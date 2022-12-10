Best Memory Supplement: All-natural Ingredients With No Side Effects

The human brain is the supreme commander of the body. With the modern discovery of the varied functions of the brain, it is now known to all that all the physiological functions of the body are controlled by the brain chemicals.

Though we have yet been able to know only an infinitesimal part of the total world inside the brain, whatever is known by now is contributing a lot in treating diseases related to malfunctioning of the brain.

Inside the brain, there are millions of neurons connected to each other by neuron connections. There is a continuous transfer of messages among the neurons sending innumerable information and directives to the various glands located in the different corners of the body.

Various activity is regulated by secreting hormones for performing different actions of the body. Neuroscientists are now able to influence brain chemicals by prescribing medicines that can alter the levels of neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin, GABA, etc.

But one problem with such chemical medicines is their many adverse side effects such as an increase in weight, hormonal disturbances, and other diseases.

As a result, people are now wary of chemical drugs. Fortunately, many nootropic supplements have been discovered by scientists employing natural nootropic ingredients. Nootropics are those medicines that improve the cognitive function of the brain.

Memory is one of the main cognitive functions which affects our regular work. Proper accomplishment of a job, ability to critically think, quickly correlate things, etc all depend solely on the power of memory recall and memory retention abilities.

Now it is possible to sharpen your memory by taking the nootropic supplements available on the market. We will give you a list of the three best nootropic supplements, all of which are made by employing natural ingredients. Such nootropic supplements do not have any adverse side effects.

The list of nootropic supplements of our choice are:

Vyvamind: top-ranking brain tonic for memory boosting

Noocube: good for eye-brain connection

Nooceptin: long lasting benefit

Vyvamind

Vyvamind is our best choice of nootropic supplement on the market. Manufactured by the reputed American manufacturer SAP Nutra the product is prepared with the best quality assurance plan.

Also, the product is made in facilities in America that are approved by the FDA. The product is passed through third-party testing thereby assuring the quality before the product comes to the market.

Another important thing about the supplement Vyvamind is its speedy response increasing memory, boosting brain energy, and removing brain fog. It is also used to treat ADHD without resorting to side effects.

Beneficial effects of Vyvamind

The span of attention is increased significantly: by consuming the supplement regularly the users can improve their mental alertness raising their attention span. As a result, the users of Vyvamind can attain high levels of focus and concentration for a prolonged time.

By taking the supplement you will have stronger memory support. The mind would be clearer and your memory recall capacity will be fast.

By improving the neurotransmitters the supplement enhances mental agility. This results in speedy problem-solving and faster information processing.

The working methodology of Vyvamind

The formulators of the supplement have selected some of nature’s best potent nootropics to prepare the supplement. All the ingredients are sourced from the best supplier after thorough testing.

The amount of each ingredient of the supplement has been measured meticulously in the right scientific proportion for blending so that the synergistic beneficial effects would be the strongest.

The ingredients of Vyvamind

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B6

L-Theanine

L-Tyrosine

Citicoline

Caffeine Anhydrous

The supplement contains a moderate amount of caffeine. The form of caffeine is different from the ordinary form that we often take. The caffeine is hydrated and powdered to make the anhydrous form of the caffeine which is much stronger with fewer adverse effects.

However, to further compensate for the bad effects of caffeine, L-Theanine is added which works in neutralizing the effects of caffeine.

Both L-Tyrosine and L-Theanine have beneficial effects on cognitive improvements. In fact, the combination of anhydrous caffeine, Theanine, and Tyrosine has a powerful synergistic effect on improving memory, focus, and concentration.

Citicoline enhances the levels of acetylcholine which is an important neurotransmitter. Clinical studies have shown that citicoline can raise brain energy by 133.6%.

The ingredients like citicoline, theanine, and tyrosine ramp up memory recall and retention significantly.

Noocube

Noocube is the product of the famed health supplement manufacturer Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited. The supplement is primarily aimed at enhancing memory power.

The five beneficial effects of the supplement are

Reducing stress levels: stress and anxiety are the two evils that are eating away at the vitality of present-day people all over the world. By taking the supplement it is possible to increase endurance levels against stress and anxiety so that these cannot affect the users physically and mentally causing serious harm. The supplement helps in lowering the hormone cortisol which increases when we get stressed. By lowering cortisol it is possible to reduce the feeling of stress and anxiety.

Bolstering the memory power: the nootropic ingredients of the supplement improve the power of memory recall as well as memory retention. Noocube extends a supportive environment for the neurotransmitters to grow and develop.

The nootropic ingredients of the supplement improve the levels of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, GABA, etc enhancing the cognitive power of the brain.

The supplement also supports and protects the eye-brain connection. It has been observed sustained level of exposure to the blue light of the computer screen causes oxidative stress and macular damage to the eye-brain connection. The ingredient Lutemax 2020, for which the manufacturer was awarded, has been found to support eye-brain connection. Lutemax 2020 contains three crucial eye nutrients Lutein and Zeaxanthins.

Ingredients of Noocube

Huperzia Serrata

Bacopa monnieri

Resveratrol

Lutemax 2020

Pterostilbene

Alpha GPC

L-Theanine

L-Tyrosine

Vitamin B7

Vitamin B1

Vitamin b12

Oat straw

Cat’s claw

Nooceptin

Nooceptin is also one of our best choices for nootropic supplements having similar beneficial effects. The supplement demands prolonged consumption to the tune of 4 months and more for getting major improvements in cognitive performance.

Ingredients of Nooceptin

Citicoline

Bacopa Monnieri

Rhodiola Rosea

L-theanine

Lion’s mane extract

Ginkgo biloba

Panax Ginseng

Top Nootropic supplements

