Hindu religion is a pagan religion or it can be called as Polytheism religion. Just like ancient Greek Hindu religion has numerous gods. In Hinduism each and every god has some unique power. Just like Brahma assigned to creation, Vishnu assigned to protection and Siva assigned to destruction God Kama Deva assigned to create agitation in human minds. Kama deva is also known as Manmada or Madhana has potential to stimulate and agitate human minds with Love and Lust. The word Madhana means agitation. The term Manmadha arrived from Manmadhana means creating agitation in Mind, says Love problem solution specialist Guruji Kamaleswar. Guruji Kamaleswar is one of the Top 10 astrologers in India.
Manmadha has power to invade a place which is blessed by gods or protected by gods also. In Hindu puranas the God will be in penance to attain some goals. The Devendra who needs the help of Siva had fear to disturb Siva’s penance. Primary reason is not Siva’s anger. It is protection of Nandi. God Nandi also known as Siva Vahana was guarding Siva’s penance. So, he will ask help of Manmadha. Manmadha has power to distract any person mind with Various power. He will create breeze with fragrance and Nandi will get diverted. He will enter the Siva’s territory without any obstacles. There he will use his arrow towards Siva which has tied with five flowers, says Love problem solution astrologer Guruj Kamaleshwar. Guruji Kamaleshwar is Best Vedic astrologer in India.
The five flower arrows will disturb Siva’s Penance. Due to anger Manmadha had incinerated by Siva. Later on Due to request of his wife Rati he will be resurrected by Siva. Later Siva will protect Devendra. Devendra will bestow the control of apsaras to Manmadha as act of to respect Manmadha. Apsaras are small deities who has the ability to stimulate any human mind. Now in the sector of Love and Lust power of Manmadha increased. If Manmadha decides to create Love between to souls no body can act as impediment. If Manmadha decides to abandon couples nobody can prevent Love failure. Astrology believes celestial Body can influence human life and events. Tantra believes any cosmic energy can influence human life and events. Because humans are mortals and these cosmic energies are immortals, Says Love problem solution baba ji Guruji Kamaleshwar. Guruji Kamaleshwar is Best tantrik in India.
By knowing all this secrets in ancient time Tantra practitioner will use act of sex to invoke God Manmadha to Goddess rati. Their goal is to full fill the desire of couples who expects a strong bond. But westerner who always approached Indian tantriks for Love issues were misunderstood tantra means sex. It is true there will be Kama deva Presence in the place were act of sex is there. But it is not a right way to invoke him to make unison between couples. There are many rituals available to invoke Manmahda and Rathi which will please them. The rituals are known as Madhana tantra or Mohana tantra. But as per general tantra rule this knowledge are forbidden knowledge for common peoples. Because people will always try to find a way to misuse the god’s power, says Best Love astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar.
Just by enchanting mantra Manmadha cannot be invoked. Lot of rare herbals has to be used to invoke Manmadha and Rathi. Once the smoke of fire is carrying this herbal fragrance will agitate God Manmadha who is God of agitation. Yes. He is bounded for the rules which was created by him. No need to invoke Rathi. Because where ever Manmadha goes Rathi will Follow him. Once they appeared we can request to create unison between couples. They can make one side Love as Double side Love. They can resurrect the broken Love. People who are suffering with Love breakup and other problem can get solution through this ritual. Up to now I had helped thousands of people to get back love. Many people are always searching to find ways. If their question is How to get back my love or how to find the solution for Love problems means the only way is to get the blessings from God Manmadha and Goddess Rathi, Says Guruji Kamaleshwar the Best Love astrologer in India
As many thinks, God Manmadha is not just a god of Love or God of lust. He is God of emotions. So, he can help you to convince your parents mind and the obstacles in path of your Love Marriage can be removed. Yes. God Manmadha and Goddess Rathi can help you to convince your Parents mind in favour to your life says Best Love problem solution specialist Guruji Kamaleshwar.
