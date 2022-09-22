Best Free Dating Sites 2022

Are you searching for love in the wrong places? Are you ready to give up on the dating scene? Don’t give up just yet! Contrary to popular belief, online dating sites are a great way to meet new people and explore your more sexual side. Our review of the top free dating websites for 2022 could help you find love.

Many people are surprised to learn that dating apps and sites actually work; people routinely find meaningful, lasting relationships on these websites. There are many online dating sites, but not all of them are of the same quality, and they are not all tailored to the same desires.

Some sites are best for serious relationships. Some are ideal for young adults looking for a quick hookup. Others target niches that are extremely specific. Some are free, while others are not.

How do you find the best free dating website? We have all the information you need. We conducted detailed reviews of the top dating apps and sites for free in 2022. We reviewed key features such as target audience, ease-of-use, matching algorithms, and many other factors to find the best free dating sites to find love today. Below is our ranking of the best of the best!

These are the 9 best free dating sites

eHarmony: Best free online dating site overall

Zoosk: The best free dating app for serious relationship seekers

DateMyAge: The best free dating site for singles over forty

Dating.com: Best for international online dating

Elite Singles: Favorite dating app for busy professionals

ChristianCafe: The best free dating app for Christians

Ashley Madison: Best for married couples looking to have an affair

Looking for: The best luxury dating site to meet singles who are successful

SilverSingles: Best for singles over fifty

Honorable Mentions Plenty of Fish, Tinder and Bumble, OkCupid and Match.com

#1. eHarmony

eHarmony, which has more than 10 million registered users and 750,000 paying subscribers, is the largest dating site in the world. Since its inception in 2000, eHarmony has made great strides. It was the first site to offer compatibility tests to help users find their perfect match. Because of its equal gender representation and simple-to-use interface, it remains one the most popular free dating sites.

Sign up

eHarmony's sign-up process can take as long as an hour (or longer if you take the compatibility test seriously).

First, create an account. Either create a manual account with your email address or connect your Apple or Facebook account to eHarmony. You will need to fill out all details including your name and address, as well as your profile picture. eHarmony will import information from your Facebook or Apple accounts that you have linked to your profile. eHarmony can access your timeline, relationship status, likes, and other information. This could lead to privacy concerns.

The compatibility quiz is the longest part of the eHarmony registration process. eHarmony uses the compatibility quiz to help you get a clear picture of your preferences, personality, and how you feel about yourself in order to match you with the right partner. It can be time-consuming to complete the quiz. eHarmony allows you to save your progress at any stage.

After you have completed the quiz you can begin looking for matches. Each profile that you look at will have a compatibility score. The higher the score, the better. After you have found a profile that you like, you can begin messaging them and maybe even forming a long-term partnership.

Features

The basic free trial of eHarmony is generous. It allows you to create a profile and search for singles. You can also browse other profiles. You can only send messages. This is what most users of the site are unable to do. eHarmony offers regular subscription discounts and communication weekends that are free, so it might be worth investing in these if your goal is to enjoy the full eHarmony experience.

Unlike other dating apps or online dating sites, eHarmony does not offer subscription tiers. It offers one premium service, and that is it. The only thing that changes are the length of your subscription as well as the monthly cost. Your membership costs will decrease the longer you remain subscribed.

Pros:

The best free dating site for serious relationships

High-detail matchmaking and compatibility algorithm

Good gender ratio (51% women to 49% men)

It is easy to use and navigate

Trusted service used for years

A wide range of interests and ages

Long-term relationships are the key focus

Video dating and messaging

Cons:

Flings and casual dating are not the focus

Sign-up takes longer than other online dating sites.

#2. Zoosk

Zoosk.com's online dating app has been available since 2007. It has over 30 million users. It is the most used dating site in Apple's App Store.

Zoosk is different from other online dating sites because it offers so many options. Zoosk is different from other free online dating sites that focus only on long-term relationships and casual encounters. Zoosk can help you find the right partner for you, no matter what kind of relationship you are looking for.

Sign up

Zoosk is one of the most well-known dating apps. It sticks to the old model of creating profiles and taking personality tests, then finding partners who share your interests. It does offer a swipe-style option but the main focus of Zoosk is on guided matchmaking.

The sign-up process for Zoosk is very simple. After creating a free profile, eight questions will be asked before you can view profiles. You can choose how many questions you answer and how detailed you want to go in the personality test. This speeds up the registration process but can lead to lower quality results and incomplete profiles.

After signing up, you can browse through matches and begin your dating journey. Zoosk offers many options including video and messaging. You can also use Zoosk to communicate with your friends and family.

Features

Zoosk operates on a subscription-based basis, just like other online dating websites. You can create profiles and search for singles in your area. However, you will need to upgrade to a subscription in order to send messages and communicate with your connections.

Subscribers have access to Great Dates, a virtual dating site that allows them to meet potential partners via video. The best part about the service is the ability to choose the destination for your experience. You can choose from places like Japan, Greece, or Italy.

Zoosk subscribers can also purchase Zoosk coins. This digital currency allows you to boost your profile and send gifts to other Zoosk users such as emojis or digital photos. Zoosk coins can be purchased as an additional, optional service.

Pros:

A huge selection of profiles available, including friendships, casual dating, and long-term relationships

More than 80 countries are available

Subscription plans at affordable prices

Sign up quickly

A good mix of genders with an increasing number women

Cons:

It can be overwhelming to consider all the options available.

A quick personality test might not yield many good matches.

The majority of users are under 50 so it is not the best platform to meet older singles.

