February 3, 2024

Best Interac casinos top 10

Here are the top 10 Interac casinos in Canada right now:

  1. Mr Vegas: Best overall

  2. Unibet: Most popular

  3. NorthStar Bets: All Interac payments

  4. Caxino: Best for mobile

  5. Ruby Fortune: Great VIP program

  6. Wheelz: 4000+ slot games

  7. Wildz: Quickest registration

  8. Conquestador: 24/7 customer service

  9. Jackpot City: Daily deals

  10. Spin casino: Best VIP program

New Interac casinos 2024

We’ve compiled a list of the best Interac casinos in Canada based on aspects we know players care about:

Mr Vegas

Mr Vegas was established in 2017 and is one of the best Interac casinos in terms of game choice. Big-name providers power the games lobby on this safe, licensed site. Mr Vegas has dual licensing through top commissions including Malta and the UK. There are over 8,000 casino games that offer multiple currencies and languages.

Something Mr Vegas is known for, besides being one of the top Interac casinos Canada offers, is the progressive jackpot options. There are excellent bonuses when you make an Interac deposit as well. This includes a generous welcome bonus and weekly offers. Enjoy top games from all the best providers with a huge selection of options.

Unibet

Unibet is an Interac casino combined with a sportsbook section. It’s one of the most well-established Interac casinos on our list and has been around since 1997, partnering with some of the best providers out there. Unibet offers a high RTP of over 97%, which is better than average. You can enjoy a plethora of different games once you make a deposit. This is an Interac e transfer casino, making it easy to put real money in your account.

Games you can enjoy including:

  • Slots

  • Blackjack

  • Roulette

  • Baccarat

  • Video Poker

  • Live Games

  • Bingo

  • Keno

  • Craps

  • Lottery

  • Scratch cards

It’s one of the best Interac casinos for experienced casino players and sports bettors.

There are over 1,000 games with generous promotions that are constantly being changed. You’ll enjoy fast withdrawal times, their knowledgeable, friendly customer support, and responsible gambling features. This Interac online casino has been around for decades and upholds an excellent reputation.

NorthStar Bets

This Interac online casino is a Canadian-based site, proudly owned by NorthStar. Ontario players are welcome thanks to the Ontario iGaming license it holds. It’s one of the new Interac casinos that was released in 2022. Despite the fact it’s a new casino, it is owned and operated by a reputable company that’s been in the iGaming scene for quite some time.

NorthStar expanded its brand and added the usual high-quality details that have kept them growing. There are exclusive branded titles like NorthStar Elite Blackjack you won’t see anywhere else. Being a Canadian site, you can use all types of Interac deposits including Interac RBC, one of the big banks in the country.

There are ongoing bonuses like cashback rewards, deposit bonuses, and daily bonus spins. As one of the Interac deposit casinos, it takes between 1 to 5 business days for withdrawals into your bank account.

Caxino

Caxino is one of the online Interac casinos developed for mobile-first optimization. This means you get an excellent experience while playing on the go. Caxino is one of the online casinos with Interac that caters to Canadian players. There’s even a welcome bonus that is exclusive to Canadians.

Enjoy low minimum deposits of just $10 and a huge collection of over 3,000 casino games. The site has 24/7 live chat with a variety of payment options, including Interac. Caxino Casino is licensed in Malta, one of the top gambling commissions in the industry.

In terms of user experience, it’s an excellent choice. Enjoy super-fast processes when it comes to withdrawals and KYC verification. Enjoy a huge variety of slots from many of the top providers, great navigation tools, progressive jackpots, and generous bonuses.

Ruby Fortune

Interac deposit casinos like Ruby Fortune make it simple to do banking. When you make your first deposit, there’s an excellent bonus that awaits. This Interac casino was established in 2003 and has licensing through the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

If you’re looking for an Interac casino bonus, you’ll find it here. It starts with a generous welcome bonus for new players and ongoing promotions thereafter. The robust VIP Program brings regular bonuses to your account that players can claim.

Ruby Fortune prides itself on its modern, secure, simple banking procedures. As one of the casinos accepting Interac, you can expect to see money in your account within a few days. Enjoy their exciting games catalog with an easy user interface, quick payouts, and an emphasis on responsible gambling.

Wheelz

This Interac e-transfer casino has been around since 2021. Being one of the new Interac casinos, players can enjoy all the latest technology for the best user experience. Everything functions well with fast registration, payments, and pages.

The slots collection is excellent with over 4,400 options. There are daily jackpots and plenty of casino games including roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and poker.

In terms of bonuses, this is one of the best Interac casinos. The welcome offer includes a 400% match deposit bonus and a generous number of free spins. The Wheel of Spinz™ is an exclusive bonus you’ll only see here. It rewards you every time you fill your progress bar on the casino. Take a spin and you’re guaranteed a win.

There’s always a promotion to choose from, allowing you to play your favourite casino games. There are even no deposit bonuses for signing up. However, if you want to play for real money, you can always use Interac to do so.

Wildz

This is one of the best Interac casinos for low minimum deposits of just $10. Established in 2019, this Interac casino offers instant deposits and fast payouts when using Interac. It takes just one minute to register, which is just one example of the easy, fast process at Wildz Casino.

The site is licensed through MGA, making it a high-quality site Canadians can trust. There’s a wide game variety with superior platform design. As one of the new Interac casinos, it’s easy to play at whether you’re on your desktop or mobile device.

Wildz Casino offers over 1,200 slots from the top providers. It also hosts a variety of big progressive jackpots, live games, table games, and instant wins. The site has a lot of character with bonuses to match. When you make your first deposit, you’ll be greeted with a generous match deposit and free spins.

Conquestador

Established in 2018, this Interac casino has dual licensing with MGA and iGaming Ontario. You can enjoy fast, secure payments and withdrawals with many different payment methods available, including Interac RBC.

There are over 1,200 casino games from names like Games Global, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play. Navigation is made easy thanks to helpful filters and other tools. Games are mobile friendly and function well whether you’re on your mobile device or desktop computer.

There are special bonuses here that are unique including Evolution live rewards. There’s a large-scale VIP Program that gives you back cashback rewards weekly and regular rewards. Conquestador is one of the best online casinos that accept Interac deposits if you love playing tournaments.

Everything functions well here with 24/7 live chat, easy registration, fast banking, and some of the best software providers all in one spot.

Jackpot City

As one of the top Interac online casinos, Jackpot City has focused on offering Canadians the best casino games out there. While the collection isn’t massive, everything is the top in its class. The progressive online slots are the largest out there with millions of dollars in the pot.

There are generous promotions as well. For example, the welcome bonus includes a four-tier bonus of match deposits and 100 chances to win $1 million. There are daily deals for players beyond the welcome bonus as well.

Jackpot City designed a mobile version of the casino that functions flawlessly. You can enjoy exclusive mobile games and get in on tournaments. Speak to customer support no matter what device you’re playing at 24/7. This Interac online casino is powered by Microgaming and a fantastic option for Canadian players.

Spin Casino

This is one of the Interac casinos Canada licensed through Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Spin Casino has been around for decades and is a trustworthy site that’s safe to play at thanks to 128 SSL encryption. This Vegas themed Interac casino holds an excellent reputation for trustworthiness and transparency.

The casino is generous whether you’re a new or established player. New players will start with a big welcome package of match deposits and bonus spins. There are daily bonuses beyond the welcome offer as well as a multi-level VIP Program.

If you like progressive jackpots, you’ll enjoy the collection here. Titles like Mega Moolah can pay out millions in one spin. The top live casino providers power the live games and many of the titles are powered by the might Microgaming. Try it out with a minimum deposit of $10 and use Interac for instant deposits.

Online casinos that accept Interac - How to play

To start playing for real money at Interac casinos, you’ll have to make a deposit. Using Interac for online payments is fast, easy, and secure. You can expect your deposit to take less than one minute to reach your casino account. Here’s how you deposit at an Interac casino:

How to deposit online with Interac

1. Go to the cashier section found in your account.

2. Click on Interac

3. Select the amount you want to deposit.

4. Click on the Deposit button.

5. You’ll be redirected to the Gigadat secure online banking page. Follow the instructions and confirm.

How to withdraw from a casino using Interac

1. Go to your wallet in your account section.

2. Select the withdrawal tab.

3. Select Interac and the amount you want to withdraw.

4. Click on withdraw to confirm the transaction.

Interac casino deposits and withdrawal limits

Interac e-transfer casinos have varying deposit and withdrawal limits. Usually, there is a minimum deposit amount of $10-$30. Minimum withdrawals can be anywhere from $10-$50. There is also a maximum amount you can withdraw per day, week, or month. This information can be found in the casino's Terms and Conditions.

Interac e Transfer transactions are limited by your bank aside from the casino’s limits. This ranges from $25 to $25,000 when playing at Interac casinos Canada. In the account section of your bank account, you can find out what your daily, weekly, and monthly limits are for incoming funds. To change your limits, you can often do this online or speak with someone at your bank.

What is Interac e-Transfer

Interac e-transfers is a transfer service for Canadians between personal and business accounts. It is strictly Canadian and allows you to securely transfer funds from your bank account to casinos accepting Interac. It works the same way any online merchant transaction would.

An e-Transfer isn’t transferred by email. The instructions to retrieve funds are. When you go to deposit funds into your casino account, you’ll open your online banking session and choose the recipient. Then you choose the amount you want to send, a security question, and the answer.

Funds will be sent instantly to the Interac casino, sometimes with a surcharge. You can receive your funds from the casino as well by selecting Interac e Transfer during the withdrawal process. It may not be available at all casinos, however. If it’s an Interac casino, you can opt to use Interac Online.

Interac casino bonus

The best online casinos that accept Interac deposits will even reward players. When you deposit at Interac deposit casinos, you’ll get bonuses like free spins or match deposit bonuses. For new players, there are special Interac casino bonus offers like welcome bonuses that apply to one or more of your first deposits.

There are likely ongoing promotions at Interac casino Canada like reloads and re-spins. If the casino has a loyalty program, it will often offer additional bonuses for leveling up and have cashback rewards on losses. Some of the top Interac online casinos may offer bonuses for depositing with Interac or other reputable deposit methods.

A minimum deposit amount will be required to claim any bonus. You’ll find this information in the Terms and Conditions of the bonus.

Pros and cons of Interac casino payments

Online Interac casinos come with a lot of benefits as well as some disadvantages. Here are the pros and cons when it comes to using Interac at an online casino:

Advantages of Interac casinos

  • Easy deposits and withdrawals available

  • Secure payment processing

  • Reputable licensing

  • Canadian-friendly

  • Offered by most Canadian banks

  • Instant deposits

  • Low fees (if any)

Disadvantages of Interac casinos

  • Deposits can come with fees.

  • Withdrawals take 3-5 business days usually.

  • Limited to Canadian players that have bank accounts in Canada.

Alternative banking options

Interac casinos Canada also offers other banking options. This includes major credit cards Visa and Mastercard. You can use a prepaid card like the Paysafe Card as well. E-wallets like Neteller, Ecopayz, Paypal, and MuchBetter are beneficial to players who want their withdrawals completed fast.

Sometimes an E-wallet withdrawal is instant if the casino processes requests right away. Another fast payment method includes cryptocurrencies. This is the latest addition to the top Interac online casinos. This includes Bitcoin, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, USD, and more.

All the alternative banking options mentioned are secure and trustworthy. You’ll be redirected to a secure page to conduct banking transactions, protecting your banking information.

Safety of Interac e-Transfers

Casinos accepting Interac are safe to use. Not only are there security features at online casinos with Interac, but the banking methods are also secure. The casino will utilize the most up to date 128 SSL encryption technology. This is the same kind of security that banking institutions use to eliminate bank fraud online. Your personal information is never compromised.

The way that top Interac online casinos were developed ensures your banking information is never seen. The casino won’t have access to it as you’ll be redirected to your bank when you deposit or withdraw. The bank has security features and encryption technology to protect you while you’re doing transactions.

Sports betting with Interac - is it possible?

Interac deposit casinos may also have a sports betting section. You can easily make a deposit and use the funds in your account for sports betting as well. With the same account you use for your casino, you can deposit funds.

Interac mobile casinos

Any Interac online casino that accepts the payment will also make it easy to pay on your mobile device. Online casinos that accept Interac have all developed mobile casinos because so many people do everything with their mobile devices.

There are varying degrees of mobile development amongst Interac casinos Canada. For example, some casinos have downloadable apps for Android and iOS devices. Some may just have a site that’s optimized for mobile play.

With the ladder, you just need to sign in from any browser with any device. You can make deposits, get bonuses, talk to customer support, and play games with ease.

Final verdict

Canadians are spoiled for choice when it comes to Interac deposit casinos. As Interac is a Canadian-only payment processor, it may not always be an option. However, if a casino is catering to the Canadian market, you can expect Interac to be a payment and withdrawal method.

Interac deposit casinos are all licensed by reputable gaming commissions. They adhere to strict guidelines that ensure players have a fair and fun experience.

It’s easy and safe to use Interac, the most trusted online payment system in Canada. You get in on all the perks too like bonuses, tournaments, and VIP rewards. Try out an Interac casino today for a secure, quality gaming experience.

Most frequently asked questions

Do all casinos accept Interac?

Not all casinos accept Interac. As Interac is a Canadian payment method, if a casino caters more to other countries, Interac may not be included in their list.

Is Interac safe to use?

Yes, Interac is a highly secure payment option to use at licensed casinos. You’ll be redirected to your secured banking page, and it’s processed through Gigadat, a reputable online processor for Canadians.

Can I deposit Canadian dollars to an Interac casino?

Yes, you can deposit Canadian dollars to an Interac casino. You’ll be using your Canadian bank account to make the deposit when using Interac so it’s most likely you’ll only be paying with Canadian dollars.

What are the best online casinos for Interac?

What are the transaction fees for using Interac in online casinos?

There are zero fees. Interac doesn’t charge fees for deposits or withdrawals at online casinos.

How long do Interac transactions take in online casinos?

Deposits are instant and your money will be in your casino account instantly in most cases. Withdrawals can take between 3-5 business days for the bank to process.

Can I withdraw my casino winnings to Interac?

Yes, Interac is a payment method that allows you to also withdraw casino winnings back into your bank account.

What is the minimum deposit for Interac casinos in Canada?

The minimum deposit for Interac casinos will vary on the casino. There are some low minimum deposit casinos that require just $1. In general, though, Interac casinos in Canada require a $10-$30 minimum deposit.

Is Interac available for international gambling transactions?

Some of the licensed, offshore casinos accept Interac but you must have a Canadian bank account to use Interac.

What is Interac rbc?

RBC is one of the banks in Canada. The Royal Bank offers Interac as do most other major banking institutions in Canada. RBC allows customers to pay for items online or with a debit card, using Interac.

What is Interac Flash?

This is a payment technology where you just need to hold your Interac debit card up to a Flash-enabled POS terminal. It is used for making smaller purchases and consumers don’t need to use their PIN to complete a transaction.

