Best NMN Supplements To Buy In 2023, Top 5 NMN pills

If you've landed on this article, the chance is you're well-informed about NMN and its reported anti-aging properties. You may have come across David Sinclair who is the Harvard professor that has championed NMN as the frontrunner in longevity supplement research.

Although a lot more research needs to be done to prove its efficacy, there's a ton of excitement because NMN has been shown to slow down the biological hallmarks of aging in animal studies. And there are a few trials ongoing to see if a similar response is seen in humans.

NMN is the precursor to NAD, which our cells use to power metabolic activity. In other words, NAD is essential for our cells to generate energy and thrive.

By middle age, our NAD levels have plummeted to half that of our youth. And this decline has been linked to various age-related diseases. The hope is that NMN, being the direct precursor to NAD, can boost levels and extend longevity.

In this review, we're going to take a look at the best NMN supplements which meet the following specifications:

• High-purity NMN

• Research-backed dose of NMN

• No additives or filler

• Sustainable vegan capsules

5 best NMN supplements

NMN is not the only anti-aging ingredient there is. Although NMN is thought to be one of the most promising, there are several others such as Resveratrol, Quercetin, Fisetin, and Spermidine to mention a few.

Taking all of these ingredients individually would be very expensive and you may not want to take so many pills every day.

That's why many top NMN supplements will mix in other longevity ingredients to cover all angles.

With that out the way, let's take a closer look at the best NMN supplements:

#1 OMRE NMN + Resveratrol + Bioperine

OMRE NMN + Resveratrol + Bioperine

OMRE has produced a supplement that doesn't cut any corners. Starting with a high dose of NMN and Resveratrol, both at 500mg and at 98% purity. They've also included BioPerine® which is a purified form of black pepper extract that acts as a bioavailability enhancer. In other words, it increases the absorption of Resveratrol.

Aside from this, they also avoid using magnesium stearate or silicon dioxide which are commonly used flow agents. Instead, they use rice flour (Nu-FLOW®). The capsules are also plant-based and vegan-friendly.

Furthermore, OMRE is manufactured in the USA and 3rd party tested. Overall it's a high-quality supplement that ticks all the boxes.

Key features:

• 98% NMN - 500mg

• 98% Resverstrol - 500mg

• Added Bioperine to increase the bioavailability of Resveratrol

• No fillers or artificial additives

• Rice flour used as an alternative to magnesium stearate

• Veggie capsules

• Made in the USA

• 3rd party tested

# 2 Renue Lipo NMN

Renue Lipo NMN

Renue Lipo NMN is one of the best liposomal forms of NMN. This means that the NMN is encapsulated in a lipid sphere which should, in theory, improve the absorption of NMN.

At the time of writing, there aren't any studies that have conclusively proven that liposomal NMN is absorbed better than standard NMN powder. But generally speaking, some supplements are absorbed better when encapsulated in liposomes.

Renee produces a high-quality supplement, also using rice flour with no artificial additives.

Key features:

• Liposomal NMN

• No additives or filler

• 3rd party testes

• 500mg NMN in each serving (2 capsules)

#3 Elixir by Toniiq NMN + Resveratrol + Betaine Anhydrous

Elixir

Toniiq is another excellent option with a high-dose, high-purity supplement containing 500mg of NMN, Resveratrol, and Trimethylglycine.

It's made in the USA and 3rd party tested which is great to see.

It does contain magnesium stearate and silicon dioxide as a flow agent which some people with sensitivities may prefer to avoid.

Key features:

• 98% NMN

• 98% Resveratrol

• Added Trimethylglycine for methylation support

• Made in the USA

• 3rd party tested

#4 Double wood NMN

Double wood NMN

Double wood is a well-recognized supplement brand with a solid reputation. Their NMN product contains a 250mg dose per serving (2 capsules). This is half the dose of NMN compared to the products mentioned above which may be more suitable for those wanting to start with a lower dose.

It does not contain any magnesium stearate or silicon dioxide. Rice flour is used instead which is great to see.

The capsules are gelatin though so they won't be suitable for vegetarians or vegans.

Key features:

• Well-known brand

• No magnesium stearate or silicon dioxide

• Made in the USA

#5 ProHealth Longevity NMN

ProHealth Longevity NMN

Being around since 1988, ProHealth knows a thing or two about longevity science. They have a range of high-purity NMN which is 3rd party tested. Their 1000mg dose is on the high end in terms of dosing and is ideal for people who are looking for a maximum-strength supplement.

They use a branded version of NMN from Uthever®︎ which claims to be over 99% pure. On top of this, they also avoid using magnesium stearate providing a clean formula.

What makes a good NMN supplement?

With so many different supplements on the market claiming to be the best, it's hard to know which one is worth investing in.

Realistically, there are only a few things that really matter:

1. Purity

The best NMN supplements use 98% purity NMN. It's as simple as that, always look for this level and nothing less should make the cut. After all, it's obvious that we all want a supplement that contains as much of the active ingredient as possible.

2. Dosing

There is no official recommended dose of NMN. It's a relatively new supplement and most brands contain between 250mg - 750mg per serving which is based on the limited amount of research on this ingredient. David Sinclair openly says that he takes 1000mg of NMN a day which is a relatively high dose.

A recent study published in February 2023 tested daily NMN at doses of 300mg, 600mg, and 900mg over a 60-day period in healthy adults of 40-65 years old.

There were no side effects reported and they found that NAD levels increased in all of these doses. It's important to highlight this was a small study of only 80 individuals and the study only ran for 60 days so it's not clear what the long-term outcomes will be. There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to NMN dosing and you need to decide what feels right for you. (1 )

3. Quality

Quality is one of the more challenging things to determine when it comes to choosing an NMN supplement. Taking a close look at the supplement facts table is a good place to start. The best NMN supplements aim to keep the formula as clean as possible. They avoid ingredients like magnesium stearate, artificial fillers and ensure that the capsules are sustainably vegan. Look out for "other ingredients" on the product label and you'll quickly realize if you're looking at a high-quality NMN supplement or not.

How long does it take for NMN to start working?

There are a handful of studies that show taking NMN can boost NAD levels within a few weeks. A study we mentioned earlier saw a measurable rise in blood NAD levels after just 30 days.

In reality, NMN supplements are likely to boost NAD levels sooner than this.

But the time it takes for biological benefits to be seen is not yet known in humans. It's currently under investigation and more information will come out in the next few years.

Some people report having more energy and better skin, but most people won't actually 'feel' anything. It's more so that the benefits are occurring at a cellular level which you won't necessarily be able to consciously notice.

Which NMN supplement does David Sinclair take?

Prof David Sinclair openly admits to taking 1000mg of NMN a day, along with other longevity molecules such as Resveratrol, Fisetin, and Quercetin.

But he's never endorsed any specific NMN brand.

He is a co-founder of a pharmaceutical company called MetroBiotech which has begun clinical trials with a special, crystalline form of NMN called MIB-626.

But this will presumably be for sale as a drug to treat specific medical conditions if the studies show positive outcomes.

What actually is NMN?

NMN is short for Nicotinamide mononucleotide and it's the precursor to NAD (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide). In fact, two NMN molecules combined together make NAD.

But NMN is actually one of many intermediary molecules before the formation of NAD.

In fact, it all starts with vitamin B3, also called Niacin or Nicotinamide.

Our cells combine Vitamin B3 with sugar. This compound is also called Nicotinamide Riboside (NR)

The next step is the addition of phosphate to NR. This new compound is called NMN as we know it. In other words, NMN = vitamin B3 + sugar + phosphate

Finally, two NMNs are combined together to form NAD.

So our cells naturally manufacture NMN as part of the process of making NAD.

In summary, NMN is an intermediary molecule in the pathway to producing NAD. Our cells naturally produce NMN from vitamin B3. NAD levels rise by taking NMN supplements because it's the direct precursor and circumvents the need for the initial two steps in the pathway to NAD production.

Is NMN just vitamin B3?

The answer to this question is now obvious from the above. NMN is vitamin B3 + sugar + phosphate. So it's not just vitamin B3. It's two steps further along in the chain.

At this stage, most people think that they'll just take Vitamin B3 and that will eventually form NMN. But the issue is that a lot of energy is required to go from vitamin B3 to NMN and our cells won't naturally go down this route.

What are the side effects of taking NMN supplements

As with all things NMN related, there isn't much solid information on NMN side effects. There are only a handful of studies using NMN in humans. Side effects are seldom reported and doses up to 1000mg are generally well-tolerated.

For example, one study gave 250 mg/day of NMN for 10 weeks to 25 prediabetic women who were overweight or obese without any adverse effects. (2)

But this does not mean that you won't experience any side effects. As with any supplement, the risk of experiencing a negative reaction is always possible. So always discuss this with your physician, especially if you have any other medical conditions and taking any medicines.

Is NMN safe to take long term?

It's really important to understand that there are no long term studies into NMN supplementation. Most studies run for a maximum of a few months. So there's a big question mark over the safety profile of long term NMN usage.

Although no red flags have been raised with respect to NMN just yet, it's very early days. It will be years before we know if NMN is safe to take long term and which dose is best.

So you have to decide for yourself whether taking NMN supplements is worth it.

At what age should you take NMN supplements?

There's no hard and fast rule for when you should start taking NMN supplements.

Hardcore advocates of NMN will say the sooner the better!

NAD levels decline at different rates depending on what organ you're looking at. But it's generally believed that NAD levels drop by about 50% every 20 years.

So whether you're in your 30s or 70s, the question of when you should start taking NMN supplements is not relevant. If you've done your research and want to take

NMN supplements, the best time to start is arguably now.

Can NMN reverse wrinkles?

NMN supplements are not the magic elixir for youth. It's effects are largely seen on a cellular level and the majority of people won't visibly see any changes in their exterior appearance.



With that said, some people have reported smoother skin, fewer wrinkles and reduction in grey hairs. But it's not been properly proven in research studies and it could be a placebo effect.



It is also important to keep in mind that wrinkles are a natural part of the aging process, and are caused by a variety of factors including genetics, exposure to the sun and other environmental factors, and lifestyle choices such as smoking and poor diet.



It's best to think of NMN supplements as a longevity aid that works on a cellular level. Rather than taking them with the aim of having a more youthful appearance.

How can I increase my NMN naturally?

In your quest for the best NMN supplement, you may be thinking you also want to try and increase your levels naturally.

In reality, what you're trying to increase is your NAD levels. And NMN supplements are only one of many ways in which you can boost your NAD levels.

1. High intensity interval training

All exercise is good. But studies have shown that high intensity interval training (HIIT) is particularly good. It's not suitable for everyone because the intensity can have negative health implications for people with underlying conditions (for example heart arrhythmias). (3 )

HIIT can be achieved with many different types of exercise. For example:

- short sprint bursts followed by a light jog

- Spin classes (i.e short bursts of vigorous cycling followed by lower intensity cycling)

- HIIT classes (which involve various bodyweight exercises)

But even something like doing jumping jacks intensely or high knee raises at home achieves a similar effect.

The theory is that the bursts of high activity mimic "threat" or "danger" which would have been a frequent occurrence as humans evolved on the savannahs of Africa hundreds of thousands of years ago. And this activates certain longevity genes.

But there's a sweet spot because if it's pushed too far, HIIT can be damaging. So it's best to start after a discussion with your physician and a trainer to assess your level.

2. Fasting

Going for prolonged periods without any calories has been shown to activate genes that extend longevity at a cellular level. When food is scarce, the body is tricked into thinking that "hard times are coming". In other words, the cells start activating genes that increase NAD levels in preparation for the perceived hardship. (4 )

A common entry-level regimen is the 18:6 Intermittent fasting. Essentially, only eating in a 6-hour window and having no calories at all for 18 hours. Some people just opt to eat once a day and others fast for several days at a time.

The studies show that the more aggressive regimens have the most health benefits. But of course, it's extremely difficult to maintain and definitely not suitable for the majority of people. But the entry-level fasting regimens are not too challenging. As always, speak to your doctor first.

3. Heat and cold shock

You've probably guessed the theme by now. Your cells respond to stress by activating protective genes. So the same applies to heat and cold shock. For example, using ice baths.

Obviously, there's a fine line between experiencing health benefits and harm. Pushing any of this too far can have serious health consequences. So if you're thinking of trying any of the above, you really must speak to a trained professional to get advice on how to start.

Common questions about NMN supplements

Is NMN hard on the liver?

There is currently no evidence to suggest that NMN is harmful to the liver. In fact, some studies have suggested that NMN may have a positive effect on liver health, as it has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce oxidative stress in liver cells.

However, it is important to keep in mind that NMN is a relatively new molecule and more research is needed to fully understand its effects on the body, including its impact on the liver.

What foods are rich in NMN?

The aim of taking NMN supplements is to boost NAD levels. So you need to look out for foods that are rich in NAD precursors, not just NMN. As lots of different molecules can be converted to NMN, and then NAD.

• Vitamin B3 rich foods: Foods that are high in niacin (vitamin B3) can help increase NAD+ levels in the body. Good sources of niacin include yeast, beef liver, poultry, fish, and whole grains.

• Leafy greens: Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, are rich in folate, which can help increase NAD+ levels in the body.

It is important to note that foods which are high in NAD precursors do not necessarily increase NAD or NMN levels. Despite having an abundance of NAD precrusros in your diet, your cells can use these nutrients for other processes and may not use them to produce NMN and then NAD.

On the other hand, NMN supplements push your cells to produce more NAD which has been shown in several animal and a few human studies. As mentioned before, the health benefits of higher NAD levels have yet to be confirmed in humans.

Which is better: NMN or resveratrol?

It's hard to compare NMN and Resveratrol as they are completely different compounds with unique properties. Professor David Sinclair is an advocate of both and takes them daily.



Resveratrol is a natural compound formed in various foods such as grapes, red wine, and some berries. It's an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound in its own right. It has also been shown to increase NAD levels indirectly by activating certain pathways which are different to how NMN works. (5 )



In summary, NMN and resveratrol work differently and you can't directly compare them. That's why the best resveratrol supplements often combine these powerful ingredients together.

Why are NMN supplements expensive?

NMN supplements can be expensive for several reasons:

1. Production costs: NMN is a relatively new molecule and the production process can be complex and time-consuming, which pushed the price up.

2. Limited supply: NMN is not found in large quantities in natural food sources, and the demand for NMN supplements is growing, which has led to a limited supply and increased prices.

3. Quality control: High-quality NMN supplements should undergo rigorous testing and quality control measures to ensure purity and potency, which can also drive up costs.

Benefits of NMN supplements

Although nothing is proven yet, there is some preliminary evidence to suggest that NMN supplements may have the following potential benefits:

1. Anti-aging effects: Some studies have suggested that NMN may help improve cellular health, reduce oxidative stress, and potentially have anti-aging effects.

2. Improved insulin sensitivity: NMN has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.

3. Improved cardiovascular health: NMN has been shown to improve cardiovascular function and reduce oxidative stress in the heart, which may help support overall heart health.

4. Enhanced exercise performance: Some studies have suggested that NMN supplementation may help improve exercise performance and recovery in animals.

Best NMN supplements - Final words

NMN supplements are likely to become ever more popular in the coming years, especially if human trials continue to show positive health benefits.

Knowing how to pick out a top NMN supplement is easy if you know what to look for. It's best to ignore the marketing jargon and look closely at the supplement facts table. You'll find out all you need to know about the quality of the ingredients and whether there are any unwanted additives.

We've picked out some of the best NMN brands around right now, but there are plenty of other good options available.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

