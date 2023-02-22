Best Indian Muscle Gain Diet Plan

Are you looking for the best muscle-gain diet plan to reach your fitness and bodybuilding goals? Do you want to gain rock-solid muscles by eating right without spending a fortune?

Mondays & Wednesdays

Ideally, you can start your day in the morning with a breakfast including 4 rotis and egg roast 1/2 cup of 2 eggs.



In the second meal of the day, you can try out 1 cup of fresh green gram sprouts, followed by lunch, including 180 grams of fish (fish curry), 4 rotis, and 1/2 cup of cabbage suji.

In the evening, you can try cottage cheese and 1 portion of fresh seasonal fruits.

For dinner, you can try out 4 rotis along with 1/2 cup of tomato sabji.

Tuesdays & Sundays

You can try out 1 cup of skimmed milk and a chicken sandwich (4-slice bread) followed by the next meal, including cottage cheese and 1 portion of fruit salad.

For lunch, you can try 1/2 cup of low-fat curd or Greek yogurt along with 1 cup of soya chunk curry and 1.5 cups of vegetable pulav rice.

In the evening, you can try out 1 cup of chicken salad and 1 cup of light tea (or green tea).

For dinner, try 1/2 cup of ladyfinger sabji and 4 rotis.

Thursdays & Saturdays

To keep your diet plan interesting and evolving with every passing day, you can even try out 3-4 panner paratha, sprouts, and green chutney in the morning. This can be followed with 1 cup of boiled black chana as the mid-deal meal.

For lunch, you can opt for 1/2 cup of palak (spinach) sabji, 1.5 cups of brown rice, 150 grams of chicken (chicken curry), and 1/2 cup of low-fat curd or Greek yogurt.

For the evening, you can try out 1 portion of fruit salad, and dinner may include 1/2 cup of green beans sabji and 1 cup of broken wheat upma.

Fridays

Your muscle gain diet plan should not be ever boring. You can even try out 1 glass of skimmed milk and 2 soya flour uttapam and green/tomato chutney in the breakfast. This can be followed by cottage cheese and 1 portion of fresh fruit salad as the mid-day meal.

For lunch, you can try 1/2 cup of ladyfinger sabji, 1/2 cup of cucumber salad, 1 cup of kidney beans curry, and 1.5 cups of brown rice.

In the evening, you can relax your muscles with a hot cup of light tea and brown rice flakes, poha, and nuts.

For dinner, you can try out 1 cup of bitter guard sabji and 3 wheat dosas.

Moreover, you should emphasize a protein-rich diet that includes plenty of starchy carbs and fresh fruits & vegetables. It is also important to always stay hydrated by consuming about 10-12 glasses of water daily.

You should also take high-quality pre- and post-workout sports nutrition supplements like Whey Protein or Mass Gainer .

You should abstain from alcohol and nicotine while saying no to banned substances and harmful drugs. It is also important for you to avoid fatty, oily, and stale foods.

By following these best muscle-gain diet plans, you can surely reach your fitness and bodybuilding goals quickly.

=> Check Out Prorganiq for the Best Muscle Building Supplements

Disclaimer: The information contained on this website is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to substitute for the advice provided by your doctor or other healthcare professional. The products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Related Posts:

Weight Gain Diet Plan

Best Gym Supplements

Supplements for Muscle Gain

Best Bodybuilding Supplements

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

