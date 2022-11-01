Provided by newbrides.net

If you are an American man who wants to find a Japanese woman, your success story will likely start with Japanese dating sites online. There is no way around it — when you live thousands of miles away, this is often the only or the most effective way to meet single girls from Japan. Our guide to Japanese dating sites & Apps will help you have a safe, successful journey to meet the most beautiful Japanese women.

3 Best dating sites to find Japanese women

Honest reviews of the best dating sites to find Japanese singles

📲 Platform: Web/Mobile

✅ Membership: Free

💎 Special offer: 30 credits after completing your registration

👍 Users like: No fake profiles, no monthly fee, diverse female audience

This may be the best dating site for those who are looking for a serious relationship with a Japanese woman. Its main features make it one of the best dating sites free for women out there.

EasternHoneys is one of the most popular English-language dating platforms in the Asian region. This Japanese dating site has a clear focus on long-term relationship opportunities, but if you are in the mood to simply chat to beautiful Japanese girls, not look for a marriage partner, there are plenty of ways to do that here.

To become a member on this dating site, there are no complicated procedures you need to complete. All that it takes is to provide your name, birthday, email, and password, and you are good to go. Signing up and browsing the site are completely free, so you can take your time and look around as a new member.

It’s worth noting that even though the site is free for women, every new female user of the site must undergo the identity verification process. Thanks to this feature, you can rest assured that every woman you meet there is real, and you aren’t communicating with fake users or bots.

What makes this site different from other Japanese dating websites is that there is no monthly fee required to use EasternHoneys. Instead, you need to pay only for the features you are actually using, such as chat or emails. You’re going to need credits to pay for those, and once you run out of the bonus credits, you can go to one of the following packages:

20 credits cost $9.99

125 credits cost $44.99

750 credits cost $149.99

📲 Platform: Web/Mobile

✅ Membership: Free

💎 Special offer: 10 credits for confirming your email

👍 Users like: No fake member profiles, lots of advanced main features, no paid subscription

A comprehensive online dating service where you can meet Japanese singles for flirting and serious relationships no matter where you are.

OrchidRomance is an international dating site. Just like many other Japanese dating websites, you can use it either from your desktop computer or from your mobile phone with the help of a browser. OrchidRomance does not have its own app, but the browser version will give you access to your chats and other activities when you are on the go.

To create your free account, you will need to specify your name, date of birth, and email address. You will also need to confirm your email, but there is no need to rush — the site allows you to do it later. This means you can move on straight to looking for your perfect match.

There are several ways to do that. You can use the search, People feature, Newsfeed, or live streams — each of these advanced main features allows you to explore the female audience of the site. And once you find someone who spikes your interest, you can chat with her, send her a letter, request a date, or send virtual/physical gifts.

Even though there is no paid subscription required to use OrchidRomance, talking to other members is still not a free feature. OrchidRomance works on a credit basis, meaning you need to have a certain number of credits in your account to message others or use the rest of the paid main features. Credits are available in several packages: