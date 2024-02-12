Pros:

Enticing deposit bonus offer that goes up to $1,000

Plenty of betting markets to bet on

Great coverage of esports events

Cons:

Very high ETH minimum deposit

Certain sports could be covered in more depth

Hard to find what you are looking for on the site

5. Rollbit

Licenses: Curacao

Number of sports: 37

Live betting: Yes

Minimum ETH deposit: No limit

Payout time: Instant

Rollbit is a juggernaut in ETH sports betting and here is why. First and foremost, this platform is trusted by numerous punters across the globe, and it is also licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao.

In the dedicated “Sports” section, you will find 37 different sports and esports to place bets on. At the time of writing, we were able to find all three betting types ranging from live betting, to pre-match and tournament offers. Moreover, betting odds are more than solid, and we would dare to say that they are some of the best in the industry.

Sports betting is not the only thing available here as you will also have an opportunity to play various other casino games like Originals(Crash, Dice, Roll, Plinko, Mines, etc.), numerous Slots, Live Casino titles, and Game Shows. Last but not least, it is also possible to participate in Crypto Futures.

Pros:

Plenty of sports to bet on

Enticing and rewarding promotions

Chance to wager NFTs through Ethereum

Cons:

Restricted in a lot of countries

Unique ETH withdrawal fee of $2,35

How to Choose ETH Sportsbook

Choosing from the best Ethereum sports betting sites could be a problem for many newcomers because most sites that provide Ethereum sports betting provide similar benefits and advantages. For that reason, we are going to put in place certain criteria that you should pay attention to before signing up for an ETH sports betting site.

License: First and foremost, you should never sign up for accounts with ETH betting sites that are not properly licensed and regulated. However, keep in mind that you can alternatively look for a fairness system that should be put in place.

Reputation: ETH sports betting sites should be reputable and well-known in the betting community. If you believe the website is shady, simply look at the following on social media channels and engagement and you will easily figure things out.

Coverage: If you want to place a bet with Ethereum, then the coverage should be excellent. Alongside a wide range of traditional sports like Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, or American Football, you also want an opportunity to bet on Esports matches.

Bonuses: When using Ethereum on sports betting sites, most newcomers are interested in claiming a bonus for signing up. Luckily, all of such platforms are going to provide some sort of a welcome offer to entice new players and reward them for creating an account with them.

Odds quality: Logically speaking, the higher the odds, the better the end reward is. However, you need to be aware that one site in particular is never going to offer the highest odds hence why it is smart to spread your bankroll between a couple of Ethereum sports betting sites and abuse the highest odds that way.

Customer support: Even though there should never be a problem with Ethereum sports betting, the reality is, that sometimes you will have a query or a problem that needs to be sorted out. For that reason, fast and reliable customer support should be put in place.

Payout speed: Given that the best Ethereum sports betting sites on the market are paying out winnings instantly, you should never settle for anything less than that.

Additional payment options: Alongside ETH, we strongly suggest that you find an ETH sports betting site that will offer various other crypto payments including Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, or Litecoin.

How Does Ethereum Betting Work?

Ethereum sports betting works in a simple and easy-to-use way. After choosing a betting site that suits you the most, you can then use the Ethereum blockchain to deposit funds to place bets, and afterward to withdraw their winnings.

It is also important to mention that ETH sports betting sites will allow you to remain anonymous while gambling as the amount of money you are wagering with, depositing, or withdrawing from the platform is not known to the bank you are involved with.

Steps to Start Betting on an ETH Site

Starting your gambling venture on top Ethereum sports betting sites has never been easier. If you are completely new to this topic, worry not as we will provide you with everything you need to do to place your first ETH sports bet. Let’s dive right in!



Finding the best Ethereum sports betting site for yourself: Simply scroll through our list above and you will find a platform that suits your needs. As simple as that. Creating an account: The next step is account creation. You can do it in two ways, either the traditional one where you will choose a username, provide a valid email address, and use a strong password. Alternatively, it is also possible to sign up for an account using different providers like a Google account or even a Steam profile to instantly create an account. Taking advantage of a welcome offer: To start on the right foot with ETH sportsbook, we urge you to use a welcome offer and get the best possible deal for yourself. These bonuses can vary from free case to matched deposit offer. Make sure you capitalize on those and extend your bankroll by a lot. Depositing Ethereum into the account: The next step you need to address is the actual deposit. Choose a preferred network which is usually ERC-20, type in the amount of Ethereum coins you want to deposit, and copy/paste the deposit address to send the funds from your crypto wallet. After a few seconds, you should get a notification that the transaction is recorded on the network and the funds should arrive momentarily. Finding a bet that is worth betting on: Once the account is all ready to go, it is time to find a bet that is worth your time and money. We suggest you do the research and find value bets to increase your chances of winning. Withdraw your winnings: If luck was on your side and you ended up winning more than you invested, you should consider withdrawing some of the funds you invested in the first place by applying the same method. This time around, you are copying the deposit address from your wallet and pasting it into the withdrawal section.

Tutorial on Buying and Depositing ETH in a Sportsbook?

To start using an Ethereum sports betting site, you need to collect ETH coins. To do that, a proper exchange needs to be used. To help you overcome this obstacle, we have prepared the necessary steps you need to take.

Deposit fiat on a trusted exchange: First, you need to find a trusted exchange to deposit real money into. For reference, we can suggest some popular options, including Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, or Crypto.com. Keep in mind that the best Ethereum sports betting sites will allow you to exchange fiat for ETH on the gambling platform instantly but at lower rates. In the end, the choice is yours, if you do not mind accepting lower rates for quicker and more convenient transfers, you know what to do. Convert fiat to Ethereum: If you decide to use one of the exchange platforms we mentioned above, and your deposit has gone through, the next step revolves around converting the fiat currency you deposited and exchanging it to Ethereum. Keep in mind that these platforms will provide you with previews, including potential fees and commissions. On top of that, you will only have a couple of seconds to accept the exchange because the exchange rates are always changing. Transferring funds from exchange to gambling account: Last but not least, we would suggest that you transfer the Ethereum that you received during the exchange to your gambling platform first as if you withdraw it to your wallet and then send it to the ETH sports betting site, you are going to pay additional transaction fees that can be avoided.

How to Withdraw Ethereum From an ETH Sportsbook?

Withdrawing your winnings from the ETH betting sites has never been easier. Before we provide you with the necessary steps, we need to turn your attention toward choosing the correct network when withdrawing. Bear in mind that the majority of ETH sports betting sites only work with the ERC-20 network.

Head over to the “Withdrawal” tab: When withdrawing, you are looking for the mentioned tab on the platform. When you click on it, there should be several withdrawal options, including Ethereum. Copy and paste the deposit address of the wallet you want to withdraw funds to: From your wallet, copy and paste the address into the required text bar. Type in the amount of money you want to withdraw: Choose the amount of Ethereum coins or fiat currency that you want to withdraw and click on the “Withdraw” button. Funds will automatically be deducted from the gambling account. Funds should arrive in a couple of minutes: After the transaction is recorded on the network, you will receive an update from both the ETH sportsbook and your wallet provider that you have a pending transaction that is going to be wrapped up in a short time.

Main Reasons Why You Should Try Sports Betting Sites?

Before you place a bet with Ethereum, we also want to turn your attention toward the biggest advantages and reasons for what exactly Ethereum sports betting brings to the table. Without further ado, here are the seven biggest advantages.

Widely accepted way of betting on sports: There is no denying that alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the industry. This is why you are going to find ETH as a form of payment across popular betting sites.

Staying anonymous while betting: One of the main reasons why many punters are using Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies to wager lies in the fact that you are staying anonymous while doing so.

Exclusive bonus offers: Did you know that there are exclusive bonus offers, promotions, and rewards attached when using Ethereum for sports betting? In the majority of those, you are participating for free, just by staying active on the sportsbook.

Plenty of betting markets to choose from: Since this is a modern way of online sports betting, it is logical to expect numerous betting markets, excellent coverage, and additional betting types. You are getting all of this and more with ETH sports betting sites.

Some of the highest odds in the industry: It is also important for you to know that usually, you will find out that the best Ethereum sports betting sites provide some of the most competitive odds in the industry.

Fast way of depositing and withdrawing: When betting with traditional payment methods like credit cards, it takes a couple of days to receive your winnings. However, this is not the case with ETH sports betting as you will receive the funds in a matter of minutes after clicking the withdraw button.

Betting on the go has never been easier: Back in the day, punters had many problems using other payment options. In this day and age, you can bet on the go as Ethereum sports betting sites put in place either dedicated mobile apps or the mobile website is perfectly optimized.

Types of Available Bets That You Can Place

If you thought that the convenient way of deposits and withdrawals is all there is regarding this payment method, you are very wrong. Down below, we are going to go over the commonly used betting options you will find on an Ethereum sports betting site.

Spreads: Also known as handicap betting. It revolves around the team covering a certain spread to compensate for a margin of victory. Keep in mind that this bet can be placed on both the favorite and the underdog.

Moneyline: In our opinion, this is the most popular and commonly used bet in the sportsbook industry. The goal behind this bet is to predict which team is going to emerge victorious, without additional spreads involved.

Props: Unlike moneyline bets where you are wagering on a team to win the match, props are additional bets that can be placed on numerous outcomes and scenarios like who is going to score the first goal, what will the correct score be, and much more.

Parlays: If you want to place a bet on several teams, this type of bet is called a parlay. On paper, this is a much more riskier bet, but it is also much more rewarding. Keep in mind that you need to hit all of the bets in the parlay to win.

Futures: Interested in predicting the outcome of a Premier League, or do you want to predict who will lift the EURO 2024 trophy? Then use the Futures offer and enjoy massive odds if you can predict the outcome that is going to happen in due future.

Over/Under: In the total type of bet, your mission is to predict whether we are going to see over or under regarding a pre-determined value. This bet can range from goals, points, rounds, yellow cards, and various other bets.

Advantages and Drawbacks When Using ETH For Sports Betting

The reality is, there are always going to be pros and cons regarding every betting option. However, there is a reason why more and more punters are switching from traditional payment methods and are now solely using ETH to wager on sports matches.



Pros:

Available worldwide

Staying anonymous while betting

Very fast deposits and withdrawals

Exclusive bonus offer for bettors who use ETH or other cryptocurrencies

Cons:

ETH price is volatile and is always changing

Deposit and withdrawal fees

Newcomers need to learn how to deposit and withdraw with crypto

What Betting Strategies Should You Try at the Ethereum Sports Betting Sites

Betting on sports has been around for quite some time now, and various betting strategies have followed as well. However, you need to be aware that not all of them will suit you, and most of betting strategies are based on someone’s risk tolerance.

Value betting: In our honest opinion, this one should be your bread and butter. Do the analysis and research to find out if there are any odds where the odds are not in line. This is called value betting and it could put you in a serious profit.

Stick to the sports you are familiar with: We would also recommend you place bets only on sports you are familiar with and know of. It is pointless to wager on something you know nothing about.

Using the Martingale system to your advantage: Even though the Martingale system is commonly used in casino gambling, you can also apply it to sports betting as well. However, ensure that the odds are 2.00 or higher.

Consider hedging your bets: To help mitigate losses and ensure a profit, you can always hedge your bets. It involves placing a bet on an opposite outcome of the match that you already placed a bet on.

Shopping for odds: Last but not least, there are a lot of Ethereum sports betting sites on the market and we would recommend that you sign up for an account with several of them and then always place bets on the highest possible odds to maximize your profits.

What Sports Can You Bet on at Ethereum Sports Betting Sites

In this day and age, the coverage of sports on the best Ethereum sports betting sites is simply too good. At all times, there is something to bet on. However, here is the list of the most popular sports you will find on an ETH sportsbook.

American Football: For all of the fans of North American sports, you will be glad to hear that this sport is covered in great depth. On top of that, you will also find dedicated promotions for this one such as free bets, enhanced odds, and more.

Soccer: Given the fact that soccer is the most popular sport in the world, it is expected that the coverage of this one is immense. Starting with the most popular European leagues and competitions, to the ones in North and South America. All in all, there is always some type of soccer match to bet on.

NBA: Here is another highly popular North American sport to bet on. There is no denying that basketball in NA is very popular and high in demand. Alongside these lines, players are also enjoying placing wagers on those nail-biting matches.

MLB: Baseball is yet another sport that is very popular for betting across the globe. Use numerous betting markers and enjoy thrilling moments of your favorite teams going head-to-head.

Tennis: Did you know that there is always a tennis tournament that you can bet on? Since there are only two possible outcomes of the match, it is very convenient for moneyline bets.

Hockey: Ice hockey is popular all over the world starting in Russia and to the NHL in North America. Even though the matches are usually very tense and the odds are very high, doing research for hockey matches could win you a lot of money.

Horse Racing: This type of betting is very interesting and top Ethereum sports betting sites acknowledged that by putting in place a dedicated category for horse racing.

Formula 1: There are a lot of F1 fans out there. Did you know that you can place all sorts of bets on this sport and have an even better viewing experience?

eSports: Betting on esports matches is becoming more and more popular. Overall, the coverage of these options ranges from popular ones like CS2, Dota 2, and LoL, to the more niche ones like CoD, Overwatch, WoW, Valorant, etc.

Virtual Sports: Lastly, if you did not find anything for yourself regarding real sports, then you are in luck because virtual sports are also available on numerous ETH sports betting sites.

Is Sports Betting With Ethereum Legal?

On paper, betting on sports with Ethereum is legal, but there are certain things that you need to keep in mind before signing up for an account, making a deposit, and starting to place sports bets. First and foremost, make sure that the ETH sports betting site allows users coming from your country of residence to sign up for an account and participate in gambling endeavors.

Also, it is very important to understand that you need to abide by your national legislation. In recent years, we have seen more and more countries restrict their citizens from joining online gambling platforms. If you have verified the information we have suggested, then, it is legal to start sports betting with Ethereum.

Summary

Our main goal in this piece was to bring you closer to the best Ethereum sports betting sites. We have also provided you with numerous step-by-step guides that you can use to start betting on your favorite players and teams with this cryptocurrency. With all of that being said, use your welcome offer to further enhance starting bankroll and start placing bets with ETH now!

FAQ

What is the best Ethereum betting site?

At the time of writing, the best Ethereum betting site is CSGORoll.

Common risks tied to Ethereum sports betting?

There are a couple of risks tied to the betting on sports with Ethereum. The ultimate risk revolves around making a deposit or withdrawal If you make a deposit or withdrawal to the wrong address, your funds are lost for good. Ensure that you are using the proper network as well.

Do you have to pay taxes when Ethereum sports betting?

Paying taxes on Ethereum sports betting does not exist and these operators are never going to charge you with any type of income tax. However, you need to verify with your national tax body whether you are obligated to pay taxes on your ETH winnings.

How safe is it to bet with Ethereum?

Betting on Ethereum on reputable platforms is very safe. There, you can put in place numerous security measures like 2FA, strong password, and much more. Bear in mind that you can also place part of your funds into the Vault which will ensure safekeeping on the website.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.