Best L-Theanine Supplement: For Reducing Stress And Improving Brain Health

Tea and coffee are the most popular beverages for refreshing, improving alertness, and relieving stress. People understand caffeine as its most important constituent for giving feelings.

But scientists have found another element that is quite beneficial for people and works in stress relieving and cognitive health.

Though L-Theanine is not considered an essential part of the diet by people, due to its enormous benefits it attracted the attention of present-day people.

Green tea is considered the number 1 beverage but the scientific fact is that black tea has the greater L-Theanine to the extent of 25 mg in each cup of black tea.

What is there in L-Theanine?

Basically, L-Theanine is a kind of protein and we find it in both green as well as black tea. L-Theanine has many benefits for people suffering from excess stress and for people who use the brain.

The research carried out by scientists has established that a dose of 200 mg per day of protein can substantially reduce anxiety and tension. It works on the nervous system directly and imparts benefits without subjecting the users to drowsiness that is found with all the medications for dealing with stress.

Other advantages of consuming L-Theanine are

Improved sleep pattern

Relieving depression

Alleviating the conditions of Asthma by reducing inflammation

Enhancing Brain Health

Reduce the BP

An anti-cancer medicine slowing the growth of tumor

Heals ulcers of the stomach

Improves immunity

Why do we need supplements of L-Theanine?

In order to get the beneficial effects of L-Theanine we have to consume 250 mg of the element, which is equivalent to 10 cups of black tea a day. But we can avail the dose from supplements containing L-Theanine directly.

Further by consuming more cups of tea, we have to ingest the other ingredients of tea too. Especially consuming too much caffeine has many adverse effects. All these can be avoided by using the supplement.

Our choice of the best supplements containing L-Theanine are

Vyvamind : a strong neurostimulant for adults Nooceptin : a long-lasting stress-reliever Noocube : improves brain health

Vyvamind

Vyvamind

Advantages of consuming Vyvamind

Without any jitter and other harmful side effects Fast removal of brain fog Enhanced concentration and attention Higher motivation and increased drive Higher ability to deal with anxiety as well as stress The result is long-lasting Increased availability in office or academy due to diminished down days

Ingredients with the composition of Vyvamind

2.5 mg of Vitamin B6 50 mcg of Vitamin B12 300 mg of L-tyrosine 200 mg of Citicoline 150 mg of L-Theanine 75 mg of Caffeine Anhydrous

Manufacturer of Vyvamind supplement

Vyvamind is the product of the reputed American manufacturer SAP Nutra. The product is manufactured in facilities duly approved by the FDA. As such the quality of the ingredients of the supplement as well as the product itself is assured.

The manufacturer procure the ingredients from within the USA only from sources approved by FDA.

The product is permitted to be bought without prescription in the following countries

USA

Canada

United Kingdom

Australia

Cautions

The product is designed for the use of adults and people below the age of 18 years must not try the supplement. Also the supplement is not intended for pregnant and the women breastfeeding their babies.

People with medical issues must take the advice of their doctors prior to using the supplement.

Dose recommended is one capsules a day

Prices of Vyvamind

One month’s supply $69.99

Three month’s supply $199.99

Six month’s supply $419.00

For the best result the users are recommended to take the supplement continuously for at least 90 days.

Nooceptin

Nooceptin

Advantages of taking the supplement Nooceptin containing 200 mg of L-Theanine per dose

Enhanced blood flow in the brain resulting in plenty of oxygen and nutrients to the brain cells Improved neuron connections thereby improving the messaging abilities of the brain Nooceptim in a natural process helps in boosting the neurotraffic factors of the brain. These neurotrphic factors are responsible for the growth and development as well as the maintenance of the minute cells of the brain Enhances the population of acetylcholine. The ingredient Citicoline of the supplement is included for this purpose. This neurotransmitter acetylcholine is responsible for the cognitive functions such as data processing, learning abilities and focus. Increasing the power of recall and retention of memory Protects the brain from the ill effects of stress as well as anxiety

Ingredients of Nooceptin supplement

Citicoline 200 mg

Rhodiols Rosea 150 mg

Bacopa monnieri 150 mg

L-Theanine 200 mg

Ginkgo Biloba 100 mg

Lion’s Mane Extyract 400 mg

Panax Ginseng 200 mg

The above blending of nutraceuticals have been clinically tested and found to improve the cognitive abilities as well as brain health of the users of the supplement.

The supplement is particularly suitable for the aged people who often have to struggle remembering many information. By consuming the supplement for a minimum period of 90 days you can get back the memory of the 20’s.

Noocube

Noocube Noocube

The supplement contains sufficient amount of L-Theanine. L-Tyrosine is added to the supplement as the combination of L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine acts much faster.

The other ingredients of the supplement are

Astragalus Extract

Oat Straw

L-Tyrosine

L-Thyanine

Bacopa Monnieri

Alpha GPC

Ginkgo Biloba

Resveratrol

The benefits of Noocube supplement

High level and oriented focus Enhanced memory More and more attention Ability of the brain to cope with stress Improved connection between the eye and the brain

The main ingredient of the supplement is Lutemax 2020. Scientists have found three macular carotenoids in the ingredient Lutemax. These carotenoids have been found to stimulate the eye-brain connection and protect it from oxidative stress and muscular damages caused by the blue light of the computer.

The special points of Noocube supplement

The ingredients are scientifically formulated and blended All the ingredients are natural which include Lutemax, a award winner Slim and effective formula Suitable for all ages of men as well as women No side effects Free from soy, grain. Non-GMO 30 day money back guarantee

Best Supplements Containing L-Theanine are

