Best Nootropics Of 2023: Top 3 Smarts Drugs And Nootropic Stacks

In today’s world, it’s easy to become distracted, stressed, and utterly exhausted.

Eventually, it’s going to catch up with you. You’re going to crash and burn, become frustrated, or just lose your temper.

These emotions get out of control for some of us and affect our day-to-day lives.

But why let this happen when there are options? For example, you can try out nootropics to help you gain some peace of mind.

Nootropics are becoming quite popular, but they’ve been around forever. Caffeine, for example, is a nootropic. These are supplements that help you increase cognitive function and brain activity.

Nootropics can help in many areas of your life, whether you’re at work or dealing with family obligations. So, let’s learn about the best nootropics out there.

Best Nootropics And Cognitive Enhancers

#1. NooCube - Overall Best Nootropics(Number#1 in the US)

NooCube



Noocube is one of the best nootropics designed to enhance your brain’s productivity. The supplement first hit the scene in 2016 and has helped over 100,000 people improve their cognition.

Wolfson brands are the company behind the supplement. They create their top-quality supplements in FDA-approved plants. You might have heard about their products, PhenQ and Testoprime.

This nootropic is intended for people aged 18 and up. This product may increase your multitasking ability, enhance your focus, increase mental speed, and keep your memory sharp.

Highlights

The Noocube supplement has many highlights about it, so let’s have a look before going into the ingredients.

Better focus and concentration: NooCube increases neurotransmitters within the brain, such as dopamine and acetylcholine. These biochemicals increase your mental concentration and focus. Upon taking NooCube, you’ll enjoy a more remarkable improvement in your focus, and you’ll find it’s harder to get distracted.

Better Memory, Critical Thinking, Learning: Neurotransmitters within the brain are necessary for communication among the neurons. This communication is vital as you learn new skills and create memories.

NooCube stimulates the creation of these essential neurotransmitters. Therefore, you get a faster recall, better learning ability, and better thinking. NooCube also guards your brain against free radicals, inflammation, and beta-amyloid plaque.

More Creativity: A brain wave known as the Alpha wave is necessary for creative thinking. The brain naturally creates these during relaxation and processing small amounts of information. It usually happens before we fall asleep and right when we get up each morning. NooCube increases the production of these particular waves. Using this supplement, your creative juices just keep on flowing as the day goes on. So now you know why you think of silly things right before falling asleep!

Greater Mental Energy: Some parts of the NooCube increase the blood flow to our brain. Blood is the primary method our brain receives the nutrients and materials required for energy. Therefore, NooCube keeps the brain working all day long.

Alpha GPC: Alpha GPC unleashes choline which increases the manufacture of essential neurotransmitters like dopamine and acetylcholine within the brain.

Acetylcholine gets called the “learning neurotransmitter” because it plays a significant role in learning, memory, alertness, motivation, and focus. Dopamine is also important because it enhances our moods, motivation, and focus. Alpha GPIC may improve our cognitive function.

Huperzine A: Huperzine A was obtained from a Chinese Club Moss plant. It is a cognitive booster because it guards against a degrading enzyme that attacks acetylcholine. By using this, the acetylcholine levels go up within the brain and its benefits. Huperzine A also guards against nerve cell destruction. These benefits render it effective in fighting cognitive aging in dementia patients and older folks.

Cat’s Claw: Cat’s Claw comes from a plant scientifically called Uncaria Tomentosa. It grows only within the Amazon rainforest, however. And among its many benefits, it also offers anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. In addition, some research shows that this plant has antioxidants that guard against the death of brain cells caused by free radicals.

Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi): This Indian plant is essential because it has bacosides or neuroprotective compounds. These are regulators of neurotransmitters. They decrease/increase the production of biochemicals as required within the brain. The biggest neurotransmitters are serotonin, dopamine, GABA, and acetylcholine. Bacopa also boosts brain blood flow. Blood is necessary because it contains nutrients, oxygen, and other energy sources. These could make this plant a viable treatment method for dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Oat Straw: Oat Straw is an ancient mental medicine source. The extract comes from green oat grass called Avena sativa. Oat Straw is known to increase the production of alpha and theta brain waves. Theta waves have connections to the more efficient processing of memory and information. Alpha brain waves are also helpful in creating a positive mentality and creative thinking.

L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine: L-theanine comes from black and green tea. This amino acid affects brain chemicals responsible for our emotions, mood, dealing with stress, and more. It boosts sleep quality, enhances mental focus, and offers relaxation to users.

L-tyrosine is an amino acid as well. It helps create necessary neurotransmitters such as dopamine, epinephrine, and norepinephrine. These influence our mood and memory. But when under stress, our body cannot create sufficient tyrosine. Therefore, taking supplements with l-tyrosine as part of its ingredients list can increase performance even when you feel stressed out.

Noocube uses only all-natural ingredients when making their supplement. Therefore, you need not worry about side effects. The creators of this supplement put safety at the top tier when making it. They made sure their recipe was created using only components with scientific backing.

Certain ingredients of NooCube may lead to minor side effects like digestive upset or heartburn. However, these are rare and only occur in a few of the population.

Follow the instructions given so that you avoid these side effects. Everyone should check with their doctor first before using.

Taking NooCube is easy. One bottle has 60 capsules within, and these could last for one month based upon the recommended two-per-day dosage. Since everyone is different, you might need to take more of the supplement. Even so, NooCube advises you to begin with two capsules before adjusting your dosage. Don’t take more than four per day.

You should take this supplement with your breakfast each day. The effects will usually begin after about 45 minutes and last for up to 10 hours.

NooCube is a bit pricey when compared to other brands of nootropics. However, the price is competitive when bundling. Just one bottle will cost $60. But if you purchase 2, you get 1 free, and if you purchase 3, you get 3 more free. So, with this deal, one bottle can be as little as $40 if you purchase the 2-bottle package or just a single bottle for $30 if you go with the 3 bottle deal.

Pros

• Created by neuroscientists

• Easy to take

• Caffeine-free

• Non-GMO

• No side effects

• Free shipping everywhere

• 60-days money-back guarantee

• Ingredients have clinical backing

Cons

• The product can be a bit expensive

#2. MindLab Pro - Top Choice Smart Drugs For ADHD

MindLab Pro

MindLab Pro’s company is none other than Opti-Nutra Ltd, a UK -based company known for making the best mind-boosting supplements you’ll ever find. These supplements are known for increasing one’s brain function, good health, and biological functions. Opti-Nutra is renowned for its use of premium ingredients. In addition, they follow strict standards for production. Everything is safe and sanitary.

Products get shipped with rocket speed worldwide- every order leaves the warehouse the next working day or the same day.

They have a great money-back guarantee in place. Feel free to use Mind Lab Pro for 30 days- that’s one bottle- and if you are unhappy, simply return the empty bottle within 60 days to get a full refund, less the cost of shipping.

Highlights

• MindLab Pro works as a whole-brain optimization tool. As a result, it supports peak cognitive performance all the time.

• It helps all people perform better cognitively, regardless of what they do, what they need, or who they are.

• It helps the users meet the demands of cognitive performance as they change over the day.

• It helps fulfill immediate performance needs and offers long-term brain functionality and health.

• It avoids all additives and stimulants, providing a safe and clean formula that all people can take.

Now, let’s take a look at the ingredients of Mind Lab Pro:

Phosphatidylserine (PS) 100 mg as Sharp PS Green from Sunflower Lecithin: PS makes up 15% of the fat within our brain, and you find it mostly in cell membranes. Here it helps maintain our brain’s fluidity, increases neurotransmitters, and optimizes the receptors such as dopamine and acetylcholine.

It helps our brain increase cell production by increasing glucose absorption and could support the creation, repair, and maintenance of brain cells. PS could improve memory and slow the rate of cognitive decline, and it’s also FDA-backed as a medicine to reduce one’s risk of cognitive decline.

Bacopa Monnieri 150 mg: Bacopa’s bacosides, which are antioxidants, enhance other antioxidants within the brain. This ingredient protects our brain cells from free-radical effects. Bacosides also promote serotonin, GABA, and acetylcholine. These brain chemicals have a connection to mood, focus, and memory. As a result, Bacopa promotes memory, retention, and learning. For example, Bacopa could slow down the rate of forgetting info you just learned recently, increase mental processing speed, and optimize one’s ability to think while stressed. It could also promote a state of relaxation.

L-Theanine 100 mg as Suntheanine: L-theanine could increase your creativity and offer calming neurotransmitters such as GABA, dopamine, and serotonin. L-theanine might guard neurons against further damage, which helps you think clearly and helps you stay calm. You may find that it’s easy to keep your attention sharp, stay focused, and stay alert. It helps you think creatively and solve problems.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract 75 mg: The antioxidants of this ingredient are great for counteracting the damaging effects of the brain’s concentrated toxic free radicals. This extract could facilitate nitric oxide release, which helps blood vessels to relax and increases the brain’s blood flow.

It could help reverse cognitive decline related to age. The extracts of this helpful tree could increase your mental energy, focus, learning, and attention short term. This ingredient may help increase brain health, mental clarity, and memory for the long term.

L-Tyrosine 175 mg as N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (NALT): This is an amino acid and could mitigate the impacts of mental stress, helping support the creation of neurotransmitters that become depleted when we think or act in a high-pressure moment. It could help you become a better multitasker and increase your mental performance when tired and under a load of stress.

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom 500 mg: This helpful mushroom supports the health of your brain by offering nootropics known as erinacines and hericenones. It could assist with neural regeneration, increase memory, and offer brain function and cell replication. It could also help you maintain and balance your mood.

Vitamins B6 (2.5 mg), B9 (100 mcg), and B12 (7.5 mcg): Every B vitamin adds to brain health, as it helps with cognitive decline and increases mental performance. It helps with weak blood flow to our brain and brain aging. B-Vitamins are great for mental energy, storage of info we’ve learned, mood balance, and the overall well-being of our brain.

Citicoline 250 mg as Cognizin: This helps refresh healthy cells of the brain and optimizes our electrical impulses that control our thought process. It could be the key to the regeneration and repair of the brain cells. Citicoline also supports our brain’s neurotransmitters, one of which is acetylcholine. This ingredient offers enhanced mental function and mood balance, focus, attention, memory, and better concentration. It could help you maintain healthy brain function as you get older.

Rhodiola Rosea 50 mg: This extract could sustain and stimulate neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine- all of which are important for cognition. It could optimize such neurotransmitters and guard against decline related to age. In addition, it helps strengthen resistance to mental stress, all by blocking the release of the stress hormones like cortisol.

You may notice your mental and physical resolve related to stress increases, promoting calm and clear thinking even when the situation is high-pressure. This ingredient has been used in traditional medicine for years to increase work capacity, memory, mood, attention span, mental processing, and learning.

Dosing Instructions: Use 2-4 capsules each day with water. For best results, take your first two capsules before your breakfast, then add another two capsules around your lunch. The brand advises you to take a week off after taking it for four weeks or take two days off after using it for five days.



Pros

• Made in the US

• Free of GMOs

• Free of allergens, soy, and caffeine

• Suitable for vegans

• Third-party lab tested

• Easy to dose

• The package can be recycled

• The company offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons

• You have to spend $180 to get free shipping.

#3. Focus Factor - Effective Focus Pills To Boost Memory & Concentration



Focus Factor

Focus Factor is a well-respected brand of nootropics. You would be wise to trust them- they are a USA-based maker of nutrition supplements and vitamins known to improve our memory, cognition, and focus.

They are one of Synergy CHC’s subsidiaries, which owns many beauty and health companies. They use much scientific research to back their products and only ingredients with clinical studies to back them up.

The company offers a wide variety of supplements for your brain; this review will focus on the original formula. They make nootropics for all people, even children. They make it easy to bundle, so you’ll never run out of these nootropics, but you’ll also be saving some money.

Focus Factor Original is one of the few nootropics supps tested using only clinical science. While we’ve only noted one placebo-controlled, double-blind study was done on the supplement; it’s more than you’ll find for some brands.

This clinical study utilized the RAVLT or the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test to determine recall. It was a third-party study, which means a lack of bias. The study has the participants listen to some words and then remember those words.

As per this study, Focus Factor could work. The participants used the product for 6 weeks. They noted better memory, better attention, and better concentration.

The study participants using Focus Factor scored higher when taking the RAVLT than those using the placebo. So, what did the study conclude? It concluded that Focus Factor offered benefits similar to turning the clock back 20 years on your brain.

Highlights

• Easy to use: Just take four pills each day. That’s two every morning with breakfast and two with your dinner. Of course, you could take them all at once, but this could cause digestive discomfort.

• Proprietary Blend: The Focus Factor brand uses a wide variety of different nootropics in its formula. These nootropics are good for our mental performance and cognition during separate scientific and clinical studies.

Ready to review the ingredients of Focus Factor? Let’s have a look:

Docosahexaenoic acid concentrate (15% DHA from fish (anchovy, sardine, and salmon) body oil)

Inositol

Dimethylaminoethanol (as DMAE bitartrate)

Boron (as boron citrate)

Bilberry fruit standardized extract (25% anthocyanosides)

Vinpocetine

Trace-Lyte electrolyte concentrate

Bacopin® (Bacopa monnieri extract; whole plant)

Huperzine A (extract of Hupezia serrata; aerial parts)

Gamma-aminobutyric acid (grape skin and grape seed extract)

Vanadium (as vanadyl sulfate)

L-pyroglutamic acid

Phosphatidylserine

L-glutamine

N-acetyl tyrosine

Many of these ingredients are ones you’ve read about before, and let’s go over some of the highlights.

For starters, the B-complex vitamins are great at helping our bodies metabolize glucose so that our brains can use it for fuel.

Vinpocetine is a superb nootropic supplement perfect for improving memory recall and working memory.

Choline is an ingredient that works within our brain’s acetylcholine system, which is essential for memory formation and function.

Indeed, every ingredient has a part to play- each carefully selected to help you achieve more clarity.

Aside from offering an incredible formula, the Focus Factor website does a great job of serving its client base well.

For starters, the effectiveness of the brand is one highlight. Many of the ingredients used in the original blend have clinical studies to back their efficacy. Some studies even boast memory improvements. Other studies noted a boost to the participants’ focus, while others boasted more mental clarity.

For most users, you’ll want to take the product for a few days and be patient. Reviewers noted that clarity started just a few days after taking. Focus then increased, later followed by small but notable improvements in memory. These will not make you a photographic memory prodigy in one day, but they seem to affect the user positively.

Focus Factor’s price is another reason you’d be wise to check this brand out. The company’s bundling deals offer them an even more significant advantage than other competitors. A regular monthly subscription to the brand will cost you a little under 70 cents per day. When you compare the ingredients of this brand to some of the more expensive brands, the price point is one you’ll love as well.

And if you find that you have a problem with your order, rest assured the customer service team is on it. The Focus Factor customer service reps are great. Although they don't have an online chat or a phone number, you can use their web submission form.

They write back quickly and are very courteous. Once you've placed your order, Focus Factor will send an email with tracking info so you can follow your package's journey. Unfortunately, they don't offer delivery confirmation, so keep that in mind.

Shipping is not a free service offered by Focus Factor, but they quickly send the orders to the clientele. For instance, 5–7-day shipping is an option at the cost of 6.95, but one user reported getting their order in just four days. If you would like priority shipping for your order, it will be $14.95. Thankfully, international customers can enjoy this product, but keep in mind that it can take up to a month to get there.

They take major credit cards, PayPal, Amazon Pay, and Apple Pay.

Pros

• The product is clinically backed.

• Their formula has a wide array of popular nootropic ingredients

• Kids’ products available

• Affordable and great price

• Bundling deals available

• They’ve been around for 20 years

Cons

• Difficult to know which ingredients are working

• The app is subscription-based

How We Made The List To Choose Top Brands For Nootropic Supplements?

Several brands say that they have the best nootropics for sale on the market. But not all of these supplements are effective, regardless of what the websites say. Thanks to the makeup of these nootropics, it might take a little while before you start to see results. Here are the criteria we used in the creation of this list.

• Ingredients

Some ingredients have gotten used for centuries in traditional medicine, and modern studies show effectiveness. These nootropics bring together traditional and modern ingredients to provide the best results. Our list of products contains a wide variety of effective ingredients and explains how they can help one’s brain in great detail.

Moreover, these products get created using natural ingredients for the most part. Therefore, we made sure to list all ingredients and discussed how they could help your brain’s well-being.

• Is It Safe?

We also made sure to select goods made from ingredients that are OK for human consumption and shown to increase your cognitive skills. Natural ingredients used for centuries by human beings are usually OK unless a person has an allergic reaction. By and large, they do not cause reactions with other supplements or medications.

That said, we do recommend you speak with your healthcare provider if you’re on medication or have a health condition. These products may not be safe for nursing/pregnant women. Be sure to read the ingredients list with care so you can discern if there are any ingredients to stay away from using.

• Clinical Testing

Every product we’ve included on the list today has ingredients backed by scientific research. We’ve included a variety of links so you can see how these ingredients work for yourself. Then, you can use these and expect to see great results.

• Customer Thoughts

We needed to check out the reputations of these brands to see what people were saying about the customer service, the returns/exchange policies, and refund policies. Because these supplements are not backed or regulated by the FDA, you cannot guarantee their efficacy.

In that case, we must rely on helpful and fair customer policies, including easy exchanges, returns, and money-back guarantees. Two out of three nootropics on our list guarantee refunds if you don’t see results.

Beginner's Guide : Considerations Before Buying Nootropic Pills To Improve Brain Function

We have created a list of what we know are the best nootropics money can buy. But, if you want to go beyond our list and seek a nootropic elsewhere, have at it. If you go elsewhere, make sure you follow this helpful and handy buying guide. It will help you focus on the good ingredients and policies and help you avoid harmful fakes and scam companies.

Here’s what to note as you shop:

• Be Sure You Require It

Suppose you’re having difficulty remembering things or keeping on task while at work or school, don’t just buy a nootropic and expect it to fix what ails you. Nootropics can help, but you may need a doctor’s care.

Speak with a physician first, as the symptoms may indicate something that requires more than just a supplement. Once the physician warns you that it’s due to getting older/aging in general or stress, you could use a nootropic to increase the brain cell count.

Moreover, if you are on medication for any reason, be sure to consult your healthcare provider before you take nootropics of any sort. If you are breastfeeding or pregnant, stay away from these.

• Read Ingredients Carefully

Every good nootropic brand lists its ingredients and tells you why they work to increase your brain’s cognitive activity. So, be sure to read the list with care. Here are some great ingredients that are pretty potent; you might wish to select a nootropic that contains a few of these quality ingredients.

GABA

B vitamins

Alpha GPC

Maritime pine bark extract

Ginkgo Biloba

Pterostilbene and/or Resveratrol

Huperzine A

Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi)

Phosphatidylserine

Citicoline

Lion’s mane mushroom

L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine

Rhodiola Rosea

• Customer Safety

Be sure to read customer feedback to review any indications of side effects. Two of the three products we’ve offered have a guarantee that they are free of side effects and safe. You should also check for such claims on the product you’re previewing and double-check by reading customer testimonials to be safe.

• Customer Reviews

Make sure to read over customer reviews. This simple action will let you know if the product you’ve got your eye on is any good. Check to see how other customers have benefitted from that supplement and how they benefited. If others are not discussing many benefits, they’ll say so in their review.

• Customer Satisfaction

You should look for brands with a money-back guarantee if you end up feeling unsatisfied with the results. Two of the three brands we’ve listed today offer these policies, demonstrating strict confidence in what they are selling to buyers everywhere. These are supplements, after all.

These are not doctor-prescribed medications. The FDA does not regulate these supplements. If you do not reap the benefits as indicated, you should be able to request a refund and get your money back. The very least a company can do is make the return and refund process easy.

FAQs Regarding Nootropics

Q1. What Is a Nootropic?

Nootropics are supplements or drugs that could improve a persons' memory, brain health, concentration, and cognitive function. Nootropics are sometimes called "smart drugs" by their users, but you can also see them getting marketed as "intelligence boosters" or "cognition enhancers." The word "nootropic" came about in 1972, which combines "nous" and "trepein"- Greek words- which respectively mean "mind" and "bend." If you're curious about what these brain supplements can do, here are some effects:

-Increased brain functionality

-More mental fortitude

-Better ability to handle multiple tasks

-Better communication

-Better concentration

-Better memory

Q2. What Can Nootropics Do for My Healthy Brain Function?

To fully understand this, we must understand how the brain works. One critical thing to understand about your brain is neurotransmitters. You might have heard of a few of these: for example, acetylcholine, glutamate, dopamine, serotonin.

These are nothing more than chemicals that send info from one brain nerve cell to another. These brain cells get referred to as neurons. The neurotransmitter signals in the brain ensure all parts of your body, and your organs are working as intended.

Neurotransmitters play a big part in our brain’s cognitive function; this determines our memory, communication, and attentiveness. Many nootropics work because they interact with, or modify, these neurotransmitters, which is why they boost our brain’s cognitive functionality.

Some nootropics may increase oxygen and blood flow to the brain or foster nerve growth. The nootropic with the most excellent efficacy will offer a variety of several good ingredients to deliver optimum results.

Q3. What Are These Nootropics Made Of?

Nootropics could get made with natural ingredients or chemicals. Natural nootropics are manufactured using herbal ingredients known to increase health and cognition. These ingredients have been used for centuries.

One of these is Brahmi leaves; the other is Bacopa Monnieri. These ingredients have been a part of Indian traditional medicine for years to boost memory. Modern nootropics utilize several brain-boosting ingredients to create a potent product.

Some of the most excellent nootropics are L-theanine , l-tyrosine , Huperzine A , Maritime Pine Bark Extract, Cat’s Claw, and Bacopa Monnieri, to name a few. Herbal ingredients are safer than chemical synthetics, and the results speak for themselves.

Q4. Will These Nootropics Harm My Brain Cells?

All-natural nootropics are free of side effects unless you have an allergic reaction to their ingredients. You could take them each day for months, and it shouldn’t cause you any danger.

Q5. Do These Nootropics Work?

Yes! Today's article has offered links to many studies showing how well each ingredient works in cognitive function and brain functionality. Physicians also use Nootropics to treat brain ailments like Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, and ADHD. Nootropics may help improve the quality of life for the person dealing with the disease.

Everybody’s brain is different, however. Therefore, not everybody will enjoy these results by taking the exact nootropic dosage as someone else. Somebody could require a higher dose to feel the same effects. This reality is why you should start by taking the dosage as recommended by the manufacturer printed on the bottle- no more and no less.

You could experience greater coordination, be in a better mood, have an easier time learning things, and enjoy better memory by taking nootropics regularly. And if you’re living in today’s busy world, it’s easy to see the benefits of these nootropics.

Q6. How Can I Enhance the Effects of My Nootropic?

You could get better results from nootropics if you follow a few steps. Here are some ways to increase your nootropic’s efficacy:

Eat Well: Following a healthy diet is just one great way to improve brain health. You can eat more fish; salmon is an excellent choice because it contains omega-3 fatty acids. Make sure you drink plenty of water as well. Green tea is also a health drink. Having enough fruits and veggies is also highly important.

Q7. How Does Stacking Nootropics Work?

If you can understand what’s causing you to have a cognitive deficit, you may combine nootropics to fight it. First, however, you need to know just what you need and what dosage.

When somebody discusses “stacking” a nootropic, they refer to taking multiple nootropics; these can be synthetic or natural. Stacking may also refer to creating a specific formula that works just for them.

Q8. Could Taking Nootropics Make Me Have a Positive Drug Test?

Drug tests work by screening your hair, urine, or blood for metabolites of illegal substances such as THC, cocaine, opiates like heroin/meth, and other amphetamines. Due to nootropics not containing these illegal substances/banned substances/scheduled substances, you will not fail a drug screening.

But this is one reason why you should beware of synthetic nootropics. They may cause you to have a false positive on your drug test. This is because the metabolites of various brain chemicals may resemble a banned substance and result in a false positive. Because this is not something you want to deal with, you should stick with natural nootropics- such as the ones on our list.

Q9. Could I get more intelligent by taking nootropics?

The answer is no. Nootropics will improve your cognition pathways but won't increase your IQ or mental energy. However, your memory could get boosted, and so could your ability to learn.

So, while you may find it easier to remember what you've learned as of late, you won't become a genius. These supplements are an excellent idea for students studying for an exam or those learning a new skill. However, you still have to study hard, practice a lot, and put the work in. These are not magic intelligence pills.

Q10. Do Nootropics Cause a Psychoactive High?

Nope- you need not worry about getting high when taking these supplements.

Q11. Do Nootropics Lead to Anxiety or Depression?

Nootropics are a means to fight anxiety and depression- not cause them to worsen! Many nootropics boost a person’s mood and offer motivation to the user.

Q12. Can You Get Addicted to Nootropics?

If you choose a nootropic made of natural, non-stimulant ingredients, you need not worry about addiction. But some nootropics could have synthetic ingredients or caffeine, which could cause addiction.

Conclusion - Are These Nootropic Stacks Really Effective In Improving Memory And Focus?

Having a great nootropic could give your brain the boost it needs. As we get older, the brain gets weaker like the rest of our bodies. Natural nootropics can help.

But as you select a nootropic, make sure it is all-natural! No synthetics should get used long-term, thanks to their side effects. Natural nootropics do not have side effects (usually). And while they could take longer to demonstrate results, the effects are consistent and last long.

Make sure you speak with your doctor first before using a nootropic or any supplement, for that matter. Best of luck, happy shopping, and enjoy the results.

