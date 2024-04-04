Minimum deposit : $10

Fees : up to 0.3%

Average Spread (EUR/USD) : 0.2 pips

Number of Currency Pairs : 50+

Regulators : CySEC, FSA of SVG

Year established : 1997

Demo : Yes

Overall Rating: 4.95/5

Libertex is a long-running Forex trading platform that has built a reputation as a trustworthy brand among traders in Dubai.

It offers competitive spreads, low fees, a diverse range of payment methods, and more than 50+ Forex currency pairs – no wonder it’s our #1 pick today!

Forex Trading: 5/5

Apart from its own dedicated trading app, it features two of the most well-known platforms – MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

In total, we counted over 50 Forex currency pairs here.

When it comes to major pairs, Libertex covers EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, and NZD/USD. It also features popular crosses like GBP/CHF or EUR/AUD, as well as a broad range of exotic pairs such as USD/SEK, USD/NOK, SGD/JPY, and USD/ZAR.

Average spreads for major Forex currency pairs start as low as 0.2, which is very low.

Payment Methods and Trading Fees: 5/5

Libertex offers a broad range of payment methods, from credit & debit cards to online banking to e-wallets and international bank wire transfers.

PayPal is arguably the most popular payment method at Libertex, followed by Skrill and Neteller. Classic credit cards like Visa and Mastercard are also supported, offering quick and secure payments.

This Forex broker does not charge any fees on deposits, but similar to most of its competitors, some withdrawal methods carry small processing fees.

User Experience: 4.95/5

Virtually everything about the Libertex platform is as streamlined as possible.

The graphs are simple and easy to read; the shortcuts are self-explanatory, and navigating the chosen platform (Libertex Proprietary or MetaTrader) is both intuitive and beginner-friendly.

Moreover, Libertex launched native apps for both iOS and Android devices, which are available for free download on its official website as well as the App Store and Play Store.

