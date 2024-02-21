The best live casinos in Canada are as close as you can get to a road trip to Vegas.
Live dealer casinos employ entertaining flesh and blood dealers: so you can kick back and place your bets as if you were standing on a bustling casino floor.
We’re here to play live dealer casino games and rank the best: rock solid reputations, superior game lists, and great bonuses for Canadian players are just the beginning.
PlayOJO is the best live dealer casino in Canada for these reasons and more, but we’ve got 9 runner-ups with their own selection of popular live casino games.
Let’s take a look.
Best Live Casinos in Canada
PlayOJO : Best live casino in Canada (80 free spins)
Bodog : Best live casino for blackjack & roulette (Up to C$900 + 50 FS)
Jackpot City : Excellent mobile compatibility (Up to $1,600)
Rolling Slots : 500+ live casino games (Up to $2,000 + 100 FS)
Spin Casino : Up to $1,000 in bonuses (Up to $1,000)
Slotimo: 10+ live game shows
Ricky Casino: Best for live dice games
Playfina: 8,000+ games
Jokersino: 800+ slots
Neospin: Offers daily cashback bonuses
The best live casinos in Canada offer not just hundreds of highest-quality live games, but also generous bonuses and lots of other great features. Let’s see what these top platforms have to offer.
Pros
50+ live dealer games
Get up to 80 free spins
No wagering requirement on bonus
Mostly fee-free transactions
Downloadable mobile app
Cons
Bonus can’t be used in live casino
Simple website design
PlayOJO launched in 2017, and they’re the best live casino for Canadian players in 2024. You’ll enjoy 50+ live dealer tables and live game shows alongside 2,100+ online slots and specialties.
Live Casino Games: 4.9/5
There’s no shortage of live games to enjoy at PlayOJO. They work closely with Evolution Gaming and 30+ cutting-edge software providers to host 50 + live dealer casino games . You can play live blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat, and several exclusive game shows for real money!
We’re big fans of their Blackjack VIP table and XXX Lightning Roulette, but you might be more inclined to play Deal or No Deal, Dream Catcher, and Football Studio. Our experts also found 15+ video poker variants and 165+ virtual blackjack tables in their collection.
In between rounds with live dealers, be sure to check out 2,100+ real money online casino games.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
Canadian players should use the bonus code “PLAYOJO” with their first qualifying deposit of $10 or more at this best online casino. New sign-ups will receive 50 free spins to use on Thor: The Trials of Asgard. Once you’re finished with your initial bonus, visit PlayOJO’s “Kickers” section for 30 more free spins!
In total, you’ll score up to 80 free spins worth $0.10 each. While this might not sound like much, PlayOJO doesn’t implement any wagering requirements or payout minimums.
Whether you take home $1, $10, $100, or $1,000; you can freely withdraw your bonus spins winnings at any time.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
You can use Interac, MuchBetter, an ecoVoucher, Jeton, Astropay, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, and all major debit card brands to deposit with PlayOJO. They don’t implement any strict deposit minimums, but Canadian players must fund their accounts with $10+ before claiming bonuses.
In similar fashion, you can withdraw as little as $1 per transaction. On the other hand, rollers can request up to $5,000 at once. Of note, all deposits and payouts in excess of $5 are fee-free. E-wallet payouts are delivered within 24 hours, but fiat cashouts will take 3-5 days to reach you.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
You can download PlayOJO’s mobile app for iOS and Android devices, and their live dealer casino software is fully optimized for smartphones. All the live casino online games we explored were sized appropriately for smaller screens, lag-free, and surprisingly immersive!
PlayOJO wouldn’t be the best online casino if its mobile app didn’t unlock 2,100+ real money slots and table games. If you’re looking for a capable mobile casino with tons of live casino online games, PlayOJO won’t disappoint!
Bodog
Pros
Over 40 live dealer games
Up to C$600 welcome bonus
150% crypto bonus
700+ games
35+ betting options
Cons
Doesn’t accept e-wallets
Dark website theme might not be for everyone
You will find everything you’re looking for among the 40 live games that Bodog offers. They offer an impressive game catalog, a generous welcome bonus, and excellent sports betting options.
Live Casino Games: 4.8/5
You will find hundreds of slots, table games, and, of course, live dealer titles at Bodog
Out of a total of over 700 games, 40+ are live dealer games. You can play different versions of blackjack, American and European roulette, baccarat, and even Super 6.
If you enjoy the thrill of poker, you can download free software for your PC to enhance your gameplay or use instant play on your mobile device to play on the go.
Given the popularity of sports betting in Canada, Bodog also offers an impressive array of options, ensuring a great experience for all sports bettors.
Their portfolio covers all the popular sports, such as baseball, basketball, and hockey. For those with a taste for less mainstream sports, intriguing choices like esports and table tennis are also available.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
Bodog greets every newcomer with a generous 100% welcome bonus of up to C$600 . This substantial offer essentially doubles your initial bankroll, offering a thrilling start to your live casino experience.
If that wasn’t enough, Bodog also throws in 50 bonus spins for the Bonanza Billion slot game. If you want to take a quick break from playing live dealer games, there’s no better option than this fun and lively 96% RTP slot from BGaming.
If you enjoy betting with crypto on your favourite live games, you can enjoy an even better welcome bonus of 150% up to an impressive C$900.
If you have friends who also enjoy Canadian live casino games, you can bring them along and receive 200% of their initial deposit as a bonus, up to a maximum of C$100. If your friend chooses to deposit in cryptocurrency, you will receive an additional C$75.
Payment Methods: 4.75/5
Bodog provides a diverse range of payment options, including both traditional fiat currencies and popular cryptos. If you prefer conventional methods, you can use your Visa, Mastercard, or American Express to deposit funds or make use of the convenient Interac.
If you prefer digital currencies, Bodog accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.
Though the absence of e-wallets as a payment option may be a minor shortcoming, the variety of other options make up for it.
If you want to withdraw your funds, you can do so using Bitcoin or a check by courier service, which are top choices for players at Canadian live casinos.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Bodog offers mobile compatibility that’s hard to beat. In fact, it’s among the best Canadian mobile casinos you can join.
Navigating Bodog on your mobile device is as simple as counting to three, requiring nothing more than a dependable internet connection.
You can access your favourite live games from your mobile browser, no matter where you are and which operating system you use.
Pros
Stellar mobile platform
53+ live casino games
Welcome bonus up to $1,600
Accepts 15+ banking options
Play 500+ slots for Canadian players
Cons
No free play mode
Not the best for poker
Jackpot City has been one of the best online casinos for around 20 years, but it grabbed our attention with their stellar mobile app. If you’re constantly on the move, you’ll enjoy a live casino experience that accompanies you on your latest travels.
Live Casino Games: 4.7/5
Jackpot City lives up to their namesake with 500+ online slots and 50+ progressive jackpots , but they’ve recently gained popularity for their high-quality selection of live dealer games. You can play 53+ variants of live casino poker, live blackjack, live baccarat, and live roulette.
Their betting minimums start from just $5 or $10 per hand, which is a great sign for casual players (even less for live roulette inside bets).
Jackpot City also hosts 7+ live game shows that put you directly in the hot seat.
Play Monopoly Live, Football Studio, Dream Catcher, and more!
Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5
Jackpot City will double your first four deposits up to $400 each , giving high rollers a grand total of $1,600 in bonus funds! There’s no promo code required, either – just toggle the switch with your initial transaction to activate your first 100% match up to $400. Then, rinse and repeat!
For the best chance of keeping your profits, we’d suggest playing their non-jackpot slots. These contribute 100% towards your rollover.
Classic table games and other specialties contribute just 5-10% of each wager.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
You can use any of 15+ banking options to make deposits with Jackpot City. They accept debit and credit card deposits, Interac, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, NeoSurf, ecoVouchers, instant cash transfers, and e-checks from all Canadian banks.
New sign-ups must deposit $10 or more to play games and claim each portion of Jackpot City’s four-tiered welcome package. If you get lucky enough to win real money, you can withdraw between $10 and $10,000 per transaction. Plus, e-wallet payouts are completely free of charge.
Cash payouts take 3-7 days for processing and delivery.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
We don’t have any complaints about Jackpot City’s mobile platform. You can download their top-rated online casino application for iOS and Android devices! Our experts didn’t notice any performance issues, even when playing fast-paced live blackjack.
Rolling Slots
Pros
Over 500 live dealer games
Games by 66 providers
10% up to $200 cashback on Monday
200% up to C$2,000 welcome offer
100 free spins
Rare live games like Coin Flip
Cons
Can’t use cashback on live dealer games
No phone support
No matter how hard you look – you won’t find an online casino in Canada offering more live dealer games than Rolling Slots.
Live Casino Games: 5/5
Rolling Slots has 4,000+ high-quality games by 66 software providers – over 500 of which are live dealer games.
Indeed, you’ll be drowning in choice at this online casino, with all live games powered by top-dog providers like Evolution, Ezugi, Pragmatic, Skywind, Luckystreak, Quickfire, and Infin.
It goes without saying that you’ll find all the usual suspects like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. What truly sets Rolling Slots apart from other online casinos is its insane selection of rare games like Coin Flip, Live Sic Bo, Snakes and Ladders, and many others.
You can also bet on live horse races through Infin’s Horses 6 V2 live casino game. The options are virtually endless.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
As a new Canadian player, you can take advantage of a 100% bonus of up to $500 + 50 free spins on your first deposit of at least $30. If you deposit $70 or more on this first occasion, you'll be rewarded with 50 free spins.
On your second deposit, you can get a 50% match bonus up to $750, when you deposit a minimum of $30.
Upon making your third deposit, you can secure a 50% match bonus up to $750 with a deposit of at least $30. If you deposit C$70 or more, an additional 50 free spins will be credited to your account.
This means, in total, you have the chance to receive up to $2,000 and 100 free spins as part of Rolling Slots' welcoming offer.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Rolling Slots offers a super-flexible banking menu. You can deposit a minimum of C$10 with Neosurf. For all the other payment options, including credit cards, Interac, Flexepin, AstroPay, Mifinity, CashtoCode, eZee Wallet, Payz, Stickpay, and Jeton, the minimum is C$30.
You can also use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin to deposit. By doing so, you will also enjoy much quicker, same-day withdrawals.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Modern Canadian live casinos nowadays don’t force you to download and install an app before you can play live casino games.
Rolling Slots is no different – you can start playing straight via your iOS and Android mobile browser and enjoy all the games in high-resolution and fluid gameplay as long as your internet connection is strong.
Pros
15+ live blackjack tables
47+ live dealer table games
Get up to $1,000 in bonuses
15+ flexible banking options
Download their mobile app
Cons
High wagering requirements on some promos
Must deposit 3 times for bonus
At Spin Casino, you can play 15+ variants of live dealer blackjack. They’ve offered a premium gaming experience for Canadian players since 2001, and they’ve only gotten better with time!
Live Casino Games: 4.6/5
Spin Casino keeps Canadian players satisfied with 15+ live dealer blackjack games and counting . They accommodate hundreds of gamblers at once, and they employ international live dealers to keep the action going 24/7! You can bet $5 per hand or up the stakes to high limits.
If you ever get tired of beating the dealer to 21, you can play 40+ additional live casino variants of roulette, baccarat, and poker. Our experts also found 400+ classic slot games and virtual tables here.
Finally, 7+ game shows round out their selection and promise a rich experience.
Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5
Spin Casino’s far-reaching welcome package gives Canadian players up to $1,000 in bonus funds , but you’ll have to make three separate deposits to claim the full scope of this promotion. When you make your first deposit of $20 or more, you’ll receive a 100% match up to $400!
Then, Spin Casino will double your next two deposits up to $300 each.
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
Jackpot City and Spin Casino share the same flexible banking menu. You can use a debit card, Interac, ecoPayz, iDebit, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, Flexepin, NeoSurf, an ecoVoucher, a wire transfer, or an instant banking transfer to deposit and withdraw funds using either casino site.
You’ll need to deposit $20 or more to claim each portion of Spin Casino’s triple-tiered welcome match, but you can start playing live dealer games with just $10 to spare. Once you’re ready to withdraw your winnings, you can request between $10 and $10,000 per transaction.
E-wallet payouts are fee-free and delivered within 24 hours, but cash payouts come with a processing surcharge and 3-7 day waiting period.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
Like their sister site Jackpot City, Spin Casino has a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Although you can also use your phone’s native web browser to play on-the-go, Spin Casino’s app unlocks their entire collection of 15+ blackjack tables and 47+ live dealer games.
Our team enjoyed nearly instant loading speeds, and we didn’t notice any perceivable lag when searching for our favorites. It’s easy to sort by category, title, popularity, and payout potential.
6. Slotimo – Top Live Dealer Casino Canada Site for Game Shows
Pros
10+ TV game shows
72+ live dealer games
Deposit bonus up to $1,500
Accepts 5 forms of crypto
Low rollover on the welcome bonus
Mobile-friendly website for live dealers
Cons
No mobile app to download
Slower fiat payout speeds
Slotimo tips the scales with 72+ live dealer games, and their exclusive game shows rival those of PlayOJO (our top pick). If you’re looking for a full “in-person” experience, look no further!
Live Casino Games: 4.5/5
It’s easy to see why Slotimo is so popular.
Skill gamers can play 72+ fan-favorite games of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette . Slotimo’s live casino features the best tables from Vivo Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Lucky Streak.
We’re huge fans of live Casino Hold’em, 500x Mega Roulette, and Blackjack Azure.
While there’s no shortage of classic tables at Slotimo, many players gravitate towards their live dealer game shows when they need a change of pace. You can play 10+ dedicated TV game shows like Sweet Bonanza and Mega Wheel.
Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5
This online casino site welcomes Canadian players aboard with up to $1,500 in bonus cash. You’ll claim the full bounty with your first four deposits – they’ll double your first transaction up to $450 and credit your next two deposits with a 50% bonus up to $375.
Finally, Slotimo will match your fourth deposit by 100% up to $300.
Use the promo codes SLWEL300, SLWEL250, SLWEL50, and SLWEL200 with each deposit in order to qualify. You’ll only have to satisfy 25x wagering requirements before cashing out the remainder of your profits, which is one the best rollovers going.
Payment Methods: 4.4/5
Slotimo allows you to deposit with debit or credit card, Interac, MuchBetter, and ecoPayz to make your payments.
Although you can deposit as little as $10 to start playing live casino games, you’ll need to deposit $30 or more if you want to claim Slotimo’s four-tiered welcome package. On the bright side, you’ll enjoy completely free payouts that range from $10 to $15,000 per transaction.
Cash payouts typically take 3-5 days to reach you, which is in line with average payout times at top online casinos in Canada.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Unfortunately, Slotimo doesn’t have a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices. If you want to play 72+ classic live games and 10+ game shows while on-the-move, you’ll have to use your phone’s native web browser. Thankfully, all their titles are fully optimized for smartphones.
We didn’t notice any lag whatsoever, and it’s easy to sift through Slotimo’s user interface. Game icons are vibrant, detailed, and eye-catching! Additionally, you can use their dedicated search filters to find your favourite games with one click.
How We Ranked the Best Live Online Casinos in Canada - Our Criteria
Online Live Casino Games
We gave a higher ranking to online casinos with the most diverse collection of live dealer games! Additionally, we paid special attention to Canadian online casinos that cover all the bases. You can play real money blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and live game shows with all our top picks.
Live Dealer Gaming Experience
A live dealer game is only as good as its authenticity, so we looked into every aspect of the live gaming experience.
Our best-ranked casinos host professional and friendly dealers who engage players, elevating the feel of the live gaming environment. We favoured live dealer sites with HD video streaming and uninterrupted service, providing players with an immersive experience that closely matches a physical casino.
Welcome Bonus & Promo
With your first round of deposits, you’ll take advantage of free cash that can be used to play live dealer games for real money. We prioritized live dealer casino sites with generous match bonuses, low wagering requirements, accessible deposit minimums, and reasonable bonus expiry periods.
Secure Payment Methods
The best live casino sites make it easy and convenient to bank your funds. Our top-rated online casinos accept cryptocurrency, several e-wallets, debit/credit card deposits, wire transfers, and instant banking transfers. We prioritized live dealer casino sites with the quickest payouts.
Mobile Compatibility for Live Casinos
All the best live online casino sites work flawlessly on smartphones and tablets, but we gave a higher ranking to live dealer sites with a downloadable app for iOS and Android. You can access tens of live dealers with the touch of a button, and it’s easy to log on with your phone’s native browser.
What is a Live Casino Game?
Live casino games replicate a physical casino. It presents a unique fusion of traditional brick-and-mortar casino gameplay with modern digital technology.
At its core, a live casino game involves a real-life dealer who conducts the game in real time from a casino gaming table. This game is live-streamed across the internet to players, who can place their bets from their computers, smartphones, or tablets.
Unlike traditional online casino games, which use random number generators to determine the outcome, live casino games are played with physical gaming equipment like real roulette wheels, cards, or dice.
Which is the Best Canada Live Casino?
PlayOJO: Best live casino in Canada overall
Bodog: Best live casino for blackjack and roulette
Jackpot City: Excellent mobile compatibility
Rolling Slots: Great variety of over 500 live casino games
Spin Casino: Top choice for bonuses
PlayOJO is the best live casino in Canada. It offers over 50 live casino games, including game shows, a no-wagering welcome offer, and many other awesome features.
Why is PlayOJO the Best Live Dealer Casino in Canada?
We’ve reviewed dozens of online casinos in Canada, but PlayOJO continues to stand out from the pack. In this section, we’ve explained why PlayOJO deserves your undivided attention.
Huge Live Gaming Library: PlayOJO comes equipped with 50+ live dealer games. You can play live blackjack games, live roulette, live baccarat, and live casino poker right here. They also host 10+ live game shows.
No Wagering Requirements: Unlike other live casinos in Canada, PlayOJO doesn’t implement any wagering requirements or transaction minimums. When you sign up and make your first deposit of $10 or more, you’ll claim 50 wager-free spins to use on Thor: The Trials of Asgard!
Fantastic Public Reputation: PlayOJO opened its doors to Canadian players in 2017, and they’ve reached the heights of mainstream success among top live dealer casinos. They’ve built a stellar reputation upon their massive game collection, helpful support team, and wager-free welcome bonuses!
Why Should I Play Live Online Casino Games in Canada?
If you’re used to gambling with land-based casinos, you’re probably wondering how live casino games compare to the real thing. Here, we’ve offered a few reasons to make the switch to live casino sites!
Realistic Betting Experiences:
Unlike virtual table games and slots, live dealer casino games rely on physical equipment and professional live dealers to produce a completely random outcome. You can place your bets, watch the action unfold, and enjoy an immersive game experience.
Playing Classic Tables From Home:
It doesn’t get much better than placing your bets in-person, but online casinos in Canada give you the opportunity to play live casino games from home. So long as you have a compatible device and Internet connection, you can get started right now.
Claiming a Deposit Match Bonus:
You won’t find land-based casinos offering generous incentives for new players, but the best live casinos online make it worth your while to get started. You’ll play live games and traditional online casino games with extra cash to spend.
What is the Best Live Casino Game to Win Money?
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Roulette (PlayOJO): 2000x max payout
Early Payout Blackjack (Bodog): 99.5% RTP
Turbo Auto Roulette (Jackpot City): 3x faster gameplay
Deal Or No Deal (Rolling Slots): 500x max payout
One Blackjack (Spin Casino): 2000x max payout
Best Online Live Casino Games to Play in Canada
Live Blackjack
Live Blackjack is a thrilling experience that brings the tension of the real casino card game to your screen. The dealer at online casinos distribute the cards from a physical deck, and players make decisions in real time, just like at a physical casino.
Live Roulette
Live Roulette is a visual feast for Canadian online casino players, with a real dealer spinning a physical roulette wheel. The real-time interaction and the ability to watch the ball settle into a slot in high-definition video make the live version far superior to its virtual counterpart.
Live Baccarat
Playing Baccarat in a live dealer casino setting replicates the high-stakes thrill this game is famous for. Players can enjoy watching the dealer reveal the cards in real time, and the live chat feature allows for the sociable banter often associated with the baccarat table.
Live Sic Bo
Live Sic Bo allows players at live casinos to experience the excitement of this ancient Chinese dice game with the added benefit of a live dealer. Seeing the dice tumble in real-time and the dealer announcing the outcome makes for a more immersive and authentic gaming experience.
Live Three Card Poker
Live Three Card Poker brings the rapid-fire excitement of this poker variant to life with a real dealer. Players can engage in strategy and make decisions in real time, adding a layer of skill and anticipation that can't be matched in automated versions.
Live Texas Hold’em
Live Texas Hold'em is a popular choice among Canadian online casino players for its blend of strategy and chance. In this live version, a real dealer manages the game, dealing physical cards and overseeing the betting rounds. Players compete against each other, making strategic decisions based on their hands and the community cards.
Live Casino Canada Software Providers
Live dealer online casino games in Canada are powered by a diverse range of software providers, each bringing their own unique style and innovation to the table. Here's a glimpse into some of the key providers you’ll find at the best live dealer casinos in Canada.
Evolution Gaming: A leader in live dealer casino games, known for its diverse range of titles, including blackjack, roulette, and game shows. Evolution Gaming is a preferred provider for live casinos like PlayOJO and Bodog.
Pragmatic Play: Offers a wide array of live dealer casino games, notable for innovative features and high-quality streaming. Pragmatic Play is a key provider for both PlayOJO and Rolling Slots.
NetEnt Live: Known for its high-quality live blackjack and roulette games, NetEnt Live powers numerous live dealer online casino games at PlayOJO.
Playtech: Known for its advanced technology and user-friendly live dealer casino games, Playtech is a major provider for several of top Canadian live casinos on our list.
Ezugi: This provider offers popular live casino games that are interactive and authentic, contributing to the live game selection at Rolling Slots.
Lucky Streak: Offers engaging live dealer blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games, and is featured at Rolling Slots.
Canadian Live Casino Bonuses and Promotions
The best live dealer casinos in Canada are known for their generous and diverse bonuses and promotions. Here's a more detailed look at each type of offer you’ll come across.
Sign-Up Bonuses
These are exciting offers exclusively for new players who register at live dealer casinos in Canada. Typically including free spins, deposit matches, or a combination of both, these bonuses are a way for players to get more playtime and value right from the start.
Free Spins
Free spins are commonly included in welcome packages at online live dealer casino sites and are also offered in various promotions. They allow players to enjoy slot games without using their funds, with potential winnings adding to their balance.
Deposit Match Bonuses
Deposit match bonuses are a staple in the world of live dealer casino sites. These offers match a player's deposit by a certain percentage, effectively increasing their playing funds. For example, a 100% match bonus would double the deposit amount, giving players more opportunities to play live dealer casino games and other offerings.
Cashbacks
Cashback offers provide players with a safety net, giving back a percentage of their lost bets over a certain period. These promotions are a way for the best live dealer casino sites to reward loyalty and regular play. Keep in mind that the cashback percentage varies between casinos, so make sure to check the terms before you decide to play.
No Deposit Bonuses
No deposit live casino bonuses don't require players to make an initial deposit to claim them. These bonuses usually include a very small amount of free cash or a set number of free spins. However, they are very hard to come by and the ones that are offered usually come with close-to-impossible wagering requirements.
Best Online Live Casinos in Canada – FAQ
Are Live Casino Dealers Real?
Yes, live casino dealers are genuine, real people. They are professionally trained croupiers who manage the games from a studio or an actual casino floor. When you play at a live casino, you interact with these real dealers through a live video stream.
Why Are Live Dealer Casinos Online So Popular?
Live casinos are becoming increasingly popular because of the immersive online gambling experience they offer.
Instead of playing against a machine with RNG software, live dealer games are streamed directly to your screen from real gambling halls while croupiers spin the roulette wheel and deal you cards in real-time.
Are Live Dealer Games Rigged?
No, live dealer casino games aren’t rigged. The best live dealer casinos employ live dealers, who utilize physical equipment to produce a completely random outcome.
So long as you’re betting with a licensed online casino, the best live dealer casino games promise a realistic and tangible experience.
How Do Live Dealer Games Work?
Live dealer games fuse virtual and real-world casino experiences together. They feature real people that host classic table games through a live video stream.
Online casino players can interact with live dealers, chat with other players, and place their bets in real time. The dealer's actions are filmed by multiple camera angles to ensure fairness and transparency.
Live dealer games offer an authentic, immersive, and social gaming experience. They attract players who prefer the atmosphere and human interaction of a traditional casino. Live games also cater towards players who enjoy the convenience of playing from anywhere they desire.
Which of the Best Live Casinos Online in Canada Have the Best Bonuses?
Ricky Casino has the best welcome bonus available for new players. You can get up to $7,500 with your first ten deposits and even receive 550 free spins.
They’ll double your first transaction up to $500, and you’ll claim a 50% reload bonus up to $500 with your second qualifying deposit. If you’re still hungry for more, Ricky Casino is also giving away five separate 50% reload matches worth up to $1,000 each.
Upon making your eighth, ninth, and tenth deposits; you’ll receive a 50% bonus up to $500 at this live casino site.
What Are the Best Live Dealer Online Casinos in Canada? Quick Comparison
PlayOJO : PlayOJO is the best live casino in Canada. You can start playing live dealer games, explore 2,100+ real money slots, and claim 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard with no wagering requirements! Just make sure to deposit $10 or more with a debit card or e-wallet.
Bodog : Bodog stands out with its impressive variety of 40+ live dealer games and offers a top-notch live blackjack and roulette experience. They welcome newcomers with a 100% bonus up to C$600, plus 50 bonus spins. With a user-friendly mobile platform, you can enjoy your favourite live games on the go with ease.
Jackpot City: If you’re looking for the biggest variety of live dealer games on mobile, Jackpot City won’t disappoint. You can explore over 500 live games by reputable providers, including everything from blackjack to roulette and baccarat
How to Sign Up & Play Live Casino Games in Canada
By now, you’re probably wondering how to play live dealer games at the best online casinos in Canada . Using PlayOJO as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for beginners.
Step 1: Pick a Favourite From Canadian Live Casinos
Navigate to PlayOJO's website
Click the yellow 'Join Now' button
Step 2: Complete the Registration
Fill in the necessary details, including your first and last name
Follow the on-screen instructions to complete all six steps
Click 'Register' to finalize the process
Step 3: Verify Your Email
Open your email inbox and look for a verification email from PlayOJO
If not found in the inbox, check your spam folder
Click the link in the email to activate your account
Step 4: Claim Your Welcome Bonus
Log back into PlayOJO
Navigate to the cashier section
Choose your preferred deposit method
Deposit $10 or more to qualify for the welcome bonus
Step 5: Play Live Dealer Games
Congratulations, your PlayOJO account is now active!
Explore the variety of 50+ live dealer games available
Tips & Tricks for Playing Online Live Casino Games
Our experts want you to have the best experience possible at live dealer casinos, and it’s always a good idea to understand what you’re getting yourself into.
Read our tips and tricks for playing live games at online casinos.
Play Free Games First: Don’t spend real money playing live dealer casino games just yet. First, you should spectate different live casino rounds. You’ll better understand how each live casino game works, and you’ll get some much-needed practice before raising the stakes.
Develop A Strategy: Depending on which of the best live dealer casino games you enjoy most, you should utilize common strategy to increase your chances of winning real money. Securing a big cash payout is never guaranteed, but table gaming strategies are time-tested and strictly followed for good reason.
Read the Fine Print: If you claim a live casino bonus with our top live dealer casino sites, be sure to read the fine print. We’ve covered the basics in this round-up review, but online casinos in Canada reserve the right to change their T&C’s without warning. Periodically, you should refresh your memory.
So, What Are the Best Online Casinos with Live Dealers in Canada?
When you play live dealer games online, you’ll enjoy the closest thing to an “in-person” betting experience at top Canadian live casino sites. Players can explore hundreds of live blackjack tables, live roulette wheels, live poker rooms, live baccarat games, and specialty live game shows from home.
Our top suggestion would be PlayOJO for Canadian players on the fence about which live dealer casinos are the best.
They come prepared with 52+ live dealer games, and you can broaden your horizons with 10+ exclusive game shows. Then, explore 2,900+ slots and specialties at your leisure. You’ll also claim up to 80 wager-free spins.
No matter which live dealer casinos you end up choosing, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.
Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.
Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/
http://www.cprg.ca/
https://www.responsiblegambling.org/
