Best Gold IRA Investment Companies [Recently Updated]: Which is Best For You?

Retirement is one of the most critical phases of life, one most people would eventually pass through, and our experience in this phase of life is primarily based on how well it is prepared for.

The higher the financial stability of the aging population, the lesser the burden on the nation's economy. This is so because those with better savings have better health care options and generally lead better lives, thanks to a higher purchasing power.

More people have become enlightened about investment options that promise to take care of their retirement, delayed gratification is being practiced by more and more people as awareness grows about retirement and investments.

As with many things, investments are equally fraught with risk although the severity varies from portfolio to portfolio.

Questions have been raised over and over again about the best investment for retirement and very consistently Gold has always come up and for good reason.

Gold has proven to be a source of steady and stable growth compared to the more volatile stock market. This is the reason why many retirement investment companies are turning to Gold.

This post will be answering the question of Why Gold Is Valuable and go on to list the Best Gold IRA Companies. These are Gold IRA (Investment Retirement Accounts) companies that are tested and trusted and have consistently provided customer satisfaction without faltering.

Why is Gold Valuable?

Gold is an asset with various intrinsic qualities that make it unique and necessary for investors to hold in their portfolios. If the modern paper-money economy were to collapse, gold may not have immediate use but as panic sets in and people fight for their basic needs—it will eventually.

Gold is the logical choice for this exchange. If disaster strikes, such that paper money and the system that supports it no longer exists, we will revert to gold. Arguably, gold is one of the only substances on earth with all of the qualities for the job, including sustainability.

Bottom line, the metal is abundant enough to create coins but rare enough so that not everyone can produce them. Gold doesn't corrode, providing a sustainable store of value, and humans are physically and emotionally drawn to it. Societies and economies have placed value on gold, thus perpetuating its worth.

What is a Gold IRA Company?

A gold IRA company is a company specialized in self-directed individual retirement accounts designed to hold precious metals.

A gold IRA allows pre-tax contributions, and the investment earnings can then accumulate tax-deferred. The contribution and income limits are the same. But unlike a traditional IRA, which typically holds paper assets such as stocks, bonds, funds, ETFs, and cash equivalents, a gold IRA is set up strictly to hold physical gold or other approved metals.

A gold IRA company's role is to facilitate setting up the IRA and purchasing the gold coins or bullion. The investor must still find a custodian and a secure depository for their gold.

Having given a brief introduction into the investment world of gold, you need to know the Best Gold IRA Companies, if you are also looking to turn to a more sustainable store of value, Gold.

The 3 Best Gold IRA Companies

Gold IRAs cater to investors who want to diversify their wealth as they save for retirement. Precious metals like silver and gold, platinum and palladium are considered hedges against inflation and stock market volatility. These qualities tend to attract more attention during times of geopolitical uncertainty and gold IRAs allow you to hold physical gold in an individual retirement account.

After much research into Gold IRA Companies, here are our top 3 Best Gold IRA Companies.

#1 Augusta Precious Metals - Best Overall Choice & Most Trusted

Augusta Precious Metals is one of the top gold and silver IRA companies in the precious metals IRA industry. They have a stellar reputation and great customer service. Augusta Precious Metals is a Gold IRA Provider with Deep Experience & Dedicated Service. It also offers physical gold and silver at competitive prices.

Augusta Precious Metals was built in 2012 by CEO Isaac Nuriani. Its primary office is located at 5830 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY, United States. The prime purpose of Augusta is to help retirement savers protect their investments by adding gold, silver, or other precious metals. It provides personalized services to ensure that every client decides on the right option and plan. All paperwork is handled by an account specialist assigned to you, making your investing experience stress-free.

Augusta Priceless Metals is recognized for providing clients with the finest silver and gold pension investments available. It also helps customers to protect their assets by allowing them to diversify their profiles. Once you’ve established an account with Augusta, you’ll be entitled to first-rate assistance as long as you stick with them. If you have questions regarding certain items or want more details on your retirement funds, their experienced team is ready to help.

What Augusta Precious Metals Offer

Meet Your Agent

Your personal assistant and guide to gold and silver.

Get Educated

Our team of professionals reveals economic info not easy to find elsewhere.

IRA Processing

We do 95% of the paperwork with you – simple and straightforward.

Order Desk

Gold & silver portfolio-building assistance from Augusta’s product professionals.

Confirmation

No-stress, official phone confirmation to finalize your order.

Augusta Precious Metal Fees

Storage Options

Rest assured, Augusta has done its due diligence on behalf of customers to find the best secured private depository in the United States. This company works with a reputable depository, the Delaware Depository.

Unless you have a specific preference, the company will usually recommend that you use their preferred storage facility which is in Delaware. There are other depository options in California, Idaho, North Dakota, Nevada, Massachusetts, Ontario, Utah, New York, and Ohio, as well as several in Delaware. There is some contradictory information on the company website about depository options so it’s best to talk it over with your advisor.

Your precious metals are safely stored in a highly secure non-government depository storage facility. They are legally documented and inaccessible by the facility’s creditors, far away from financial and political centers.

$1 billion all-risk insurance through London underwriters

Exchange-approved depository for CME & ICE

IRS compliant (IRC - 408n) depository for IRA assets

Bullion fully allocated and held off balance sheet

Augusta Precious Metals Services

Augusta offers a variety of precious metals IRA options, all of which are designed to help clients find a way to avoid the risks of inflation or even just diversify their portfolio. Buyers are required to have a minimum of $50k in savings for their retirement accounts before starting with Augusta, like 401ks or traditional IRAs.

A gold IRA isn’t the same as a regular IRA, which is why Augusta Precious Metals designed a straightforward way of onboarding clients for the purchase of precious metals.

Conclusion on Augusta Precious Metals

Augusta Precious Metals is a highly rated, reputable company which can assist you setting up self-directed IRAs and send out IRS-approved silver and gold to depositories.

Those who have more than $100,000 in savings also get access to a free webinar tailored to them. Augusta donates some of its net proceeds to charity, namely K9s for Warriors.

If you’re looking to diversify your investments with gold and silver, then Augusta Precious Metals is a great choice.

>> Click Here To Learn More About Augusta Precious Metals <<

#2 Birch Gold - Precious Metals IRA Specialists

Since 2003 and with over 13,000 customers, Birch Gold group has become a leading dealer of physical precious metals in the United States. Their dynamic team of former wealth managers, financial advisors, and commodity brokers continue to help customers diversify their portfolios with gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

With your retirement at stake, you want to be confident in the financial services companies that you work with—including whom you choose for purchasing physical precious metals. Birch Gold Group has distinguished themselves in the management of Gold as a portfolio for retirement investments.

Birch Gold Group proudly maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, an AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance, and numerous other 5-star ratings on top review websites, including Consumer Affairs and GoldDealerReviews.com.

Experienced Professionals

Birch has a dedicated team of professionals with decades of combined experience, including past positions with Citigroup, Dun & Bradstreet, and IBM. This expertise, combined with the customer care process, will make your purchase or IRA set up feel smooth and simple.

Finding a company to help out with a conventional IRA is easy. But when it comes to Precious Metals IRAs, finding a reliable specialist is not as easy as it may seem. It’s especially difficult to find one with the knowledge you need to feel comfortable moving an IRA or 401(k) to an IRA backed by gold and silver. This is where Birch Gold group comes in with a proven record of being precious metals IRA specialists.

Why choose Birch Gold Group? - Here’s what they offer

All the services provided by this group revolves around their 3 core values:

Knowledge

Dedication to 1-on-1 care

Trust

Birch Gold Group aims to educate their customers on the unique benefits of investing in precious metals. They do this by walking customers through various types of precious metals that suit their personal retirement goals, including the potential rewards and risks associated with each.

Diversifying your portfolio minimizes your risk when markets get volatile. But who you choose to help you do that is key. Trust is earned and Birch says customers can count on them to help diversify their investment portfolio.

Purchasing Precious Metals in Birch

Below is a list of fees for the custodian and depository that most customers of Birch Gold Group use.

One-Time Fees:

Account Set Up Fee: $50

Wire Transfer Fee: $30

Annual Fees:

Storage/Insurance: $100

Management Fees: $100

Storage Options in Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold group also ensures that your precious metals are placed in an appropriate facility—the depository, chosen by you. The 2 depository options popular with customers are:

The Delaware Depository

Brink’s Global

Customers opting to store their precious metals with the Delaware Depository can pick between two facilities, one located in Wilmington, Delaware and the other in Seal Beach, California. Both locations are rigorously fortified using cutting edge security.

Brink’s is an industry leader in a wide range of secure logistics at the global scale, with over one thousand facilities worldwide.

Benefits

Hedge Against The Dollar

Protect From Stock Market Volatility

Safeguard From Geopolitical Instability

Diversify Savings

Private Ownership

Conclusion on Birch Gold Group

So if You need to put your savings into the hands of an experienced and well-respected dealer in gold, silver and other precious metals, Birch Gold Group has a working and trusted platform reputable enough to be named among the Best Gold IRA Companies. Reviews from TrustPilot suggest that they are a proven industry leader in your corner, someone who can show you how precious metal investments can protect your lifestyle and retirement—even when the economy gets shaky.

>> Click Here To Learn More About Birch Gold Group <<

#3 Regal Assets - Precious Metals and Crypto Investing

Based in Burbank, California, Regal Assets has long been considered one of the market's top gold and silver IRA vendors. Since its founding in 2009, Regal Assets has done an excellent job of living up to this reputation. In 2010, the company landed a rare “A+” rating with the Better Business Bureau, an achievement they've maintained ever since.

Overall, Regal Assets boasts a very impressive resume when it comes to user reviews. For a company that has been around for as long as it has, to have only received 6 complaints across the BCA, BBB, and Complaint Board is an incredible achievement. Not to mention that each complaint has been amicably resolved via a full or partial refund.

Unlike some companies involved in the gold IRA space, Regal Assets is a growth company that has shown considerable development since its launch. For instance, Regal Assets was recently made a member of the exclusive Forbes Finance Council and has been nominated an Inc. 500 member in recent years.

Regal Assets also have a longevity advantage. With well over a decade in business and minimal complaints to its name, Regal Assets has made a name for itself as one of the most reputable and trustworthy firms in the industry. This says a lot, given that the vast majority of companies in the precious metals investing sector fold within their first few years of operation.

How to Invest With Regal Assets in Precious Metal

One of the key benefits of investing with Regal Assets is that they streamline the investment experience so that it's largely a no-touch process. After requesting a free kit, a Regal Assets customer representative will contact you via phone or email to discuss whether you feel ready to open a gold IRA. Once agreed, Regal Assets will walk you through the process from end to end.

Any Regal Assets IRA is effectively a self-directed IRA in which you can invest any number of IRA-approved assets. However, Regal Assets representatives and custodians specifically work with you to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrencies.

Regal Assets Prices and Fees

Like most gold IRA companies, Regal Assets doesn't list its fees and pricing structure on its website. For pricing data, you have to call their customer hotline and speak to an agent. If you want the most accurate and up-to-date info on Regal Assets fees, you can give them a call at 1-877-962-1133 or register for a free startup kit.

As of Q1 2022, Regal Assets' pricing structure is as follows:

$100 annual administration fee (waived for first year)

$150 annual segregated storage fee (waived for first year)

$10,000 minimum purchase amount

$0 initial setup fee

$0 storage and maintenance fees (non-IRA accounts)

Regal Assets charges a flat annual fee that hovers around the market standard. They charge the same annual fees as other competitors, only that Regal Assets waives the first year's fees (your first billing is 12 months after you open your account) and doesn't charge a $50 setup fee.