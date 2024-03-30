Best Freeplay Bonuses In Online Casinos 2024 [Update]: Top Sign Up Offers

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

We understand that all players have different preferences when it comes to playing at social casino sites. And, therefore, all of the operators listed on this page have had to meet a number of criteria before being listed here. That criteria include replay sign up offers, ongoing promotions, game selection, user interface, etc.

During our review, we found that stake.us is still the number one social gaming platform; however, we found a few other noteworthy competitors, and we'll be discussing them in further detail below.

1. Stake.us: The best online casino freeplay bonus

Stake.us is one of those social casinos that offers cryptocurrency as a payment method. That said, on this platform, you'll find two specific types of virtual currency which are Stake Cash and Gold Coins. Now, these virtual currencies do not have any real money value so you cannot redeem them for actual cash or even cash prizes, but they are purely used to enjoy gaming on the site.

Additionally, when it comes to the free play casino bonus, you'll be pleased to know that there are no wagering requirements or minimum deposit expected, and all you need to do is register for an account, enter the Stake.us bonus code, and receive your free Stake cash. However, you will need to be 21 years of age just to sign up for a Stake.us account.

Aside from offering the best online casino freeplay bonuses, there are daily login bonuses offered to existing customers. All you need to do is log in and play your favorite games be it slots, table games, or live dealer selections. The site also offers some specialty games called Stake Originals powered by world-renowned software providers like BGaming and Pragmatic Play.

Stake.us does not have a mobile app; however, this site has been optimized for mobile devices meaning that you can still play your favorite games wherever you are.

Pros:

Cryptocurrency payment methods

Responsive customer support

Variety of casino games

Huge freeplay welcome bonus

Cons:

No stake.us mobile app

Rating: 4.9/ 5.0



2. McLuck: Huge selection of slots and live dealer games

When you sign up to the McLuck social gaming platform, you'll find that they make use of Sweepstakes Coins and Gold Coins, which allow you to engage in casino games on the platform.

However, Sweepstakes Coins and Gold Coins each serve different purposes. While you can redeem Sweepstakes Coins for cash gifts, Gold Coins are used purely to take advantage of the casino's games.

So, when redeeming the free play bonus offer of 57,500 Gold Coins and three Sweepstakes Coins when you use the promo code VIPPROMO, be mindful of the same.

If you're a slots fan, then McLuck is definitely the top free play sign up casino for you. With hundreds of slots available, from leading gaming providers such as NetEnt and Pragmatic Play, there's absolutely no shortage of retro and classic titles on this platform.

If you're interested in table games, then this might not be the best option for you as they do not offer these types of games.

Additionally, you won't find a mobile app for McLuck casino; however, the mobile-optimized desktop site does just fine on mobile devices.

Pros:

Daily, weekly and monthly promotions

Nice welcome bonus

Available to US players

Around the clock customer support

Cons:

No table games

Rating: 4.8/ 5.0

3. Sweeptastic: Redeem coins for cash prizes

If the name didn't already give it away, Sweeptastic is a fantastic new contender in the US social gaming scene. Not only do they offer an attractive sign-up bonus to new players without the need for you to deposit any real money, but they have ongoing promotions as well.

Every time you log in and play your favorite games, you have the opportunity to move up the tiers in the Loyalty Program and eventually reach the 21st tier after accumulating a certain number of points. Additionally, as you move up the tiers, you also receive additional bonuses.

If you love taking advantage of different types of casino games, this casino doesn't disappoint. You'll find over a thousand games, including slots and Sweeptastic casino originals that you won't find anywhere else. If you prefer live dealer games, unfortunately, this platform does not offer any.

In terms of virtual currency, Sweeptastic uses Lucky Coins and Sweeps Coins. Every time you earn Lucky Coins, you also receive Sweeps Coins and once you've reached a minimum of 100 Sweeps Coins, it actually has a cash value of 100 USD. So feel free to use this to redeem it for cash prizes or gifts.

As is the case with most social gaming platforms, there is no downloadable app; however, the mobile site is easy to use and you'll have access to all of the features of the desktop site.

Pros:

Massive gaming library

Mobile optimized platform

Amazing sign up bonus

Get cash for Sweeps Coins

Cons:

No live dealer games

Rating:4.7 / 5.0

4. Wow Vegas: Best for daily, weekly, monthly incentives

Wow Vegas social casino has a great sign-up offer. All you need to do is register for an account and enter your phone number for verification purposes, and you're good to go.

The site also makes use of two types of virtual currencies, which are Sweepstakes Coins and Gold Coins, like many other social gaming sites.

However, one of the things that stands out about Wow Vegas Casino is that they have daily, weekly, and monthly bonus offers and incentives, so there's never a dull moment. Additionally, they love giving away prizes on social media, so you can take advantage of that opportunity too.

When it comes to game variety, you can enjoy approximately 800 casino games, mainly slots. And since the site easily translates to a mobile browser, you can take full advantage of these options wherever you are. In order to reach out to customer support, you'll need to log a support ticket.

Pros:

Popular slots variety

Well-known software providers

Daily, weekly and monthly promos

Exchange Sweeps Coins for cash

Cons:

No table games

Rating: 4.5/ 5.0

5. High5Casino: Impressive Club High Five VIP program

High5Casino does have one of the most appealing introductory bonuses for new players. However, they also take care of returning players by offering a range of promotions such as the 4-Hour Bonus, Daily Bonus, and Bonus Harvest.

Aside from that, they have one of the most impressive VIP programs called Club Hight Five, and it allows you to work your way up to VIP status and accumulate ongoing bonuses, promotions, and rewards.

High5Casino makes use of three different types of virtual currencies, which are Sweepstakes Coins, Gold Coins, and Diamonds. Gold coins have no real money value, while Sweepstakes Coins, on the other hand, can be exchanged for cash prizes or gifts, and Diamonds are used to activate free spins and bonus features when playing your favorite slots.

All of the games here are powered by leading software providers such as Pragmatic Play. There's a small selection of live dealer games but no table games at all. Additionally, they do have a mobile app available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Pros:

Adequate amount of games

Progressive jackpots galore

Mobile app available

Club High Five VIP program

Cons:

Lengthy sign up process to claim full bonus

Rating: 4.3/ 5.0

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

If you're looking forward to joining the social gaming platform, then you need to understand that it's not possible to win real money at sweepstakes casinos directly. However, when gaming using the virtual currencies awarded by each site, certain types of virtual currencies, be they coins, points, or credits, can in fact be exchanged for either cash or tangible rewards. We'll explain this further in the following sections by using stake.us as an example.

How Does The Currency System Work?

When you sign up to the stake.us platform, you'll receive two types of social gaming currencies. The first currency is referred to as Gold Coins, and they are used solely for enjoying the casino games on the platform. This means they can never be exchanged for cash or prizes. The other popular currency on stake.us is Stake Cash, which you cannot purchase but is rewarded to you on the site. However, Stake Cash can be exchanged for gifts or cash prizes.

How Does The Coin System Work?

You have the option to win additional Gold Coins by logging into the stake.us platform every single day. Gold Coins are awarded as long as you log in at least once every 24 hours. You also have the option to purchase additional Gold Coins, and you'll receive Stake Cash every time you purchase Gold Coins.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

You never have to buy virtual currencies when playing at sweepstakes casinos. This is because all social gaming sites featured here offer free coins to new customers as well as returning players. Some of the ways that you can gain additional coins is by taking advantage of daily, weekly, or monthly bonus offers. Additionally, you can also participate in tournaments and VIP programs. However, if you do want to purchase additional coins, you can do so using several payment methods provided by stake.us, including cryptocurrency.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

To get free Stake Cash, you'll need to log into the platform daily and take advantage of existing offers. Additionally, by working your way up to VIP status, you'll get even more coins for participating on the site. You can also engage in competitions, tournaments, and services offered to VIP members. Additionally, stake.us will give you thousands of free coins, including Stake Cash, simply for logging in once per day.

How to choose the best online casino freeplay bonus for USA players players

As we mentioned earlier, not all social casinos or free play bonuses are created equally. Therefore, before signing up for any platform, ensure it meets the following criteria.

Game selection

When it comes to online casino games, it all boils down to personal preference. While some players enjoy spinning the slots, others prefer live games or table games. So depending on what you prefer playing, find a social gaming platform that caters to your needs.

Offers and free sweeps

When it comes to introductory offers, the best free play casino bonuses speak for themselves. The best sweepstakes casinos will offer attractive and valuable introductory offers to cater to new players. So, ensure that the welcome bonus does not require a deposit, and does not have unreasonable wagering requirements.

Cash prizes

Though the best online casino freeplay bonus sites are not intended for real money, having the option to exchange your coins for real money is something that all players look forward to. So ensure that you have the option to not only earn virtual currencies but exchange them for real money too.

Is an app available

Many sweepstakes casinos do not have dedicated apps that you can download. However, as long as the site caters to mobile users and you can access the full functionality on your mobile device, that's good enough.

We summarized the above-mentioned information into a convenient bullet list:

Versatile payment methods

Option to purchase coins or virtual currency

Free sweeps and ongoing offers

Variety of casino-style games

Option to redeem coins for cash prizes

Mobile app or mobile optimized site

Multiple channels to reach support

What to look out for on the best online casino freeplay bonus sites?

A lot of people are under the impression that since sweepstakes casinos don't require you to invest real money, they do not need to adhere to online gambling standards. The reality is that all our recommended sweepstakes casinos have been through stringent checks and have had to meet a certain quality to be listed here. So let's take a look at what we consider when reviewing these social casino sites.

Security

Safety and security are significant factors when playing online casino games. When it comes to sweepstakes casinos, while you are not required to enter payment information or purchase any virtual currency, you are still disclosing your personal details. For that reason, we ensure that all our platforms are legitimate, licensed, and regulated by reputable gaming authorities.

Usability

You're not going to have much fun if the social casino site is hard to use. For this reason, we make sure that all our recommended operators have invested in user-friendly websites that are easy to navigate, quick to respond and have the appeal of a real-money casino.

Bonus offers

We've never had our players choose a casino platform that doesn't offer a welcome bonus over one that does. That's why we ensure that all our operators have impressive introductory bonuses to help you increase your bankroll and start exploring your favorite games immediately.

Customer Support

Regardless of whether you are playing at the best online casino freeplay bonus site or at a real money casino, there are times when you absolutely need to reach out to customer service. Our recommended operators have multiple channels to reach their support or technical departments, including live chat, email contact options, and direct telephone lines.

Payment Methods

Social gaming sites do not require you to upload payment information as you do not need to make any purchases. The virtual currencies credited to your online sweepstakes casino balance are purely from the casino's side. However, if you feel that you want to purchase more coins, it's nice to know that you have the option to do so. All our recommended sweepstakes casinos offer a variety of payment methods to their players.

Game selection

If you're signing up to a social gaming platform, you definitely want to be involved in social gaming. Therefore, you need access to a variety of games to keep you entertained day in and day out. Our recommended operators provide a variety of different games, from slots and table games to live dealer and card games, all powered by reputable gaming providers like NetEnt and Pragmatic Play.

Conclusion: Claim the best online casino freeplay bonus

Picking the best social gaming site for you is about what you like. You need to think about a few things to ensure you have the best social gaming experience. That said, Stake.us is our top pick since it gives you a great freeplay bonus without needing to deposit money, has lots of special offers, a variety of games to play, and different ways to get support if you need it. Additionally, it allows cryptocurrency payments. So feel free to try out our stake.us or any of our recommended social gaming sites and experience a whole new world of online gaming and rewards.

FAQ

1. Are sweepstakes casinos safe?

All our recommended sweepstakes casinos are licensed and regulated in the US.

2. Can I play at a sweepstakes casino with real money?

You cannot use real money to play at a sweepstakes casino. However, you can purchase virtual currency to play your favorite games on a sweepstakes casino site.

3. How old do I need to be to play at a sweepstakes casino?

Depending on your country or state, you'll need to be anywhere between 18 to 21 years old to sign up at any social gaming site.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.