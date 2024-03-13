30+ Best Non Gamstop Casino Sites (UK Players Only)

Those UK players in the middle of a Gamstop self-exclusion phase will know all too well this will apply to all online casinos regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.
But gamblers seeking an alternative will be grateful for non Gamstop sites that aren’t on the UKGC’s watchlist. Want to know where the best ones are to play? Our comprehensive guide will give you the full lowdown, so stick with us.
Best Non Gamstop Casinos That Accept UK Players
Casino
What we love about it
Best selection of live dealer games
Fine purveyor of high-paying slots
Recommended site for progressive jackpots
Superb welcome bonus
Brilliant VIP program
Famed for its wealth of live dealer games, PlayHub Casino is operated by Usoftgaming, and it has a Curacao licence to boot. I have divulged more details on the PlayHub Casino product below to show exactly what I’ve considered this my number one casino non Gamstop players will love.
Breadth of Gaming Choices
Awash with activity, PlayHub Casino feels like an assault on the senses. I’m not just talking about the sexy live dealer games. Many of these games will not only have high wagering limits but they will also have been extensively reviewed. I particularly like the look of the live dealer roulette, which has generated over 2.3 million plays and has an approval rating of 97%.
Yet once I had sifted through these intuitive games, I was also taken aback by the scope of slots, particularly 3D slots. Anyone like the look of the Treasures of Aztec? Immersive and complete with great audio effects, I found myself whiling some time on this slot. More importantly, there is a demo mode, so I can get up to speed by playing for free.
The table games area is also highly vibrant, offering up some high payouts for those players who are lucky. Software developers Betsoft and Evoplay are largely responsible for the amazing offering, and I feel they have done a lot to elevate the gambling experience. My table highlights the gaming choices and other key features of the site.
Operator
PlayHub Casino
Games available
1500+
Welcome Bonus
100% up to £500
Wagering Requirements
15x
Licence
Curacao
Payout speed
1-5 days
Customer support options
Live chat and message form
Bonus Extravaganza
Jump into PlayHub Casino with a 100% matched deposit of up to £500. I could claim this by entering the bonus code C500 when prompted, and this offer is eligible for only slots and live blackjack tables.
This deal comes with very reasonable 15x wagering requirements, but there is a smorgasbord of other ongoing deals to keep current players on side.
I was swayed by the casino and slots deal plugged every Friday where players can double their deposit up to £300, and there are also 50 free spins available as a means of incentivisation. But hurry, players will only have 3 days to use the free spins before they expire.
However, those who are looking to elevate their gambling experience may be drawn by the live blackjack and roulette bonus. For the blackjack part, those who draw 2 Queen of Hearts can scoop up to £1,000. Whereas with the roulette offer, landing a wild zero four times on the trot will see players in a hand split the £100,000 cash prize.
Personal Highlights
Incredible scope for live dealer games.
Boasts a Curacao licence, ensuring fair play.
Decent range of options for making deposits.
PH Casino - Get 100% Free up to £500 + 100 Free Spins
As a skin of PlayHub Casino, PH Casino is one of the most distinguished operators, and it continues to impact the online casino world. I have unearthed some more details for you to have a look at.
Breadth of Gaming Choices
Those seeking an engaging and thrilling gambling experience, like me, will be delighted with the smorgasbord of games available. The progressive jackpot section, for example, offers some incredible sums of money.
A cursory glance at the rolling ticker indicates that some are highly lucrative. For example, playing Tycoons Plus possesses a £96,000 jackpot pool, and that amount will only continue to soar.
But if I’m to deviate away for a moment, the slot selection is pretty robust. Fans of NoLimit City slots may be drawn to Tombstone RIP. Although there is an RTP of 96.08%, making it volatile, a maximum payout worth 300,000x your stake will keep players keen.
Meanwhile, the search facility in the gaming library makes this an extremely user-friendly operator. I could distinguish between games ‘Being Played’, ‘Most Recent’, ‘Most Commented’, and so forth, and I could locate my preferred titles with just a matter of a couple of clicks.
PH Casino is all about giving players the freedom to roam and explore, and I wasn’t disappointed with what I found.
Operator
PlayHub Casino
Games available
1500+
Welcome Bonus
100% up to £500
Wagering Requirements
15x
Licence
Curacao
Payout speed
1-5 days
Customer support options
Live chat and message form
Bonus Extravaganza
PH Casino are no slouches when it comes to welcome promotions. The flagship deal is a solid 100% match deposit of up to £500. It’s a double your deposit kind of offer, and this is how it can be claimed:
Head to the top right-hand corner of the homepage and click the “Sign Up” button.
Fill in personal details, including name and address.
Click on the Cashier tab and pick your preferred banking method.
Enter the promo code C500 when prompted.
Make your first deposit and pick your favourite games. Good luck!
Among the raft of existing deals for players, include a 100% matched deposit of up to £200 advertised on Mondays. As well as 20 free spins to be used on The Great Conflict slot, the wagering requirements stand at 15x, and this is quite a tasty deal to tuck into.
Personal Highlights
Huge progressive jackpots to entertain players.
User-friendly search filter for gaming selection.
Quick sign-up process.
Hustles Casino - Get 100% up to £1000 + 60 Free Spins
Hustles Casino has been making strides over the past few years, and this Curaco-licenced operator has a few gems up its sleeves, so let’s reveal them below.
Breadth of Gaming Choices
The motto of Hustles Casino is ‘Get your hustle on’, and I think that is apt considering the wealth of games at its disposal. Indeed, the slot selection is bustling with excitement, and aside from teaming up with a multitude of leading developers, such as Hacksaw Gaming and Relax Gaming, these games have been instilled with some cutting-edge features that will keep the bankrolls of players ticking over.
Although slots are craved by players, I think the Other Games section which has well over 100 titles to pick from will give users food for thought. I was drawn by the range of lotto and bingo games that encompass a wide range of themes, and aside from being highly immersive, they are well optimised for mobile devices.
Even the table game area has a bit of pizzazz that won’t be overlooked. Baccarat Deluxe, which has had close to 70,000 plays, offers some juicy bonuses, and there are a few interesting side bets that can be made for players to fine-tune their skills.
The following table gives an idea of what players can expect when they visit Hustles Casino.
Operator
Hustle Casino
Games available
2000+
Welcome Bonus
100% up to £1000
Wagering Requirements
15x
Licence
Curacao
Payout speed
1-3 days
Customer support options
Live chat and message form
Bonus Extravaganza
Hustle Casino meets industry expectations with a competitive 100% matched deposit of up to £1,000. Apart from free x2 cashback, players can tap into 60 free spins to be used on a selected slot, and the 15x wagering requirements are attainable. Just enter the code HUSTLES and enjoy the ride!
But the fun doesn’t stop there. Once played through the opening bonus, a few other tasty deals are waiting to be snapped up. This includes a double your deposit style of deal every Saturday where the maximum amount that can be used for casino play is £300. Collecting this deal is straightforward, and it is worth investigating further. Trust me on this!
Or if live blackjack is more up your street, over £10,000 will be handed out, for example, with the Hot 7’s bonus. Just land 3 sevens in a row on the same hand, and if they are part of the same suit, well even better! To get involved, just wager a minimum of £10, and chance your arm.
Hustle Casino is constantly updating its promotions section, so players should keep their eyes peeled.
Personal Highlights
Strong opening bonus (£1,000).
Fast withdrawal process.
Superb range of Casual Games, including themed lotto titles.
God Odds Casino - Get 100% up to £2000 + 50 Free Spins
One of the best non-UK licenced casino sites around, God Odds Casino has been blessed with a diverse range and player-centric features, so let’s untangle the key components of this site.
Breadth of Gaming Choices
Excuse the pun, but God Odds is a divine presence on the online casino scene. The live dealer section pops out with some cutting-edge titles from the likes of Evolution Gaming and Vivo Gaming. I took a shine to Lightning Baccarat which blends thrilling gameplay with some big payouts, equating to as much as 500x your stake.
With over 30 live dealer titles to choose from, players are almost spoilt for choice. To make things even better, the professionalism and efficiency of the dealers make this an absorbing site to play at.
Away from live dealer titles, God Odds Casino is brimming with slots. Classic fruit machines remain all the rage, but there are a plethora of other popular Hold & Win style games, such as Diamond Supreme Hold and Win that will keep players entertained as they wade through the gaming catalogue.
God Odds Casino is constantly trying to push the bar on the gaming front, and players are in for some treats.
Operator
God Odds Casino
Games available
2000+
Welcome Bonus
100% up to £2000
Wagering Requirements
15x
Licence
Curacao
Payout speed
1-3 days
Customer support options
Live chat and message form
Bonus Extravaganza
God Odds delivers one of the most generous welcome bonuses I have seen for a Non GamStop casino. Yes, new players can feast on a 100% matched deal of up to £2,000. Aside from attainable 15x wagering requirements, 50 free spins are thrown into the mix to be used on the slot Forest of Dreams. The gods will be on your side for this one!
Meanwhile, existing players can lap up a 100% matched deposit deal of up to £300 on Thursdays, although it is worth pointing out that the range of ongoing deals is perhaps a little smaller compared to rival sites.
Personal Highlights
Strong welcome bonus (£2,000).
Advanced security protocols to protect players.
£500,000 to be won in daily prize drops.
Bet Swagger - Get 100% Free up to £500 + 100 Free Spins
Operated by UsoftGaming and boasting a Curacao licence, BetSwagger is a big hitter in the non GamStop casino world, so let’s take a closer look to see how it shines.
Breadth of Gaming Choices
I rediscovered my swagger playing at BetSwagger. The table games area is lively, and there is a phalanx of games to choose from. With 60 glistening table games available, the roulette section sticks out. For example, football fans can try out World Cup Roulette Platinum which has had close to 20,000 plays, or Virtual Burning Roulette which adds a different dimension to proceedings.
Either way, once I exhausted the table games segment, I was taken aback by the choice of 3D slots. More titles are constantly being added to the roster, and some of these will carry huge jackpots, such as Mega Gems. On last viewing, the jackpot stood at over £19,000, but the slots are imbued with the finest graphics and I was happy to leaf through them.
Oh, and for those who are looking to explore the Casual Games area, Bet Swagger holds up well here. Bingo is well represented, with some unique titles, such as Tomatina Bingo which is inherently fun to play, but it also stumps up some decent cash prizes, so don’t overlook this.
Bet Swagger has virtually every base covered, and players will be well looked after when they engage with this site.
Operator
Bet Swagger
Games available
2000+
Welcome Bonus
100% up to £500
Wagering Requirements
15x
Licence
Curacao
Payout speed
1-3 days
Customer support options
Live chat and message form
Bonus Extravaganza
The flagship bonus available at Bet Swagger comes in the form of a 100% matched deposit of up to £500. With this deal, 100 free spins are served up which means this is an appetising offer, and it is hard to complain about the 15x wagering requirements that are tagged on.
Beyond that, there is a regular gamut of other deals for current players, and I liked the Queen of Hearts bonus for live blackjack and live roulette. This takes things to the next level, and those who can produce some killer hands in blackjack, for example, will reap the rewards. Indeed, the 2 Queen of Hearts Super Bonus will see players trouser £5,000 if they get 2 Queen of Hearts in a row and the dealer has blackjack.
However, it is the bespoke Swagger VIP program that truly hits the mark. Split into 10 levels starting from Copper, the high rollers who reach the illustrious VIP level can benefit from has greater cashback levels as well as higher withdrawal limits. A maximum of £200,000 can be withdrawn for those at the top level, so it is best to put the hard yards in!
Personal Highlights
Excellent selection of bingo titles for players to explore.
Bespoke VIP program for high rollers.
Amazing range of 3D slots to pick from.
Conclusion
So, there we have it. As this guide has shown, there are plenty of non GamStop casinos out there for players to explore. They all serve a purpose in terms of offering great bonuses as well as possessing extensive gaming options, and they continue to gain more traction.
PlayHub Casino came out on top for the quality of its live dealer section, but it ticks a lot of boxes, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this site. Have a look and see what all the fuss is about.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.