European women, whether Ukrainian girls, Swedish beauties, or Lithuanian women, have always fascinated Western men. Many Western guys admit that a European woman has certain qualities that Western women simply lack. However, it takes work to meet European women when you live miles and miles away.

This is where dating sites in Europe come in handy. To make things even easier for you, together with a renowned relationship expert Irene Stevens, we've prepared an ultimate list of partially free European dating sites:

With the help of popular European dating sites, you get to meet the exact kind of woman you want without wasting time and money on a fruitless search. Plus, we want to share some valuable tips on how to make your offline and online dating experience more successful.

Top 10 European dating websites

In most cases, your journey to dating European singles will start on a dating site, so it's essential to choose only the best European dating sites with the perfect combination of audience, prices, safety, and user experience. After testing every well-known dating app and dating website operating in Europe, we've selected the top 10.

JollyRomance 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $2.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 20 free credits to new members Number of members #️⃣ 112k Best for 💘 Long-term relationships with Slavic women 💌 Website 💌 jollyromance.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Constantly growing female audience

All profiles are very detailed and have photos

Multiple communication options available

You only pay for the features you use

FAQ and customer support are easily accessible

Cons:

There is no mobile app yet

Most women wait for men to make the first move

UkraineBrides4U 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $3.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 2 free chat vouchers for new members Number of members #️⃣ 87k Best for 💘 Flirting and chatting with European girls 💌 Website 💌 ukrainebrides4you.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Registration takes only 1-2 minutes

Lots of contact features, including video calls

Many women reach out to men first

You can send virtual and real gifts to women

Multiple ways to contact customer support

Cons:

Free membership is somewhat limited

Not all women are looking for a serious relationship

AmourFactory 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $3.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 Up to 30 free credits after signing up Number of members #️⃣ 94k Best for 💘 Seeking serious relationships with European singles 💌 Website 💌 amourfactory.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Free and easy sign-up process

100% of female profiles are validated

Several ways to discover women, including People and Newsfeed

There are always plenty of women available for a chat

Over five years in the online dating business

Cons:

No profile videos are available

You cannot video chat with women

BravoDate 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $3.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 First 20 credits are just $2.99 Number of members #️⃣ 101k Best for 💘 Communication with beautiful women from Eastern Europe online 💌 Website 💌 bravodate.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Long and solid brand history

New female profiles are added daily

Women typically reply very quickly

Multiple ways to spice up your messages

The site suggests new profiles to check out

Cons:

Bonus credits don't last very long

Video or phone calls are not available

MeetSlavicGirls 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $3.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 Free Premium membership with a purchase of credits Number of members #️⃣ 98k Best for 💘 Having a video date with any female user 💌 Website 💌 meetslavicgirls.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Only email and password needed for registration

Big and active database of female users

There is a unique matching algorithm

Communication features are not limited by chat and mail

You can report any suspicious profiles or activity

Cons:

Premium membership doesn't include too many premium features

Customer support is only available during business hours

RealEuropeanBeauty 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $3.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 Up to 60 bonus points for completing the profile Number of members #️⃣ 75k Best for 💘 Dating gorgeous European girls in a secure environment 💌 Website 💌 realeuropeanbeauty.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Active users get a lot of attention on this site

Detailed search and Smart Matches available

Credits make it easy to control your spending

Frequent bonuses and promotions for members

Many profiles have videos in addition to photos

Cons:

Only three types of credit packages

Sometimes there are too many incoming messages

SingleSlavic 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $3.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 2 free “Say Hi” vouchers daily Number of members #️⃣ 88k Best for 💘 Meeting new people online and having fascinating conversations 💌 Website 💌 singleslavic.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Registration is quick and open to everyone

Women don't typically hesitate to write first

There is a free mobile app to download

All female profiles are verified

Customer support and safety tips available

Cons:

No bonus credits for new members

Almost all communication features are paid

TheLuckyDate 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $3.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 2,000 free credits Number of members #️⃣ 99k Best for 💘 Chatting with stunning women from Europe 💌 Website 💌 singleslavic.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Thousands of active users from Europe

Women frequently start conversations

Several ways to enhance the conversations

You can send virtual gifts to other members

You can switch between dark and light themes

Cons:

Most women are from Eastern Europe and Asia

Communication features are rather limited

SofiaDate 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $2.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 20 bonus credits for new users Number of members #️⃣ 74k Best for 💘 Creating meaningful relationships with European ladies 💌 Website 💌 sofiadate.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Very detailed profiles with plenty of photos

Many communication features available

You pay only for the features you use with credits

There is a fraud protection policy

Little to no fake profiles

Cons:

No mobile app you can download

All communication options are paid

CharmDate 💖

Free Version 🆓 Yes Cost from 💰 $3.99 Special offers/bonuses 🔥 2 free chat vouchers for new members Number of members #️⃣ 102k Best for 💘 Looking for potential matches with serious intentions 💌 Website 💌 charmdate.com

Pros & cons

Pros:

Many years of stellar reputation

You can meet potential partners from most of the world

There is a Smart Matches feature

New male users get lots of attention on this site

Very detailed search filters and profiles

Cons:

Women's messages can get overly suggestive

You cannot send messages as a free user

How European dating works when you're a foreigner?

How European Dating Works?

If you've never met a woman from Europe in real life or have never considered dating one, the whole idea is probably enticing but a little intimidating. The good news is that there is nothing to be intimidated by, as dating a European woman is one of life's best experiences. Here are a few things to know about it.

Why should you consider dating a European woman?

On the one hand, dating European woman can seem hard because there are seemingly no rules and because the language barrier can potentially make things even harder. However, thousands of men before you were not stopped by the possible challenges and jumped head first into the pool of international dating. Why? Here are just five reasons why you should start looking for your perfect match from Europe right away:

There are so many women to choose from. When looking for your ideal partner in Europe, you get to see all kinds of personalities and appearance types, meaning you can finally date the person with all the desired qualities.

You get to date women with the same values. Do you feel like Western women are too career-focused or independent to build a good relationship? Well, this is not something you will experience when you look for a European girl who shares your values.

European girls don't lack emotions. Europe is generally a place where people don't conceal their emotions out of fear of being misunderstood. Your girlfriend will wear her heart on her sleeve, and your relationship will be full of passion.

Women in Europe are not materialistic. They are not interested in expensive cars and don't want to live in a giant home. They have modest needs and choose partners based on their personality traits, not how much they make annually.

You can enrich your culture. Europe is known for its rich, immersive culture, and nothing is better than experiencing it first-hand through your partner. A multicultural household is also the best place to bring up educated, smart children.

What do European singles think about Western men?

What do European singles think about Western men?

By now, you can probably agree that a European girl is a breath of fresh air and can become your perfect partner no matter which qualities you value in women. But what about the way single Europeans view Western men? Do they really want to get together with them? And what do European women think of dating American men?

In short, yes, many women in Europe are convinced that their special person comes from abroad. Here are a few reasons European girls are so attracted to men from Western countries.

They like ambitious men. When you meet European singles, you can instantly tell how ambitious they are, and they are looking for a man who also has this quality. They enjoy the way Western guys always have a plan and typically succeed pretty early in life.

They want a traditional family. There is a growing trend in Europe for men to put off marriage until their late thirties, which means they start families even later in life. This is not something a lot of women want, and they feel like dating Western men will allow them to start a family earlier.

They are dissatisfied with the local dating pool. In many European communities, especially in Eastern Europe and in smaller towns, there are simply not enough decent men to date, let alone marry. Therefore, women in Europe consider dating services to be one of the best ways to find new options.

Your ultimate guide to European women

Answering the question: "Which European dating sites are the best?" is not the only goal of our article. Another important goal is to introduce you to the fascinating world of European dating. And while women in Europe definitely share a lot of characteristics, there are also some unique features of each European nation you should know about before you attempt to date women from that locality.

Slavic Dating

Slavic Dating

Slavic countries include a handful of European states, but out of all of them, hot Ukrainian women and Polish women always take the popularity cake when it comes to Eastern European dating. Here is what to know when dating Ukrainian women or looking for Polish women for dating.

Ukrainian women dating 🇺🇦

Ukraine women dating is for confident, self-assured men who, nevertheless, are able to listen to their partners and take their opinion into account.

Family connections are extremely important to sexy Ukrainian women. While dating Ukrainian women, you should always be ready to meet and connect with their parents.

Ukrainian women for marriage are very romantic and want at least the first few months of dating to feel like fairytale romance, complete with exotic dates and dreamy gifts.

Here are the top 3 sites where you can meet Ukrainian women.

Polish women dating 🇵🇱

While dating Polish women, it's vital to remember that they are pretty traditional. It's best to approach Polish women for dating when you have long-term plans.

One of the best Polish women dating tips we can give you is to get into the good graces of her friends. Their opinion of you will be crucial for the success of the relationship.

Dating Polish single women is not about expensive dates or luxury travel. It's about a strong personal connection and dates that are comfortable for everybody.

Here are the top 3 sites where you can meet Polish girls.

Scandinavian Dating

Scandinavian Dating

Women in Scandinavian countries have a rather mysterious aura about them. Most Western men don't know much about these women, but dating them is totally worth it. Here are some tips to help you feel more confident when dating women from this part of Europe.

Swedish women dating 🇸🇪

Beautiful Swedish women want to date men who know exactly what they want in life and how to get it. Determination and ambitious nature in men are very important to them.

With sexy Swedish women, you should always insist on paying during dates. If a girl offers to pay for your coffee or to split the bill, follow her lead.

Sweden women dating does not have to be overly serious from the start. These women prefer to take things slow and gradually get to know their potential partner.

Here are the top 3 sites where you can meet Swedish singles.

Norwegian women dating 🇳🇴

Norwegian beautiful women are used to a certain standard of living, but you can hardly impress them with signs of material wealth. They are never looking for partners based on their income.

When you meet Norwegian ladies, you will notice that they favor comfort over brands and fashion. So you shouldn't make lots of effort to dress up as well.

When thinking of date ideas with Norwegian beauties, look for a location that will give them lasting memories, not a standard restaurant or coffee shop date.

Here are the top 3 sites where you can meet Norwegian ladies.

Baltic Dating

Baltic Dating

Baltic states are represented by several small countries that are unique in their own way, and so are their women. Here is what you should know when you want to forgo Western Europe in favor of Baltic countries when looking for women.

Latvian women dating 🇱🇻

Latvian dating is a mix of Western and European dating cultures. These women rarely make the first step, but they also don't play hard to get.

A typical Latvia beautiful woman is exceptionally proud of her national and cultural heritage; she expects not only respect for it but also a sincere interest in it from you.

In Latvia, dating should ideally lead to a future together. If you are not looking for anything serious, you should let the woman know about your plans when you meet face to face.

Here are the top 3 sites where you can meet Latvian women.

Lithuanian women dating 🇱🇹

Women from Lithuania know their self-worth. They want to be treated as the educated, ambitious, fascinating individuals that they really are, not just as a sex object.

Dating in Lithuania is a game of two equals where everyone's opinion matters. The only exception is asking someone out: traditionally, the man does it in Lithuania.

Lithuanian women will never give up a part of their lives to be with someone. So there will never be a situation where a woman leaves her job or stops talking to her friends because her man told her to.

Here are the top 3 sites where you can meet Lithuanian girls.

What is it like—dating Eastern European women

Now that we've covered the individual peculiarities of the most popular European nations for dating, let's take a look at what dating is like in Europe in general. Here is what you can expect when looking for a partner from Europe.

Women in Europe are not picky. They don't approach a potential partner with a definitive list of qualities and requirements. They also don't like it when men approach them with a similar list.

European girls play the field much less than American women. Women in America usually have a backup plan—when one relationship doesn't work out, they move on to another man in no time. European women are all-in with their current relationship.

European ladies don't particularly like to label things. Your European girlfriend may not identify herself as your girlfriend or talk about your relationship a lot. However, if she takes the time to be with you, it means she's taking it seriously.

Group dates are perfectly normal. Sure, people in Europe still go on traditional dates. But they also like to hang out in groups that include their romantic partner and their friends, possibly with their own romantic partners.

European women in general value their social connections and are much more likely to stick around someone who has a good relationship with their social circle: primarily, that includes the closest family members and friends.

How to choose a European dating site that is perfect for you?

How to choose a European Dating Site?

When you only begin your journey into online dating in Europe, you will quickly realize that there are dozens, if not hundreds, of websites to choose from. They all offer different services, are represented in different countries, and have different membership and paid feature rates. So how to choose the best European dating site that will change your relationship status for the better? These five tips will help you make the right choice.

Check the audience. For example, if you are looking for your ideal partner from Ukraine, the site you choose should have plenty of beautiful Ukrainian women in its audience. You should also try and assess whether most profiles on the site look real.

Compare the functionality. Different sites don't offer the same range of communication features. For example, some only provide an opportunity to chat and exchange letters, which can be enough for some, while some also offer a call service and video date feature.

Research the prices. Meeting people online rarely comes for free, especially if you're aiming for a good user experience. However, the exact amount of money you pay can differ greatly from site to site, so it's important to make sure you are not overpaying.

Search for reviews. Most European dating apps and sites have been around for years and have naturally accumulated lots of user reviews. Honest reviews from an independent outside party can tell you everything there is to know about any website.

Look for customer support. A reputable Eastern European dating site will always have customer support that is preferably available 24/7. With its help, members can resolve any issues, from conflicts between users to payment problems.

How much does it cost to use an European dating site?

How much does it cost to use an European dating site?

It's not a secret that different dating sites operating in different countries set different prices for their users. Generally, dating sites in Europe cost less to use than a Premium subscription to some dating app that is popular in the Western part of the world. So you shouldn't worry about overpaying, even using the best dating sites Europe has to offer.

Generally, the cost of using Eastern European dating sites in the USA depends on the site you choose, as well as how much you communicate with women. Generally, East European dating culture, which includes the culture of dating online, is pretty laid-back, so no one expects you to be online and chat 24/7. Typically, a man spends between $50 and $200 monthly on online dating.

The cost of using a dating site can go up if you choose to surprise your communication partner with gifts or flowers. Most of the top European dating sites offer an opportunity for men to pay for a gift, which can range from sweets and flowers to gadgets and gifts for kids, plus a delivery fee, and have the gift delivered to the woman's doorstep. A single gift can range from $50 to over $1,000.

Credits vs. Premium membership: Which one to choose?

When using European dating websites, most users eventually face the need to pay for advanced features. Typically, sites work either on a credit basis or offer a Premium membership. Some also use a combination of the two payment options. Still, in most cases, you will need to pay either for credits or for a Premium membership. But which one is the better option?

A Premium membership is a good thing to have when dating in Europe online, but only when it actually gives you unlimited opportunities for communicating with other members. When you are a Premium user but still need to pay for additional features, you risk spending more money than you intended to.

Therefore, the credit system is superior compared to the membership system. With its help, you can begin dating with a minimum amount of credits and buy new ones as you go. You can also choose what to spend credits on and where to save them: for example, you can send messages but withhold from sending virtual or real gifts.

FAQ

Which European dating sites are the best?

Some of the best European dating sites 2022 are the ones that have the right audience, provide more features than other dating apps and websites, and provide a good service for your money. The dating services listed earlier in our article are what we consider to be the best ones.

Is there a free European dating site?

Most dating sites provide free registration, while communication features are typically paid. There are some sites that are free to everyone, but you should not expect a popular, secure platform to provide 100% free services. Free dating sites are usually riddled with ads and are generally not a safe or pleasant place to be.

Do single European women actually want to date Western guys?

Yes, many of them don't just want it—they are actively looking for potential partners from Western countries. For different women, there are different reasons why they want meaningful relationships with Western men. Some are simply adventurous spirits, while others see something in Western guys they don't see in local men.

Is there usually a language barrier with European women?

No, when you meet European singles, you can typically expect them to have a decent grasp of English. The knowledge of English can be different in different countries—for example, a woman from Western Europe will usually know English better than her Eastern European counterpart. Still, European ladies can definitely communicate in English successfully.

Can international dating lead to a serious relationship?

It absolutely can! Using the best European dating websites allows you to meet all kinds of women. And many of those women also want a serious relationship with a foreign man. So you and your potential girlfriend will easily find each other and connect due to having the same goals and values.