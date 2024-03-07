Just by enchanting mantra Manmadha cannot be invoked. Lot of rare herbals has to be used to invoke Manmadha and Rathi. Once the smoke of fire is carrying this herbal fragrance will agitate God Manmadha who is God of agitation. Yes. He is bounded for the rules which was created by him. No need to invoke Rathi. Because where ever Manmadha goes Rathi will Follow him. Once they appeared we can request to create unison between couples. They can make one side Love as Double side Love. They can resurrect the broken Love. People who are suffering with Love breakup and other problem can get solution through this ritual. Up to now I had helped thousands of people to get back love. Many people are always searching to find ways. If their question is How to get back my love or how to find the solution for Love problems means the only way is to get the blessings from God Manmadha and Goddess Rathi, Says Guruji Kamaleshwar the Best Love astrologer in India