Best Eye Vitamins Review: Compare Top Vision Health Supplements

Once upon a time, vision issues were considered a problem relegated to a select subset of the elderly population. It was considered somewhat rare for a child to have any vision problem (of any severity) 40-50 years ago. However, the general state of affairs concerning eye health has changed significantly over time. According to the Oregon Health & Science University, "The prevalence of myopia (near-sightedness) in the U.S. increased from 25 percent in the early 1970s to nearly 42 percent just three decades later."

That's a significant increase in prevalence in the U.S. population. The percentage of those with myopia is also alarming in itself because, at 42%, it can be said that nearly half of the U.S. population is living with sub-optimal eyesight.

Unfortunately, the situation is even direr in the elderly and aging populations. According to the NIH, "With the youngest of the baby boomers hitting 65 by 2029, the number of people with visual impairment or blindness in the United States is expected to double to more than 8 million by 2050." The benchmark for being considered 'legally blind' requires either 20/200 or worse vision. Having 20/200 vision means that to see clearly, one must be within 20 feet of an object that others could see from 200 feet.

Unfortunately, the general public largely ignored eye health instead of seeking treatment for individuals suffering from some impairment. The Lancet Commission's report on "Global Eye Health," published in The Lancet Global Health, suggests that without additional investment in global eye health, it is expected that 1.8 billion people worldwide will be living with "untreated vision loss" by 2050. Currently, 1.1 billion people are living with untreated vision loss worldwide.

The impact of impaired vision (of any severity) on the quality of life for those affected has also gone understated. In general, having good vision is essential for several basic daily functions such as reading, recognizing moving objects on the road - whether as a pedestrian or driver, and even simply enjoying visual-based entertainment like a movie or TV show.

In children, untreated myopia can result in myriad issues that impact things ranging from educational outcomes to psychological well-being. Overall, in 2015, untreated myopia is said to have caused $244 billion worth of potential lost productivity for the world.

What You Can Do About Your Vision

If you've read up to this point, you're likely wondering, 'With all of this bad news about vision issues plaguing the world, what can I do right here and now to at least preserve or improve my vision currently?'

Lifestyle Changes

Unfortunately, the answer is not too much. In terms of lifestyle changes, the obvious solution for most in today's technological age would be to give your eyes a rest from staring at a computer screen, tablet or phone throughout the day. However, as technology becomes an increasingly integral part of daily life, this advice becomes impractical.

Think about it - you might know that you should stop staring so hard at whatever device you use throughout the day but is this thought alone enough to make you do it? And are you willing to do so without knowing exactly how long you should do it to receive a benefit or how much of an advantage is associated with a specific time?

Vitamins and Visual Supplements

Apart from getting surgery or undergoing a procedure supervised and administered by an ophthalmologist, the best (and most practical) way for someone to improve their eye health is through vitamins and eye supplements. Generally, the latter should have you covered on the former.

A lack of essential vitamins and nutrients can substantially deteriorate one's eye health. If you suffer from a severe enough vitamin A deficiency, then you can go blind. The World Health Organization estimates that 250,000-500,000 children who are vitamin A deficient become blind yearly. On the positive side, those who receive plenty of vitamin A can rest assured that they benefit their eye health.

The same can be said of other nutrients, such as Vitamin C, which helps promote healthy blood vessels and neutralize the type of oxidative damage in the eye that can lead to the formation of cataracts. Vitamin E also helps to neutralize oxidative damage and reduce the speed of cataract formation. Other antioxidants have been shown to impact one's eye health profoundly.

Thus, it goes without saying - if you're concerned about your eye health and wish to preserve or improve it in any capacity in an immediate, actionable way, then your best bet is to go with an eye health supplement.

The Best Eye Health Supplements in 2022

If you're looking to purchase an eye health supplement to improve your visual acuity, preserve general eye health, or slow down the degenerative effects of any eye disorders or diseases you're currently suffering from, its imperative that you choose from among the best available on the market now to ensure that you obtain optimal results.

If you're at a loss on how you can find the best eye health supplements, you're in luck - because this article will provide a list of the best eye health supplements in 2022, along with a brief product review for each:

Performance Lab Vision

Nuzena Vision Support +

PureHealth Research Complete Vision Formula

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula

Zenith Labs Vision 20

Divine Vision 12

Provisine

Eyesight Max

VisionMD

Performance Lab Vision

Performance Lab Vision

Performance Lab Vision seeks to reduce glare's vision-impairing effects and macula damage caused by blue lights (from those screens we discussed earlier).

It does so with an infusion of 'lutein' and 'zeaxanthin' along with bilberry, blackcurrant, and saffron. According to the manufacturer, Performance Lab Vision has the only lutein patented for blue-light macular protection and visual performance enhancement.

Lutein (as well as 'zeaxanthin') is a powerful antioxidant that provides several benefits to the eye. In general, antioxidant protects the eye from harmful ultraviolet rays and light waves. Additionally, the antioxidants have been shown to provide better visual acuity too.

The Performance Lab Vision supplement also seeks to improve long-range eye health and eyesight performance during motion detection tasks, seeing at night, controlling contrast sensitivity, and focusing on objects with incredible speed.

Nuzena Vision Support +

Nuzena Vision Support +

Nuzena Vision Support is designed to fight against various eye problems and provide several eye health benefits. This eye supplement is infused with Lutein, N-Acetyl Cysteine, Bilberry Extract, Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA), Eyebright, Zeaxanthin, Quercetin, Rutin, L-Taurine, Grape Seed Extract, and Lycopene.

These ingredients make Nuzena Vision Support + a must-have eye supplement for those looking to gain natural vision support and protect against age-related macular (AMA) degeneration. AMA is a disease that primarily affects elderly and aging populations, resulting in severe loss of one's central vision.

The Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) included in this eye supplement is an antioxidant naturally produced in the body. It is essential in preventing eye disease and maintaining overall eye health. Alpha Lipoic Acid also reduces the instance of free radicals in the eye. Free radicals are detrimental (no matter where they are in the body) because they attach themselves to electrons in the body, duplicating in number. As that number increases, cells die. In the eye, free radicals are caused by overexposure to sunlight and smoking.

So this supplement's inclusion of ALA makes it a potent way to fight against degenerative eye damage.

PureHealth Research Complete Vision Formula

PureHealth Research Complete Vision Formula

PureHealth Research Complete Vision Formula, like many others on our list, comes packed with several nutrients we've learned to be essential for eye health, preservation, and damage reduction, such as Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Bilberry, Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E.

This formula is designed to help nourish one's eye by providing nourishment to the eye center and boosting blood circulation (bilberry). This results in healthy vision support and additional eye protection by helping it to filter out harmful blue light and maintain healthy cells.

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula

This supplement is designed to help the eye with visual strain and relieve tired eyes. What makes the Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula unique is that, in addition to including the vitamins and nutrients known to be beneficial to eye health, it also infuses a compound called Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex. In addition, this supplement contains Astaxanthin, Citicoline, Gingko Biloba, and L-Taurine.

Astaxanthin helps to provide a protective sheath for the retina, which helps protect it from damage by keeping out bacteria. Citicoline gives neuroprotective support to the eyes. Beta Glucan is a powerful polysaccharide designed to "slow the absorption of higher level glycemic index carbohydrates," according to the supplement's manufacturers. To simplify, this leads to the promotion of better eye health and function.

The inclusion of Gingko Biloba allows this supplement to support healthy blood flow to the eyes.

Zenith Labs Vision 20

Zenith Labs Vision 20

Zenith Labs Vision 20 contains a unique blend of ingredients that includes some rarely seen nutrients, such as zinc citrate, which is said to improve the body's absorption of other nutrients infused into this supplement for optimal impact on the eye.

This supplement is blended with a formula designed to improve the eye's near-distance, far-distance, and low-light vision situations. Nutrients like lycopene allow this supplement to help delay or even prevent the formation of cataracts and the progression of macular degeneration, which is the leading cause of blindness in elderly adults.

Divine Vision 12

Divine Vision 12

Divine Vision 12 contains Grape Seed Extract, Myrtus Communis, Bilberry, Marigold Flower, Zeaxanthin, Beta carotene, and N-acetyl-cysteine. One surprising fact is that this is the first eye health supplement on our list that provides beta carotene.

Beta carotene is the nutrient made doctors and other health professionals preach for years about the benefit of eating carrots on one's eye health. Specifically, a high enough concentration of beta-carotene in one's diet can support eye health and help prevent eye disease. WebMD claims that those with sufficient levels of beta carotene "may reduce their risk of macular degeneration by up to 35 percent".

The 'marigold flower' contained in this supplement is the two carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin. As discussed, these nutrients are two ocular antioxidants that reduce the incidence of oxidative stress in the eye, which, if left untreated, can lead to macular degeneration and potentially the formation of cataracts and other major eye issues.

Provisine

Provisine

Provisine is recommended for those seeking an eye health supplement that provides blue light screen defense, protection against the effects of eye strain, and other damage that the eye has taken over time.

This eye supplement contains Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine), Vitamin B9 (Folate), Magnesium Citrate, Hibiscus Syriacus, Vitamin A Palmitate (Retinol), Alpha-GPC, Huperzine-A, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Zinc (Oxide).

Vitamin A Palmitate (Retinol) is one of the more exciting nutrients in Provisine. As discussed earlier in this article, vitamin A provides countless eye health benefits. It's also a nutrient you need in sufficient amounts, as a deficiency will likely result in blindness and other severe eye issues and diseases.

Eyesight Max

Eyesight Max

The Eyesight Max supplement is designed to support and help restore visual acuity that may have been lost or reduced over time due to a vitamin-deficient diet or other lifestyle choices leading to the ailment. Eyesight Max is explicitly blended to treat vision loss and impairment in those who take it.

While not all forms of vision loss can be solved with this supplement, there's little doubt that it can play an influential role in preventing further loss of eyesight and degenerative damage from disease progression.

VisionMD

VisionMD

VisionMD is an all-around excellent eye health supplement designed to impact the eye holistically. This supplement is specially formulated to increase general visual acuity, reduce damage and general loss of functionality due to age-related reasons, help protect the eye against the effects of 'eye strain' and fatigue, and provide protection against blue light exposure.

What makes VisionMD unique on this list is that it packs several nutrients and ingredients designed to reduce the impact of oxidative stress and glare. To this end, this supplement includes three proprietary components: Lyc-O-Mato, EVTene, and XanMax.

Lyc-O-Mato stems from tomato extract and includes several bioavailable nutrients like carotenoids, tocopherols, and phytosterols. EVTene derives from virgin crude palm oil, which the manufacturer claims are the "world's richest natural plant source of retinol-based carotenes." And 'XanMax,' derived from a blend of several different powerful ocular antioxidants, provides several benefits to one's eye health that are meant to be long-lasting.

The Best Eye Health Supplements in 2022 Conclusion

Hopefully, the information and the accompanying list of the best eye health vitamin supplements in 2022 will serve you well. As countless studies have shown, visual issues are becoming more prevalent worldwide, with many leading researchers and medical institutions estimating that about 50% of the world will suffer from some eye-related health issue by the year 2050.

This does not mean that everyone is doomed to a future of wearing thick-framed glasses or squinting at one another to converse with someone across the table. The supplements provided in this article that made our list of the best eye health supplements of 2022 should serve as a comprehensive list of potential solutions for those that are looking to either improve their overall eye health, preserve and protect their eyes or prevent/slow down the damaging effects of a disease or disorder that have resulted in visual impairment.

