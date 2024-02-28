Picture this: you're on the brink of starting your entrepreneurial journey, poised to turn your business dream into reality. The only hurdle in your path is the intimidating challenge of navigating complex legal paperwork.
But fret not! The finest LLC services are here to come to your rescue. These online platforms are crafted to streamline establishing your business, freeing you to concentrate on the essence of your vision.
In this guide, we'll lead you through the premier LLC services accessible online, assisting you in pinpointing the ideal fit for your unique requirements. Prepare to take that initial stride toward achieving business triumph!
8 Best LLC Services
- Best LLC Service Overall
- Best for Branding Solutions
- Best for Registered Agent Service
- Best for Affordability
- Best for Startups
- Best for Quick Turnaround Time
- Best for Extra LLC Formation Related Services
- Best for Legal Assistance
In our quest to determine the best LLC services online, we carefully assessed various aspects to ensure our rankings were fair and unbiased. Factors such as user-friendliness, pricing, customer support, and the range of features offered by each service were taken into consideration.
To gain valuable insights from actual customers, we also delved into user reviews and ratings. By considering all these factors, we’re confident that our rankings offer a comprehensive overview of the best LLC services accessible on the internet.
- Best LLC Service for Branding Solutions
Star Rating: 4.3/5
is committed to bolstering entrepreneurs by providing a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing everything from LLC formation, and compliance, to branding and online visibility.
Among the trio of plans it presents, the Elite Plan comes highly recommended. It’s in this plan that Tailor Brands' prowess truly comes to the fore, encompassing all the essentials that serious entrepreneurs require to connect with their target audience - arguably the crux of creating an online footprint.
There's no shortage of LLC filing companies that provide the essentials for LLC formation and website construction, and indeed, these are crucial steps. However, they merely scratch the surface of brand building and market penetration.
The supplementary features embedded in Tailor Brands' Elite Plan enable you to transition from a mere LLC with a website to a well-established brand with a robust online presence.
While Tailor Brands may not resonate with startups looking for the most economical solution, it's crucial for those prepared to make a serious investment in cultivating an online presence.
Pros:
Comprehensive one-stop shop for online business establishment
Extremely easy to use
Emphasizes branding and online presence with dedicated tools
Offers extensive customization options, including graphic design and logo-making tools
Cons:
Less suitable for budget-conscious users seeking the cheapest options
Pricing & Plans
: $9.99/month or $3.99/month if you pay for the year upfront
Standard: $19.99/month or $5.99/month if you pay for the year upfront
Premium: $49.99/month or $12.99/ month if you pay for the year upfront
- Best LLC Service Overall
Star Rating: 4.9/5
Looking for answers to your LLC queries? Look no further than ZenBusiness, the top-notch online LLC formation service that goes the extra mile. With their extended customer service hours, including weekends, they've got you covered.
Plus, ZenBusiness won't break the bank with their reasonably priced basic LLC formation package, which even includes compliance alerts at no extra cost.
What sets ZenBusiness apart is its interactive formation process. Through a chat feature, you can effortlessly fill out your paperwork by answering a series of questions about your LLC plans. But that's not all - this relatively new company also offers free resources and "courses" to ignite your entrepreneurial imagination.
With their "Worry-Free Compliance" feature, you'll receive timely reminders for required filings to ensure your business stays on the right track. They even provide website building and domain name registration services. Read the expert ZenBusiness review here.
Pros:
Worry-free annual compliance included
Add-on registered agent service available
Flexible subscription tiers for cost efficiency
Cons:
Higher cost for add-on features compared to rival LLC formation services
Pricing & Plans
: The Starter Plan comes at an unbeatable price of $0 per year, along with state filing fees. It covers all the essentials for forming an LLC, including a thorough name availability search, expert preparation and filing of Articles of Organization, and even registered agent services for the first year. So you can start your business journey easily and confidently without breaking the bank.
Pro Plan: For just $199 per year, the Pro Plan has got you covered with everything the Starter Plan offers and then some! Get ready for some extra perks like an Operating Agreement, EIN registration, and banking resolution. It's the ultimate package for those who mean business.
Premium Plan: The top-tier membership, the Premium Plan, comes in at $299 per year. With this plan, you get all the incredible features of our Pro Plan, but that's not all! We also offer expedited filing, compliance monitoring, and a worry-free guarantee. So you can sit back, relax, and let us handle all your filing needs with absolute professionalism.
- Best LLC Service for Registered Agent Service
Star Rating: 4/5
Supposing you're already aware that your LLC will need a registered agent service, our suggestion is to go with Northwest Registered Agent.
Their basic LLC offering includes a registered agent service at the initial price point, and their Corporate Guide® feature is there to assist you with all your requirements.
Northwest has established itself as an accommodating LLC filing company, offering flexible payment structures and advice from seasoned industry professionals. Small business owners are matched with a state-specific expert through their Corporate Guide® service, aiding with a multitude of issues arising during the formation process.
In addition, Northwest provides annual compliance filing services for a supplementary fee which handles filings instead of merely reminding you to complete them. They also provide the option of breaking up formation and state filing fees into manageable installments, taking away the burden of one lump sum payment.
Pros:
Free DIY option
Monthly payment to avoid initial state fee
Prompt and personal customer support
Same-day filing
Cons:
No legal services offered
Limited customer reviews
Less renowned than other LLC formation services
Pricing & Plans
Providing LLC creation services at a budget-friendly annual rate of $225, Northwest Registered Agent presents a robust package. The deal comprises vital elements like the drafting and submission of the Articles of Organization, a name availability inspection, and a year's worth of registered agent service.
In addition to these, Northwest Registered Agent ensures digital access to all corporate documents, complimentary mail redirection for legal and tax papers, and timely compliance notifications and reminders.
With a plethora of exhaustive features and optional extras at a supplemental cost, Northwest Registered Agent delivers a versatile and tailor-made solution to streamline the process of setting up LLCs for businesses.
- Best LLC Service for Affordability
Star Rating: 3.8/5
If you're a budding entrepreneur working on a shoestring budget, Bizee emerges as a wallet-friendly solution among top-rated LLC service providers.
The only expenses are state filing fees. Bizee also sweetens the deal with a year's worth of complimentary registered agent service. Indeed, there are costs beyond the first year, yet Bizee remains our preferred pick for business setup, ensuring you stay financially sound.
Undeniably, Bizee's attractive pricing strategy coupled with its free inaugural year of registered agent services form the bedrock of its appeal. Even though it may not boast an exhaustive list of services compared to its rivals, it’s a dependable business formation firm with impressive customer feedback.
It provides crucial features such as LLC operating agreement templates, EIN filing, perpetual compliance alerts, and a secure online platform for all your documents. For those entrepreneurs with an eye on their budget, Bizee possesses all the essentials to kick off an LLC.
Pros:
Competitive prices compared to competitors
Unlimited LLC name searches
Free first year for formation and registered agent service
Faster turnaround times in higher package tiers, even offering same-day filing
Cons:
Package excludes EIN application
Less formation process guidance than competitors
Limited customer support availability
Lower website usability compared to other LLC formation services
Pricing & Plans
Silver Package: $0 + State Fees (Only pay state fees)
Gold Package: $199 + State Fees
Platinum Package: $299 + State Fees
- Best LLC Service for Startups
Star Rating: 3.5/5
Inc Authority presents a plethora of cost-effective solutions, offering budding entrepreneurs the essential tools and aids to establish their LLCs swiftly and proficiently.
Not limited to LLC formation services, Inc Authority extends its offerings to encompass other business-enhancing services like business credit and website design, thereby fostering business growth. Its laudable client reviews and ratings underscore the LLC filing company's commitment to customer satisfaction.
Inc Authority is steadfast in its provision of lifelong customer support for all its packages. This ensures entrepreneurs are never without guidance or assistance, from the inception of their LLC and beyond.
In essence, Inc Authority stands as a dependable and budget-friendly choice for LLC inception while simultaneously providing an array of additional services to bolster entrepreneurs in the growth and expansion of their enterprises.
Pros:
Various packages to suit different business needs
Positive customer reviews and ratings
Additional services offered, such as business credit and website design
Affordable LLC formation packages
Lifetime customer support for all packages
Cons:
Limited registered agent services
Some packages lack features found in other LLC formation services
Restricted customization in specific packages
Pricing & Plans
Starter Package: Free + State Fees
Starter Business Bundle: $399 + State Fees
Business LLC Executive Bundle: $499 + State Fees
Tycoon LLC Business Bundle: $799 + State Fees
- Best LLC Service for Quick Turnaround Time
Star Rating: 4.6/5
If time is of the essence for you as an entrepreneur, look no further than Swyft Filings. They’re our top choice for setting up your business quickly. As their name suggests, Swyft Filings boasts some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry, with your business formation completed in just 7 to 10 business days.
What sets Swyft Filings apart is their ability to customize your package, ensuring you only pay for the services you truly need.
They offer all the essential features like operating agreement templates, registered agent services, EIN applications, and business name availability searches. But what makes them even more appealing is their affordable pricing across the board.
In addition to their competitive prices, Swyft Filings also provides some fantastic freebies. You'll get a one-hour tax consultation, a trial period for compliance alerts, and even a website domain through Squarespace. With Swyft Filings, you not only save time but also money, all while receiving top-notch professional service.
Pros:
Installment payment option
Fast turnaround times for filing
Among the lowest base prices on the market
Cons:
Registered agent service and EIN application not included in the base price
Fees for additional services add up quickly
Basic package doesn't include all formation paperwork
Pricing & Plans
Basic plan: For just $49, you'll get everything you need to get your business up and running. This includes the preparation and filing of your Articles of Incorporation or Articles of Organization, a name availability check, and a registered agent service for a whole year.
Standard plan: For just $149, you get everything that the Basic plan offers, plus additional benefits like EIN/Tax ID filing, operating agreement or bylaws, and a banking resolution.
Premium plan: For just $299 plus state fees, our Premium plan not only includes everything from the Standard plan but also offers you a complete business package. Get a sleek business website and domain, a professional business email and phone number, and even a comprehensive business license report. With our Premium plan, you'll have all the tools you need to take your business to the next level.
MyCompanyWorks - Best for Extra LLC Services
Star Rating: 3/5
MyCompanyWorks stands as a renowned service provider in the realm of LLC formation, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored for business enthusiasts ready to embark on their entrepreneurial journey. With a flourishing business experience spanning over two decades, they have successfully assisted a multitude of clients in establishing their LLCs.
Understanding the diverse needs of varied businesses, MyCompanyWorks extends an array of packages ranging from basic to top-tier LLC formation service bundles, along with registered agent services and business compliance assistance. They offer a seamless platform, ensuring entrepreneurs can establish their LLCs swiftly and smoothly, all backed by a satisfaction guarantee.
Furthermore, their seasoned team of professionals is always on hand to address any queries and lend their unwavering support throughout the entire online LLC formation journey.
Pros:
User-friendly platform for efficient LLC formation
Diverse packages to meet various business needs
Over 20 years of trusted experience
Satisfaction guarantee for all packages
Professional customer support team available for assistance
Cons:
Some packages lack features found in other services
Limited customization options for certain packages
Higher pricing compared to other LLC formation services
Pricing & Plans
Basic Package: $59 + State Fees
Entrepreneur Package: $199 + State Fees
Complete Package: $279 + State Fees
LegalZoom - Best LLC Service for Legal Assistance
Star Rating: 2.8/5
Believe you'll have continuous legal necessities due to the need for trademarks and other intellectual property safeguards? We suggest LegalZoom as your premier LLC filing company, tailored to meet your business requirements. It's a beneficial choice for both established businesses and budding startups.
While LegalZoom's Pro package may appear costlier than its market counterparts, it provides unparalleled legal assistance with access to lawyers from various fields across all 50 states. LegalZoom also provides guidance on related services such as tax, banking, insurance, and regulatory compliance.
Pros:
Lawyers covering all 50 states with diverse expertise
60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee
Reputable, established LLC filing company aiding over 2 million entrepreneurs
Cons:
Pricier LLC formation packages than competitors
Higher cost for registered agent services compared to rivals
Customer support needs improvement
Pricing & Plans
Economy Package: $79 + State Fees
Standard Package: $329 + State Fees
Express Gold Package: $349 + State Fees
Ranking Methodology for the Best LLC Services
At our disposal, we have a team of highly qualified legal experts who have devised an extensive rating system to determine the rankings of online legal services. As trusted sources of objective and precise information, we understand that consumers rely on us.
To compile our list of the best LLC services, we thoroughly evaluated various providers based on a range of criteria and assigned ratings ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 representing the highest level of excellence. These ratings encompassed different aspects of the user experience.
Features: When it comes to the best website to start an LLC, we closely examine the key features of the LLC filing company. In our opinion, these essential features include a registered agent service, an operating agreement template, assistance with obtaining an EIN, guidance with license applications, expert advice, tax advisory services, help with compliance, and a guarantee of acceptance.
Value for money: In our quest to assess the true worth of each LLC formation company's basic, middle, and premium formation packages, we pondered whether we were striking a bargain, being slighted, or receiving fair value for our money.
Customer service: How would you rate our customer service experience - good, fair, or poor? We thoroughly evaluated the customer service options of each company, assessing their accuracy through email, phone, and chat.
Usability: We thoroughly examined our ability to navigate the website and identified any obstacles that may have surfaced. Were there any difficulties encountered when adding features or logging into our account? We conducted a comparison of our experiences both before and after setting up the account.
Customer satisfaction: After carefully analyzing feedback from customers on reputable review platforms, we assessed our own level of satisfaction with the entire process. We didn't disappoint ourselves.
Best LLC Services – Buyer’s Guide
What Is an LLC?
A Limited Liability Company, often abbreviated as LLC, establishes a legal distinction between the company and its owners. This ensures that the personal possessions of the owners remain distinct from the company's assets.
Consequently, the owners of an LLC are not personally accountable for the company's financial obligations. LLCs may present some appealing tax benefits to certain business owners. Establishing an LLC can also enhance your professional standing, as it conveys a more polished image than conducting business as a sole proprietor. The tone is both professional and cleverly engaging.
How to Start an LLC by State?
Embarking on the journey of establishing an LLC begins with submitting your business formation documents to the state you intend to do business in.
The process involves several stages, hiring a registered agent is one such prerequisite that every state insists on. You must acquaint yourself with the specific paperwork requirements of your chosen state and assemble all the necessary documents before submitting your articles of organization.
The most suitable state for your LLC's operations may not necessarily coincide with your residential state. It's essential that you meticulously comply with the laws of every state where your business is active, given these can significantly differ.
Some states, for example, mandate the submission of comprehensive annual reports, whereas others only necessitate basic details. Further, while some states levy an annual fee, others charge a one-off fee.
The cost of this filing fee can fluctuate between $50 and $300 or even higher. For a more in-depth understanding, peruse our comprehensive guide on setting up an LLC.
Why Do I Need an LLC Formation Service?
There are several reasons why you might need the best online LLC formation service:
Legal compliance: A service dedicated to the formation of an LLC can provide assurance that your enterprise abides by the law and fulfills every prerequisite necessary to establish an LLC within your state.
Time-saving: By entrusting the administrative paperwork and filing to an LLC formation service, you can free up valuable time to concentrate on other pivotal facets of your venture. This smart move saves time and ensures professional handling of your business formation.
Expertise: A service specializing in the creation of LLCs possesses the know-how to navigate you through the intricacies of the process. They ensure that no crucial stages are overlooked or errors committed, adding a layer of assurance to your LLC formation journey.
Liability protection: A service for establishing an LLC can act as a shield for your individual assets against potential litigations or financial obligations that your enterprise might amass.
Professional image: Enlisting a service that specializes in LLC creation to establish your business can lend your firm a more refined and professional appearance. This could be crucial when interacting with clients or potential investors.
Employing an LLC formation service can prove to be a wise decision for any entrepreneur looking to establish their LLC accurately and lawfully. This not only helps in saving precious time but also offers a shield for their individual wealth.
How to Choose the Best LLC Service?
Incorporating an LLC doesn't necessitate the use of an LLC service. In many places, the process is quite unambiguous and can be accomplished without incurring the cost of a service. Nonetheless, employing an LLC service can often confer extra advantages.
Here are some crucial perks to contemplate while refining your choices:
Registered agent services, available separately from an LLC filing company in many cases, can help protect personal information from appearing online or being accessible to the public. Having someone else handle paperwork can save time in both filing and the necessary research.
Operating agreements, included in some filing packages, can save you the time and effort of creating your own version or customizing a template.
Multi-state availability could be essential for you, particularly if you reside near a state line or anticipate living in one state while running your LLC in another.
Articles of organization, necessary in most states for LLC formation filing, can often be created by many LLC services as part of your filing package. However, it's crucial to ensure they aren’t subject to an additional fee.
Branding services, like trademarks, are sometimes provided by LLC services. If you seek to protect your logo or motto, this factor might heavily influence your decision-making.
Every LLC service provider varies in their packages and pricing, thus it's prudent to evaluate the necessary services and opt for an enterprise that delivers these at a fair cost.
A handful of these firms offer a complimentary trial period, which could serve as a beneficial tool to determine if a specific vendor aligns well with your requirements before making a prolonged pledge.
Best LLC Services – Frequently Asked Questions
Here are our most frequently asked questions to attend to all your further queries.
What Does an LLC Service Do?
In every state, the regulations, documentation, and fees associated with establishing an LLC vary. By employing a specialized service for your LLC formation, all prerequisites are taken care of, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.
This alleviates the stress of having to hunt down any region-specific documents or the fear of missing any filing deadlines. The top-tier LLC services are equipped with the appropriate paperwork for your state and oversee the entire incorporation journey, steering clear of any expensive errors. Got a query?
A team of customer service professionals is at your disposal - you're not navigating the murky waters of business formation solo.
Can I Set up an LLC by Myself?
Indeed, it's entirely possible. Nonetheless, it's crucial to ensure you possess all the necessary documents, also known as articles of incorporation or certificate of formation, tailored to your state's requirements, which may incorporate an operating agreement.
Bear in mind that state filing costs and deadlines differ, so you'll need to delve into that research as well.
Consider consulting with a local business attorney. They might come at a higher cost compared to the best LLC services mentioned earlier, but this could be a favorable option if a personalized, local relationship seems advantageous to you.
Is ZenBusiness Good for LLC Formation?
Our experts affirm that ZenBusiness indeed lives up to its commitment to alleviate the strain of launching an LLC. We've accorded it the topmost score owing to its user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, complimentary tools, and engaging setup guide.
Beyond assisting with your business inception, ZenBusiness's Worry-Free Compliance offering guarantees that you can sustain your enterprise by keeping abreast of yearly filings and business tax requirements.
Bottom Line on Best LLC Services
In conclusion, forming an LLC may seem daunting, but with the right online assistance, it becomes more manageable. After thorough research and comparison of various top LLC services, we've identified the best options. Among these choices, our top pick is Tailor Brands.
Whether you prioritize affordability, user-friendly interfaces, or comprehensive features, there's an LLC service tailored to meet your needs.
Selecting one of the top LLC services from our recommendations can protect your personal assets, bolster your business's credibility, and focus on advancing your company. Don't hesitate to make a wise decision and pave the way for your business's success!
