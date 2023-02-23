Best Kratom Capsules From Top Kratom Vendors In 2023

In recent years, kratom has gained momentum in the health and wellness industry as more and more people discover its multiple benefits.

But finding quality kratom extract products can be a challenge, as the kratom supplement market isn't regulated by the FDA.

This is why we are here to help!

We have researched, so you don't have to, and have compiled a list of the best kratom products on the market. So, read on to learn more about the benefits of kratom and how to find the best one that fits your needs.

You can trust us for an unbiased, comprehensive, and updated list of products.

Top 5 Brands for Kratom Capsules Reviewed

Super Speciosa

Established in 2016, Super Speciosa is a Florida-based kratom vendor approved by the American Kratom Association.

The company is dedicated to providing the highest level of transparency concerning its product offerings, performing rigorous third-party testing on its kratom powder, tablets, capsules, and tea bags before they are released to the public.

Super Speciosa specializes in offering kratom of the highest quality, which is sourced from some of the leading producers in Southeast Asia.

The company offers the traditional red, white, and green strains of Maeng Da kratom in its tea bags, containing 4 grams of quality powdered kratom leaf in each bag. Each package of tea contains 15 bags, which are designed to help customers with mental clarity and energy.

In addition to kratom powder, Super Speciosa also offers a wide range of kratom tablets, capsules, and tea bags. All of these products have been tested for quality.

In addition, they have gone through the American Kratom Association Good Manufacturing Processes to ensure that their kratom is of the highest safety standards.

The company also offers access to third-party test results to its customers so that they can make informed decisions when purchasing kratom products. Super Speciosa is committed to ensuring the safety and transparency of its products and strives to provide only the best possible experiences to its customers.

The company’s range of kratom powder, tablets, capsules, and tea bags are all of the highest quality and are made with ingredients that are carefully sourced and tested.

By abiding by the American Kratom Association’s Good Manufacturing Processes and offering access to third-party test results, Super Speciosa ensures that customers have access to only the safest and highest quality kratom products.

Highlights

All-Natural Plant-Based Herbal Extract

Non-GMO and Organically Grown

It contains Active Alkaloids, Unlike Other Kratom Powders

Effective Stimulant and Mood Enhancer

Produced With Rigorous Quality Standards

Nutrient-Rich with Essential Minerals and Vitamins

Offers a Variety of Strain Options to Find Your Optimal Experience

Pros

Satisfaction Guarantee

Variety of Strains

Quick shipping

Wholesale and retail options

Lab tested

Cons

Certain choices are costly.

#2 Kratom Spot - Popular Kratom Strains & Kratom Extracts

Kratom Spot

Kratom Spot is a reliable source of high-quality, lab-tested, and ethically sourced kratom. This company has established itself as a leader in the kratom industry and provides customers with some of the best kratoms that are available.

Kratom from this spot is known for being both potent and safe. The team here takes great pride in their product while always putting quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of all their operations.

One of the main reasons why customers trust Kratom Spot is the quality of their kratom. The process for producing their kratom is strict, requiring precise temperature settings and specialized drying procedures.

The kratom is then tested extensively for heavy metals, contaminants, and alkaloid levels. This ensures customers are getting the best kratom every time.

Kratom Spot also makes sure that their kratom is ethically sourced, which is a trait that all customers should look for when searching for quality kratom.

All of their products are sourced from only the most reliable suppliers in Southeast Asia, who have engaged with kratom farmers and harvesters for years.

The customer service provided by Kratom Spot is exceptional, which is why so many customers feel comfortable ordering from them.

The staff is friendly and helpful, always going out of their way to ensure customers are getting the best kratom experience possible. Plus, the company offers a satisfaction guarantee and a 30-day refund policy to ensure customers are always happy with their purchases.

When it comes to reliable, high-quality kratom, Kratom Spot is the place to go. Their strict process of sourcing, testing, and drying Kratom guarantees customers get the highest quality kratom that is free of contaminants and heavy metals.

Combined with their excellent customer service and satisfaction guarantee, Kratom Spot is a source customers can and should trust.

Highlights

Finest Quality Kratom

Comprehensive Range of Kratom Strains

Safe & Secure Shopping

Fast & Reliable Shipping

Exceptional Customer Service

Loyalty Program

Pros

Wide selection of high-quality kratom products

Fast, reliable shipping with tracking

Convenient payment methods such as credit, debit, and Bitcoin

Helpful customer service team to answer any of your questions

Cons

Relatively unknown and has limited customer testimonials

It could be unaffordable for some customers

#3 Golden Monk - Organic Kratom Capsules & Kratom Powder

Golden Monk

Golden Monk is a popular kratom retailer with a wide product selection for kratom customers. It sells various kratom items, including powders and capsules with various veins and strains, such as red, white, green, and Maeng Da kratom strains.

Due to its high standards, the retailer is approved by the American Kratom Association. It only sources the best products from Indonesia, where kratom naturally grows, and they are all lab-tested by a third party for safety and purity.

Despite being a growing brand, it still keeps its customer satisfaction in mind. It reasonably prices its product compared to the industry's standards and offers a 100% money-back guarantee.

Plus, it provides a customer loyalty program through which customers can earn redeemable points for each dollar they spend. It also provides excellent bulk purchases and free priority shipping, so customers will get the most value for their money.

Highlights

Approved by American Kratom Association

A wide array of veins and strains

Sourced from Indonesia, where it grows best

Lab-tested through a third party to ensure safety and purity

Reasonably low prices compared to the market's standards

A customer loyalty program that earns you redeemable points for each dollar spent

Pros

High-quality, hand-crafted kratom with beautiful packaging

Fast, convenient delivery direct to your door

Passionate customer service and knowledgeable staff

Responsibly sourced Kratom and environmentally friendly packaging

A wide selection of varieties

Cons

It may not be suitable for people with allergies due to the use of some powerful ingredients.

#4 Kats Botanicals - High Quality Kratom Pills With Multiple Flavors

Kats Botanicals

Kats Botanicals was founded in 2016 as a Tennessee-based company with a passion for delivering potent and pure kratom products made with only the highest quality organic ingredients.

They are committed to providing their customers with quality and safety, which is why all of their products are lab tested to ensure they meet the highest standards.

The Kats Botanicals product line includes a variety of kratom leaf powder and kratom extract options from a wide range of kratom strains.

They even offer a Full Spectrum 10% FSE Kratom Extract, which is almost ten times more potent than regular kratom powder due to its high Mitragynine content.

In addition, people who use the extract can experience an extra boost in their wellness thanks to the additional plant alkaloids found in the Full Spectrum product.

To add an extra layer of security and peace of mind, Kats Botanicals offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee to all of its customers. This ensures that customers can try the product without any risk and receive a full refund if they are not happy with the results.

At Kats Botanicals, safety and quality are their top priority, and customers can trust that their products are pure, potent, and effective.

Highlights

Provides the highest quality kratom products sourced directly from a reputable, long-standing network of farms in southeast Asia.

Certified Organic kratom powder products are available at all times.

A wide variety of Kratom strains are available, including Red Bali, Green Maeng Da, White Thai, and Red Sumatra.

Dedicated customer service department with live chat support.

Delivery of products with a 99.9% guarantee for timely and safe delivery around the world.

A comprehensive blog to continuously update customers on useful product and industry information.

Pros

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Has undergone laboratory testing and meets all Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements for quality assurance.

Demonstrated success in the kratom trade with one of the most notable online presences.

Excellent pricing

Unique product selection

Cons

High shipping costs

Difficulty in replenishing and restocking products

#5 Kraken Kratom - Wide Variety Of Kratom Capsules & Kratom Tablets

Kraken Kratom

Kraken Kratom is an online vendor of pure, organic kratom sourced from Southeast Asia. The company is unique in that they source its kratom and processes it in-house to ensure the highest quality and purest product available. Kraken Kratom offers a wide variety of kratom strains and blends and other kratom-related products.

At Kraken Kratom, exceptional customer service is at the core of their mission—they're passionate about putting their customers first and providing top-tier customer service with each purchase.

Their customer service representatives are highly knowledgeable about kratom and can answer any questions customers may have about their products.

You can trust Kraken Kratom because this company does not cut corners when it comes to the purity and quality of its product.

With every order, you can rest assured that you are getting only the highest quality organic kratom. All of their kratoms are tested for potency and alkaloid content, and they also perform rigorous lab testing to ensure safety and purity.

Kraken Kratom also abides by all kratom-related laws and regulations. They only sell kratom to customers over the age of 18, and they have implemented various measures to ensure the product won't fall into the wrong hands.

Kraken Kratom is the ideal online vendor for high-quality kratom products. From their passionate commitment to customer service to their commitment to quality and safety, Kraken Kratom is the trusted name in kratom.

Highlights

Wide Range of Kratom Strains

Each batch of Kratom is tested to ensure the utmost quality

Customers receive their orders quickly, thanks to free and fast shipping

Loyal customers receive exclusive discounts and deals from Kraken Kratom that can help them save money

All Kraken Kratom products are made using organic and all-natural ingredients for a clean and safe experience

Customers can read reviews from other customers to see what they think about specific Kratom strains, giving them more information before they buy

Pros

Kraken Kratom offers free shipping on orders over $100

Affordable prices for all products

Free Kratom samples with every order

Ships orders the same day if placed by noon Pacific Time

Exceptional customer service with a fast response time

Cons

Kraken Kratom is not available in all states due to regulations

Does not provide detailed information on the origin of their kratom

How We Made This List Of The Most Popular Vendors Selling Kratom Capsules?

Before we could write our guide, we had to first create a list of some of the most popular Kratom brands out on the market. Next, we drew up a set of rigorous guidelines that we held our brands up against.

After thoroughly researching both the brands and the products, we were able to remove most of the brands from our list until we were left with our top 5 that stood up to our strict criteria.

We looked at things like sources, third-party lab reports, brand reputation, natural ingredients, and more. Also, we took into consideration authentic customer reviews and the writings of Kratom journalists and niche experts.

Sources

The quality and source of kratom are important factors in finding the best options for the consumer. As with any natural product, it is important to research and understand what you are buying.

For starters, we began by familiarizing ourselves with the different types of kratom available, such as red, white, and green vein kratom. We then reviewed the online reviews and customer testimonials of different suppliers and brands.

We considered customer service, reviews, and customer testimonials to make sure we were buying from a reliable source. Additionally, we researched the potency, potency levels, and traceability of the product.

Next, we looked into the various growing regions in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand and Indonesia, to ensure that we were buying kratom of the highest quality.

We read about farming and harvesting processes to determine the optimal conditions for cultivating kratom and made sure the source we chose met these standards.

Additionally, we researched the government regulations and standards in any country from which the kratom was sourced.

By doing this research, we were able to find a quality source for kratom and make an informed decision on which kratom to buy.

Price

We recently looked into the price of kratom to determine which brands provide the best value for money.

In our research, we found that the average price of kratom ranged from $10 to $60 per ounce. However, we also found that there were a few brands that offered a better deal than the average.

We conducted extensive research into different kinds of kratom, and the various prices offered. In addition, we compared websites, looked at reviews and feedback, and thoroughly assessed customer service policies and shipping procedures.

We also looked into the contents of each brand to ensure we found the most reputable and best quality kratom available.

The kratom prices ranged widely, but we were able to identify the brands that offered the most value and best quality.

In addition, we paid special attention to any discounts or rewards programs that reduced the overall cost and ensured customer satisfaction, as well as to any customer loyalty programs that rewarded shoppers for repeat purchases.

We evaluated the shipping times, costs, and customer service support to guarantee that all customers are taken care of when buying kratom.

Overall, we took great care to ensure that we found the best prices for kratom and that the experience was enjoyable and secure for customers.

We believe we have found the most reasonably priced, highest quality kratom available that can provide excellent results and customer service.

Brand Reputations

After a thorough search of reviews, reputation, and customer feedback, we were able to identify a few brands that scored highly in all three areas.

The brands we came across were very reputable, had excellent customer reviews, and had a wide selection of strains.

We felt comfortable with their quality control, too, as they implemented measures to ensure no contaminants or adulterants made it into their batches of kratom. From what we could tell, these brands had clear sourcing practices and maintained rigorous testing standards.

When it comes to customer feedback, we found that these brands also seemed to have earned their stripes.

We read several reviews that praised the affordability, quality, and potency of the products they offered. We felt these positive reviews were a testament that these brands had earned their faithful customers.

Overall, our search for the best kratom brands available revealed some absolute gems. We're confident we've found some reliable and affordable brands that offer great quality and selection when it comes to ordering kratom in bulk.

Factors To Consider: What You Should Know Before Purchasing Kratom Capsules

When it comes to purchasing Kratom, there are a few things that you should consider.

Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from the leaves of the tropical tree Mitragyna Speciosa, native to Southeast Asia. It has become increasingly popular in the West for its purported therapeutic effect.

Here are some things to consider when shopping for Kratom:

Quality – The quality of the Kratom you purchase is essential, as some Kratom may be adulterated with other substances. Make sure to purchase Kratom from a reputable vendor and make sure that the Kratom is lab tested to ensure quality.

– The quality of the Kratom you purchase is essential, as some Kratom may be adulterated with other substances. Make sure to purchase Kratom from a reputable vendor and make sure that the Kratom is lab tested to ensure quality. Type – There are several different types of Kratom, such as white, red, and green veins. Each type offers different effects, so make sure to research the type of Kratom you want to purchase.

– There are several different types of Kratom, such as white, red, and green veins. Each type offers different effects, so make sure to research the type of Kratom you want to purchase. Packaging – Make sure that Kratom is well-packaged. It should be sealed properly in an air-tight container to preserve its freshness.

– Make sure that Kratom is well-packaged. It should be sealed properly in an air-tight container to preserve its freshness. Dosage – Always consult with a knowledgeable physician before taking Kratom. Kratom can have different effects at different dosages, so make sure to get accurate information on the dosage.

– Always consult with a knowledgeable physician before taking Kratom. Kratom can have different effects at different dosages, so make sure to get accurate information on the dosage. Legality – In certain countries and states, Kratom can be legally regulated or even banned. So, make sure to check the laws of the area you live in before purchasing any Kratom.

These are just a few of the things to consider when purchasing Kratom. In addition, remember to always purchase from a reputable source and always consult with a qualified physician before taking any supplements.

With these considerations in mind, you should be able to purchase Kratom safely and enjoy its purported benefits.

Are There Any Potential Side Effects?

Recently, kratom has become more widely available in the United States and other parts of the world. Its popularity has grown among people looking to experience its potential medicinal benefits.

However, like any supplement or drug, there are potential side effects that should be considered when taking kratom.

Kratom can cause:

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Upset stomach

Headaches

It can also lead to an increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, and nervousness. Some users have also reported experiencing insomnia and restlessness if they take kratom, as well as feelings of agitation and irritability.

Kratom can also interact with certain medications, so it's important to check with a physician before using it.

Kratom may also cause long-term physical and psychological dependence for some users. Those who take kratom regularly risk becoming addicted to the substance and may experience withdrawal symptoms upon stopping use.

This includes symptoms such as:

Muscle pain

Insomnia

Irritability

Depression

Difficulty concentrating

There have also been reports of withdrawal symptoms developing as soon as one week after stopping kratom use, so it must be taken seriously.

Finally, kratom can be contaminated with potentially dangerous additives or synthetic drugs. Some reports have found that kratom products have been contaminated with powerful opioids and other drugs, so it’s best to purchase kratom from a trusted source.

In conclusion, while kratom has potentially beneficial properties, it is important to consider its possible side effects. Therefore, it's important to consult with a doctor before taking kratom and be aware of the potential risks of taking this natural substance.

FAQs About Kratom Capsules

Q1. What Is Kratom, And What Are Its Benefits?

Kratom, scientifically known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia that has become an increasingly popular herbal supplement due to its potential for a wide range of therapeutic and recreational benefits. It has been traditionally used for its energizing, stimulating, and analgesic properties.

Kratom is believed to possess both stimulating and sedating properties, depending on the dosage. Low doses are said to produce energizing effects that can help with productivity, while larger doses may provide sedative and analgesic effects.

Kratom is also believed to offer a range of therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, anxiety, depression, and addiction.

When taken at the correct dosage, kratom is thought to have a wide range of benefits. In small doses, it is believed to act as a stimulant, providing an energy boost, enhanced mental clarity, and improved focus.

It can also act as a mild opioid, helping to reduce pain and ease opioid withdrawal symptoms. At higher doses, it is believed to act as a sedative, aiding in relaxation, improving mood, and helping with sleep. Some people also report that it can improve libido and enhance physical performance.

Other potential benefits of kratom include improving digestive health, helping to lower blood pressure, providing immune system support, and reducing inflammation. Kratom may also help improve concentration, relieve stress, promote alertness, and provide general health benefits.

Due to its potential for a wide range of potential benefits, kratom has become increasingly popular as an herbal supplement.

However, much research is still needed to determine its safety and efficacy. As with any supplement, it is important to consult a healthcare professional to ensure it is suitable for you and taken at the correct dosage.

Q2. What Organs Are Affected by Kratom?

Kratom can affect several organs, including the brain, heart, and liver. The leaves of the plant contain alkaloids, which affect the brain's opioid receptors and can produce feelings of relaxation, pain relief, and improved mood.

Kratom has also been found to increase heart rate and lower blood pressure. Additionally, liver enzymes may be affected by ingesting Kratom, leading to increased toxicity in the liver.

In extreme cases, excessive amounts of Kratom can result in organ failure or death. Therefore, it is important to always take Kratom responsibly and in consultation with a medical professional.

Q3. How Much Kratom Extract Should I Take?

When taking kratom extract, it is important to start at a lower dosage and gradually increase it as needed. Those who are new to kratom extract should start with just 500MG, which is a moderate dose. If no effects are felt after 45 minutes, another 500MG can be taken.

However, it is crucial to stay within a certain range when taking kratom extract. Taking too little may result in being too energizing or too sedating, while taking too much can lead to severe side effects.

For those with experience with kratom extract, the typical dosage range is usually 1-2 teaspoons depending on the individual's desired effects. Experienced users may find higher doses of up to 4-5 teaspoons more effective.

When taking kratom extract, it is important to take into account one's size, weight, and tolerance level. Those who are smaller and/or have a lower kratom tolerance may find that taking less than one teaspoon is more effective for them, while others may find that 1-4 teaspoons are more effective.

It is important to note that kratom extract should be taken cautiously and not exceed the recommended dosage without consulting a medical professional.

Always remember the importance of taking the time to research and understand dosing and all the potential implications associated with kratom extract.

Q4. How Many Strains of Kratom Are There?

While wide varieties of kratom vary slightly in effects, there are three main strains of kratom, each with its distinct qualities: Red Vein, White Vein, and Green Vein.

Red Vein kratom is known to have the longest-lasting effects of the three strains. In addition, it has a relaxing, sedative effect that many users appreciate, as it can be used to soothe aches and pains, reduce anxiety, and stress, and even help with insomnia.

The White vein kratom is known to be more energetic and is often used to help with focus and concentration. It is said to be the most popular of the three strains for this reason.

The Green-veined kratom is said to be somewhere in the middle of the red and white. It has effects that produce alertness, stimulation, and relaxation, making it great for physical and mental tasks.

These three strains make up the majority of what is available on the market. However, other varieties of kratom have been developed over the years. Some of these varieties include yellow, green Malay, maeng da, Bali, and indo.

Each of these variants has its unique characteristics and effects on the user. For those that are new to kratom, it can be helpful to experiment with different strains to find the one that works best for you.

Q5. Does Kratom Have a Long Shelf Life?

The short answer is yes: Kratom, when stored correctly, can last for up to two years or longer.

For example, when sealed tightly in its original packaging, Kratom powder can retain its potency and flavor for a couple of years. Additionally, Kratom leaves can last even longer than two years if stored in a dark, dry place.

Kratom's effects are strongest when the plant is fresh. For this reason, some users prefer to order fresh batches of Kratom every few months. That said, Kratom’s effects can still be felt and enjoyed even when stored for a long period.

It is important to ensure that the Kratom product is stored in an optimally sealed container. Heat, humidity, light, and oxygen can all degrade the quality of the Kratom supplement, decreasing its potency and freshness over time.

Avoid leaving Kratom products in the sun or areas with high humidity, as this can drastically impact their shelf life.

Whether you purchase large batches at once or prefer to order in smaller, fresher quantities, simply ensure that your Kratom product is kept in a cool and dry space to get the most out of the supplement.

Q6. Is It Safe to Mix Kratom With Alcohol or Other Drugs?

Kratom and other drugs of the same class are known to have high levels of activity, so they may act on certain compounds in the body or interact with other substances.

Kratom is not recommended for any kind of recreational use. As a stimulant, it has serious potential to interact with and amplify the effects of other drugs or alcohol, increasing the risk of physical or mental harm.

The potential side effects of combining kratom with alcohol or other drugs are not fully understood and have not been studied extensively. Therefore, it is impossible to accurately predict the outcome, which can range from completely benign to potentially dangerous.

Kratom can worsen the effects of alcohol or other drugs, such as confusion, impaired coordination, disorientation, or other side effects. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that one should not mix any type of drug, including kratom and alcohol.

It is important to understand that even if a substance is "natural," such as kratom, that does not mean it is beneficial or safe to use, especially when combined with other substances.

Although kratom has potential therapeutic effects, it is still unregulated, and it is not recommended to mix it with drugs or alcohol.

There is insufficient evidence to definitively answer the question of whether or not it is safe to mix kratom and alcohol or other drugs.

The best advice is to avoid this combination because of the potential risks. It is best to seek professional help if you are considering combining any substance.

Conclusion: Reliable Kratom Vendors To Buy Kratom Capsules From

Kratom is an all-natural substance with a host of potential advantages. But because buying kratom can be tricky given its unregulated market, it's important to do your research and make sure you're purchasing from a reliable source.

To help you with your search, we have compiled a list of the best kratom vendors and put together a comprehensive buyer's guide detailing various aspects to consider before making a purchase.

Kratom users can rest assured that any of the products listed here are sure to be of high quality from a trusted source. So, if you're looking to try kratom, be sure to review our recommendations before making a purchase!

