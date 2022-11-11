Best Kratom Vendors 2022: Buy Kratom Online from Top Vendors

A lot has been said about Kratom and its uses. If you read Kratom reviews, you may easily see why more people are now into using Kratom capsules and other forms of the product. One thing that has made Kratom popular is how it can help improve your health. People feel more energetic, handle their tasks with clarity, feel relief from anxiety, and so much more.

With this information in mind, who are the best Kratom vendors? And which is the best strain of Kratom? We answer these questions and many others below to help you see why Kratom can be good for your health. Learn more below.

1. Kats Botanicals - Best for Flavored Kratom

Pros

AKA and CGMP qualified vendor

Lab-tested Kratom products

Same-day shipping available

Cons

Conditional free-shipping

Looking through different Kratom vendor lists, you will definitely come across Kats Botanicals. This is because it is all about giving you quality kratom powders, kratom capsules, and so much more. Since the company makes 100% organic products, you can at least be sure that you can enjoy the Kratom benefits.

If you want Kratom for anxiety, be sure to get one from the company. Other than buying Kratom powder, the other options include capsules, gummies, liquid shots, and more. Such variety means you can always use the right Kratom type for your health. If you want something you can quickly integrate into your schedule, you might consider the gummies.

Having a 30-day satisfaction guarantee is one of the reasons to consider it. In case you are still dissatisfied with the products, then simply request a refund. Looking at the reviews, many people claim they have always been helped when they contacted the support team.

The same-day shipping for orders made before 2 pm Eastern(US) means that you can get the products a lot sooner.

What strains can you get from the company? The company has strains such as red, Maeng Da, green, white, and yellow veins. That is not all as you can get blends of different strains. Sometimes this is good to help make a strain better at specific applications. Since these products are lab tested, it gives you the confidence of ending up with a quality product always.

The company also has an educational blog section. The blog ensures that you can learn about Kratom products and types so that you know which ones to buy for yourself.

2. Golden Monk - Best for Bulk Buying

Pros

Quality Kratom sources

GMP-program member

Great for bulk buying Kratom users

Cons

Expensive products

Starting with the Kratom strains, we see that the brand has options such as the Maeng Da Kratom strain, red vein, green vein, and white vein. This is an assurance of getting the best Kratom powder or capsule for Kratom users. The products have a good description to help you understand what each product can do before buying.

Unlike some other online Kratom vendors, Golden Monk Kratom is known to offer good deals for those who may want to buy Kratom products in bulk. The brand rarely has stock issues. Once you place a bulk order, there is a chance of getting the product delivered in good time. Being American Kratom Association certified makes it even more reputable.

You may have to spend a bit more to get the products. As much as that is the case, you are at least assured of quality products. The approval by the American Kratom Association means that the brand meets various quality standards. These products are still lab-tested to ensure you get safe and pure products. You may find some of the lab reports on the website. If you have more questions, the support team can help answer them.

If you ever have a problem with the products, you are assured of a 100% satisfaction guarantee or a refund. So, contact the support team in case you seek a refund. The presence of a loyalty program is enough to sway people into considering using the brand as an option to get their Kratom. You can simply redeem the loyalty points by buying something from the website with it.

The company has some of the best Kratom sources. It sources its Kratom from Southeast Asia. The result is having high-quality Kratom that ensures you have quality products while at the same time practicing sustainable Kratom cultivation.

3. Kraken Kratom - Best for Free Shipping

Pros

GMP-compliant vendor

Offers free same-day shipping

Has lab-tested products

Cons

Could use more Kratom flavor options

One thing that drives sales for Kraken Kratom should be the free shipping that helps the Kratom users get their products a lot sooner. Depending on when you play the order during the day, you can enjoy same-day shipping. It is not just about the shipping, but also the support team can help you understand the Kratom extracts and other products it offers.

It also has to offer variety. It is one of the top brands in the Kratom industry with liquid Kratom extract. The good thing about such a type of Kraken is that it will be easy to add to different things and enjoy it. You can use it in food, drinks, teas, and so much more.

You never have to worry much about the variety of strains that the company sells. You can get options such as green vein Kratom, yellow vein, white vein, and so much more. The company is quite consistent in the quality of its products. This is based on the lab reports about its products. Since it is also GMP-compliant, it is enough to drive more people to consider it for its quality and safe products.

4. Super Speciosa - Best for Organic Kratom Products

Pros

Multiple strains available

Has no additives and filler ingredients

Made in GMP-certified labs

Cons

No worldwide delivery

The company is the best place where you can get high-quality Kratom products you need for your health. It has been rated as one of the best brands for Kratom supplements for mental illness, stress, relieving pain, and so much more.

The company does not cut corners when coming up with high-quality Kratom products. This ensures that there is no addition of GMOs, sweeteners, and other filler ingredients to keep the Maen da Kratom remains quality. Since the products are made in GMP-certified labs, you are at least sure the quality control measures were followed.

Super Speciosa has its internal quality control team that checks out the products to ensure you get quality products. That is why it is often referred to as the best Kratom vendor. Of course, people also love promotions, loyalty programs, and rebates for regular customers. This is enough to ensure that people keep coming back for more Kratom products.

You have the option of choosing from various forms and strains of the company. The common forms include powder, tablets, capsules, tea bags, and more. As for the strains, you will get Thai, Borneo, Malay, Bali, and Maeng Da. Of course, the price is also affordable to have more people going for it.

5. Kratom Spot - Best for Potent Kratom

Pros

Tested for contaminants and heavy metals

Uses premium grade Kratom leaf powder

No-additives or fillers in its products

Cons

Email support can be slow at times

We like the overall website design of this vendor. It makes it so easy to find the products you are looking for. You could even sort based on the Kratom strains to make it easier to find the red vein kratom strains, green vein, white vein, or yellow Bali Kratom, Thai Kratom, or any other type. The strains of Kratom are also available as Kratom leaves, drinks, capsules, and extracts. This is the kind of variety many people would want from Kratom suppliers.

It is definitely one of the affordable Kratom vendors without compromising on quality. The company made it a point of sourcing quality Kratom leaves from top farmers in Southeast Asia. There is still an internal quality team that ensures you never have to worry about the quality of the products. With third-party lab testing also available, you are sure of products with no fillers or harmful ingredients.

You should know that it is a certified-GMP brand too. This certification together with the AKA approval is good for its reputation. Users are at least given more assurance of getting value for money for their purchases. The Kratom blog also helps you learn about what Kratom is about and how to choose the best strain based on your needs for Kratom.

Major Health Benefits of Kratom

Getting premium Kratom from top Kratom vendors would be motivation only if you know how much the Kratom product would help. Health Canal resources show that you can only see notable benefits by using high-quality strains of Kratom. Here are some of the top health benefits to expect.

Relieving pain

People go through different types of pain all the time. It does not matter whether it is chronic pain, neuropathic pain, or nociceptive pain, all of it can be relieved by Kratom. The Kratom extract will bind itself to the pain receptors so that you can feel better thanks to the analgesic effects of Kratom.

Relieving anxiety

Another reason you might consider Kratom would be because you are stressed, anxious, and moody. Research shows that Kratom may help improve your state of mind and make you feel optimistic about life.

While Kratom does not have effects such as opioids, it can still help with helping you feel good. That is why people can consider using Kratom for mood regulation. As such, you would be less anxious and more upbeat about life.

Boost energy

Kratom leaves can also have metabolic effects. This means that users may experience increased energy levels when they use Kratom powder.

Other than boosting energy, Kratom may also help in increasing blood circulation. When there is increased blood circulation, you can expect more oxygen to be transported to the different body parts. This may impact how the cells metabolize the food substances.

Better focus

You might have come across scenarios where Kratom can lead to sedative effects. However, the same can help with improving focus. A good example is the green vein Kratom strain.

It often comes down to how much Kratom you use. If you use a lot of Kratom at once, then the chances are you might be overwhelmed and be sedated. However, if you use it in controlled amounts, you should now have better focus and mental clarity.

Diabetes management

Diabetes is a big deal for many people. However, Kratom users can consider using Kratom if they have hopes of managing their blood sugar levels.

When using Kratom extracts, you can manage to control the potential spikes and drops in blood sugar levels. This generally makes it easier to manage diabetes and related symptoms.

That is not all as Kratom may also help with improving satiety. The result is that you would not eat as much as before. This is good for helping you have an easier time controlling your appetite and keeping obesity at bay.

Types of Kratom: What’s the Difference & Best Form of Kratom to Use

There will be three main Kratom strains you will come across. They are mostly characterized based on their color. They include white, red, and green. You can still find Kratom strains being characterized based on where they are sourced. We will look at all of them below.

White Vein Kratom

You might find this being a common Kratom product from a top Kratom brand. You get the white Kratom from young Kratom plants. The leaves at this stage will have white veins and hence the name. Also, when the leaves are harvested, they would then be dried indoors without exposing them to light.

How good is the white vein Kratom? Since the plants are harvested while still young, you might notice that these types of Kratom capsules have the highest concentration of mitragynine. Thanks to such potency, it is seen as the best Kratom for energy. Anyone seeking an uplifting experience should consider this Kratom choice.

Red Vein Kratom

Still under the types of Kratom strains, we have the red vein. This is probably the most common Kratom strain you would get from a company. The choice of drying method is different from what you get with the white vein Kratom.

In this case, the Kratom is dried using sunlight or a UV lamp. Sometimes, the Red Kratom might be fermented to create the Bentuangie Kratom. Well, this type of drying will make the Kratom strain give off sedative effects when used.

Since red vein Kratom has mild sedative effects, it is the best choice for those who seek the best Kratom for pain. As much as it may help with pain relief, it is yet to be approved as a substitute for other pain medications you are using, but it is worth a try.

Green Vein Kratom

We can say that the green vein Kratom is the middle ground for those who want to choose something in between the red and white Kratom.

The green Maeng da Kratom is mostly harvested in the plant’s middle stage of its cycle. The Kratom leaves are then dried indoors in an air-conditioned room and then moved outside to complete the drying process.

We find green Kratom to have a more subtle effect than the white strain, but still better as a stimulant. Kratom providers also find it the best Kratom for anxiety as it can help improve your mental clarity and focus. You can also have better endurance while working on tasks.

Maeng Da Kratom

It is not uncommon to see Kratom providers using this name for their Kratom strains. This type of Kratom gets its name from Thailand. We can now see farmers from other countries now growing it by applying the original conditions they grow in while in Thailand.

What you should know about Maeng Da Kratom is how it is highly potent and can be of high quality. It however needs careful curing to ensure it gets you the most whenever you use it.

Under Maeng Da Kratom, you get options such as the red vein and white vein Kratom. Most people use it for boosting energy and improving mental clarity.

Yellow Vein Kratom

Yellow Kratom is another color that can be used to categorize Kratom strains. This type of Kratom can only be found when two strains are combined. This can be white and green or green and red. The color yellow in this case refers to the blending of two Kratom strains.

You can come across other varieties too when seeking the best Kratom powder. However, they might mostly be named based on their they are sourced. A good example is white Borneo which is simply Borneo kratom that is white. The same applies to Red Bali which is harvested from Bali.

What to Look for When Buying Kratom Online

Kratom usage has been on the rise lately. This is probably because of the many positive Kratom reviews available and the potential benefits Kratom provides. However, there are a few things to consider before buying that potent Kratom powder or pills. Let us see below how to pick the best products from the Kratom world.

Company Reputation

When it comes to Kratom products, you need to find products that leave you feeling good. Whether it is relief from anxiety or stress, or you just want more energy. That is why the company's reputation is vital.

The overall reviews about a company can often help you know more about a brand. Rather than buying Kratom products from a company that barely has positive reviews, simply get them from another reputable brand.

The Kratom vendors often have the buyers rate their products after using them for a while. This can be another place to find more details about the Kratom powders before buying.

Product Variety

When you buy Kratom online, one thing you want is variety. It means that you can check out different brands and still get the right Kratom products you want.

Many Kratom vendors now have many Kratom strains for sale. The variety helps you buy Kratom online knowing it will work correctly for your needs.

Also, you might find that sometimes Kratom capsules work better than Kratom powder and vice versa in some situations. So, having the option of choosing these different products would be ideal for anyone getting the products from online Kratom vendors.

Third-party Testing

Since the FDA does not evaluate Kratom products, it helps a lot if you can have the company show its lab testing results of the products. If there is nothing wrong with the Kratom products, then it should not be hard to let the buyers see the lab results.

It is even better when the product has been tested in a third-party lab. It shows that the brand finds its products safe and there is nothing to hide.

Some companies are also listed by the American Kratom Association to show that the company uses quality Kratom sources ensuring the best Kratom products too.

Price and Value for Money

The overall price of a product is important to help you understand if there is value for it or not. Different Kratom vendors would price their products differently. The aim is to find out if the product is worth the price or not.

Look at the Kratom capsules or powder ingredients. Other than Kratom extracts, some companies might other ingredients. How do these ingredients help your health? Or, are they simply filler ingredients?

These are some of the questions to keep asking yourself to ensure that you get value for money. Take note that not all expensive products are the best.

Kratom Source

The Kratom source is always going to be a big consideration even for you to be listed by the American Kratom Association. Kratom users would also want to know where you get the Kratom so that they can buy it with confidence in mind.

The most common sources for Kratom include Southeast Asian countries. These countries are Thailand, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Indonesia. This is because Kratom is native to these countries.

Customer support

Getting the right support from a brand helps you learn more about the Kratom strains the company sells plus any other key information. Most of the Kratom vendors mentioned above have excellent support teams to ensure you have more confidence in their Kratom products.

The support team can also be important when you have a problem with the Kratom products and you wish to return them or get a refund.

What is Kratom's Legal Status?

Whether it is Kratom tea, Kratom tablets, Kratom leaf, or tea bags, they are not controlled under the Controlled Substances Act. That being said, you may find that respective states might have regulations or prohibitions against the use and possession of Kratom.

Take note that Kratom has not been approved by the FDA for medicinal use. So, you can only use it if you are confident about the quality of the product. Also, DEA has Kratom listed as a Drug and Chemical of Concern.

So, where is Kratom illegal to buy, possess, use, and sell? Here are some states that have made Kratom illegal.

Wisconsin

Vermont

Indiana

Rhode Island

Arkansas

Alabama

There are other states where Kratom is legal, but there might be some regulations to keep in mind. Such states include;

Alaska

Kentucky

Michigan

Florida

Delaware

Colorado

California

Hawaii etc.

So, before you can start to buy and use Kratom, we recommend that you take the time to check whether it is legal in your state or not.

How Much Kratom Should You Use?

MIDSS experts advise that even if it is powdered Kratom, it is important that you stick to the proper dosage to avoid potential side effects.

People have this misconception that since Kratom is natural, they can just use it in high amounts without experiencing the side effects. However, it is worth noting that too much of anything is not good for you.

Each brand would have a recommended dosage amount you can take per day. If the manufacturer recommends 2gms of Kratom per serving, then stick to it.

Looking at most brands, they would recommend 2 to 4gms per serving. You should start experiencing the effects in 20 to 30 minutes. Some brands recommend adding a gram or two if you do not feel anything after waiting for 30 minutes.

The rule of thumb is that you start small and increase the dosage as you get tolerant to the dose.

Other than using Kratom powder or capsules, there is also the option of using Kratom tea bags. This can be great to help you get the best of Kratom in different forms.

Potential Side Effects of Kratom

Whether you buy Kratom from any other brand mentioned above, it is possible to experience some side effects if you are not careful with how you use it. So, what are the potential side effects of Kratom? Check them out below.

Sweating

Liver damage

Seizures

Hallucinations

Dizziness

Itching

These side effects are mostly mild. So long as you can stick to the dosage, then you will not have to worry about them.

Conclusion

A good dosage and use of Kratom strains should generally leave you with the best health. We have seen how Kratom can be good for pain, stress, anxiety, and more. We suggest buying from top brands such as those mentioned above. It is the only way of knowing that the product you have bought will be high quality. As always, it is vital to stick to the right dosage too. This would at least ensure you get the most health benefits from using Kratom.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What does kratom do?

Kratom can be great for relieving pain, anxiety, depression, boosting energy, and focusing better. It depends on the strain that you choose.

2. What are the effects of kratom?

The most common effect would be making someone feel relaxed. Other than relaxation, you can expect more energy, mental clarity, and more depending on the amount of Kratom you use.

3. Is kratom legal?

Check with local regulations to see if Kratom is legal in your area as some states can impose regulations or bans on Kratom.

4. Is kratom addictive?

It can be addictive depending on how much you use. This is because it can make you feel good. However, its addiction can be managed fast and keep you enjoying the health benefits.

5. Does kratom cause side effects?

It can potentially lead to side effects such as sweating, drowsiness, and more if you use it in excess.

