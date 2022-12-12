Best Heart Supplements [Review] Top Healthy Cardiovascular Support Pills To Buy

With the advent of COVID-19 and other health crises, our collective attention has been diverted from the perpetual problem of heart disease. While COVID-19 has been and still is a primary concern nationally, heart disease accounted for nearly twice the number of deaths in the United States in 2021, according to the CDC.

Sadly, the most significant indicator of something wrong with one's cardiovascular health, high blood pressure, goes undetected in many individuals due to the lack of apparent physical symptoms prompting said person to visit a medical professional. Additionally, numerous medical issues and problems associated with high blood pressure can accelerate one's demise if not treated within a reasonable timeline.

While there are no cure-alls for heart disease, many have decided to turn toward heart health supplements to facilitate more excellent cardiovascular health in 2022. Research has indicated that using said supplements can prove helpful in fighting against heart disease and other cardiovascular issues.

The Best Cardiovascular Health Supplements in 2022

Below is a list of the best cardiovascular health supplements on the market today that we will cover in our article:

BioTrust OmegaKrill

Juvenon BloodFlow-7

BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Amy Myers MD CardioGuard

PureXanthin

Aqua Triplex

PhysioTru Physio Omega

Gundry MD Heart Defense

Advanced CardioRX

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Blood Pressure Formula

Blood Pressure 911

Oweli Omega-3 Fish Oil

Cardio Clear 7

CellXRenewal

Qunol Ultra CoQ10

Prociva

PhytAge Labs Heart Beat 911

BioTrust OmegaKrill

BioTrust OmegaKrill

What makes BioTrust OmegaKrill unique on our list is that it not only helps with cardiovascular health but also supports the brain, eye, joint and immune health.

As advertised, this supplement contains a high DHA formula as opposed to the higher EPA concentration that alternative fish oil supplements contain, which allows for this supplement to support the overall health of those that take it. Specifically, the supplement's manufacturers took special care to ensure that this supplement was produced with the correct blend of Omega-3 fatty acids to prevent the production of 'free radicals' or rancidification of the product before being ingested by the consumer.

Additionally, this supplement has been given a 5-star rating by the "International Fish Oil Standards program" (IFOS). Within these supplements is 'AstaREAL Astaxanthin,' a potent antioxidant designed to support skin, eye, brain, and heart health.

Juvenon BloodFlow-7

Juvenon BloodFlow-7

Juvenon BloodFlow-7 takes a unique approach to cardiovascular health by improving one's blood flow - resulting in a blend that focuses on imbuing the taker with enhanced energy and focus.

Specifically, these supplements contain 'L-Citruline' and 'L-Arginine,' two ingredients designed to help convert nitric oxide naturally occurring in the body into compounds that facilitate increased blood flow, which serve optimal use when taken just before a workout. These ingredients also assist with mental clarity, performance, and metabolic efficiency.

Overall, this supplement improves cardiovascular health by increasing alertness and focus, promoting circulation, reducing fatigue, boosting natural energy, facilitating superior endurance and stamina, and supporting healthy blood pressure even if it's already in the normal range.

BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

What makes BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough unique is its integration of multiple forms of magnesium to facilitate the optimal functionality of numerous bodily functions. Specifically, this supplement contains bisglycinate, malate, chelate, aspartate, orotate, taurate, and citrate. The capsules themselves are designed to be absorbed by the body quickly to minimize the time it takes for them to take effect.

Specifically, they promote heart health by reducing inflammation, blood vessel constriction, blood clotting, and stress responses while supporting healthy blood sugar hormone function and a healthy metabolism.

Amy Myers MD CardioGuard

Amy Myers MD CardioGuard

Amy Myers MD CardioGuard includes the first clinically validated heart health probiotic, critical heart-supporting enzymes, and activated B vitamins to facilitate natural energy production.

This supplement works best in situations where takers are; looking to support healthy heart function, take cholesterol medication or statins, deal with autoimmunity or hormonal imbalances, or could benefit from optimal blood flow support and circulation.

The supplement contains a mix of: L. reuteri NCIMB 30242, N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine, CoQ10, Magnesium Glycinate, and B vitamins. These ingredients help support healthy cholesterol levels and blood pressure, neutralize free radicals that cause oxidative damage, and promote mitochondrial energy metabolism and overall heart health.

PureXanthin

PureXanthin

Research has shown that it is difficult to obtain optimal nutrition from food alone, so PureXanthin supplements are designed to help resolve that deficiency. This product helps promote heart health by supporting the formation of healthy blood vessels alongside balancing cholesterol and blood circulation.

PureXanthin states that, as a company, they rely on the latest clinical research to guide them in their efforts to allow folks to live longer and better - specifically through addressing various health issues such as heart health.

Aqua Triplex

Aqua Triplex

Aqua Triplex is a dietary supplement imbued with a formula focused on blood-pressure control, promoting healthy blood sugar, healthy cholesterol, and heart and joint health.

This supplement is formulated with the following ingredients: Vitamin C, Magnesium, Zinc, Potassium, Gymnema, Berberine HCI, White Willow Extract, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Ceylon Cinnamon, Yellow Extract, and Licorice Extract - making it an excellent blend for those wanting to improve their heart health via organic means.

PhysioTru Physio Omega

PhysioTru Physio Omega

PhysioTru Physio Omega is a unique fish oil supplement whose manufacturers allege they only "use the best wild Menhaden fish oil with DPA." This supplement also contains all three Omega 3's; EPA, DHA, and DPA, which is the Omega responsible for treating excessive inflammation - a critical factor in addressing heart health.

According to research from Harvard University, those with higher levels of DPA in their system were also found to have better, healthier hearts than their lower-level counterparts. Overall, this supplement is shown to assist in fighting heart disease by facilitating healthy blood pressure, decreasing inflammation, and increasing energy in takers. Additionally, these supplements are devoid of harmful contaminants such as mercury and PCBs.

Gundry MD Heart Defense

Gundry MD Heart Defense

Gundry MD Heart Defense contains only "100% natural and pure ingredients," according to the manufacturer. It works by supporting the flow of oxygen-rich blood throughout your body - resulting in a dramatic increase in energy, endurance, and stamina.

It does this by pulling from a potent prebiotic fiber designed to promote the growth of digestion-boosting gut bacteria that are simultaneously intended to help the body fight toxic bacteria build-up. Additionally, this supplement contains 'flaxseed' with multiple 'super-nutrients' like protein, minerals, and antioxidants. All of these super-nutrients support healthy digestion and improved weight control as well.

Beyond supporting healthy blood flow, this supplement also elevates energy levels and helps fight 'brain fog,' thanks to the additional oxygen the brain receives after taking this supplement.

Advanced CardioRX

Advanced CardioRX

Advanced CardioRX is another supplement with a specially blended, organic formula to support optimal heart function and healthier cholesterol levels.

Some of the ingredients included within this supplement are Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, and - most uniquely - Phytosterols.

Phytosterols are frequently added to food and heart supplements to enhance heart health. They do so by lowering cholesterol levels and reducing overall cholesterol absorption from the foods one ingests.

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Blood Pressure Formula

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Blood Pressure Formula

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Blood Pressure Formula is a magnesium-based supplement that facilitates healthier blood pressure, promoting excellent heart health.

Blood Pressure 911

Blood Pressure 911

Blood Pressure 911 promotes healthier blood circulation and general heart health. Specifically, it facilitates healthier blood circulation through its deployment of 'Niacin,' a "natural vasodilator used to increase high-density lipoprotein." Its manufacturers state that this supplement can be taken daily. Additionally, including Vitamin B12, Folate, and Vitamin B6 within this supplement helps the taker balance their blood pressure and bolsters overall cardiovascular health.

Overall, the all-natural proprietary blend contained within this supplement assists with lowering hypertension, lowering blood pressure, and improving cardio health.

Oweli Omega-3 Fish Oil

Oweli Omega-3 Fish Oil

Oweli Omega-3 Fish Oil targets heart health specifically through the commonly appraised method of fish oil. Beyond being beneficial for heart health, these supplements are critical in helping maintain healthy gut bacteria, promoting better digestive health, optimizing the body's natural immune response, and helping to support excellent skin health. Prociva's uniqueness as a supplement comes from its infusion of six essential herbs and vitamins designed to support heart function and reduce the risk of heart disease in those who take it.

Specifically, this supplement addresses heart health by improving blood pressure, providing cell support and sustenance for heart muscles as well as protecting the heart from various types of damage, helping takers maintain a normal heart rhythm (countering arrhythmia), reducing blood fat levels and reducing one's overall chances of suffering from heart disease and stroke.

This supplement is imbued with a proprietary blend of probiotic bacteria intended to facilitate better heart health uniquely.

Cardio Clear 7

Cardio Clear 7

Cardio Clear 7 is a gluten-free, herbal heart health supplement explicitly targeted to provide 'chelation support' to those that take it. For those who don't know, 'chelation' is a chemical process in which a substance binds to metals and minerals in the body. In this context, the 'Cardio Clear 7' supplement induces this chemical process to remove calcium deposits found in fatty deposits (plaques) in one's arteries.

It does so by sticking to metals and minerals in the bloodstream - specifically, targeting calcium deposits. When the chelation process is complete, a compound is created that is excreted from the body during urination. The prevailing medical opinion is that this process can help treat heart disease by addressing cardiovascular issues created and exacerbated by calcium and plaque build-ups in one's arteries.

CellXRenewal

CellXRenewal

CellXRenewal is a dietary supplement designed to address not only heart health but skin aging-related issues as well. This supplement contains an anti-aging formula designed to enhance cell health by including the ingredients: CA 2-AEP, MSM, D-Ribose, Shilajit, Marine Phytoplankton, Ecklonia Cava, and Vitamin D3.

These ingredients and others are infused within this supplement designed to help improve and boost energy, mental clarity and focus, and heart and skin health in those who take it.

Qunol Ultra CoQ10

Qunol Ultra CoQ10

Qunol Ultra CoQ10 incorporates patented water and fat-soluble form of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) to allow its users to extract optimal benefits after ingestion.

With 100 mg of Coenzyme Q10 in each pill, Qunol Ultra CoQ10 is primed to support heart and vascular health in its takers via supporting healthy blood pressure levels and general energy production. This supplement also promotes heart health by helping lower cholesterol levels in those who take it. These factors, combined with the functionality of CoQ10 within this mixture as a powerful antioxidant, mean those who take this supplement benefit from improved heart health and receive additional protection from free radicals that can cause damage to healthy cells in the body.

Prociva

Prociva

Prociva's uniqueness as a supplement comes from its infusion of six essential herbs and vitamins designed to support heart function and reduce the risk of heart disease in those who take it.

Specifically, this supplement addresses heart health by improving blood pressure, providing cell support and sustenance for heart muscles as well as protecting the heart from various types of damage, helping takers maintain a normal heart rhythm (countering arrhythmia), reducing blood fat levels and reducing one's overall chances of suffering from heart disease and stroke.

PhytAge Labs Heart Beat 911

PhytAge Labs Heart Beat 911

PhytAge Labs Heart Beat 911 supplement provides superior cardiovascular support and protection by promoting and supporting better blood flow in those taking said supplements.

This supplement boasts an optimal balance of Eicosapentaenoic Acids (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acids (DHA), which is a critical factor in determining whether a fish-oil-based supplement will reap cardiovascular health benefits in those that take them.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.