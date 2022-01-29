Best Hookup Sites & Apps to Make New Friends for Meetups in 2022

The pandemic is (hopefully) winding down, and slowly but surely, we can all start getting back to our regular lives.

For some people, that means going out drinking with friends again, or just meeting like-minded people to connect with - which is where the best hookup sites come in.

So if you've been stuck inside for ages and you want to enjoy meeting new people again, we've compiled our list of the best hookup sites and apps to help you create new friendships or more.

No matter your gender or preference, we've got something for everyone!

Let's do it.

Top 5 Hookup Sites & Apps for New Friends

Best hookup site for making new friends - FriendFinder

Top hookup site with an active member base - SearchingForSingles

Women send the first message - Bumble

Send virtual gifts to matches - Zoosk

Best hookup site overall - AdultFriendFinder

1. FriendFinder - One of the Best Apps To Make Friends

FriendFinder.Com

Pros:

Great for meeting like-minded people

Plenty of available friends online

Try it out for FREE

Diverse genders & individuals

Plenty of forums to join

Cons:

Premium membership is expensive

FriendFinder is a very popular app for making new friends and forming connections with like-minded people. It also fosters a strong sense of community by having plenty of different forums you can join and match with potential dates or friends.

This social networking site comes with a plethora of fun features like watching other member videos, reading informative articles on FriendFinder’s blog, and more!

Members: 4.9/5

FriendFinder boasts of having thousands of active members on their site to chat with. While the hookup app is mainly male-dominated, female users can still form meaningful connections on the app.

Additionally, most users are between 30-50, making this a fantastic place to make some older friends. You can also rest assured that FriendFinder takes safety seriously, and makes sure to verify each and every profile.

Pricing: 4.6/5

As far as the pricing goes, FriendFinder is a little expensive. While it does offer a free version to try out, after which you'll need to opt for a premium plan if you want to send and receive messages as well as enjoy other extra benefits.

Right now you can get a Silver Membership for $22.95 per month, or a Gold Membership for $34.95 a month. More on the extra perks below!

Features: 4.7/5

Premium members can enjoy plenty of added features for the best experience possible.

Our favorites include the “Video Introduction” function which allows you to post a welcoming video on your profile and view others.

Other features we like are “ Interest Groups” which are engaging forums you can join to connect with other members, and “Live Webcam Viewing” where you can enjoy watching other members do their thing!



2. SearchingForSingles - Most Active Member Base

SearchingForSingles

Pros:

Great chat starters

Intuitive interface

Affordable

You can see who viewed you

Plenty of active members

Cons:

Limited free version

SearchingforSingles is a relatively new and fun platform to seek out like-minded singles for friendship and more! It features a super clean and easy-to-use interface, so you can get matched in no time.

Members: 4.8/5

Most of the members on SearchingforSingles are from the US, but you can still find users worldwide! Plus, there are also more women than men on this hookup site, if that’s what you’re after.

Pricing: 4.5/5

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to pay in order to use the communication tools. However, registration is free and the site uses an affordable credit system to chat with other members.

There are various packages you can pick from, including 5 credits for $4.99, or 50 for $64.99.

Features: 4.8/5

The best feature from this hookup site is the “match game”. Basically, you’re given a random profile with the option to either “like” them or “X” cross them out - sort of like Tinder’s swipe feature.

You can also check out who has been looking at your profile using the “visitors” function.



3. Bumble - Best Hookup App For Women

Bumble

Pros:

Women send the first message

FREE to join

Quick & easy registration

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Many are looking for something more serious

Bumble is one of the best hookup and dating apps for women to make friends.

Conversations are initiated by the ladies, giving them more control. It’s designed to help protect women from the dangers associated with online dating, like receiving unwanted messages and so on.

Although women are in charge here, men who are looking for a fling or casual encounter will enjoy using this site nonetheless. Plus, Bumble has almost 42 million users worldwide - so you’re bound to find someone for you.

Members: 4.7/5

While Bumble’s user base is mainly composed of women, men will have great luck in creating new friendships here!

The site gets a ton of traffic daily, and it’s estimated that there are over 700,000 new members joining per month. If you’re looking to make some younger friends, most users are between 20-30 on this app.

Pricing: 4.8/5

The good news is that you can use Bumble for free! This means you can send and receive messages at no cost. However, the amount of messages you can read on the free version is limited.

Therefore if you wish to enjoy some premium features and unlimited messaging you’ll need to opt for a paid plan.

You can opt for a BumbleBoost which puts your profile at the top for $10.99 per week or even get a Lifetime Subscription with unlimited messaging and extra features for $149.99. Additionally, you can buy once off Bumble Credits as well

Features: 4.7/5

Bumble not only sports an adorable user interface but excellent features to match, too!These include BumbleBff for solely making new friends and BumbleBizz for creating business partnerships.You can also take advantage of the “SuperSwipe” feature to show someone you’re really interested in them and browse “The BeeHive” for any dating-related articles and helpful guides.

4. Zoosk - Best Hookup Site That's Fun to Use

Zoosk

Pros:

Facebook profile verification

Fun & unique UI

Send users virtual gifts

40+ million users

Cons:

Some inactive users

If you can put up with slightly annoying ads, then Zoosk can be one of the best free hookup sites for making friends you'll ever use, boasting upwards of 40 million members.

If you prefer to browse for love/hookups without being assaulted by ads, then the premium version starts at just $12 a month.

That's one of the lowest premium prices on this list.

Members: 4.6/5

One thing we love about Zoosk - is the sheer amount of members on this hookup site! There are over 40 million users worldwide, with varying backgrounds and age ranges - so you can find a friend to vibe with!

Pricing: 4.8/5

As we already mentioned - Zoosk is one of the more affordable alternatives from this list.

While you can’t send or receive messages for free, the Premium Membership offers unlimited messaging and access to features like browsing in incognito mode.

Features: 4.6/5

The great thing about Zoosk is that it's perfect for "choose your own adventure" casual dates. If you're in the mood to find love or go on serious dates, then there's the "Smart Pick Technology" feature - a special algorithm designed to find you your perfect match when it comes to personality and values.

On the other hand, Zoosk also comes with a "Carousel" feature - this is similar to the "swipe left and swipe right" style of a hookup app like Tinder - you can cycle through photos of users and decide whether you're interested in meeting them based purely on their profile photos and how attractive you find them.

It's good to have options.

On top of all this, this hookup app has the unique addition of "Zoosk Coins" and "Virtual Gifts" which allow you to send digital gifts to potential matches in order to woo them. I can't say that I would personally be swept off my feet by a digital teddy bear, but you know... it's kind of cute I guess.



5. Adult Friend Finder - Best Hookup Site For Like Minded Friends

AdultFriendFinder

Pros:

Large & active user base

Offers messaging prompts

Free to sign up

Good for open-minded people

Cons:

Premium membership is costly

With humble beginnings all the way back in 1996, Adult Friend Finder is one of the best hookup sites of all time - continuing to set the standard for hookup websites to this day.

No matter your gender or preferences, you’re sure to find someone to connect with. The website has over 99 million users around the world (supposedly) and fetches a whopping one million views per day.

Registration is free and takes about 5 minutes to complete. The free profile is limited, though, so in order to send messages, for example, you have to upgrade.

Members: 4.5/5

AdultFriendFinder has a pretty large and active members base, so you can quickly find a friend or two here.While most of the users are located in the US, there are still plenty of people from other countries seeking friendships, relationships, and more.

Pricing: 4.6/5

There are three pricing plans to choose from, including $39.95 per month, 3 months for $26.95 per month, or you can pay $239.40 upfront for the entire year.

Features: 4.5/5

Why upgrade?

You’ll get access to a wide range of content like live webcam shows, group discussions, and erotic fiction. You can even view people’s page details and read about their hilarious or juicy casual encounters.



As hookup sites go, it doesn't get much more open-minded than AdultFriendFinder!



Best Hookup Sites to Make Friends Online - The Runner-Ups



6. Tinder - Best Hookup App For Younger Users

Tinder

Pros:

Simple user interface

Join for free

Great design for mobile use

300 million active users‌ worldwide

Cons:

Must pay for unlimited swipes

Watch out for fake profiles

Popular with Gen Z and Millennials, Tinder is one of the most popular casual hookup apps available. It’s easy to install, and you can set up a profile in minutes as it doesn’t require extensive information.

You’ll add all the usual data like your name, age, and gender. Then, you’ll specify your gender preferences, and clarify your desired distance and age range.

It's all very quick and easy.

You can choose to write a detailed bio, upping your chances of finding the type of friendship you want. Tell other users if you’re looking for a no-strings-attached thing or something more stable from the get-go.

You don't want to go breaking people's hearts or setting false expectations!

Once you’re set-up, it’s all about the swipe.

Swipe “right” to like someone, and when they like you back, the app will notify you and you can start chatting right away! Also, you can put your account in the “Card Stack” if you want to remain hidden for a bit. It’s a good tool for people who are juggling a few matches and don’t want to add new ones to their roster.

For additional features, though, you gotta pay. Packages start as low as $12.50 per month for Tinder Plus and go up to $29.99 per month for Tinder Platinum.

Tinder Plus hides advertisements and offers unlimited swipes. Platinum has loads of other features, like messaging before you match.

So yes, you can pay for an unfair advantage!

7. Hinge - Best Friendship & Dating App For A Serious Relationship

Hinge

Pros:

Perfect for finding love

Roulette-style matchmaking

Free version is decent

Paid version starts at $4.99 per month

Cons:

Mobile version only

Hinge is the dating app that is "designed to be deleted", according to the founders themselves. In other words, this app is designed to find you a serious relationship or friendship so that you can delete the app and never use it again.

Whether a profit-making company ACTUALLY wants you to delete their app is questionable, but I digress.

Popular with millennials, Hinge is one of the simplest dating apps you can find. The matchmaking boasts a roulette-style UI that's not massively different from Tinder, though the users here tend to be looking for love and more serious dates than those on Tinder.

The free version of Hinge is actually really decent and pleasant to use, though the paid version starts at just $4.99 per month, which is nice and affordable.

8. Craigslist Missed Connections - 100% Free Hookup Site

Craigslist

Pros:

100% free hookup site

Big user base

Super quick registration‌

Good for more mature users

Cons:

Security isn’t the best

High probability of trolls‌

Personals-style ads aren't for everyone

Craigslist Missed Connections provides a space for people to search for someone they had a connection with but weren’t able to get any of their details.

It’s the best place to find a quick meetup because many people use the site for that purpose, too.

Popular with more mature users, this site is completely free to use and sign up for, with the website boasting that it takes only 30 seconds to set up a profile. So if you're the kind of person that likes to read personal ads when looking for a fling, you'll love it.

9. PlentyofFish - One of the Original Online Dating Sites

Pros:

Excellent pairing algorithm Plenty of Fish

No random matches

Free to use‌

Video chat feature

Cons:

Extra features cost

Personal questionnaire

Plenty of Fish is an excellent dating site for those who don’t want to mess around. Some find the extensive questionnaire too personal, but POF’s algorithms use that data to accurately pair you with a partner with whom you'll get on with.

Let’s just say the questionnaire benefits you in the long run!You can use POF for romantic dating or for forming friendships - it all depends on what you're looking for.

Recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, they actually added a video chat feature that allows users to "virtually" date online. This is also a good way to check that your date is who they say they are.

The free dating site has many features, so you can easily use this app even if you’re on a budget.

8 Hookup Site Hacks For Success



If you’re looking to hit it off with someone right away, then there are a few hacks you can use to help yourself stand out from the crowd and really make an impression on the top hookup sites!

1. Choose your main photo VERY carefully (first impressions matter)

Your main profile picture is the first thing that people will see, and first impressions matter A LOT.

When you’re using apps like Tinder, you very often decide to swipe left or right based on a quick glance at someone’s profile photo, so if the lighting is off or you’re cropped out of frame a little, then you ruin your chances.

Don’t miss out on hookups due to a poor photo!

2. Upload 5-7 varied photos so people see what you’re like

Ideally, you should upload around 5-7 photos of yourself if the hookup app allows that. Just uploading 1 or 2 photos can look suspicious, while uploading 28 photos looks narcissistic.

You also want to mix it up so people get an idea of what you look like and what you’re into from a few quick glances.

Try to include:

Posed selfies

Pictures with friends

Candid non-posed photos

Give them a snapshot of who you are as a person and what you look like.

3. Smile!

Research shows that people overwhelmingly react positively to smiley photos on dating apps, hookup sites, and meetup apps. Believe it or not, if you look like a nice person, lots of people will want to get to know you.

4. State that you’re looking for friendship in your bio

If you’re using sites like Tinder or Zoosk where hookups are implied but people also look for romantic dating - you should make it clear that you’re looking to make new friends. This helps you to only attract potential new matches who are interested in the same goal as you!

5. Listen to your friends’ harsh opinions

Listen to your friends' harsh opinions

Do you have a very blunt or “lovingly honest” friend who will tell you straight when you look like trash in a photo?

Listen to them. They’re probably right.

We tend to overlook our flaws or bad photos, but sometimes a fresh pair of eyes is necessary to tell you that maybe that isn’t your best picture.

6. When in doubt, swipe right

Dating profiles and hookup app photos can be deceiving, so sometimes it’s good to stay open-minded and keep the door open.

If you find yourself thinking “I’m not sure” about a potential hookup partner, you might as well swipe right and see how things go - they might win you over!

You have nothing to lose.

7. Include an icebreaker to start conversations

Do you have a unique skill, hobby, or interest? You should consider including it in your profile! Even if you’re just looking for hookups, a witty conversation is attractive, so think about including something in your profile to entice a response.

Examples could be:

“I’m a massive Star Wars nerd”

“I can beat ANYONE at Tetris”

“What’s your favorite movie? Mine is X”

“Are you a cat person or a dog person?”

“Tacos are the BEST food. Fight me!”

Whatever you choose, keep it fun and light-hearted!

8. Pay for a premium hookup app (show you mean business!)

Paying for a premium account on a hookup site or hookup app that you like is a great way to show potential partners that you’re taking this seriously and ACTUALLY want to meet people.

A lot of people are flakey - especially free users.

Most paid hookup sites and apps also give you a cornucopia of extra features that make hooking up easier, such as:

Unlimited messages

Unlimited profile viewing

Ability to send private photos & videos

Live cam-to-cam chats

Privacy tools

Sure you might want to do the free trial first and try things out, but sometimes in life you just get what you pay for.

FAQs - Best Hookup Sites and Apps

What's the Difference Between Online Dating Sites, Casual Dating Sites, & Hookup Sites?

Okay, so there are a lot of terms that get thrown around when talking about dating and hookup sites - so what do they all mean? While these terms are open to interpretation, here are some general guidelines for what to expect from each.

Online Dating Sites

Online Dating Sites

Online dating sites tend to refer to websites and apps that are catered towards romantic dating and serious relationships instead of one-night stand stuff. You'll often be paired with multiple potential matches based on personality and values quizzes, rather than just superficial photos or who's closest to your location.

Basically, they're a lot more wholesome and cute.

The best dating sites for finding love include Hinge, Plenty Of Fish, and eHarmony.

Casual Dating Sites

"Casual Dating Sites" tends to refer to websites that are catered towards people who don't know exactly what they're looking for. It's a place where you might end up in a serious relationship, you might end up in a "friends with benefits" situation, or you might find local hookups for one night of fun.

They're the "choose your own adventure" of online dating!

Popular casual dating sites (and apps) include Zoosk, Bumble, OkCupid, and Tinder.

Hookup Sites

Generally speaking, a hookup site or hookup app is concerned with a few things only - casual dating and meetups.

Some sites feature chat rooms and live cams where things can get personal.

Do I Have to Pay for a Hookup?

No, you don’t have to pay for a hookup, but it depends on the site.

You might find someone using a free account, like on Tinder or FriendFinder, if you’re simply looking for a casual encounter. Other times, with something such as Bumble, some users pay to connect with another user specifically.

You can sign up to most dating sites for free and only pay if you want access to extra benefits and features, like unlimited swipes, for example.

Are Hookup Apps & Sites Safe?

Yes, for the most part, hookup apps and sites are safe because these companies want their users to have a rewarding experience.

However, some sites offer more safety features than others, including profile verification to avoid fake accounts, and kicking out users who offend or harass people.

Inevitably, there’s always risk involved when meeting others online. Especially in places that function more like an online forum where it’s a free-for-all, like Reddit. You need to use the utmost caution in any case.

Are Hookup Sites Legal?

Yes, hookup sites and dating apps are legal for people over the age of 18. It’s an adults-only kind of world. Some of the top hookup sites are more "adult" than others, but you always need to be 18 or older in order to use them legally.

Don't try it if you're underage.

What are the Most Popular Hookup Sites?

The most popular hookup sites include Tinder, AdultFriendFinder, Bumble, and FriendFinder.

If you're looking for a hookup website that has a lot of active users, these are the places that you should start looking at first.



Tips To Stay Safe While Using Hookup Sites and Dating Apps

Staying safe while trying to find hookups or casual encounters online is crucial. Keep the following points in mind to guarantee a good time is had by all:

1. Set up a voice call or video call before meeting

An excellent way to discover if the person you’re talking to is who they say they are is to have a live chat. Some will be comfortable with video, while others prefer a phone call. Either way, it’s the best place to start.

Some popular dating sites like Plenty Of Fish have a built-in video chat feature, while AdultFriendFinder comes with a live cams section too.

2. Limit personal data and details about your life

Avoid giving away personal details relating to things like where your family currently lives or what your daily routine is. You want to keep the connection as light as possible when you’re dealing with a stranger.

If you're looking for a casual encounter, you don't want to give them more information that they need - protect your online safety and stay vigilant.

3. Take precautions when meeting in person

The first step is to tell a friend where you’re going, which should be a public place for a first-time connection. Watch your drink at all times too. Of course, don’t go on the date with your defenses up, but be aware, that’s all.

Most people on hookup sites and dating forums will have good intentions, but you need to make sure you don't let your guard down.

4. Use your own transport (so you have an escape plan)

Take the bus, ride your bike, drive yourself, or get an Uber. You want to have the freedom to leave whenever you feel ready. Things can always take a turn for the worst, so you want to make sure you have an escape plan ready if things go awry.

NEVER go on a date or hookup where you're relying on the other person to take you home (or wherever you need to go afterward).

Are Hookup Apps and Sites Worth It?

Having the freedom to find anything from a quick fling to something more serious is the real beauty of using hookup sites and apps for dating and friendship.

You can create plenty of connections - without wasting time at a bar or club.

Intentions should be transparent from the beginning, so there’s less miscommunication and ugliness. You can find what you’re looking for using the algorithms that pair you with someone you might click with.

Best Hookup Sites to Make New Friends - In Conclusion

Hookup apps and sites do the legwork for you, so all you have to do is pick and choose with the press of a button.

Our comprehensive list of the best hookup sites and apps for dating and friendship should give you a clearer picture of what’s out there.

From FriendFinder to Bumble and AdultFriendFinder, all of these options have something to offer those of you looking for a casual scenario where you have fun and connect with someone you meet online.

Just make sure your intentions are clear - you don't want to be a heartbreaker after all.

Whichever hookup site you end up using for yourself, just make sure to follow our tips, stay safe, and have fun. Good luck out there!

