product Features

Comfort & Support Level

Wearing the Gales footwear allows you to perform your tasks as a healthcare professional more efficiently. Since the nurses' shoes from Gales are designed to combat the busy schedule of nurses, the manufacturer specifically made the footwear comfortable. They are lightweight, adequately cushioned, and breathable.

Fashionable Appearance

Though the shoes from this brand are primarily designed for comfort, the shoes' appearance is modern and fashionable. So even if you wear the Gales’ shoes for nurses outside of work, your confidence level is still high thanks to the stylish footwear.

Tested Non-Slip Traction

No matter what your workday looks like, the Gales’ nurse clogs will keep you from slipping, tripping, or falling - thanks to the non-slip traction technology of the best PPE footwear in the country.

Plus, the shoes are 100% waterproof. So your feet are safe even if you’re working in the field under heavy rain. You have good traction on this footwear, so the risk of an accident is low.

Sustainable Materials

Gales is proud to be an environment-friendly shoe company. They utilize recycled materials to manufacture their clogs, and they rely on clean solar energy to create their products. Using sustainable materials, Gales is one of the leading brands that help keep the earth healthy.

Gales Shoes for Nurses Pros & Cons

Pros

Orhtolite insoles, long-term cushioning, and arch support

Machine washable, lightweight, and non-slip traction

Breathable, high traction, and extra soft

Antimicrobial with microbe barrier protection

Made with eco-friendly and semi-recycled materials

Cons

Not puncture proof

Dansko - Durable Nurse Shoes

Dansko

With over 150 brilliant employees, Dansko Clogs manufactures one of the best footwear for the health industry.

This brand has state-of-the-art production facilities, and they have great features. Since they started, Dansko’s goal has never changed: to help improve people's lives through the best footwear globally.

Dansko Shoe Brand & Product Features

Comfort & Support Level

The built-in arch support of the Dansko shoes safeguards your feet and ankle all day and night. The cushioned footbed is comfortable, and the overall construction supports your feet well.

This work shoe may also help prevent knee pain, aching feet, and even joint pain with its supportive insoles.

Fashionable Appearance

The shoes for nurses by Dansko have the primary purpose of providing stability for nurses. But their appearance is good too. The clogs look presentable and stylish, so wearing them anywhere is a good choice.

Tested Non-Slip Traction

Its nursing clogs have high non-slip traction. Working long shifts with good traction and a durable rubber outsole seems effortless with Dansko footwear.

Sustainable Materials

Dansko uses bio-based EVA material for the production of its sneakers. This brand cares for the environment, and they turn to sustainable materials to protect the planet.

Dansko Shoes for Nurses Pros & Cons

Pros

High traction, roomy toe space, and adjustable

Moisture management for odorless feet

Removable footbed, memory foam, and lightweight

Contoured midsole and padded instep

Shock absorption

Cons

Reports about fading colors and stain-resistants

Clove - Nurse Footwear

Clove Clove

Clove was established in 2018 in Philadelphia, PA. This brand is deeply committed to producing high-quality nursing shoes for healthcare workers.

Clove Shoe Brand & Product Features

Comfort & Support Level

Every pair of shoes at Clove is very comfortable. With upgraded arch support, wearing footwear in a medical setting offers comfort.

Fashionable Appearance

The stylish shoes of Clove are one of the favorites of nurses and other healthcare professionals. The footwear is not only comfortable but fashionable at the same time.

Tested Non-Slip Traction

With user safety in mind, Clove creates non-slip traction for nurses, restaurant workers, and other working professionals. The shoes have good traction, so you can work in any environment and still work safely.

Sustainable Materials

Clove uses materials that are cruelty-free, and the nurse clogs have a low impact on the environment. When you buy Clove, know that you’re wearing footwear from sustainable sources.

Clove Shoes For Nurses Pros & Cons

Pros

Water-resistant, easy to clean, and seamless slip on and off

Noiseless work shoes with the high capability

Superior arch support

Breathable

Cons

Limited color options

Alegria - Quality Nurse Shoes

Alegria

Alegria partners with a highly reputable shoe manufacturing company in China to create comfortable, affordable, and durable footwear for healthcare professionals.

Algeria Shoe Brand & Product Features

Comfort & Support Level

Alegria offers comfortable nursing kicks - thanks to the cushioned footbed and reliable arch support. Your feet won’t tire easily while wearing this kind of footwear for hours.

Fashionable Appearance

Though not as stylish and fashionable as Snibbs, the footwear from Alegria has decent designs.

Tested Non-Slip Traction

The slip-resistant outsoles of the Alegria shoes are great for working in hospitals, clinics, restaurants, and other facilities with risks of slippery floors.

Sustainable Materials

Alegria uses sustainable materials that also help the environment. Each pair of footwear is made from top-grade cork and polyurethane materials. These materials are cheaper, so the brand can sell them at affordable rates.

Alegria Shoes For Nurses Pros & Cons

Pros

Slip-resistant and Secure interlocking technology

honeycombed shoe bed

Polyurethane cushion with durable arch support

Memory foam for superior comfortability

Cons

Poor customer service

Final Thoughts - Best Nursing Shoes

Being a nurse is already a hard job, so why not reward yourself with a durable pair of shoes? You deserve the best shoes for nurses to help you move comfortably.



Snibbs give you durable and comfortable shoes with a sense of fashion. Say goodbye to your tennis shoes at work. Invest in nursing shoes that keep your feet cool and rested - these are the only shoes you need at work.



Don't just rely on compression socks for comfort. Lace-up and get ready for a long shift.