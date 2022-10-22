Best Grammar Checker: Top Online Editor And App To Fix Spelling And More

With so many grammar checker programs out there, it's hard to know which is the best. Is it the one with the fanciest adverts? Is it the tried-and-true one in your word processor?

The best grammar checker is one that checks more than just grammar errors, is an expert in multiple areas of writing, is constantly updated, and actually improves your writing skills rather than just inserting corrections. A great price is nice, too.

In this article, we're walking you through what you should look for in a grammar checker and what the best one on the market is for every type of writer.

What Is a Grammar Checker?

This isn't the simple answer you might think. Of course, a grammar checker checks grammar. But what do we mean when we talk about grammar-checking tools?

Grammar-checker software analyses writing to look for errors. The most basic grammar checkers will only look for spelling errors and simple grammatical mistakes. Think Microsoft Word spell check à la 1999.

In the early 1990s, word processing programs offered built-in grammar checkers. These were based on a pre-existing list of spelling and grammar guidelines, so it often missed the nuances of language, like dialects, clichés, and creative writing norms. And they missed a lot of basic errors.

As technology evolved, people looked for an online grammar checker to make internet writing easier. Today, many grammar-checker apps use Natural Language Processing, or NLP for short.

For those of you who aren't in the data sciences, NLP is an artificial-intelligence that derives meaning from human language and continuously learns, much like humans do. NLP allows a grammar-checker tool to understand idioms, find alternate phrasings, improve style errors, and more.

Popular Grammar-Checking Software

There is no shortage of grammar-checking tools on the market. For basic spelling and grammar mistakes and some stylistic improvements, both Microsoft Office and Google Docs offer a pretty good built-in grammar checker.

But if you do most of your writing outside of a word processor, then an online grammar checker is probably a better option. Some people prefer a free grammar checker while others will pay for premium versions. Here's a list of some of the most popular online grammar checkers:

Chegg

Ginger Software

Grammarly

Hemingway Editor

Language Tool

Quillbot

WhiteSmoke

Writer.com

Each paid and free grammar checker listed above has its pros and cons, and they all offer special features.

Some of these offer more benefits the more you pay, and most of the free grammar-checker options have limited capabilities, with one notable exception. ProWritingAid's free grammar checker gives you access to almost all the same reports as the paid version.

Top 10 Features to Look for in a Grammar Checker

With all the special features available in editing tools, it's difficult to know what the best grammar checker is. How do you know what features you actually need? What is worth paying extra for?

Some people will have different requirements when choosing the best grammar checker. For example, bilingual writers may want a program that checks English and another language, or teachers may want a plagiarism checker tool.

But for most people, there are some basic features to look for when choosing a grammar checker. Here are ten things to keep in mind when you're trying to find the best grammar checker for you.

#1: Corrects Your Spelling

Foremost, you want a grammar checker to pick up on the basics. None of the extra features means much when your writing is full of spelling errors and grammar mistakes. Of course, all the options out there will find spelling errors. You want a grammar checker to get your writing as close to perfect as possible so you don’t waste time.

No grammar checker gets it right 100% of the time—after all, they're built with AI. You want a program that doesn't miss too many spelling errors, but you also don't want one that constantly tells you there's a mistake when there isn't. If your grammar checker underlines every place name, you'll end up aggravated and wasting time going through every suggestion.

Often, free grammar checkers don’t provide a personal dictionary you can add words to. This is frustrating for people with unusual names and for fiction writers who make up words.

If you're opting for a free grammar checker, look for one that lets you create an account and add words to a personal dictionary.

You also want to pick up on spelling errors that may differ between forms of English. A good grammar checker will allow you to switch between at least UK and US English. The best grammar checker software will also include Australian and Canadian English.

ProWritingAid allows you to create a free account and add words to your dictionary. It also features all four forms of English in the settings, as well as a General English setting when you're writing for a global audience.

#2: Teaches You About the English Language

It's quick and easy to accept a suggestion in a grammar checker, but that doesn't actually improve your writing skills. The more you learn about English grammar, as well as great writing skills, the stronger a writer you'll become.

Over time, you'll make fewer errors, which will save you time when proofreading your work. But if your grammar checker doesn't tell you what a dangling modifier is, how will you avoid it in the future?

A good grammar checker will do more than just offer suggestions. It will explain the rule or guideline. But an exceptional grammar checker will offer you more in-depth explanations, so if you want to really understand why you shouldn't use a comma splice, you can learn.

Writing involves more than just grammar, so also look for a grammar checker that will teach you about style, readability, and more. Accepting a readability suggestion generated by AI is great when you're in a hurry. But wouldn't it be nice to understand what makes something readable or unreadable?

ProWritingAid isn’t a faceless AI. The blog and grammar guide offer in-depth articles about everything from how to use an em dash to how to write a science fiction novel. You'll find articles for business writing, academic writing, and creative writing.

ProWritingAid also offers free webinars, masterclasses, and virtual conferences on myriad topics, all taught by industry experts.

Whether you write emails all day or you want to write a bestselling novel, the best grammar checker is one that will develop your writing skills.

#3: Improves Readability

Readability is how easy your writing is to read. This is an objective measurement—there are multiple ways to measure readability, and several factors influence the readability of something.

Many readability scores are based on the US education system, which isn't particularly helpful for non-Americans. Some of these include the Flesch Reading Ease, Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level, the Coleman-Liau Index, and the Automated Readability Index.

Flesch Reading Ease is based on a scale of 0–100. The higher the number, the easier your writing is to read.

For US grade–based scores, most writing should aim for an 8, or eighth grade, which is the equivalent of Year 9 in the UK. This will be readable for under-educated native speakers, adults with reading or cognitive disabilities, and non-native speakers. For the Flesch Reading Ease score, aim for a 60–70.

Many readability scores use formulas based on word count, sentence count, word length, sentence length, and syllables.

But other factors affect readability, as well. Spelling mistakes, missing punctuation, and grammar errors are some of the biggest factors. Unnecessary words, too many glue words (common words like articles and prepositions), jargon, and idioms also affect readability.

Readability matters because it makes writing more accessible to a wider audience. In business, it affects factors like conversion rates and bounce rates. A high readability makes people more willing to read what you wrote, whether it's an email, a social media post, or a novel. People don't want to work hard to read something.

ProWritingAid analyses your writing for four different readability scores. If numbers aren't your forte, it also highlights your paragraphs using a red-yellow-green system based on how readable each paragraph is. You'll then get readability suggestions on your phrasing as you write or proofread.

#4: Finds the Right Word

It's frustrating when you can't find the right word while writing. Then you open a dictionary or thesaurus and scour the pages trying to find the perfect synonym. Or you visit an online dictionary and hope your search takes you where you need to go. The best grammar checker will help you find the right word right in the app.

When you're checking grammar, you should also pay attention to words that you overuse. This might be a word sprinkled throughout a long document, repeated first words of sentences, or using the same word three times in two paragraphs. Overused words can make your writing sound trite, which affects overall readability.

Some grammar checkers check for overused words. Often, all you need is a synonym to fix overused words, and it's helpful if the grammar-checker software has a built-in thesaurus. It's even better if you can look up a definition or find an alliteration or rhyme without leaving the app.

ProWritingAid has three different ways to find overused words. The Overused Words report will analyse your writing for commonly used words compared to professional or published works. The Repeats Report will find phrases you've used multiple times in your document. Finally, the Echoes Report will look for "close repeats," or words you've used several times in a brief span, such as a paragraph or two.

In ProWritingAid's web editor and browser extension, you can find a list of synonyms simply by clicking on a word. You can also access the comprehensive Word Explorer from the web editor, which will allow you to look up definitions, synonyms, alliterations, rhymes, contextually related words, and more. It's a convenient way to find the perfect word no matter what you're writing.

#5: Suggests Style Changes

There are many things in English that are grammatically correct but aren't the best way to write something. Often, there's a better way to say something. Style errors might not be wrong, but they could sound better.

Syntax, or sentence structure, is a major part of style. Style also includes things like passive voice, overuse of adverbs, and repeated sentence starts. Most grammar checkers will pick up on a few style suggestions in addition to basic grammar errors. Usually, they focus on passive voice and adverbs.

Passive voice makes your writing less clear. It puts the "do-er" of a verb at the end of a sentence. This bogs down your writing. The passive voice usually requires you to use extra words, which creates unnecessarily wordy sentences full of glue words.

Similarly, adverbs clutter writing. Some adverbs are unavoidable, but using too many will make your writing verbose and boring.

When we use adverbs to describe a verb, we are A) adding extra words and B) using weak verbs. Strong verbs make our writing more interesting and clearer to read, and they also help with accuracy. Strolled, ambled, and sauntered are all more specific than “slowly walked.”

But style includes other features too, such as hidden verbs (strong verbs hiding in their noun forms), repeated sentence starts, clichés, and long clauses.

A great grammar checker, like ProWritingAid, will look for multiple style improvements and offer suggestions. As a bonus feature that will appeal to creative writers, ProWritingAid can compare your writing to the writing styles of many famous authors.

#6: Checks Various Types of Writing

Writing comes in many forms, and most people don't use just one type of writing. There's technical writing, academic writing, business writing, casual writing, and creative writing. But within each of those, there are many ways to write.

A student may write an assignment, an email to a lecturer, a message to a friend, and a fanfic. Creative writers may write in multiple genres. In business, one person may write sales emails, emails to team members, and marketing copy.

The best grammar checker scans your writing and offers suggestions based on different categories. Acronyms and jargon might be fine in a work memo, but you should probably avoid them in a letter to your grandmother. Magical realism has different genre expectations than contemporary romance.

When you're searching for a grammar-checking software, look for one that serves multiple purposes. Many online grammar checkers have a specific focus, like creative, academic, or business. But it's best to find one that can edit all your writing styles.

ProWritingAid has dozens of writing-style settings, from job description to dating profile. It will compare your writing to your selected document type and give you goals and suggestions for things like style, pacing, and sentence variety.

One document type might highlight analytical language, while another looks for sentences that start with conjunctions. This will help make sure whatever you write is appropriate for the situation.

#7: Makes Your Writing Accessible and Inclusive

You've already learnt how readability makes writing more accessible to people of varying degrees of English fluency. You never know who is reading your writing, and many things can affect a person's ability to read well.

But besides all the readability enhancements that come with style improvements, there are other things that can make your writing more accessible.

One of these is inclusive language. Language changes, and phrases that might have been acceptable twenty years ago are often offensive now—or vice versa, as marginalised populations reclaim slurs as symbols of empowerment, such as the word "queer". If you aren't a member or close ally of a particular marginalised community, you may not be up on the latest terms.

The best grammar checker will help you make your writing inclusive. ProWritingAid can check your writing for words that are considered ableist, sexist, racist, homophobic, and transphobic. It's an easy way to make sure you aren't offending someone, whether in your fiction story or your sales copy.

#8: Allows for House Rules

English grammar has built-in rules, but people also create their own rules for specific situations. Maybe your business has specific ways to write things, or you have a professor who uses an obscure style guide. Professional writers, such as content writers or authors, often create specific rules regarding spelling, capitalisation, and punctuation.

For example, maybe your business doesn't like the term "customers" and prefers you to use "clients". A fantasy writer may use "Mage" as a title and want it capitalised. There are also popular style guides, like Oxford, APA, MHRA, and Cambridge, that have unconventional rules.

When you're looking for a grammar checker, choose one that allows you to create house rules or upload a style guide. This can save you time when you're editing work, so you aren't entirely relying on your own eyes for quirky house rules.

ProWritingAid allows premium users to enter their own style guide rules. You can write simple rules, or you can use basic NLP codes for more advanced rules. You can also set the app to check your house rules when it checks for grammar mistakes and style errors, or you can run a House report to only look for style guide consistency.

#9: Is Easy to Learn

The goal of grammar-checker software is to make your life easier, so you don't want an app with a huge learning curve. The best grammar checker is one with a clean, intuitive user interface.

Most proofreading apps will check for grammatical errors with a simple dialog box, which pops up either when you run a report or hover over a mistake. Apps with a real-time grammar checker, like ProWritingAid, can be even better than that.

Spelling and grammar mistakes will populate as you write or as soon as you paste text. This saves you time by allowing you to correct egregious errors as you write. ProWritingAid's Real-Time function will also point out style suggestions without running a separate report.

Look for a grammar checker that allows you to move through grammatical errors quickly. It shouldn't take several clicks or moves of the mouse to get from one mistake to the next. In addition to a hover-activated pop-up, ProWritingAid will also provide you with a list of errors, so you can quickly see what you have left to correct.

Many online grammar-checker programs have special features or added reports. These should be easy to access and self-explanatory. But when you want to learn more about a particular feature, there should be ample information at your fingertips.

It's frustrating to search a website when you need to learn how to use a product. In every ProWritingAid report, there's a link to more information about that report. Plus, there's a free webinar every month called ProWritingAid 101, which explains how to use the app alongside a live Q&A.

Excellent customer service is another thing to consider when choosing a grammar checker. Check out reviews to see what people think about a grammar software's customer service. Representatives should be knowledgeable about the product so they can quickly and easily answer your questions.

#10: Can Be Used Anywhere

These days, people write everywhere. There's email, social media, various business apps, workplace messaging programs, and more. You shouldn't have to pre-type everything in a word processor just to find grammatical errors and spelling mistakes. The best grammar checker is efficient because you can use it everywhere.

Many online grammar-checker tools have a web-based app and a browser extension. This is the bare minimum for a great grammar-checking program. If there's no browser extension, you'll waste time when you copy and paste everything into the online tool.

But the best grammar software has other ways for you to quickly and easily edit your writing. A dedicated desktop version is helpful for offline use. Sometimes these require you to open a separate app, which functions just like the online grammar-check tool.

A Microsoft Word plugin is helpful for people who use Office products for business or personal use. Be sure to select a program that will work for your operating system.

The more places you can use grammar-checker software, the better. Consider what's available to decide how much you're willing to spend.

At ProWritingAid, you can check your grammar just about everywhere. In addition to a free online grammar tool, ProWritingAid offers a free browser extension for Safari and Chrome. The browser extensions work on nearly every website, including email and social media.

There's also a free Google Docs add-on for people who write in Google Drive. Premium users can also download a Microsoft Office add-on for PC or a Microsoft Word add-on for Mac.

ProWritingAid also works with Scrivener, a popular novel-writing software. Recently, ProWritingAid Everywhere went live. This app allows you to use ProWritingAid on native apps on your computer.

Do you use the Slack app for work messages or a project management program? Maybe you use a different novel writing software that you've downloaded instead of using it in your browser. Or perhaps you're just tired of sending typos to your gamer friends in Discord.

ProWritingAid Everywhere will find your grammatical mistakes and punctuation errors anywhere on your computer. It's available for Mac and PC.

The Best Grammar Checker: ProWritingAid

Most of the top online grammar-checker tools can do many of the things listed above, and they all do a decent job at spelling and grammar correction. So, how do you choose the best grammar checker? Look at other available features, as well as their pricing structure.

ProWritingAid has over twenty reports, making it one of the most powerful AI-powered grammar-checker programs on the market. But unlike some of the other grammar checkers, you can access every report with the free version of the online tool.

Some additional reports that haven’t yet been mentioned include Consistency, Homonyms, Sensory, and Dialogue. You can create a customisable editing experience no matter what type of writing you do.

ProWritingAid gives you access to free webinars, plus a budding writing community to connect with other writers. The Safari and Chrome browser extensions are free to use, and so is the Google Docs add-on.

Students and teachers will love the plagiarism checker tool. You get two free checks with a premium account, and you can add on checks for an affordable price.

Premium users can download the ProWritingAid app for desktop. They get access to a personal dictionary and unlimited text snippets, which is helpful if you write the same things repeatedly. If you want to take your writing even further, premium users can download all the ProWritingAid ebooks for free.

ProWritingAid gives both free and premium users more than any other grammar-checker software. It also features one of the lower price tags among popular tools.

It's £110 a year, or £20 a month. For just a few pounds more, you can get Premium Plus, which includes 60 plagiarism checks. One prominent feature is the lifetime subscription. Never worry about the price going up. It's just £399 for premium or £499 for Premium Plus.

If you love ProWritingAid and want to introduce it to your company or school, you can get a ProWritingAid Team or Enterprise licence. These include custom features like a company style guide and business-wide snippets for canned responses.

ProWritingAid clearly gives you the most for the value compared to other grammar checkers. It’s more than an AI-powered grammar checker. It's your virtual writing tutor full of expert advice.

Why You Need a Great Grammar-Checker App

You know what the best grammar checker is, but why do you need one? Do you really need anything more than Microsoft Word spell check or your own eyes?

People rely on written communication more than ever before. At work, people send emails and chats instead of stopping by someone's cubicle. Many people use the internet as their primary means of social interaction. You can even use email to schedule appointments and communicate with businesses in your personal life.

But with more written communication comes a greater chance for miscommunication. Grammar rules exist to cut down on miscommunication in writing. Grammar standardises writing in a way that's easy for everyone to understand. And while you understand what you wrote, even a couple of punctuation mistakes can impede your meaning for others.

Most people aren't grammarians, and even grammar experts make mistakes when they write. A grammar-checker tool is the easiest way to make sure your writing is as clean as possible. And a good grammar checker will find more than grammatical mistakes. It will offer you suggestions on how to improve your clarity and readability.

Miscommunication can be costly. At the very least, it results in wasted time as people try to decipher what is meant. It can also lead to lost money. Using a grammar checker increases efficiency and saves you from expensive mistakes.

Once upon a time, everyone wrote in Microsoft Word or some other popular word-processing software, then they hit print. But today, people fire off quick-typed responses all day. A built-in spell checker isn't the most productive option anymore.

The best grammar checker is one that will support your written communication everywhere you write and develop your English language skills in the process, without breaking the bank.

Try out ProWritingAid for free to see why it's the only grammar checker tool you'll ever need.

