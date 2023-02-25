Materials provided by: mailbride.org

Whether you want to find women for marriage or wish to simply upgrade your personal life and date a beautiful and fascinating woman, Italian women should definitely be among your top choices. Italian girls are all-around fantastic partners, and European dating sites are the best place to meet them when you're a foreigner.

Here are the top 10 Italian dating sites in USA where you can meet your perfect match without going to Rome, Naples, or Milan.

Top 10 Italian online dating sites

1. JollyRomance: Meet thousands of single European women and enjoy different communication features.

2. TheLuckyDate: Chat with Italian singles anywhere you are, even on a mobile device.

3. UkraineBride4you: A great platform with complete photo galleries for each female user.

4. SofiaDate: Reach your relationship goals safely and with maximum enjoyment.

5. BravoDate: Join this site to make new friends with Italian people or find a romantic partner.

6. MeetSlavicGirls: Look for your matches and get to know them using text and video chat.

7. AmourFactory: Meet women from Italy who are genuinely interested in Western guys.

8. RealEuropeanBeauty: Use a revolutionary matchmaking feature to connect with women who suit you best.

9. EuroBabes: View unlimited photos of Italian beauties and chat with members of all ages and social groups.

10. VictoriaClub: Browse the profiles of single Italian girls and build a relationship that can change your life.

Now let's take a closer look at each of these 10 popular Italian dating websites.

#️⃣ Founded: 2017

👤 Users (total): 131k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 64%/36%

💕 Types of relationships: Long term relationships, marriage

Pros & cons

Pros:

Registration is free and quick

All female profiles are validated

The site offers a variety of communication tools

Girls often make the first move

Cons:

There is no mobile app

You cannot send unlimited messages — each message requires credits

#️⃣ Founded: 2019

👤 Users (total): 64k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 65%/35%

💕 Types of relationships: Flirting, chatting

💰 Cost (from): $2.99

💌 Website: theluckydate.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

You can join and browse profiles for free

The site feels like a dating app

There are bonus credits for new members

Thousands of women online at all times

Cons:

Profiles are not very detailed

Communication features are limited

#️⃣ Founded: 2020

👤 Users (total): 87k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 61%/39%

💕 Types of relationships: Chatting, serious relationships

💰 Cost (from): $3.99

Pros & cons

Pros:

There are multiple ways to discover matches

Video and phone calls are available

There are mobile apps for iOS and Android

New users get some cool perks

Cons:

Incoming chat requests can get excessive

Most communication features are paid

#️⃣ Founded: 2014

👤 Users (total): 77k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 67%/33%

💕 Types of relationships: Flirting, long term relationships

💰 Cost (from): $19

💌 Website: sofiadate.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Thousands of active female profiles

Most women are looking for something serious

Video and text chat are available

There are bonuses for new members

Cons:

You need credits for all communication features

The number of women online varies throughout the day

#️⃣ Founded: 2016

👤 Users (total): 101k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 62%/38%

💕 Types of relationships: Long term relationships, marriage

💰 Cost (from): $2.99

💌 Website: bravodate.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Over seven years in business

Only verified female profiles

All profiles have multiple photos and some have videos

Numerous ways to interact with women

Cons:

There are no mobile apps

Customer support is available during limited hours

#️⃣ Founded: 2020

👤 Users (total): 68k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 71%/29%

💕 Types of relationships: Flirting, chatting, dating

Pros & cons

Pros:

Simple and advanced search are available

Very detailed profiles with photos

Matches are updated regularly

Most women reply pretty quickly

Cons:

All communication tools but one are paid

You don't see the woman's contact information

#️⃣ Founded: 2016

👤 Users (total): 91k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 62%/38%

💕 Types of relationships: Serious relationships, marriage

💰 Cost (from): $2.99

💌 Website: amourfactory.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Active and loyal female audience

You can learn a lot from a typical profile

You can control your spending with credits

The site has a solid reputation online

Cons:

Search is rather limited

Women rarely reach out first

#️⃣ Founded: 2019

👤 Users (total): 58k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 64%/36%

💕 Types of relationships: Flirting, chatting, dating

💰 Cost (from): $3.99

Pros & cons

Pros:

Search is not the only way to meet women

Various communication features for different situations

Most women are pretty active on this site

You can send gifts and flowers

Cons:

Credits are required for most communication tools

Private profile photos are only visible to Premium users

#️⃣ Founded: 2019

👤 Users (total): 65k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 60%/40%

💕 Types of relationships: Chatting, flirting, long term relationships

💰 Cost (from): $2.99

💌 Website: eurobabes.net

Pros & cons

Pros:

There are always new profiles to check out

New users can enjoy special offers

Smart Matches algorithm is available

Many female profiles have videos

Cons:

You cannot use any communication tools for free

You need to wait to get your profile verified

#️⃣ Founded: 2011

👤 Users (total): 89k

👩‍❤️‍👨 Male-to-female ratio: 65%/35%

💕 Types of relationships: Flirting, serious relationships

💰 Cost (from): $4.88

💌 Website: victoriaclub.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

The site is pretty popular with Italian ladies

One-step and free registration

There are some communication tools available for free

There is a special offer for new members

Cons:

Paid services are not very cheap

The website design is slightly outdated

5 reasons to start dating Italian singles

For some men, the desire to meet singles from Italy comes from times when they accidentally met Italian women at work or while traveling and completely fell in love with them. However, most guys looking for Italy singles have never actually met them before but are still strongly attracted to them. Here are the five biggest reasons why men are interested in Italian women:

Italian girls are unbelievably pretty. If you are into women with olive skin, dark wavy hair, and highly expressive facial features, then Italy is the right place for you. Women from Italy are not only naturally irresistible but can also effortlessly maximize their beauty. Italian ladies are a joy to be around. If you want to date a woman with a good sense of humor, great education, and a lighthearted attitude toward everything, you will find Italian girls even more appealing. These women know how to have fun anywhere.

Women from Italy are open about their feelings. In case your previous partners have not been vocal about the way they feel about you, dating an Italian girl will bring a welcome change. Italians are generally very emotional, and women in love are even more so. They will make you feel included. When dating an Italian woman, you will never feel like a stranger, even when visiting her home city for the first time. She will gladly introduce you to her social circle and make sure you feel like you belong. Italiano singles know what really matters. At first glance, an Italian girl may seem like the most carefree human being in the world. In reality, however, Italian ladies are determined to have a good family, and they start working on it relatively early in life.

How to choose the best Italian dating apps and sites?

If you've ever used a dating app or site or even have heard stories about online dating from the media, you'll know that choosing a dating site is not to be taken lightly. We've all seen negative stories from people who had either simply disappointing internet dating experiences or were downright scammed online. Here are the five tips to help you choose the right site:

Research trusted sources. Don't just make decisions based on online ads or sign up for the first site that comes up on a search. Find sources you can really trust and make a choice based on their recommendations. Evaluate the audience. If your goal is to date Italian singles, you need to look for a site that is big in that part of Europe. In other words, you should make sure that the site you consider joining has enough single Italian women for you to meet. Look for information online. Once you know one or two dating websites that seem good, it's time for another research. This time, you should specifically look for all kinds of reviews concerning that site and pay attention both to the positive and the negative ones. Compare the rates. Most reputable Italian dating apps and sites are paid, at least for men. However, it's important to ensure you are not overpaying for basic services. A paid membership needs to include some truly great features to justify paying for it.

Look for customer support. Online dating is usually a lot of fun, but sometimes you may require professional assistance: for example, when something suspicious happens or when you run into problems with your account. In that case, live customer support becomes vital.

Which European countries are also good places to meet women?

By all accounts, Europe is a great place to meet people for a romantic relationship if you're a Western man. Finding your true love from Europe means being with a partner who shares many of your ideas and opinions but is still unique enough to keep things interesting. If, for some reason, you want to venture beyond Italy in your search for a soulmate, here are the three countries for you to consider:

Ukraine. Ukrainian women are widely believed to be some of the most beautiful singles in Europe. On top of that, they are loyal, have a great sense of humor, and are pretty open-minded. Ukrainian dating sites will introduce you to these lovely ladies.

Belarus. Belarus singles are pleasant-looking, modest, and traditional. They may not have the most adventurous personalities, but they make perfect life companions if you are looking for trust and support in a relationship. Check out Belarus dating sites to meet them.

Germany. Dating a German woman may be one of the most exciting experiences of a lifetime: these singles are bold and ambitious, kind and considerate, attractive and stylish. You can't go wrong with a German lady as a girlfriend or wife.

FAQ

How much does it cost to use an Italian dating site?

Since there are virtually no free reliable Italian dating sites, the cost of using a typical popular dating site depends on a few factors, such as how long it takes you to find your perfect Italian match and how much time you spend chatting to single Italian women online. On average, men spend between $50 and $300 per month to find love online.

Are there any honest Italian dating websites?

Yes, for sure! Finding love online in Italy is a very popular idea among Western guys, and the good news is that there are plenty of sites you can trust. These are typically sites that verify their members and have other security mechanisms for protecting their users. Our list of 10 best Italian dating sites is a good place to start.

Are there totally free Italian dating sites?

No, you will hardly ever find an Italian dating site that is both reputable and 100% free. There is a simple reason for that: a dating website needs money for developing and constantly improving user experience and customer service. Premium membership is a way for these sites both to make money and to make sure that only highly motivated users sign up.

How can I find Italian women on dating websites?

There are several different ways to meet Italian singles online. The most popular and helpful one is to use advanced search, in case it's offered by the website. With its help, the chances of you meeting your perfect match skyrocket because you get to describe your ideal partner in every detail.

Do Italian women like Western men and why?

Yes, many singles from Italy and other European countries are noticeably excited by the possibility of having a long term relationship or even marrying a Western guy instead of an Italian man. They are both attracted to the appearance and personality traits of these men and drawn to the Western lifestyle.

How does Italian dating work when you're a foreigner?

When you're dating Italiano singles online, things work very similarly to regular, local dating. You don't even need to speak Italian to be successful at it: most women in Italy know English at least on a speaking level. However, if you have marriage on your mind, you will also need to plan a visit to the country to make sure your relationship is meant to be.