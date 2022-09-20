Best Nootropics: Top 3 Brain Supplements & Smart Drugs

You have a lot to think about each day! Our brains generate thousands of thoughts per day- some random, some informational, some just because we’re bored. But let your mind wander, and your productivity suffers.

What is a person to do?

The answer: Natural Nootropics! Consider using a nootropic to increase your focus, retain memories and information, and increase productivity.

In this article, we’ve rounded up three of the most loved nootropic formulas on the internet to help you be your best at work, school, and personal endeavors. These supplements are natural, legal, and safe, so have a look.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Nootropics To Boost Memory Power In 2022

NooCube - Overall Best Nootropics For Mental Performance; Top Pick

Mind Lab Pro - Popular Nootropics Promoting Cognitive Function

Focus Factor - Best Brain Health Supplement For Cognitive Performance

#1. NooCube - Overall Best Nootropics For Mental Performance; Top Pick

The NooCube formula was created by neuroscientists, which gives it a favorable impression. By increasing the neurotransmitters in our brain, also known as our brain’s “messengers,” NooCube could boost your concentration, making you more efficient and productive in your daily tasks.

Some ingredients of NooCube have shown great promise in alleviating dementia and Alzheimer’s. For example, customers report less brain fog, easier time with memory retention, and an easier time handling mental challenges both in and out of their workplaces/studies.

It was hard to locate anything negative about the product, even for practical matters like shipping and refund policies. The customer satisfaction rate for NooCube is high.



NooCube states their biohacking supplements may increase brain functionality, boost your memory, and help you take on high-level cognitive decline tasks such as multitasking. In addition, you may notice an increase in your mental energy, finding it easy to face your tasks head-on. The capsules kick in in just 30 minutes.

Highlights

Ingredients

All ingredients are tested and studied for maximum cognitive performance ability. Here are the ingredients you can look forward to:

Alpha GPC: Could increase neurotransmitters within the brain. Necessary for concentration and memory, it could be a treatment for Alzheimer’s because of how well it boosts cognitive function.

Cat’s Claw: An antioxidant that could boost brain health and provide protection from cellular damage in the brain power.

Huperzine A: Slows the breakdown of neurotransmitters and creates a surplus of them, which may boost memory retention, mental function, and cognitive abilities.

Oat Straw: Could help boost cognitive function by increasing blood to your brain, encouraging you to be more alert.

Bacopa: May help improve brain function, improve cognitive function and help with damaged neuron repairs.

L-Theanine/L-Tyrosine: Amino acids that are great for focus and reduction of stress. L-tyrosine is necessary to create dopamine and adrenaline, which improve focus.

As a side note, you will notice that magnesium stearate is also included in the formula. It is only here to prevent the ingredients from sticking together. Moreover, this formula is free of caffeine.

Pricing

NooCube offers huge savings if you buy in bulk. One bottle is $60 but purchasing two bottles for $120 nets you a third bottle for free.

The most popular bundle in the store is $180, and you get 6 bottles of the supplement. Be sure to also watch for flash sales, which can save you 20% on your order. Best of all, shipping is free.

Customer Service

All purchases are covered using the brand’s 60-day money-back guarantee. You can enjoy NooCube with no risk!

They have plenty of information on their website to help you learn about nootropics and smart drugs and how they work. It is great news for people who are brand-new to biohacking or unsure about brain derived neurotrophic factors.

Their customer care team is available from 9 am to 5 pm Monday-Friday. Feel free to use their online contact form or call them up. Best of all, they have a live chat service.

Pros

Customers are very satisfied with NooCube

Free shipping

Packaging is discreet

Over 100K happy customers can’t be wrong

60-day money-back guarantee

It could help dispel brain fog

Cons

This product is only sold online.

#2. Mind Lab Pro - Popular Nootropics Promoting Cognitive Function

With over a million bottles sold over six continents, Mind Lab Pro says it is the world’s best nootropic. It uses advanced nutrient forms, is tested via third parties, and is proven using independent studies.

It is ideal for people from all walks of life. Whether you are a professional trying to climb the corporate ladder, an older adult who wishes to stay active, or a college student seeking to make the dean’s list, Mind Lab Pro may be able to help.

It takes just 30 minutes for Mind Lab Pro to kick in finally, and it could get more effective the longer you use it. The site even indicates some users might feel a difference in cognition if they stop taking the supplement.

Mind Lab Pro backs its product with the best ingredients and research, plus special attention is paid to the formula at every step of production to ensure quality and freshness.

Leeds University of the UK reviewed Mind Lab Pro and was impressed with what they saw. They even submitted their research for publication in various scientific journals.

Highlights

Quality Ingredients

Citicoline can help stimulate brain cells minus the crash after taking a stimulant. It could improve memory, mood, and attention span.

Lion’s Mane: This mushroom could help healthily replicate brain cells. It could help you balance your moods and improve cognition in older adults, especially those with cognitive impairment.

Maritime Pine Bark: This offers compounds that might help with focus and mental energy. Moreover, its high antioxidant concentration could help neutralize free radicals within the brain.

Rhodiola Rosea: This root could help you process information faster and improve your learning capacity along with your attention span. It may reduce cortisol, the stress hormone which impacts our overall well-being.

Phosphatidylserine: The brain is a fatty organism made of 15% Phosphatidylserine. The role of this substance is to optimize neurotransmitters and receptors to assist with communication among the brain and body. It could help slow brain deterioration.

Price Points

The pricing of Mind Lab Pro is somewhat higher, and the prices aren’t as competitive as NooCube.

A one-month supply of Mind Lab Pro will be $69. Two bottles cost $138.

There are no free bottles to be had until you buy three bottles for $207. That will get you a fourth free bottle, which saves you 25%. You will also have to pay shipping fees if your order is under $180.

Customer Service

Mind Lab Pro has 24 hours a day customer support, so somebody’s always around to provide help or guidance when you need it. Customer service queries are handled via email or online web contact form. They try to write back within 30 minutes of receiving your question.

They offer a 30-day performance Promise. However, this applies only to the first order you place. You can feel free to contact their customer service team if you need information on making a return.

Pros

All orders get shipped within 24 hours

11 quality, research-proven brain enhancers

The site is full of helpful info about nootropics

Endorsed by Leeds University

Third-party tested for safety

Cons

You have to spend a lot to get free shipping

#3. Focus Factor - Best Brain Health Supplement For Cognitive Performance

Focus Factor is created by the brand known as Neurohacker Collective. It is a company known for using a range of great ingredients to induce different benefits in the user.

You may be turned off at first by the huge ingredients list that Focus Factor boasts. However, they are all there for a reason. You'll find 7 neuro-vitamins, 2 choline donors, 2 antioxidants, 5 amino acids, 6 extracts of important adaptogens, and 6 nootropic compounds.

The blend was formulated to boost focus and motivation by enhancing your mental clarity, cognition, and memory.

The formula is backed by real physicians who are impressed with Focus Factor 's positive effects on its patients and the positive differences it makes in the doctors’ own lives.

You should cycle this brain supplement- that is, take the recommended 4 capsules every day for five days before taking two off.

These two days off don’t need to be consecutive, but they must be done each week. It will maximize the nootropic’s benefits but prevent the body and brain from building a tolerance to the supplement.

Highlights

Ingredients

Let’s now take a look at the ingredients you get with Focus Factor:

Celastrus paniculatus Seed Extract

Huperzia serrata Leaf Extract

Vitamin B6

DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)

Rhodiola Rosea Root

Bacopa Monnieri

L-Theanine

Alpha GPC

Organic Coffeeberry

Vitamin D3

Uridine-5

DL-Phenylalanine

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Niacin

Velvet Bean Seed Extract

Ginkgo biloba Leaf Extract

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine

Coleus forskohlii Root Extract

Vitamin B12

Taurine

Pantothenic Acid

Artichoke Leaf Extract

Phosphatidylserine

Vitamin C

Citicoline

Thiamine

As you can see, there are plenty of great ones contained within this stellar formula.

Pricing

The price points for Focus Factor are not simple, as we saw with our other brands featured on the list today. Without using the subscribe and save option, one lone bottle costs $139 and offers you 22 days’ worth of servings.

There are zero bulk-buying savings as well. Instead, you will get a discount when you sign up for their subscription and save the program. For example, the first shipment of Focus Factor costs $70 and then increases to roughly $120 every four weeks.

There are other choices of nootropics as well on the Focus Factor site. In addition, you can enjoy Qualia Night, Qualia Life, and Focus Factor in a bundle for $289 every month, with the first shipment priced at an introductory rate of $169.

Feel free to cancel at any moment, and understand you are not bound to any contract. But, do understand that you can only get two bottles of Focus Factor in every transaction on the company website.

Friendly Customer Service

You are free to text, email, or call the customer service reps from 9 am -5 pm on weekdays. There is a wide helping of info on the company site, and the FAQs and customer reviews are helpful for the most common queries. The site is highly professional and a pleasure to view, but the volume of info can be overwhelming if you’re brand new to nootropics.

The 100-day money-back guarantee means you will get results and complete satisfaction. If you don’t, you can enjoy a refund with zero hassle. Of course, there are zero returns you have to make; the product is yours. But you will get all your money back. The catch is that you are limited to one guarantee per home, and it only applies to first-time buyers.



Focus Factor clients are not upset at their purchases. On the contrary, testimonials have indicated customers noticed long-term improvements in their focus and cognition, and most are glad to pay the price for their results.

Pros

Subscribe ‘n save option helps you stay stocked up

GMO/gluten-free formula

Vegan safe

100-days money-back guarantee

Caffeine-free formula available

Cons

You have to take 7 capsules every day

The formula is expensive

How We Made This List Of Best Nootropic Supplements

How did we select the best nootropic supplements to create this list? Now it’s time to learn. Read on to discover our methodology.

But first, a bit of background: We know loads of products are flooding the market, all of which claim to be the ideal biohacking supplement to help you get mentally stronger. It becomes a Sisyphean task to figure out which one is the best.

The minute details and the scientific terms of how the mind works are interesting, but unless you’re a scientist/doctor/biologist, it becomes very confusing at times.

So, we have researched carefully to locate only the best, safest, and most effective nootropic supplements on the market.

Here are the criteria we checked the supplements against:

Scientific Backing

Checking that a supplement contains ingredients proven by science to help your mind and brain functionality was part of the process. Ingredients proven to do a great job will be more effective and entice you to spend your money with confidence.

Customer Thoughts

The customer is always correct. We reviewed customer testimonials, articles like these, and YouTube video testimonials to see what customers said.

We read all reviews, good, bad, and neutral- these tend not to be honest. Looking over the reviews on the product site and third-party websites like Trustpilot offered an unbiased look at the product’s capabilities.

Side Effects

Side effects are not to be worried about with these supplements so long as you take them properly. They are all-natural as well, which makes them safer. However, you must still pay attention to what’s inside these supplements.

If you have caffeine sensitivity, you should select a nootropic with none of that ingredient to minimize your side effect risk. You may still experience minor side effects, but customers can tolerate them in exchange for the nootropic benefits.

Customer Service

Companies that take good care of their clientele are the ones that foster trust and brand loyalty. We looked at the ease of getting in touch with these companies, how quickly they responded to our email/phone queries and how they responded to customer questions and complaints on third-party sites.

We reviewed these brands for a money-back guarantee/exchange policy. It is great if you are a customer and demonstrates confidence in their product. Money-back guarantees are a good way to try a product without taking a risk. The longer the satisfaction guarantee, the better.

Price Point

Price plays a huge role in what we buy, the goal being a balance of value for money and quality. Selecting a cheaper nootropic may not get you the results you want, even though it feels easy on the wallet.

On the same note, the more expensive brands do not mean quality because of their big investment. Therefore, we have selected items with the best price tags, with all the info required to make an informed choice (minus your doctor's approval, mind you).

Buying Guide: Factors To Consider Before Choosing The Best Brain Supplements

Not sure what to think about when you buy your nootropics? Then use our handy buying guide to help you make an informed decision.

Understand The Benefits

There are lots of reasons for using adderall alternatives. These are great for your mind and body health.

Check out the reasons why:

Great For Brain Health and Brain Energy

Did you know the brain consumes about 20% of our body's energy? For this reason, studying hard or working on a tough project can be exhausting, even though you're sitting on your butt and reading. Nootropics could energize your brain to keep you from depleting your mental energy supply.

Greater Alertness

By fostering the stimulation of dopamine and adrenaline, you can stay alert for greater periods. It is ideal if you are working out or doing some sort of athletic endeavor or studying for a big test. You may notice that your reaction is faster; you think of solutions to problems faster and work faster than normal.

Managing Stress

Some nootropics may lower the cortisol within your body, which builds when you experience bouts of stress. Taking control of the stress levels within our body and keeping them under control helps our well-being overall and provides a mental fortitude to take on other challenges.

May Be Helpful If You Have Alzheimer’s

Some testimonials indicated that nootropics were helpful in customers with dementia. By supporting your brain as you get older, you may help reduce the severity of cognitive/memory changes as you age.

Greater Productivity

Nootropics can help you switch between tasks easier. You could find that multitasking becomes a lot easier. Without the time it takes to mentally switch from task to task, you’ll find that you can get a lot done in a much shorter time.

Even breezing through smaller tasks will make your day much faster. It is great if you have a short-term task that requires a large amount of your mental focus or if you are working on a tough deadline.

Consider the Side Effects

Using your nootropics in a safe, responsible way will ensure you have a small risk of adverse side effects. However, even in the best nootropic supplements with the finest natural ingredients, you can still become affected.

Here are the side effects you should know before you start using nootropics:

Dependency

This is one of the most concerning aspects of nootropic usage. If you take these supplements for an extended period, your brain cells might rely on the nootropic chemicals. As a result, they could stop producing brain chemicals of their own.

This issue will worsen if users increase their dose to get the same effect they had when they first began using nootropics.

In addition, it may cause dependence, which leads to withdrawal symptoms when you cease using them. So, stick to the recommended dosage and take them when necessary.

Headaches

Increased brain activity and neurological function may lead to headaches in some folks. You could experience such headaches if you are not creating enough necessary neurochemicals fast enough or overworked synapses. Also, if a nootropic has caffeine, you could feel a headache once the effects wear off.

Overstimulation

If you use too many nootropics at any time, you may experience overstimulation. You may experience diarrhea or headaches as a result of this overstimulation.

So, be sure you stay with the dosage as written on the label. This action will keep overstimulation away for most folks. If this is still bothering you, take a smaller dose, or talk to the product’s customer care team about getting a refund or exchange.

Trouble Staying Asleep/Falling Asleep

Staying focused and keeping your brain topped up on energy is great for the day but a real problem at night.

If you take an incorrect dosage during the day, it could cause sleep disruption. If you wake up feeling tired, you might take even more nootropics to compensate. The cycle will continue until something is done.

You might wish to take a nootropic during morning hours so that you can enjoy the effects and they can wear off before bed. However, if sleep disruption continues, try a lesser potent supplement, or quit taking them. Having a quality sleep matters most with brain health.

FAQs: Everything About Best Nootropics

How Can I Get the Most Out of My Nootropics?

You always want to make sure you’re getting the most out of your purchase. And you can do so- in ways that involve forming healthy habits outside of taking your nootropic supplement each day.



Get Your Sleep

This is very hard to do- after all, we are employees, parents, and caregivers. However, getting enough rest will let your brain recharge and refresh itself. Try to switch your electronic devices off about 1 hour before you sleep. You could also take a warm shower before bed.

Keep your bedroom cool, avoid alcoholic drinks, and ensure your room is darkened. You should also go to bed at a similar hour each evening and set your alarm for the same time each day. You could also use scents like lavender oil to help you relax and drift off.

Eat Well

Making sure you’re eating the right foods is a big help in keeping your brain and body healthy. Eat foods packed with antioxidants- leafy greens and blueberries are two examples- plus fish and lots of water.

These are foods that support the healthy function of our brains. In addition, the way you eat can fuel your body to go all day long, so eat foods that don’t cause a sugar crash. This way, you’ll feel ready to take on the day with vigor.

Meditate

Meditation is an old technique but highly effective. It is linked to the reduction of stress and increased mindfulness. Giving your cognition a short break from the mental strain of everyday life can help you see things in a new light and approach problems with a clear frame of mind.

Could These Nootropics Help Me Drop Weight?

Nootropics and weight loss are not directly correlated. But some of the ingredients found to improve the function of your brain are the same stuff you find in various weight loss supplements.

Amino Acids like L-tyrosine and l-theanine, along with Rhodiola Rosea Root, are all used to stimulate hormones that might induce weight loss.

If a stack of nootropics offers you energy and mental stimulation, you might find it easier to make healthy lifestyle choices.

It’s worth noting your brain cells are better off with a healthful diet and exercise regimen, so while we don’t have a direct link that suggests nootropics are ideal for weight loss, they may help you drop weight after all.

Why Are These Nootropics So Pricey?

At first glance, you may wonder why spending so much on these supplements is a good idea. After all, a cup of coffee is much cheaper and tastes better. But the ingredients in these supplements are backed by scientific research and are carefully selected to be optimal for your brain.

Growing and harvesting ingredients of the best quality, and the testing and research of such ingredients, is not a cheap venture. In addition, you also have to consider the cost of advertising and packaging these supplements.

The cognition benefits you get from the nootropics are worth the funds spent.

Will These Nootropics Increase My IQ?

No evidence suggests nootropics increase your IQ. However, improving cognitive function and brain function plus memory retention could help you learn and store information better.

Who Is a Good Candidate for The Use of Nootropics?

You should always consult a doctor before taking your nootropic supplements, especially if you have any brain health conditions or take medication already.

If you take prescription meds for bipolar, anxiety, depression, or anything that concerns your mental well-being or cognitive health, avoid nootropics until your doctor OK’s their usage.

Can I Take Them Before a Test?

There are a few answers to this query. At first, nootropics seem like a fantastic way to increase your brain activity and get the creative juices flowing, which are important when taking a test. However, there are more factors to consider.

First off, taking nootropics before your brain has fully developed can cause negative side effects long-term.

Second, these side effects may hinder you from doing your best. For example, you might experience nausea or headache when you are supposed to be testing.

The main thing to consider is the dependency on nootropics- what if you feel you cannot perform properly on the test without them? What if your school finds out and bans their use?

Therefore, you should speak to a medical professional before taking these drugs, especially those of you under 25.

Can You Use Nootropics Long-Term with No Side Effects?

Nootropic usage started recently. The long-term effects of these biohacking supplements are relatively unknown. The age at which you first begin using nootropics may also play a role.

If you take nootropics in your later years to prevent deterioration of the brain cells, constant usage of the nootropics may be helpful.

But for teens and young adults, taking nootropics may pose a problem. After all, the brain does not mature until age 25, so problems could arise.

If your brain comes to rely on supplements to get what it needs in development, it could lead to problems later in life or natural deficiencies.

The frequency of how often you take the nootropics- e.g., when needed or every day- could also play a role in your risk of long-term side effects.

Your best bet is to consult a healthcare professional before taking them or use them only when necessary- at work during presentations or at school before you take a test.

Wrap-Up: Improve Mental Performance With The Use Of Best Nootropics

When properly used, nootropics can have benefits that are out of this world. Before buying them, consider why you are buying them. Do you need cognition enhancement? Do you need it for long-term usage? If you speak to your healthcare provider, you should ensure it is safe for your health.

NooCube is a great value, and they ship their products lightning fast. Moreover, their product is backed by scientific research and includes the finest ingredients of any nootropic. Also, their customer service is friendly and prompt.

Their customer service is out of this world, and their fast shipping makes them perfect. Enjoy the benefits!

